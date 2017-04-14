16

Rok Evropy podruhé

NEW YORK – Před více než čtyřiceti lety americký poradce pro národní bezpečnost Henry Kissinger prohlásil rok 1973 „rokem Evropy“. Zamýšlel zdůraznit nutnost modernizace atlantického vztahu, přesněji nutnost, aby evropští spojenci Ameriky se Spojenými státy víc spolupracovali na Blízkém východě a proti Sovětskému svazu v Evropě.

Kissinger by byl první, kdo by přiznal, že Evropané se jeho výzvy nechopili. Přesto před sebou máme rok Evropy znovu. Tentokrát však impulz nevychází tolik od frustrované vlády USA, ale spíš z nitra samotné Evropy.

Sázka ve hře je stejně vysoká jako v roce 1973, ne-li vyšší. Rusko nejeví žádné známky záměru stáhnout se z Krymu ani zastavit své snahy o destabilizaci východní Ukrajiny. Existuje nefalšovaná obava, že by Rusko mohlo podobnou taktiku uplatnit vůči některé z malých členských zemí NATO na své hranici nebo proti skupině takových zemí.

Nápor na Evropu zesílili uprchlíci, stejně jako terorizmus podnícený událostmi na Blízkém východě či uskutečněný útočníky z tohoto regionu. Formálně už byl zahájen brexit, odchod Spojeného království z Evropské unie, ale jeho harmonogram a podmínky, které rozhodnou o účinku brexitu na ekonomickou a politickou budoucnost Británie a na další země uvažující o vystoupení z EU, se teprve budou řešit. Řecko a řadu dalších zemí v jižní Evropě nadále zatěžuje vysoká nezaměstnanost, rozrůstající se dluh a vytrvalý nesoulad mezi tím, co se žádá od vlád a co si mohou dovolit.

Ze všech výzev, před nimiž EU stojí, však pro budoucnost Evropy a možná celého světa mají největší význam nadcházející prezidentské volby ve Francii. Průzkumy naznačuji, že vítězem se nakonec může stát kterýkoli ze čtyř uchazečů. Význam a opravdovou závažnost dodává této nejistotě skutečnost, že dva ze čtveřice, vůdkyně Národní fronty Marine Le Penová a lídr krajní levice Jean-Luc Mélenchon, podporují politiky výrazně vybočující z hlavního proudu francouzské a evropské politiky. Pokud jeden z nich ve druhém, rozhodujícím kole voleb 7. května zvítězí, mohlo by to znamenat konec francouzského členství v EU i NATO, což by nad oběma organizacemi – a celou Evropou – vzneslo existenční otázky.

Až donedávna byly takové scénáře nepředstavitelné. Evropa desítky let představovala nejúspěšnější, nejstabilnější a nejpředvídatelnější region světa, kde téměř skončily dějiny. Cíl zajistit kontinentu mír, celistvost a svobodu byl z velké části naplněn.

Do Evropy se ale vrátily dramatické změny. Jedním faktorem je projevená ochota a schopnost Ruska Vladimira Putina používat k prosazování své agendy vojenskou sílu, hospodářské donucování a kybernetickou manipulaci. Ještě větší výzva pro moderní Evropu však přichází od jejích vlastních politiků, kteří rostoucí měrou zpochybňují hodnotu EU, pokračovatelky Evropského hospodářského společenství založeného v roce 1957 Římskou smlouvou.

Smysl šest desítek let trvajícího evropského integračního procesu – často nazývaného „evropský projekt“ – byl vždy jasný. Západní Evropu, především Německo a Francii, bylo nutné sjednotit natolik, aby se válka, která tak často charakterizovala minulost kontinentu, stala nemyslitelnou.

Toho bylo dosaženo, stejně jako značného ekonomického pokroku. Evropský projekt však postupně ztratil přitažlivost pro občany Evropy. Instituce EU začaly být příliš vzdálené, elitářské a silné a nebraly ohledy na národní identity, na nichž Evropané nadále lpí. Neuvážené vytvoření měnové unie bez fiskálního protějšku situaci ještě zhoršilo. Byrokracie přestřelila.

Výsledkem je vzestup populistických, nacionalistických kandidátů na levici i na pravici ve Francii i jinde v Evropě. A i když ve Francii zvítězí jeden ze dvou kandidátů hlavního proudu, zůstane velká míra nejistoty. Bezprostřední krize pomine, ale dlouhodobá výzva zůstane.

Je zřejmé, že EU je třeba znovu promyslet. Musí se odklonit od uniformního přístupu k něčemu pružnějšímu. Dále je nutné upravit rovnováhu přesunem moci z Bruselu, sídla většiny institucí EU, do hlavních měst národních států.

Vlády musí udělat víc pro vytvoření předpokladů k rychlejšímu hospodářskému růstu a zároveň pro posílení schopnosti pracujících potýkat se s neodvratným mizením řady stávajících pracovních míst v důsledku technologických inovací. Vůdčí role v této oblasti se bude muset ujmout Německo, ať už jej po tamních zářijových všeobecných volbách povede současná kancléřka nebo její hlavní soupeř.

O budoucnosti Evropy náležitě rozhodnou především Evropané. Svou úlohu ale sehraje také Trumpova administrativa. Jeho krátkozraká podpora brexitu a dalších „exitů“ z EU musí skončit; rozdělená, oslabená a vykolejená Evropa nebude dobrým partnerem v NATO. Je pravda, že historii jedenadvacátého století bude pravděpodobně utvářet spíš Asie než Evropa. Přesto by nemělo zapadnout ponaučení z minulého století: dění v Evropě může ovlivnit a ovlivňuje globální stabilitu a prosperitu.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč