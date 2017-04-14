12

Второй «Год Европы»

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Более четырёх десятилетий назад советник по национальной безопасности США Генри Киссинджер объявил 1973 год – Годом Европы. Он стремился подчеркнуть необходимость модернизации трансатлантических отношений, а если конкретней, европейские союзники должны были начать активней работать с США на Ближнем Востоке, а также против СССР в Европе.

Киссинджер, наверное, первым бы признал, что европейцы не вняли его призыву. Тем не менее, теперь нас ждёт новый год Европы. Но на этот раз вызов исходит не столько от недовольного правительства США, сколько от самой Европы.

Ставки так же высоки, как и в 1973 году, если не выше. Россия явно не собирается уходить из Крыма или прекращать попытки дестабилизации восточной Украины. Есть серьёзные опасения, что Россия может использовать аналогичную тактику против одной или даже нескольких малых стран НАТО, которые с ней граничат.

Дополнительное напряжение в Европе создают беженцы, а также теракты, вдохновляемые событиями на Ближнем Востоке или совершаемые террористами из этого региона. Брексит, то есть выход Великобритании из Евросоюза, уже начался официально; не решённым пока остаётся вопрос о его графике и условиях, которые определят степень его влияния на экономическое и политическое будущее Британии, а также других стран, которые подумывают о выходе из ЕС. Греция и ещё несколько стран южной Европы по-прежнему обременены высоким уровнем безработицы и растущим долгом; сохраняется разрыв между теми действиями, которые требуются от местных правительств, и тем, что они реально могут себе позволить.

Но из всех проблем, с которыми столкнулся ЕС, наибольшее значение для будущего Европы (а, возможно, и всего мира) имеют предстоящие президентские выборы во Франции. По данным опросов, любой из четырёх основных кандидатов является потенциальным победителем. Особое отличие и историческое значение данной неопределённости в том, что двое из четырёх кандидатов – лидер Национального фронта Марин Ле Пен и ультралевый политический деятель Жан-Люк Меланшон – поддерживают политику, которая очень сильно отличается от политики французского и европейского мейнстрима. Победа любого из них во втором туре, который намечен на 7 мая, может привести к выходу Франции из ЕС и НАТО, что поставит обе организации – и всю Европу – перед экзистенциальными вопросами.

Ещё совсем недавно подобные сценарии были немыслимы. Десятилетиями Европа представляла собой самый успешный, стабильный и предсказуемый регион в мире, она была местом, где, как казалось, практически наступил конец истории. Цель создания мирного, единого и свободного континента в целом была достигнута.

Однако теперь в Европе наступили радикальные перемены. Одна из их причин – это демонстрируемая Россией Владимира Путина готовность и способность применять военную силу, экономические угрозы и кибер-манипуляции для продвижения своих интересов. Однако ещё больше проблем современной Европе создают её собственные политики, всё чаще ставящие под сомнение ценность Евросоюза, наследника Европейского экономического сообщества, основанного в 1957 году в рамках Римского договора.

Логика длящегося уже шесть десятилетий интеграционного процесса в Европе, который часто называют «Европейским проектом», всегда была понятной. Западную Европу (прежде всего, Германию и Францию) необходимо было объединить до такой степени, чтобы войны, которые так часто случались в прошлом этого континента, стали бы невозможны.

И эта цель была достигнута, так же как и значительный экономический прогресс. Но в ходе этого процесса Европейский проект слишком далеко оторвался от граждан Европы. Учреждения ЕС стали слишком далёкими, слишком элитными и слишком мощными, они перестали принимать во внимание национальную идентичность, к которой по-прежнему привязаны европейцы. Плохо продуманный валютный союз, которому не хватает бюджетного аналога, лишь ухудшил ситуацию. Бюрократия возобладала.

В результате на левом и правом флангах во Франции и других странах Европы появились кандидаты с популистскими, националистическими программами. И даже если один из двух кандидатов истеблишмента выиграет на выборах во Франции, многое по-прежнему будет неясным. Острый кризис пройдёт, но долгосрочная проблема сохранится.

Очевидно, что Евросоюз необходимо переосмысливать заново. ЕС должен отказаться от принципа «один размер для всех» в пользу чего-то более гибкого. Необходимо также произвести ребалансировку власти, передав больше полномочий из Брюсселя, где расположены большинство институтов ЕС, в национальные столицы.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Правительства стран Европы должны активней создавать условия для ускорения роста экономики, улучшая при этом возможности работников противостоять неизбежному исчезновению многих существующих сейчас рабочих мест из-за прогресса в технологических инновациях. Германия (и не важно, будет ли ею руководить после всеобщих выборов в сентябре нынешний канцлер или её главный оппонент) должна будет возглавить этот процесс.

Именно европейцы, и это совершенно правильно, будут в основном определять будущее Европы. Но свою роль должна сыграть и администрация Трампа. Трампу следует прекратить близоруко поддерживать Брексит и другие возможные «экситы» из Евросоюза. Разделённая, слабая, растерянная Европа не будет хорошим партнёром по НАТО. Не исключено, что Азия будет с большей вероятностью, чем Европа, определять ход истории в XXI веке. Но уроки прошлого века нельзя забывать: то, что происходит в Европе, может и будет влиять на глобальную стабильность и процветание.