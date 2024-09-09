China’s Climate Balancing Act

The Chinese government knows that balancing decarbonization, domestic economic and social stability, and its global aspirations will remain a formidable challenge in the years ahead. But it also recognizes that pursuing climate security represents an economic, social, and political opportunity.
NEW YORK – China’s “dual carbon goal” (双碳, shuang tan) of achieving peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 reflects the need to maintain domestic stability amid mounting growth challenges. Climate security is integral to President Xi Jinping’s vision of an “ecological civilization” and his comprehensive national security concept. Environmental protection is enshrined in China’s National Security Law, and by addressing climate risks, China can also tackle various socioeconomic challenges.
NEW YORK – China’s “dual carbon goal” (双碳, shuang tan) of achieving peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 reflects the need to maintain domestic stability amid mounting growth challenges. Climate security is integral to President Xi Jinping’s vision of an “ecological civilization” and his comprehensive national security concept. Environmental protection is enshrined in China’s National Security Law, and by addressing climate risks, China can also tackle various socioeconomic challenges.