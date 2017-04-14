La deuxième année de l'Europe

j. von Hettlingen APR 15, 2017

In reference to Henry Kissenger's 1973 initiative - Year of Europe - Richard N. Haass calls 2017 "The second year of Europe." In 1973 the US and the European Alliance saw a divergence of their interests to an unprecedented degree. Kissenger's call was an American attempt to inspire the Alliance to restate its obligation - "to modernize the Atlantic relationship and, more specifically, the need for America’s European allies to do more with the United States in the Middle East war and against the Soviet Union."

The Alliance has been the cornerstone of all postwar foreign policy - providing the political framework for American engagements in Europe and marking the definitive end of US isolationism. It offered a sense of security that allowed Europe to recover from the devastation of the war. Most of all it reconciled former enemies - especially France and Germany. The author says, the "rationale behind Europe’s six-decade-long integration process – often called the 'European project' – was always clear. Western Europe, and above all Germany and France, had to be unified to such a point that war, which had so often characterized the continent’s past, would become unthinkable."

In 1973 the problems in the Atlantic relationships were real and many - difference in priorities and regional vs international approach. The intention then was to take account of changes in the Transatlantic relationship following a EEC enlargement, economic pressures, and a dwindling of US domestic support for commitments to Europe at a time of detente with the USSR and the problems that dogged Nixon. Europe was thriving and in a better shape than America. And the problems which the US sought to resolve were exacerbated by domestic turmoil - the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War.

In 2017 the "stakes are as high as they were in 1973, if not higher." The EU is grappling with a refugee crisis and economic malaise in the southern Eurozone countries. Britain had voted to leave the EU in 2016, posing an existential threat to the European project. The upcoming presidential election in France - one of the founding members of the EU - could usher in a far-right, populist president who has vowed to ditch the single currency and take the country out of the EU.

All the while Vladimir Putin's projection of Russian power, from Ukraine to Syria, his readiness "to use military force, economic coercion, and cyber manipulation to advance its agenda" had raised alarm across Europe and America. Russia "shows no sign of withdrawing from Crimea or stopping its efforts to destabilize eastern Ukraine. There is genuine concern Russia might employ similar tactics against one or more of the small NATO countries on its border." Subsequently the US is beefing up its military presence in Europe in response to what the Americans call Russian aggression.

Inspired by Kissinger Trump had vowed to improve relations with Russia. The 1973 Middle East War triggered the first oil shocks and energy crisis. The Saudis understood the role they could play in regional and world affairs by turning the taps on and off. Tensions rose between America and Europe. France opposed Kissinger's prescription for renewed cooperation and found itself isolated. Many viewed Kissinger's initiative was misinterpreted because of unwillingness to jeopardise newly-established European objectives for greater cooperation. It described how the difficulties were resolved by enhancing - even if only marginally - the importance of consultation within the Alliance, allowing a degree of US influence within European cooperation on issues affecting US interests. Since the early 1990s Europeans want to "determine Europe’s future," and most don't want a breakup of the EU. They don't appreciate Trump's "shortsighted support for Brexit and other exits from the EU," which must end, because a "divided, weaker, and distracted Europe will not be a good partner in NATO" and for the US. "It may be true that Asia is more likely than Europe to shape the history of the twenty-first century. But the lesson of the last century should not be lost: what happens in Europe can and will affect global stability and prosperity."

