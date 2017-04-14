16

O segundo Ano da Europa

NOVA IORQUE – Há mais de quatro décadas, o conselheiro de segurança nacional dos Estados Unidos, Henry Kissinger, declarou que 1973 seria “o Ano da Europa”. Com isso, pretendia sublinhar a necessidade de modernização do relacionamento Atlântico e, mais especificamente, a necessidade dos aliados Europeus da América colaborarem mais com os Estados Unidos no Médio Oriente, e contra a União Soviética na Europa.

Kissinger seria o primeiro a admitir que os Europeus não responderam ao seu repto. Mesmo assim, enfrentamos novamente um ano da Europa. Desta vez, porém, o ímpeto vem menos de um governo frustrado nos EUA do que do interior da própria Europa.

DONATE NOW

O que está hoje em jogo é tão ou mais importante do que o que estava em jogo em 1973. A Rússia não mostra sinais de retirar da Crimeia, ou de suspender os seus esforços para desestabilizar a Ucrânia oriental. Existe uma preocupação genuína de que a Rússia possa aplicar tácticas semelhantes contra um ou mais dos pequenos países da OTAN com que faz fronteira.

As tensões na Europa foram acrescidas pelos refugiados, assim como pelo terrorismo inspirado nos acontecimentos do Médio Oriente, ou concretizado por agressores da região. O Brexit, a saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia, já começou formalmente; o que falta resolver é o seu calendário e as suas condições, que determinarão o seu impacto sobre o futuro económico e político do Reino Unido e de outros países que considerem abandonar a UE. A Grécia e vários outros países da Europa do sul continuam a ser penalizados com o desemprego elevado, a dívida crescente, e uma persistente lacuna entre aquilo é pedido aos seus governos e aquilo que estes conseguem pagar.

Mas de todos os desafios que a UE enfrenta, a próxima eleição presidencial em França é a que tem mais significado para o futuro da Europa, e talvez para o futuro do mundo. As sondagens indicam que qualquer dos quatro candidatos poderá emergir como vencedor. O que torna esta incerteza diferente e verdadeiramente consequente é que dois dos quatro, a líder da Frente Nacional, Marine Le Pen, e o líder da extrema-esquerda, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, apoiam políticas que estão bastante fora da corrente dominante Francesa e Europeia. Se algum destes candidatos vencer a segunda volta a 7 de Maio, isso poderá significar o fim da participação da França na UE e na OTAN, suscitando questões existenciais para ambas as organizações, e para toda a Europa.

Estes cenários eram inimagináveis até bem recentemente. Durante décadas, a Europa foi a região do mundo mais bem-sucedida, estável, e previsível, um local onde a história parecia ter terminado. O objectivo de tornar o continente pacífico, inteiro, e livre, tinha sido cumprido em grande parte.

Mas aconteceram mudanças radicais na Europa. Um dos factores é a disponibilidade e a capacidade demonstradas pela Rússia de Vladimir Putin, no sentido de usar a força militar, a coacção económica, e a cibermanipulação para promover a sua agenda. Mas um desafio ainda maior para a Europa moderna vem dos seus próprios políticos, que questionam cada vez mais o valor da UE, a herdeira da Comunidade Económica Europeia fundada em 1957 pelo Tratado de Roma.

A justificação para o processo de seis décadas de integração Europeia (frequentemente apelidado de “projecto Europeu”) foi sempre clara. A Europa Ocidental, e acima de tudo a Alemanha e a França, deviam unificar-se de tal forma que a guerra, que caracterizara tão frequentemente o passado do continente, se tornasse impensável.

Isto foi conseguido, bem como um considerável progresso económico. Mas, pelo caminho, o projecto Europeu perdeu o apoio dos cidadãos Europeus. As instituições da UE tornaram-se demasiado distantes, demasiado elitistas, e demasiado fortes, deixando de considerar as identidades nacionais a que os Europeus permanecem apegados. A imprudente criação de uma união monetária sem uma contrapartida fiscal piorou ainda mais a situação. Os burocratas passaram dos limites.

O resultado é a ascensão dos candidatos populistas e nacionalistas tanto à esquerda como à direita, em França e noutros lugares da Europa. E mesmo que em França prevaleça um dos dois candidatos do sistema, permanecerá a incerteza. A crise imediata terá passado, mas o desafio de longo prazo permanecerá.

É evidente que a UE precisa de ser repensada. Precisa de deixar de ser uma solução de “tamanho único” para se tornar algo mais flexível. Também precisa de haver um reequilíbrio do poder, no sentido de sair de Bruxelas, a sede da maioria das instituições da UE, para as capitais nacionais.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Os governos precisam de fazer mais para criar os pré-requisitos de um crescimento económico mais dinâmico, ao mesmo tempo que melhoram a capacidade dos trabalhadores para lidar com a eliminação inevitável de muitos empregos existentes, como consequência da inovação tecnológica. A Alemanha precisará de liderar este processo, com a sua chanceler actual ou com o seu principal opositor depois das eleições gerais em Setembro.

Apropriadamente, serão os Europeus a determinar o futuro da Europa. Mas a administração Trump também tem um papel a desempenhar. O apoio míope de Trump ao Brexit e a outros abandonos da UE deve terminar; uma Europa dividida, mais fraca, e ausente não será um bom parceiro na OTAN. Pode ser verdade que seja a Ásia, mais que a Europa, a moldar a história do século XXI. Mas a lição do século passado não deveria perder-se: o que acontecer na Europa tem potencial para afectar a estabilidade e a prosperidade globais.