Escaping the New Gilded Age
In an America where wealth has increasingly become the primary source of social status, billionaires are viewed as entrepreneurial geniuses who exhibit unique levels of creativity, courage, foresight, and expertise on a wide range of topics. Yet it should be obvious that wealth is a poor metric for wisdom.
BOSTON – Tech billionaires such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk are not just among the richest people in human history. They also are exceptionally powerful – socially, culturally, and politically. While this is partly a reflection of the social status that our society attaches to wealth in general, that is not the whole story.