Il Secondo “Anno dell’Europa”

NEW YORK – Più di quattro decenni fa, il consigliere americano per la Sicurezza Nazionale Henry Kissinger dichiarò il 1973 “Anno dell’Europa”. Il suo scopo era quello di evidenziare la necessità di rinnovare le relazioni transatlantiche e, più precisamente, la necessità di un maggiore impegno da parte degli alleati europei a fianco degli Stati Uniti in Medio Oriente e contro l’Unione Sovietica in Europa.

Kissinger sarebbe stato il primo ad ammettere che gli Europei non avevano raccolto la sua sfida. Ciò nonostante, ci troviamo nuovamente di fronte ad un “anno dell’Europa”. Questa volta, tuttavia, la spinta non proviene tanto da un governo USA in difficoltà quanto dall’interno dell’Europa stessa.

La posto in gioco è alta quanto quella del 1973, se non di più. La Russia non accenna a ritirarsi dalla Crimea o ad interrompere le azioni di destabilizzazione dell’Ucraina orientale. Esiste la concreta preoccupazione che la Russia possa utilizzare strategie analoghe contro uno o più dei piccoli paesi NATO che si trovano ai suoi confini.

I rifugiati hanno contribuito alle tensioni europee, così come il terrorismo ispirato dagli eventi in Medio Oriente, oppure quello attuato da attentatori provenienti dall’area stessa. La Brexit, l’uscita del Regno Unito dall’Unione Europea, è ormai iniziata formalmente; ciò che resta da risolvere è la tempistica ed i termini che decideranno il suo impatto sul futuro economico e politico della Gran Bretagna e su eventuali altri paesi tentati dalla fuoriuscita dalla UE. La Grecia e numerosi altri paesi dell’Europa meridionale continuano ad essere gravati da un’elevata disoccupazione, da un crescente debito e da un gap persistente tra ciò che viene richiesto ai governi e ciò che essi possono permettersi.

Ma di tutte le sfide che l’UE ha di fronte, le prossime elezioni presidenziali francesi sono le più significative per il futuro dell’Europa, e forse per quello mondiale. I sondaggi indicano che ciascuno dei quattro candidati potrebbe emergere come eventuale vincitore. Ciò che rende questa incertezza diversa e realmente determinante, date le implicazioni, è che due dei quattro leader, Marine Le Pen del Partito Nazionale e Jean-Luc Mélenchon candidato dell’estrema sinistra, sostengono politiche molto lontane dal mainstream francese ed europeo. Se il 7 maggio uno dei due vincesse al secondo turno elettorale, ciò potrebbe significare la fine dell’adesione francese sia all’UE che alla NATO, sollevando questioni esistenziali per entrambe le organizzazioni – e per tutta l’Europa.

Tali scenari erano inimmaginabili fino a poco tempo fa. Per decenni l’Europa ha costituito la regione più prospera, stabile e prevedibile del mondo, un luogo in cui la storia sembrava praticamente finita. L’obiettivo di rendere il continente pacifico, unito e libero era stato ampiamente realizzato.

Ma in Europa sono arrivati cambiamenti radicali. Uno dei fattori è la volontà e l’abilità dimostrata dalla Russia di Vladimir Putin nell’impiego di forza militare, coercizione economica e manipolazione informatica per promuovere i propri programmi. Ma una sfida ancora più grande all’Europa moderna proviene dai suoi stessi politici, che sempre più mettono in discussione il valore dell’UE, erede della Comunità Economica Europea istituita nel 1957 dal Trattato di Roma.

La logica alla base del processo di sessant’anni di integrazione europea – spesso denominato “progetto europeo” – è sempre stata chiara. Si doveva spingere l’unificazione dell’Europa occidentale, e soprattutto di Germania e Francia, ad un punto tale da rendere impensabile la guerra, che aveva così spesso caratterizzato il passato del continente.

Questo è stato raggiunto, così come un considerevole progresso economico. Ma, lungo la strada, il progetto europeo ha perso la sua presa sui cittadini europei. Le istituzioni dell’UE sono diventate troppo distanti, troppo elitarie e troppo forti, non tenendo in considerazione le identità nazionali a cui gli Europei sono rimasti legati. La sconsiderata creazione di un’unione monetaria senza una controparte fiscale ha peggiorato le cose. È prevalso il peso dei burocrati.

Il risultato è l’ascesa dei candidati populisti e nazionalisti, sia a sinistra che a destra, in Francia ed in altri contesti europei. E anche se in Francia uno dei due candidati dell’establishment prevalesse, molto rimarrebbe incerto. La crisi immediata sarebbe stata evitata, ma resterebbe la sfida nel lungo termine.

È evidente che l’UE deve essere ripensata. È necessario che essa si allontani da “una conformazione adatta a tutti” per orientarsi verso qualcosa di più flessibile. Occorre inoltre riequilibrare il potere di Bruxelles, sede della maggior parte delle istituzioni europee, a favore delle capitali nazionali.

I governi devono fare di più per creare i prerequisiti di una crescita economica più veloce, accrescendo le capacità dei lavoratori di affrontare l’inevitabile eliminazione di molti posti di lavoro esistenti a seguito dell’innovazione tecnologica. La Germania, guidata dopo le elezioni generali di settembre dalla sua attuale Cancelliera, o dal suo principale avversario, dovrà assumere la leadership dell’iniziativa in questa direzione.

Gli Europei, in modo appropriato, determineranno in gran parte il futuro dell’Europa. Ma anche l’amministrazione Trump ha un ruolo da svolgere. Deve cessare il miope sostegno di Trump alla Brexit e ad altre fuoriuscite dall’Unione Europea; un’Europa divisa, più debole e distratta non sarebbe un buon partner per la NATO. Può essere vero che l’Asia presenta maggiori probabilità dell’Europa di modellare la storia del ventunesimo secolo. Ma la lezione del secolo scorso non dovrebbe andare persa: ciò che succede in Europa può influenzare ed influenzerà stabilità e prosperità globali.