Africa’s Green Future Starts with Debt Relief
Unlocking Africa’s potential for green growth is an essential part of any long-term solution to the climate crisis. The international community must therefore take a coordinated and comprehensive approach to providing debt relief to these countries, so that they have the fiscal space to make the investments that the world needs.
GABORONE/NAIROBI – Many countries have experienced extreme weather in one form or another this year: the summer, marked by intense wildfires, was the hottest on record, while the return of El Niño has led to catastrophic flooding and other disasters. Such shocks underscore the urgent need for multilateral efforts to address climate change and achieve sustainable development.