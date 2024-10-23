An Israeli Victory May Not Bring Peace
Following a string of spectacular military and intelligence victories against its regional foes, the dilemma for Israel is that the greater its success in battle, the more difficult the road to peace and security will become. The legacy of its triumph in the 1967 Six-Day War makes that clear.
STOCKHOLM – With the death of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who planned the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the Gaza war, an Israeli military triumph seems closer than ever. But could victory actually threaten Israel’s long-term future?