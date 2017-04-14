Второй «Год Европы»

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Более четырёх десятилетий назад советник по национальной безопасности США Генри Киссинджер объявил 1973 год – Годом Европы. Он стремился подчеркнуть необходимость модернизации трансатлантических отношений, а если конкретней, европейские союзники должны были начать активней работать с США на Ближнем Востоке, а также против СССР в Европе.
Киссинджер, наверное, первым бы признал, что европейцы не вняли его призыву. Тем не менее, теперь нас ждёт новый год Европы. Но на этот раз вызов исходит не столько от недовольного правительства США, сколько от самой Европы.
Ставки так же высоки, как и в 1973 году, если не выше. Россия явно не собирается уходить из Крыма или прекращать попытки дестабилизации восточной Украины. Есть серьёзные опасения, что Россия может использовать аналогичную тактику против одной или даже нескольких малых стран НАТО, которые с ней граничат.
Дополнительное напряжение в Европе создают беженцы, а также теракты, вдохновляемые событиями на Ближнем Востоке или совершаемые террористами из этого региона. Брексит, то есть выход Великобритании из Евросоюза, уже начался официально; не решённым пока остаётся вопрос о его графике и условиях, которые определят степень его влияния на экономическое и политическое будущее Британии, а также других стран, которые подумывают о выходе из ЕС. Греция и ещё несколько стран южной Европы по-прежнему обременены высоким уровнем безработицы и растущим долгом; сохраняется разрыв между теми действиями, которые требуются от местных правительств, и тем, что они реально могут себе позволить.
Но из всех проблем, с которыми столкнулся ЕС, наибольшее значение для будущего Европы (а, возможно, и всего мира) имеют предстоящие президентские выборы во Франции. По данным опросов, любой из четырёх основных кандидатов является потенциальным победителем. Особое отличие и историческое значение данной неопределённости в том, что двое из четырёх кандидатов – лидер Национального фронта Марин Ле Пен и ультралевый политический деятель Жан-Люк Меланшон – поддерживают политику, которая очень сильно отличается от политики французского и европейского мейнстрима. Победа любого из них во втором туре, который намечен на 7 мая, может привести к выходу Франции из ЕС и НАТО, что поставит обе организации – и всю Европу – перед экзистенциальными вопросами.
Ещё совсем недавно подобные сценарии были немыслимы. Десятилетиями Европа представляла собой самый успешный, стабильный и предсказуемый регион в мире, она была местом, где, как казалось, практически наступил конец истории. Цель создания мирного, единого и свободного континента в целом была достигнута.
Однако теперь в Европе наступили радикальные перемены. Одна из их причин – это демонстрируемая Россией Владимира Путина готовность и способность применять военную силу, экономические угрозы и кибер-манипуляции для продвижения своих интересов. Однако ещё больше проблем современной Европе создают её собственные политики, всё чаще ставящие под сомнение ценность Евросоюза, наследника Европейского экономического сообщества, основанного в 1957 году в рамках Римского договора.
Логика длящегося уже шесть десятилетий интеграционного процесса в Европе, который часто называют «Европейским проектом», всегда была понятной. Западную Европу (прежде всего, Германию и Францию) необходимо было объединить до такой степени, чтобы войны, которые так часто случались в прошлом этого континента, стали бы невозможны.
И эта цель была достигнута, так же как и значительный экономический прогресс. Но в ходе этого процесса Европейский проект слишком далеко оторвался от граждан Европы. Учреждения ЕС стали слишком далёкими, слишком элитными и слишком мощными, они перестали принимать во внимание национальную идентичность, к которой по-прежнему привязаны европейцы. Плохо продуманный валютный союз, которому не хватает бюджетного аналога, лишь ухудшил ситуацию. Бюрократия возобладала.
В результате на левом и правом флангах во Франции и других странах Европы появились кандидаты с популистскими, националистическими программами. И даже если один из двух кандидатов истеблишмента выиграет на выборах во Франции, многое по-прежнему будет неясным. Острый кризис пройдёт, но долгосрочная проблема сохранится.
Очевидно, что Евросоюз необходимо переосмысливать заново. ЕС должен отказаться от принципа «один размер для всех» в пользу чего-то более гибкого. Необходимо также произвести ребалансировку власти, передав больше полномочий из Брюсселя, где расположены большинство институтов ЕС, в национальные столицы.
Правительства стран Европы должны активней создавать условия для ускорения роста экономики, улучшая при этом возможности работников противостоять неизбежному исчезновению многих существующих сейчас рабочих мест из-за прогресса в технологических инновациях. Германия (и не важно, будет ли ею руководить после всеобщих выборов в сентябре нынешний канцлер или её главный оппонент) должна будет возглавить этот процесс.
Именно европейцы, и это совершенно правильно, будут в основном определять будущее Европы. Но свою роль должна сыграть и администрация Трампа. Трампу следует прекратить близоруко поддерживать Брексит и другие возможные «экситы» из Евросоюза. Разделённая, слабая, растерянная Европа не будет хорошим партнёром по НАТО. Не исключено, что Азия будет с большей вероятностью, чем Европа, определять ход истории в XXI веке. Но уроки прошлого века нельзя забывать: то, что происходит в Европе, может и будет влиять на глобальную стабильность и процветание.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The solution for Europe -- and I'm only half kidding about this at this point -- is a pan-European football team that can beat all comers. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The EU is developing into a buraucracy with an ever increasing control over life in Europe.
The EU institutions in Brussels, employing over 30.000 civil servants, produce a seemingly endless flow of regulations. Sofar 110.000 pieces of legislation, mostly binding. It is estimated that 2/3 of the legislation in the Netherlands is made in Brussels.
This is produced by an unelected European Commission, which calls itself the European Government.
Much in Europe is somehow ruled with rules produced by this introverted, self-reproduced, nomenclature.
The EC is supervised by the member states, but that functions inadequately.
Also this supervision is actually done by Germany and France. Politicians do not dare to oppose the process.
The end is not in sight. The EC has the right to propose any regulation they like. Furthermore Germany and France have stated, last year, that they want to go ahead with the ever closer union policy.
In addition the EC controls life in Europe with subsides.
So what began as a project to prevent Germany and France to go to war again has now developed into an eternal bureaucratisation, at the expense of the people.
I think that the leaders of all member states should assume their responsiblity and bring the EU house in order. An additional suggestion: hire some advisors from outside the Brussel community Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY MAY HAVE SPARED ANOTHER WATERLOO
The "European Project" rationale has long morphed - notwithstanding the author's insinuations.
The First Year of Europe - 1973 - followed the classic confrontation between DeGaulle and Nixon.
On 15 August 1971, DeGaulle demolition of the Dollar standard was stunningly announced to the World's bewilderment.
The prices of Gold - $ 42 - and Oil - $ 3 - hit the stratosphere in the years that followed.
The Second Year of Europe -2017 - followed the overarching of The European Union making Brexit inevitable.
BREXIT plus plus soon followed thereafter - the triumph of Trump perhaps an eerie reminder of Nixon.
The author rightly captures the significance of The Brexit Referendum - and its potential consequences.
Where the author is amiss, is in recognition of the Second Year of Europe as DeGaulle Demolition Version Two.
Failure to recognise The First and Second Years together as nothing but 1814 + 1914 - the past is never past.
The desire to replace Britain and America with France and Germany is 1814 + 1914 - the past is never past.
DeGaulle dreams of demolition were not accidents - failure to recognise them as such is a monumental mistake.
Nipping it in nascency is the message from The Brexit Referendum - Democracy may have spared another Meltdown.
Trumps Greatest Genius perhaps NatoDollars - that may rank even higher than the PetroDollars of Kissinger-Nixon. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
As the Buddha said: life is suffering. The point is that leaders provide missions to the people, so as to make their suffering worth their while. With the E.U. dismantling the tenants of identity (nation, religion, family, gender, race), then, suffering is harder to bear. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Errata: tenets instead of tenants Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
In reference to Henry Kissenger's 1973 initiative - Year of Europe - Richard N. Haass calls 2017 "The second year of Europe." In 1973 the US and the European Alliance saw a divergence of their interests to an unprecedented degree. Kissenger's call was an American attempt to inspire the Alliance to restate its obligation - "to modernize the Atlantic relationship and, more specifically, the need for America’s European allies to do more with the United States in the Middle East war and against the Soviet Union."
The Alliance has been the cornerstone of all postwar foreign policy - providing the political framework for American engagements in Europe and marking the definitive end of US isolationism. It offered a sense of security that allowed Europe to recover from the devastation of the war. Most of all it reconciled former enemies - especially France and Germany. The author says, the "rationale behind Europe’s six-decade-long integration process – often called the 'European project' – was always clear. Western Europe, and above all Germany and France, had to be unified to such a point that war, which had so often characterized the continent’s past, would become unthinkable."
In 1973 the problems in the Atlantic relationships were real and many - difference in priorities and regional vs international approach. The intention then was to take account of changes in the Transatlantic relationship following a EEC enlargement, economic pressures, and a dwindling of US domestic support for commitments to Europe at a time of detente with the USSR and the problems that dogged Nixon. Europe was thriving and in a better shape than America. And the problems which the US sought to resolve were exacerbated by domestic turmoil - the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War.
In 2017 the "stakes are as high as they were in 1973, if not higher." The EU is grappling with a refugee crisis and economic malaise in the southern Eurozone countries. Britain had voted to leave the EU in 2016, posing an existential threat to the European project. The upcoming presidential election in France - one of the founding members of the EU - could usher in a far-right, populist president who has vowed to ditch the single currency and take the country out of the EU.
All the while Vladimir Putin's projection of Russian power, from Ukraine to Syria, his readiness "to use military force, economic coercion, and cyber manipulation to advance its agenda" had raised alarm across Europe and America. Russia "shows no sign of withdrawing from Crimea or stopping its efforts to destabilize eastern Ukraine. There is genuine concern Russia might employ similar tactics against one or more of the small NATO countries on its border." Subsequently the US is beefing up its military presence in Europe in response to what the Americans call Russian aggression.
Inspired by Kissinger Trump had vowed to improve relations with Russia. The 1973 Middle East War triggered the first oil shocks and energy crisis. The Saudis understood the role they could play in regional and world affairs by turning the taps on and off. Tensions rose between America and Europe. France opposed Kissinger's prescription for renewed cooperation and found itself isolated. Many viewed Kissinger's initiative was misinterpreted because of unwillingness to jeopardise newly-established European objectives for greater cooperation. It described how the difficulties were resolved by enhancing - even if only marginally - the importance of consultation within the Alliance, allowing a degree of US influence within European cooperation on issues affecting US interests. Since the early 1990s Europeans want to "determine Europe’s future," and most don't want a breakup of the EU. They don't appreciate Trump's "shortsighted support for Brexit and other exits from the EU," which must end, because a "divided, weaker, and distracted Europe will not be a good partner in NATO" and for the US. "It may be true that Asia is more likely than Europe to shape the history of the twenty-first century. But the lesson of the last century should not be lost: what happens in Europe can and will affect global stability and prosperity."
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The language used is telling
'...the European project lost its hold on Europe’s citizens'. Yes indeed, a considerable number of EU citizens have realised they have been sold a Turkey and a Goose that lays a golden egg.
'Western Europe, and above all Germany and France, had to be unified to such a point that war, which had so often characterized the continent’s past, would become unthinkable.' Nope the idea was the continent would become Frenchified and Teutonic, that France would be the strategically positioned physical logistics hub and trade banker and Germany would both Bank and manufacture for the continent and outlying areas would support this due to increased market size
'... creation of a monetary union without a fiscal counterpart made matters worse'. That was not a bother to the originators, the idea was to use crisis to drive closer union. Crisis was sen as a useful tool. Like all gamblers they found they where not as good as the thought at guessing the odds
The two conflicting desires remain - closer union and national independence and what has been built cannot be undone without huge financial cost which will morph into unpaid debts. Like the cowboy at the circus riding two horse at once with a foot on each the outcome is predictable if the horses drift apart whilst galloping around the circus ring
Trump has no role in Europe and has enough on building walls and building bridges that go nowhere. He is going to be busy building
'Russia shows no sign of withdrawing from Crimea' It was known years before the event that Putin would not countenance losing his Black Sea Naval Base. You can thank the EU for the current situation there
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
Thanks for recommending ditching the UK as an ally and plumping for German domination of Europe. Trump supported Brexit because it was a democratic reaction to an anti democratic EU, a reaction to German supremacism intimidation and bullying that has continued to escalate beyond belief. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The real purpose--or one of them and the consequence of the Euro, the admission of East Europe. and other measures to increase to European integration in recent decades was to de-democratize Europe and change the distribution of income.
Then mad US policy destabilized it further with refugees from Iraq. Syria, and Libya, which produced added pressure on wages. Naturally this helped produce a new democratic revolution of 1848, which didn't produce pure democracies either but were more democratic in general than their predecessors.
The same process occurred in the US with the left-wing party adopting the economic policy of Eisenhower in a time of economic crisis and wage stagnation. The dominant figures in the last 25 years have been Rubin, Greenspan, and Paulson--and the media now hopes to annoint Cohn.
With the market up 25 times from the 750 level and income little better than stagnant, the only surprise is that the revolution was postponed so long here and is conducted by a moderate as Trump.
The New Democrats give us a system with hints of Yeltsin's and Putin's Russia in its formal free elections but informal lack of democracy because the voters have no choice on the ballot who represent the issues of real interest to them. This must change one way or the other. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Using the example of Kissinger in the case of the upcoming French elections is not very relevant to the arguments of the author. The issue that is very much relevant is the constant refusal of the EU citizens since the year 2000 for a greater integration and for a federalistic state. The French said No in 2005, the Dutch, etc..said no to many treaties but were overruled by their establishments. The French are not in favour of the current state of affairs of the EU neither is any of the 26 other member states ( the obvious country is the 27th). Therefore, and based on the events in the EU since the year 2000, one must not be surprised if either a radical left or a radical right wins the elections. The EU institutions must get closer to the people that they are meant to serve and as such a full re- shuffling must be the order of the day. The EU Institutions must become proactive rather than continue at being reactive to events, but then one gets the German establishment, the German rules and the German obstacles stopping anything from even being considered let alone being executed. Vive La France. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jan, correct, any hope of a change occurring through the ballot box can only be wishful thinking. It has been tried several times and failed. As long as Debt continues to be used as a weapon against any democratic process and to subdue any democratic activity, change regrettably will only occur through a Bastille 2. As long as colleges, academic, journalists, politicians, etc...continue to have their loyalty to their funders, change, any change can only be a long way away. L. Pen can say whatever she wants but once faced with realities, she will very quickly become another Holllande, Obama or the current Trump! Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
M M,
I agree with your thought process, however, I just don't see the change happening. The political/business class and academia have become detached from the everyday world that remaining people live in. They live in world, just to quote some of the current articles on PS: "Powering Africa's Transformation", "Saving Asia's Mothers", "Let's Talk about Sex", etc. Sure some of that stuff is probably important and needs addressing, however, for average John, Jean or Johan, it means nothing. They are concerned about outsourcing, pension fund shortfalls, healthcare issues, etc.
I believe this divergence will not be bridged, rather will get only wider as time goes on. However, we haven't reached a breaking point yet. European economy, as well as global economy, is slowly improving. People feel more positive, slightly richer and probably will not vote out the corrupted globalists. But when the inevitable recession will occur, then we will experience some real backlash. Le Pen or Melenchon might not win this year, but in 4 or 8 years, when more of average Jean's worries have materialized, the people will be lot less forgiving. People were mad as hell in 2008 but got suckered into believing that bailing out the banks while indebting the government was necessary. Come next recession, don't count on such lunacy, rather on Bastille Day 2.0. Read more
