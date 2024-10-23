Fixing Africa’s Governance Crisis Must Come First
African countries’ biggest development challenge is that they are poorly governed. To ensure that the continent’s governments can secure borders, raise revenue through taxation, and provide social services, independent universities like the African School of Governance must train top graduates for public-policy leadership positions.
KIGALI – African leaders – and their counterparts in Western countries and international organizations such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank – often misdiagnose the continent’s development challenges. More than increased aid, debt relief, and foreign investment, Africa needs to resolve its governance crisis – the source of all its problems.