La deuxième année de l'Europe

NEW YORK – Il y a plus de quarante ans, le Conseiller à la Sécurité nationale des États-Unis Henry Kissinger a déclaré que 1973 devait être « l'année de l'Europe. » Il entendait par là souligner la nécessité de moderniser la relation Atlantique : plus précisément, la nécessité pour les alliés européens de collaborer davantage avec les États-Unis au Moyen-Orient et contre l'Union soviétique en Europe.

Kissinger serait le premier à reconnaître que les Européens n'ont pas relevé son défi. Néanmoins nous sommes à nouveau confrontés à une année de l'Europe. Mais cette fois, l'initiative est moins celle d'un gouvernement américain frustré que de l'Europe elle-même.

Les enjeux sont aussi importants qu'en 1973, sinon plus. La Russie ne montre aucune intention de se retirer de la Crimée, ni de mettre un terme à ses efforts visant à déstabiliser l'Est de l'Ukraine. Il existe une réelle préoccupation quant à la possible utilisation par la Russie de tactiques similaires à l'encontre d'un ou de plusieurs petits pays de l'OTAN à ses frontières.

Les réfugiés ont ajouté à la pression qui pèse sur l'Europe, avec le terrorisme inspiré par les événements au Moyen-Orient ou mené par des attaquants originaires de la région. Le Brexit, la sortie du Royaume-Uni de l'Union européenne, a à présent officiellement commencé : il ne reste plus qu'à résoudre ses échéances et ses modalités, qui vont déterminer son impact sur l'avenir économique et politique et sur d'autres acteurs qui envisagent le retrait de l'UE. La Grèce et un certain nombre d'autres pays du Sud de l'Europe continuent d'être accablés par un taux de chômage élevé, par la croissance de la dette et par un écart persistant entre ce que les citoyens demandent à leur gouvernement et ce que ce dernier peut se permettre de réaliser.

Mais parmi tous les défis auxquels l'UE est confrontée, les prochaines élections présidentielles en France représentent le plus important pour l'avenir de l'Europe, voire pour le monde. Les sondages indiquent que n'importe lequel des quatre candidats pourrait en sortir gagnant. Ce qui rend cette incertitude différente et vraiment fondamentale, c'est que deux candidats sur ces quatre, la dirigeante du Front National Marine Le Pen et le dirigeant d'extrême-gauche Jean-Luc Mélenchon, soutiennent des politiques positionnées radicalement en dehors de l'échiquier traditionnel de la France et de l'Europe. Si l'un des deux remportait le second tour le 7 mai, cela pourrait signifier la fin de l'appartenance française à l'UE et à l'OTAN, ce qui soulève des questions existentielles pour les deux organisations et pour l'ensemble de l'Europe.

Jusqu'à un passé récent, des scénarios de ce genre étaient inimaginables. Durant des décennies, l'Europe a constitué la région du monde la plus prospère, la plus stable et la plus prévisible, une région où l'histoire semblait quasiment être parvenue à son terme. L'objectif de faire de ce continent une entité unique, pacifique et libre s'est en grande partie réalisé.

Mais un changement spectaculaire est advenu en Europe. Un facteur est la volonté et la capacité affichée par la Russie de Vladimir Poutine d'utiliser la force militaire, la contrainte économique et la cyber-manipulation pour faire avancer son ordre du jour. Mais l'Europe moderne est confrontée à un plus grand défi de la part de ses propres politiciens, qui remettent de plus en plus en question la valeur de l'UE, l'héritière de la Communauté économique européenne créée en 1957 par le Traité de Rome.

Le principe fondamental du processus d'intégration de six décennies de l'Europe, souvent désigné sous le terme de « projet européen », a toujours été clair. L'Europe de l'Ouest, en particulier l'Allemagne et la France, devaient être unifiées à tel point que la guerre, qui a si souvent marqué le continent par le passé, devienne impensable.

Cela a été réalisé, ainsi que des progrès économiques considérables. Mais au fil du temps, le projet européen a perdu de son emprise sur les citoyens de l'Europe. Les institutions de l'UE sont devenues trop lointaines, trop élitistes et trop puissantes, en négligeant les identités nationales auxquelles les Européens sont restés attachés. La création peu judicieuse d'une union monétaire sans contrepartie budgétaire a aggravé cette situation. Les bureaucrates ont abusé de leur pouvoir.

La montée de candidats populistes nationalistes, aussi bien à gauche qu'à droite en France et ailleurs en Europe, en est la conséquence. Et même si l'un des deux candidats de l'establishment l'emporte en France, l'incertitude risque de persister sur de nombreuses questions. La crise immédiate sera passée, mais à long terme, l'enjeu va persister.

Il est manifeste que l'UE a besoin d'être repensée. Elle doit abandonner son modèle « à taille unique » et évoluer vers quelque chose de plus souple. Elle a également besoin de rééquilibrer le pouvoir de Bruxelles, le siège de la plupart des institutions de l'UE, vers les capitales nationales.

Les gouvernements doivent faire davantage pour créer les conditions d'une croissance économique plus rapide, tout en améliorant la capacité des travailleurs à composer avec l'inévitable suppression de nombreux emplois existants suite à l'innovation technologique. L'Allemagne, dirigée par sa Chancelière actuelle ou par son principal adversaire après les élections générales du mois de septembre, devra prendre l'initiative sur cette question.

Les Européens, à juste titre, vont déterminer l'essentiel de l'avenir de l'Europe. Mais l'administration Trump a également un rôle à jouer. Le soutien sans vision à long terme de Trump en faveur du Brexit et autres sorties de l'UE doit cesser : une Europe divisée, plus faible et distraite ne sera pas un bon partenaire au sein de l'OTAN. Il est peut-être vrai que l'Asie, comparativement à l'Europe, va probablement davantage façonner l'histoire du XXIème siècle. Mais n'oublions pas la leçon du siècle dernier : ce qui se passe en Europe peut et va avoir une incidence sur la stabilité et sur la prospérité mondiale.