What Kind of Ally Is Germany?

Since the current Ukraine crisis began, Germany has been accused of free-riding, fence-sitting, and money-grubbing cynicism. Why has the country been so reluctant to take a strong position on Ukraine, and what steps should it take to restore its credibility in the eyes of other Western governments?
BERLIN – Last month, Germany promised to send 5,000 combat helmets to Ukraine – a pledge that supposedly demonstrated its solidarity with the country. The move – which comes at a time when an estimated 130,000 Russian troops are massed by Ukraine’s border – was met with near-universal derision. But Germany had already come under fire for weeks for its weak response to the standoff between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, with some even questioning its reliability as an ally.
Since the crisis began, Germany has been accused of free-riding, fence-sitting, and money-grubbing cynicism, with some – the so-called Putinversteher – even presuming hidden sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In any case, it seems clear that the coalition government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was not prepared for a major crisis.
Yet Germany’s stance is not new. It opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the 2011 intervention in Libya. And while the country’s military has participated in numerous missions since the 1990s – including in Afghanistan, Mali, Kosovo, and Somalia – broad public support was lacking. One does not win an election in Germany by championing higher military spending, let alone military action.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
or
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account?
Log in
BERLIN – Last month, Germany promised to send 5,000 combat helmets to Ukraine – a pledge that supposedly demonstrated its solidarity with the country. The move – which comes at a time when an estimated 130,000 Russian troops are massed by Ukraine’s border – was met with near-universal derision. But Germany had already come under fire for weeks for its weak response to the standoff between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, with some even questioning its reliability as an ally.
Since the crisis began, Germany has been accused of free-riding, fence-sitting, and money-grubbing cynicism, with some – the so-called Putinversteher – even presuming hidden sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In any case, it seems clear that the coalition government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was not prepared for a major crisis.
Yet Germany’s stance is not new. It opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the 2011 intervention in Libya. And while the country’s military has participated in numerous missions since the 1990s – including in Afghanistan, Mali, Kosovo, and Somalia – broad public support was lacking. One does not win an election in Germany by championing higher military spending, let alone military action.
To continue reading, register now.
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Registeror
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Already have an account? Log in