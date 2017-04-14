16

عام أوروبا الثاني

نيويورك ــ قبل ما يزيد على أربعة عقود من الزمن، أعلن مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي هنري كيسنجر أن عام 1973 هو "عام أوروبا". وكان هدفه تسليط الضوء على ضرورة تحديث العلاقات الأطلسية، وبشكل أكثر تحديدا ضرورة بذل حلفاء أميركا في أوروبا المزيد من الجهد مع الولايات المتحدة في الشرق الأوسط وضد الاتحاد السوفييتي في أوروبا.

وكان كيسنجر ليصبح أول المعترفين بأن الأوروبيين لم ينتبهوا إلى هذا التحدي. بيد أننا نواجه مع ذلك عاما أوروبيا مرة أخرى. وإن كان الزخم لا يأتي هذه المرة من جانب الحكومة الأميركية المحبطة بقدر ما يأتي من داخل أوروبا ذاتها.

DONATE NOW

والمخاطر مرتفعة كما كانت في عام 1973، إن لم تكن أعلى. الواقع أن روسيا لا تُظهِر أي بادرة تشير إلى إمكانية الانسحاب من شبه جزيرة القرم أو وقف الجهود الرامية إلى زعزعة الاستقرار في شرق أوكرانيا. وهناك تخوف حقيقي من إقدام روسيا على توظيف تكتيكات مماثلة ضد واحدة أو أكثر من دول حلف شمال الأطلسي الصغيرة على حدودها.

وقد أضاف اللاجئون إلى معاناة أوروبا وإجهادها، كما فعل الإرهاب المستوحى من أحداث في الشرق الأوسط أو الذي جرى تنفيذه بواسطة مهاجمين من المنطقة. والآن بدأت رسميا عملية الخروج البريطاني، أو انسحاب المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي؛ ويتبقى فقط تحديد التوقيت والشروط، التي ستحدد مدى تأثير هذا الانسحاب على مستقبل المملكة المتحدة اقتصاديا وسياسيا وعلى دول أخرى تفكر في الا��سحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وتظل اليونان وعدد من الدول الأخرى في جنوب أوروبا تتحمل وطأة البطالة المرتفعة، والديون المتنامية، والفجوة المتزايدة الاتساع بين ما يُطلَب من الحكومات القيام به وما يمكنها تحمله بالفعل.

ولكن من كل التحديات التي تواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي، تشكل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة في فرنسا القدر الأعظم من الأهمية بالنسبة لمستقبل أوروبا، وربما مستقبل العالَم. وتشير استطلاعات الرأي إلى أن أي من المرشحين الأربعة ربما يخرج منتصرا في النهاية. وما يجعل هذا القدر من عدم اليقين مختلفا وعظيم الأثر حقا هو أن اثنين من المرشحين الأربعة، زعيمة الجبهة الوطنية مارين لوبان وزعيم اليسار المتطرف جان لوك ميلينشون، يدعمان سياسات تقع خارج نطاق التيار الفرنسي والأوروبي السائد. وإذا فاز أيهما في الجولة الثانية في السابع من مايو/أيار، فقد يعني هذا نهاية العضوية الفرنسية في كل من الاتحاد الأوروبي ومنظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، وهو ما من شأنه أن يثير الشكوك في قدرة المنظمتين على البقاء ــ وقدرة أوروبا ذاتها على البقاء.

لم تكن مثل هذه السيناريوهات متصورة حتى وقت قريب. فعلى مدى عقود من الزمن، ظلت أوروبا المنطقة الأكثر نجاحا واستقرارا في العالَم، والمكان الذي بدا فيه التاريخ وكأنه انتهى. وقد تحقق إلى حد كبير هدف جعل القارة مسالمة ومتكاملة وحرة.

ولكن تغييرا جذريا طرأ على أوروبا. ومن بين العوامل التي حفزت هذا التغيير ما أبدته روسيا في عهد فلاديمير بوتن من استعداد وقدرة على استخدام القوة العسكرية، والقسر الاقتصادي، والتلاعب السيبراني لدفع أجندتها. ولكن التحدي الأكبر الذي يواجه أوروبا الحديثة ينبع من ساستها، الذين يشككون على نحو متزايد في قيمة الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو وريث الجماعة الاقتصادية الأوروبية التي أنشئت في عام 1957 بموجب معاهدة روما.

الواقع أن الأساس المنطقي وراء عملية التكامل الأوروبي التي دامت ستة عقود من الزمن ــ والتي يطلق عليها عادة وصف "المشروع الأوروبي" ــ كان واضحا دائما. كان توحيد أوروبا الغربية، وفي المقام الأول من الأهمية ألمانيا وفرنسا، ضرورة أساسية لجعل الحرب التي ميزت ماضي القارة في الأغلب الأعم احتمالا لا يمكن تصوره.

وقد تحققت هذه الغاية، كما أحرزت أوروبا تقدما اقتصاديا كبيرا. ولكن على طول الطريق تراخت قبضة المشروع الأوروبي على مواطني أوروبا. فقد أصبحت مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي نائية للغاية، وشديدة النخبوية، ومفرطة القوة، ولم تضع في الحسبان الهويات الوطنية التي ظل الأوروبيون مرتبطين بها. وكانت الخطوة غير المدروسة المتمثلة في إنشاء اتحاد نقدي من دون نظير مالي سببا في زيادة الأمور سوءا على سوء. وقد تجاوز البيروقراطيون الحدود.

وكانت النتيجة ظهور المرشحين الشعبويين القوميين على اليسار واليمين في فرنسا وأماكن أخرى في أوروبا. وحتى إذا فاز أحد المرشحين في فرنسا، فسوف يظل الكثير غير مؤكد. ورغم مرور الأزمة المباشرة فسوف يظل التحدي الطويل الأمد قائما.

من الواضح أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يحتاج إلى إعادة النظر. فهو يحتاج إلى الابتعاد عن نهج "المقاس الواحد الذي يناسب الجميع" واعتماد نهج أخر أكثر مرونة. وهناك أيضا الحاجة إلى إعادة توازن السلطة بعيدا عن بروكسل، مقر أغلب مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي، ونحو العواصم الوطنية.

ويتعين على الحكومات أن تبذل المزيد من الجهد لتهيئة الشروط الأساسية اللازمة لتمكين النمو الاقتصادي الأسرع في حين تعمل على تعزيز قدرة العمال على التعامل مع الإزالة الحتمية للعديد من الوظائف القائمة نتيجة للإبداع التكنولوجي. وسوف يكون لزاما على ألمانيا، سواء بقيادة مستشارتها الحالية أو خصمها الرئيسي بعد الانتخابات العامة في سبتمبر/أيلول، أن تتولى زمام المبادرة في هذا السياق.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

سوف يحدد الأوروبيون في الأغلب مستقبل أوروبا على النحو اللائق بالقدر الكافي. ولكن إدارة ترمب أيضا ينبغي لها أن تلعب دورا مهما. فلابد أن يتوقف دعم ترمب الذي يتسم بقِصَر النظر للخروج البريطاني ومحاولات الخروج الأخرى من الاتحاد الأوروبي؛ فلن تكون أوروبا المقسمة الضعيفة المشتتة الانتباه شريكا جيدا في حلف شمال الأطلسي. وربما يكون صحيحا أن آسيا أقرب من أوروبا إلى تولي مهمة صياغة تاريخ القرن الحادي والعشرين. ولكن لا ينبغي لنا أن نهدر الدرس المستفاد من القرن الماضي: فما يحدث في أوروبا قد يؤثر بالضرورة على استقرار ورخاء العالَم بأسره.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali