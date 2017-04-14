16

El año de Europa, por segunda vez

NUEVA YORK – Hace ya más de cuatro décadas atrás que Henry Kissinger, Consejero de Seguridad Nacional de los Estados Unidos, declaró al año 1973 como “El año de Europa”. Su objetivo era resaltar la necesidad de modernizar la relación transatlántica y, más específicamente, la necesidad que había sobre que los aliados europeos de los Estados Unidos hagan más junto con EE.UU en el Medio Oriente y hagan más contra la Unión Soviética en Europa.

Kissinger fue el primero en admitir que los europeos no aceptaron su desafío. A pesar de ello, volvemos a enfrentarnos, una vez más, a un año dedicado a Europa. En esta oportunidad, sin embargo, el impulso que proviene de un frustrado gobierno de los EEUU es menor y el que surge de dentro de Europa propiamente dicha es mayor.  

Lo que está en juego hoy es tan o más importante de lo que estaba en juego en el año 1973. Rusia no muestra ninguna señal con respecto a retirarse de Crimea o a detener sus esfuerzos por desestabilizar el este de Ucrania. Existe verdadera preocupación acerca de que Rusia pueda emplear tácticas similares contra uno o más de los pequeños países de la OTAN en las fronteras que comparte con dichos países.

Los refugiados aumentan la tensión en Europa, así como también la aumentan el terrorismo inspirado en acontecimientos en el Medio Oriente o aquel llevado a cabo por atacantes de esta región. Brexit, la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea, ha comenzado formalmente; lo que queda por resolver es cuál será el  calendario y cuáles los términos para la salida, factores que a su vez determinarán el impacto que tenga dicha en el futuro económico y político del Reino Unido y de otros países que contemplen su retirada de la Unión Europea. Grecia y otros países del sur de Europa continúan agobiados por una tasa alta de desempleo, un creciente nivel de deuda, y una brecha persistente entre lo que se pide a los gobiernos que hagan y lo que dichos gobiernos, en los hechos, pueden realmente hacer.

Sin embargo, entre todos los desafíos a los que se enfrenta la Unión Europea, las próximas elecciones presidenciales en Francia son las que revisten mayor importancia para el futuro de Europa y, quizás, para el futuro del mundo. Las encuestas indican que cualquiera de los cuatro candidatos podría emerger como el ganador final. Lo que hace que dicha incertidumbre sea distinta y conlleve verdaderas consecuencias es que dos de los cuatro candidatos, la líder del Frente Nacional, Marine Le Pen, y el líder de la izquierda radical, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, apoyan políticas muy alejadas a la corriente principal francesa y europea. Si cualquiera de estos dos candidatos gana en la segunda vuelta electoral a celebrarse el 7 de mayo, ello podría significar el fin de la membresía francesa tanto en la UE como en la OTAN, lo que plantearía interrogantes existenciales para ambas organizaciones – y para toda Europa.

Dichos escenarios eran inconcebibles hasta hace poco tiempo atrás. Durante décadas, Europa se constituyó como la región más exitosa, estable y predecible del mundo, un lugar donde parecía que la historia relataba todo tipo de sucesos, menos el final de dicha historia. La meta de hacer de Europa un continente pacífico, completo y libre se había logrado en gran parte.

Sin embargo, cambios dramáticos han llegado a Europa. Un factor para estos cambios es la disposición y capacidad que ha demostrado que tiene la Rusia de Vladimir Putin para utilizar la fuerza militar, la coerción económica y la manipulación cibernética con el propósito de avanzar en sus planes. Pero, hay un desafío aún mayor para la Europa moderna, uno que proviene de sus propios políticos, quienes cuestionan cada vez con mayor intensidad el valor de la Unión Europea, que es la heredera de la Comunidad Económica Europea establecida por el Tratado de Roma en el año 1957.

La base lógica detrás del proceso europeo de integración de seis décadas de duración – a menudo llamado el “proyecto europeo”, siempre fue clara. Europa occidental, y sobre todo Alemania y Francia, tenían que unificarse a tal punto que la guerra, que tantas veces caracterizó al pasado del continente, se torne en algo  inconcebible.

Esto se ha logrado, al igual que un considerable progreso económico. Pero, a lo largo del camino, el proyecto europeo perdió su conexión con los ciudadanos europeos. Las instituciones de la UE se tornaron demasiado distantes, demasiado elitistas y demasiado fuertes, ellas no tomaron en cuenta las identidades nacionales a las que los europeos seguían vinculados. La desacertada creación de una unión monetaria sin contrapartida fiscal empeoró las cosas. Los burócratas se habían extralimitado.

El resultado es el surgimiento de candidatos populistas y nacionalistas, tanto de izquierda como de derecha, en Francia y en otros lugares de Europa. Es más, incluso si en Francia gana uno de los otros dos candidatos que representan a las corrientes tradicionales, mucho permanecerá en la incertidumbre. La crisis inmediata habrá pasado, pero el desafío a largo plazo persistirá.

Es evidente que la UE necesita ser repensada. Necesita alejarse del abordaje de “una talla única” con dirección a algo más flexible. También hay que reequilibrar el poder que tiene Bruselas, la sede de la mayoría de las instituciones de la UE, llevándolo a las capitales de las naciones que son miembros.

Los gobiernos deben hacer más por crear las condiciones previas necesarias para un crecimiento económico más rápido, al mismo tiempo que mejoran la capacidad que tienen los trabajadores para enfrentarse a la inevitable eliminación de muchos de los empleos actuales, como resultado de la innovación tecnológica. Alemania después de las elecciones generales a celebrarse en septiembre, ya sea que el país permanezca bajo el mando de su actual canciller o pase a ser liderada por el principal opositor a dicha canciller, tendrá que ser la nación que tome la iniciativa en este punto.

Los europeos, en una forma lo suficientemente apropiada a las circunstancias, serán quienes determinen en gran parte el futuro de Europa. Sin embargo, la administración Trump también tiene un papel que desempeñar. El apoyo miope de Trump a Brexit y a otras iniciativas de salidas de la UE debe terminar; una Europa dividida, más débil y más distraída no será un buena socia dentro de la OTAN. Puede que sea cierto que Asia tenga más probabilidades que Europa en cuando a ser el continente que dé forma a la historia del siglo XXI. No obstante, no se debe perder la lección que dejó el siglo pasado: lo que sucede en Europa puede afectar y afectará a la estabilidad y prosperidad mundial.

Traducción del inglés por Rocío L. Barrientos.