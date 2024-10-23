What the G20 Can Do for Green Growth
The G20 has both the opportunity and the obligation to lead the way toward new economic growth pathways that are aligned with global climate and development goals. Doing so will require not only new policies and investments, but also a different understanding of the role of government.
LONDON – As finance and climate ministers gather in Washington this week for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, they should focus on the need for new economic development pathways that are compatible with the Paris climate agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5° Celsius.