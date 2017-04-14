عام أوروبا الثاني

نيويورك ــ قبل ما يزيد على أربعة عقود من الزمن، أعلن مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي هنري كيسنجر أن عام 1973 هو "عام أوروبا". وكان هدفه تسليط الضوء على ضرورة تحديث العلاقات الأطلسية، وبشكل أكثر تحديدا ضرورة بذل حلفاء أميركا في أوروبا المزيد من الجهد مع الولايات المتحدة في الشرق الأوسط وضد الاتحاد السوفييتي في أوروبا.
وكان كيسنجر ليصبح أول المعترفين بأن الأوروبيين لم ينتبهوا إلى هذا التحدي. بيد أننا نواجه مع ذلك عاما أوروبيا مرة أخرى. وإن كان الزخم لا يأتي هذه المرة من جانب الحكومة الأميركية المحبطة بقدر ما يأتي من داخل أوروبا ذاتها.
والمخاطر مرتفعة كما كانت في عام 1973، إن لم تكن أعلى. الواقع أن روسيا لا تُظهِر أي بادرة تشير إلى إمكانية الانسحاب من شبه جزيرة القرم أو وقف الجهود الرامية إلى زعزعة الاستقرار في شرق أوكرانيا. وهناك تخوف حقيقي من إقدام روسيا على توظيف تكتيكات مماثلة ضد واحدة أو أكثر من دول حلف شمال الأطلسي الصغيرة على حدودها.
وقد أضاف اللاجئون إلى معاناة أوروبا وإجهادها، كما فعل الإرهاب المستوحى من أحداث في الشرق الأوسط أو الذي جرى تنفيذه بواسطة مهاجمين من المنطقة. والآن بدأت رسميا عملية الخروج البريطاني، أو انسحاب المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي؛ ويتبقى فقط تحديد التوقيت والشروط، التي ستحدد مدى تأثير هذا الانسحاب على مستقبل المملكة المتحدة اقتصاديا وسياسيا وعلى دول أخرى تفكر في الا��سحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي. وتظل اليونان وعدد من الدول الأخرى في جنوب أوروبا تتحمل وطأة البطالة المرتفعة، والديون المتنامية، والفجوة المتزايدة الاتساع بين ما يُطلَب من الحكومات القيام به وما يمكنها تحمله بالفعل.
ولكن من كل التحديات التي تواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي، تشكل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة في فرنسا القدر الأعظم من الأهمية بالنسبة لمستقبل أوروبا، وربما مستقبل العالَم. وتشير استطلاعات الرأي إلى أن أي من المرشحين الأربعة ربما يخرج منتصرا في النهاية. وما يجعل هذا القدر من عدم اليقين مختلفا وعظيم الأثر حقا هو أن اثنين من المرشحين الأربعة، زعيمة الجبهة الوطنية مارين لوبان وزعيم اليسار المتطرف جان لوك ميلينشون، يدعمان سياسات تقع خارج نطاق التيار الفرنسي والأوروبي السائد. وإذا فاز أيهما في الجولة الثانية في السابع من مايو/أيار، فقد يعني هذا نهاية العضوية الفرنسية في كل من الاتحاد الأوروبي ومنظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، وهو ما من شأنه أن يثير الشكوك في قدرة المنظمتين على البقاء ــ وقدرة أوروبا ذاتها على البقاء.
لم تكن مثل هذه السيناريوهات متصورة حتى وقت قريب. فعلى مدى عقود من الزمن، ظلت أوروبا المنطقة الأكثر نجاحا واستقرارا في العالَم، والمكان الذي بدا فيه التاريخ وكأنه انتهى. وقد تحقق إلى حد كبير هدف جعل القارة مسالمة ومتكاملة وحرة.
ولكن تغييرا جذريا طرأ على أوروبا. ومن بين العوامل التي حفزت هذا التغيير ما أبدته روسيا في عهد فلاديمير بوتن من استعداد وقدرة على استخدام القوة العسكرية، والقسر الاقتصادي، والتلاعب السيبراني لدفع أجندتها. ولكن التحدي الأكبر الذي يواجه أوروبا الحديثة ينبع من ساستها، الذين يشككون على نحو متزايد في قيمة الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو وريث الجماعة الاقتصادية الأوروبية التي أنشئت في عام 1957 بموجب معاهدة روما.
الواقع أن الأساس المنطقي وراء عملية التكامل الأوروبي التي دامت ستة عقود من الزمن ــ والتي يطلق عليها عادة وصف "المشروع الأوروبي" ــ كان واضحا دائما. كان توحيد أوروبا الغربية، وفي المقام الأول من الأهمية ألمانيا وفرنسا، ضرورة أساسية لجعل الحرب التي ميزت ماضي القارة في الأغلب الأعم احتمالا لا يمكن تصوره.
وقد تحققت هذه الغاية، كما أحرزت أوروبا تقدما اقتصاديا كبيرا. ولكن على طول الطريق تراخت قبضة المشروع الأوروبي على مواطني أوروبا. فقد أصبحت مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي نائية للغاية، وشديدة النخبوية، ومفرطة القوة، ولم تضع في الحسبان الهويات الوطنية التي ظل الأوروبيون مرتبطين بها. وكانت الخطوة غير المدروسة المتمثلة في إنشاء اتحاد نقدي من دون نظير مالي سببا في زيادة الأمور سوءا على سوء. وقد تجاوز البيروقراطيون الحدود.
وكانت النتيجة ظهور المرشحين الشعبويين القوميين على اليسار واليمين في فرنسا وأماكن أخرى في أوروبا. وحتى إذا فاز أحد المرشحين في فرنسا، فسوف يظل الكثير غير مؤكد. ورغم مرور الأزمة المباشرة فسوف يظل التحدي الطويل الأمد قائما.
من الواضح أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يحتاج إلى إعادة النظر. فهو يحتاج إلى الابتعاد عن نهج "المقاس الواحد الذي يناسب الجميع" واعتماد نهج أخر أكثر مرونة. وهناك أيضا الحاجة إلى إعادة توازن السلطة بعيدا عن بروكسل، مقر أغلب مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي، ونحو العواصم الوطنية.
ويتعين على الحكومات أن تبذل المزيد من الجهد لتهيئة الشروط الأساسية اللازمة لتمكين النمو الاقتصادي الأسرع في حين تعمل على تعزيز قدرة العمال على التعامل مع الإزالة الحتمية للعديد من الوظائف القائمة نتيجة للإبداع التكنولوجي. وسوف يكون لزاما على ألمانيا، سواء بقيادة مستشارتها الحالية أو خصمها الرئيسي بعد الانتخابات العامة في سبتمبر/أيلول، أن تتولى زمام المبادرة في هذا السياق.
سوف يحدد الأوروبيون في الأغلب مستقبل أوروبا على النحو اللائق بالقدر الكافي. ولكن إدارة ترمب أيضا ينبغي لها أن تلعب دورا مهما. فلابد أن يتوقف دعم ترمب الذي يتسم بقِصَر النظر للخروج البريطاني ومحاولات الخروج الأخرى من الاتحاد الأوروبي؛ فلن تكون أوروبا المقسمة الضعيفة المشتتة الانتباه شريكا جيدا في حلف شمال الأطلسي. وربما يكون صحيحا أن آسيا أقرب من أوروبا إلى تولي مهمة صياغة تاريخ القرن الحادي والعشرين. ولكن لا ينبغي لنا أن نهدر الدرس المستفاد من القرن الماضي: فما يحدث في أوروبا قد يؤثر بالضرورة على استقرار ورخاء العالَم بأسره.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented TRIQUI AHMED
Tout à fait d’accord avec M.Haass, L’Administration Trump a tort de parier sur une désagrégation de l’Europe ; elle doit eu contraire soutenir l’Union Européenne, particulièrement en ces temps de difficultés résultant de mauvaises politiques économiques.
En effet l’Union Européenne connait une période de stagnation inquiétante pour ses Institutions mais surtout pour la population européenne soumise à un chômage de masse, à la précarité du travail et à des questions identitaires qui cachent mal l’acuité des questions économiques et sociales.
Enfin pour reprendre M.Brzezinski, dans Le Grand échiquier, 1997, « la fin de l’Europe ferait renaître les possibilités d’un pacte germano-russe ou d’une entente franco-russe", mais « aussi divers accommodements entre l’Europe et la Russie visant à exclure les USA du continent européen. »
En bref, comme l’écrit M. Brzezinski, « si l’Amérique veut élaborer une perspective géostratégique pertinente pour l’Europe, elle doit se confronter sans faux-fuyants au problème de l’unité européenne et admettre un réel partenariat avec l’Europe(…) Si l’Amérique souhaite cette unité - et partant une Europe plus indépendante-, elle doit mettre tout son poids dans la balance, afin de soutenir les pays les plus fermement engagés à réussir l’intégration économique et politique. Une telle stratégie implique aussi de remiser les derniers vestiges de l’alliance américano-britannique, longtemps considérée comme sacro-sainte. »(p 79).
Pour reprendre la dernière phrase de votre conclusion, ce qui ce passe en Europe, et ce qui s’y passera auront une incidence sur le monde. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
This time is different, right?
European borders have been very volatile over History. If anyone thinks current borders are set in stone, think twice. Now as then, it's the economy, stupid!
60 years after the Treaty of Rome and the only thing that binds Europeans together is the Euro. A measly achievement.
Maybe next year, or in 5 years, or 15, but when the last straw breaks the camel's back, be it France, or Italy, or Spain, you name it, the gangrenous system of unelected clerks will be chopped in full.
Europe will then be back again to the loser's corner by missing another historic opportunity. Longest peace time era will end shortly thereafter.
No, it ain't different this time.
Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
Mr Haas betrays a problematic state of mind of political elites in the developed world. It could be called a recurring tragedy of the liberal thought.
It is no doubt true that mistakes were made in the process of European integration. It is no doubt true that EU needs reform. All political systems need reform and the need for reform never ends. It is a constant of human condition that all organizations, no matter how well designed, become corrupt. The process of corruption begins on the day the ribbon is cut. This is why human societies will always need politicians, prosecutors and police.
Having said this, there is no question that citizens of united Europe are vastly better off than they have been just three decades ago. Three decades ago Europe stood on the edge of nuclear apocalypse. Half of the continent was suffering behind the iron curtain. You could not drive more than couple hundred miles without standing in line to prove your identity to a bunch of armed soldiers, fully entitled to turn your luggage upside down, strip search you ,whatever. The real problem is that half of the population has no memory of this. Which leads me to the point I want to make:
The developed world needs to find the way to deal with the fascist virus. Urgently. It is now rapidly becoming clear that the fascist virus is also a part of human condition. Fascism re-surfaces periodically through generational forgetting. The virulence of the outbreak may depend on circumstances of the day. Better economy, or worse economy. The last outbreak nearly killed the host, remember? The democratic Europe in WW2 was so far gone that the democratic remnants had to enter into an alliance with a red fascism in Russia to defeat the brown fascism in Germany, which not only created the moral hazard but ushered the world into 50 years of the cold war. Mr Haas is an example of why democracies are so vulnerable. He is trying to look for objective reasons, proposing reform, etc. He is trying, in other words, to be a technocrat looking for a reasoned solution. Fascism is not interested in real solutions to anything, because Fascism, by design, rules through emotion. Propaganda. Political lie so brazen that befuddled population accepts it as the truth. Creating divisions and setting people against one another. This is the toolkit. Democracies must learn how to cope with this virus, or they will succumb again and, this time around, with nuclear weapons so ubiquitous, the consequences may make WW2 look like a walk in the park. Imagine the Middle East with nukes. Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
Errata: there is no doubt.
A note to PS -- perhaps these posts could be editable by the author? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The solution for Europe -- and I'm only half kidding about this at this point -- is a pan-European football team that can beat all comers. Read more
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The EU is developing into a buraucracy with an ever increasing control over life in Europe.
The EU institutions in Brussels, employing over 30.000 civil servants, produce a seemingly endless flow of regulations. Sofar 110.000 pieces of legislation, mostly binding. It is estimated that 2/3 of the legislation in the Netherlands is made in Brussels.
This is produced by an unelected European Commission, which calls itself the European Government.
Much in Europe is somehow ruled with rules produced by this introverted, self-reproduced, nomenclature.
The EC is supervised by the member states, but that functions inadequately.
Also this supervision is actually done by Germany and France. Politicians do not dare to oppose the process.
The end is not in sight. The EC has the right to propose any regulation they like. Furthermore Germany and France have stated, last year, that they want to go ahead with the ever closer union policy.
In addition the EC controls life in Europe with subsides.
So what began as a project to prevent Germany and France to go to war again has now developed into an eternal bureaucratisation, at the expense of the people.
I think that the leaders of all member states should assume their responsiblity and bring the EU house in order. An additional suggestion: hire some advisors from outside the Brussel community Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY MAY HAVE SPARED ANOTHER WATERLOO
The "European Project" rationale has long morphed - notwithstanding the author's insinuations.
The First Year of Europe - 1973 - followed the classic confrontation between DeGaulle and Nixon.
On 15 August 1971, DeGaulle demolition of the Dollar standard was stunningly announced to the World's bewilderment.
The prices of Gold - $ 42 - and Oil - $ 3 - hit the stratosphere in the years that followed.
The Second Year of Europe -2017 - followed the overarching of The European Union making Brexit inevitable.
BREXIT plus plus soon followed thereafter - the triumph of Trump perhaps an eerie reminder of Nixon.
The author rightly captures the significance of The Brexit Referendum - and its potential consequences.
Where the author is amiss, is in recognition of the Second Year of Europe as DeGaulle Demolition Version Two.
Failure to recognise The First and Second Years together as nothing but 1814 + 1914 - the past is never past.
The desire to replace Britain and America with France and Germany is 1814 + 1914 - the past is never past.
DeGaulle dreams of demolition were not accidents - failure to recognise them as such is a monumental mistake.
Nipping it in nascency is the message from The Brexit Referendum - Democracy may have spared another Meltdown.
Trumps Greatest Genius perhaps NatoDollars - that may rank even higher than the PetroDollars of Kissinger-Nixon. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
As the Buddha said: life is suffering. The point is that leaders provide missions to the people, so as to make their suffering worth their while. With the E.U. dismantling the tenants of identity (nation, religion, family, gender, race), then, suffering is harder to bear. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Errata: tenets instead of tenants Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
In reference to Henry Kissenger's 1973 initiative - Year of Europe - Richard N. Haass calls 2017 "The second year of Europe." In 1973 the US and the European Alliance saw a divergence of their interests to an unprecedented degree. Kissenger's call was an American attempt to inspire the Alliance to restate its obligation - "to modernize the Atlantic relationship and, more specifically, the need for America’s European allies to do more with the United States in the Middle East war and against the Soviet Union."
The Alliance has been the cornerstone of all postwar foreign policy - providing the political framework for American engagements in Europe and marking the definitive end of US isolationism. It offered a sense of security that allowed Europe to recover from the devastation of the war. Most of all it reconciled former enemies - especially France and Germany. The author says, the "rationale behind Europe’s six-decade-long integration process – often called the 'European project' – was always clear. Western Europe, and above all Germany and France, had to be unified to such a point that war, which had so often characterized the continent’s past, would become unthinkable."
In 1973 the problems in the Atlantic relationships were real and many - difference in priorities and regional vs international approach. The intention then was to take account of changes in the Transatlantic relationship following a EEC enlargement, economic pressures, and a dwindling of US domestic support for commitments to Europe at a time of detente with the USSR and the problems that dogged Nixon. Europe was thriving and in a better shape than America. And the problems which the US sought to resolve were exacerbated by domestic turmoil - the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War.
In 2017 the "stakes are as high as they were in 1973, if not higher." The EU is grappling with a refugee crisis and economic malaise in the southern Eurozone countries. Britain had voted to leave the EU in 2016, posing an existential threat to the European project. The upcoming presidential election in France - one of the founding members of the EU - could usher in a far-right, populist president who has vowed to ditch the single currency and take the country out of the EU.
All the while Vladimir Putin's projection of Russian power, from Ukraine to Syria, his readiness "to use military force, economic coercion, and cyber manipulation to advance its agenda" had raised alarm across Europe and America. Russia "shows no sign of withdrawing from Crimea or stopping its efforts to destabilize eastern Ukraine. There is genuine concern Russia might employ similar tactics against one or more of the small NATO countries on its border." Subsequently the US is beefing up its military presence in Europe in response to what the Americans call Russian aggression.
Inspired by Kissinger Trump had vowed to improve relations with Russia. The 1973 Middle East War triggered the first oil shocks and energy crisis. The Saudis understood the role they could play in regional and world affairs by turning the taps on and off. Tensions rose between America and Europe. France opposed Kissinger's prescription for renewed cooperation and found itself isolated. Many viewed Kissinger's initiative was misinterpreted because of unwillingness to jeopardise newly-established European objectives for greater cooperation. It described how the difficulties were resolved by enhancing - even if only marginally - the importance of consultation within the Alliance, allowing a degree of US influence within European cooperation on issues affecting US interests. Since the early 1990s Europeans want to "determine Europe’s future," and most don't want a breakup of the EU. They don't appreciate Trump's "shortsighted support for Brexit and other exits from the EU," which must end, because a "divided, weaker, and distracted Europe will not be a good partner in NATO" and for the US. "It may be true that Asia is more likely than Europe to shape the history of the twenty-first century. But the lesson of the last century should not be lost: what happens in Europe can and will affect global stability and prosperity."
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The language used is telling
'...the European project lost its hold on Europe’s citizens'. Yes indeed, a considerable number of EU citizens have realised they have been sold a Turkey and a Goose that lays a golden egg.
'Western Europe, and above all Germany and France, had to be unified to such a point that war, which had so often characterized the continent’s past, would become unthinkable.' Nope the idea was the continent would become Frenchified and Teutonic, that France would be the strategically positioned physical logistics hub and trade banker and Germany would both Bank and manufacture for the continent and outlying areas would support this due to increased market size
'... creation of a monetary union without a fiscal counterpart made matters worse'. That was not a bother to the originators, the idea was to use crisis to drive closer union. Crisis was sen as a useful tool. Like all gamblers they found they where not as good as the thought at guessing the odds
The two conflicting desires remain - closer union and national independence and what has been built cannot be undone without huge financial cost which will morph into unpaid debts. Like the cowboy at the circus riding two horse at once with a foot on each the outcome is predictable if the horses drift apart whilst galloping around the circus ring
Trump has no role in Europe and has enough on building walls and building bridges that go nowhere. He is going to be busy building
'Russia shows no sign of withdrawing from Crimea' It was known years before the event that Putin would not countenance losing his Black Sea Naval Base. You can thank the EU for the current situation there
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
Thanks for recommending ditching the UK as an ally and plumping for German domination of Europe. Trump supported Brexit because it was a democratic reaction to an anti democratic EU, a reaction to German supremacism intimidation and bullying that has continued to escalate beyond belief. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The real purpose--or one of them and the consequence of the Euro, the admission of East Europe. and other measures to increase to European integration in recent decades was to de-democratize Europe and change the distribution of income.
Then mad US policy destabilized it further with refugees from Iraq. Syria, and Libya, which produced added pressure on wages. Naturally this helped produce a new democratic revolution of 1848, which didn't produce pure democracies either but were more democratic in general than their predecessors.
The same process occurred in the US with the left-wing party adopting the economic policy of Eisenhower in a time of economic crisis and wage stagnation. The dominant figures in the last 25 years have been Rubin, Greenspan, and Paulson--and the media now hopes to annoint Cohn.
With the market up 25 times from the 750 level and income little better than stagnant, the only surprise is that the revolution was postponed so long here and is conducted by a moderate as Trump.
The New Democrats give us a system with hints of Yeltsin's and Putin's Russia in its formal free elections but informal lack of democracy because the voters have no choice on the ballot who represent the issues of real interest to them. This must change one way or the other. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Using the example of Kissinger in the case of the upcoming French elections is not very relevant to the arguments of the author. The issue that is very much relevant is the constant refusal of the EU citizens since the year 2000 for a greater integration and for a federalistic state. The French said No in 2005, the Dutch, etc..said no to many treaties but were overruled by their establishments. The French are not in favour of the current state of affairs of the EU neither is any of the 26 other member states ( the obvious country is the 27th). Therefore, and based on the events in the EU since the year 2000, one must not be surprised if either a radical left or a radical right wins the elections. The EU institutions must get closer to the people that they are meant to serve and as such a full re- shuffling must be the order of the day. The EU Institutions must become proactive rather than continue at being reactive to events, but then one gets the German establishment, the German rules and the German obstacles stopping anything from even being considered let alone being executed. Vive La France. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Jan, correct, any hope of a change occurring through the ballot box can only be wishful thinking. It has been tried several times and failed. As long as Debt continues to be used as a weapon against any democratic process and to subdue any democratic activity, change regrettably will only occur through a Bastille 2. As long as colleges, academic, journalists, politicians, etc...continue to have their loyalty to their funders, change, any change can only be a long way away. L. Pen can say whatever she wants but once faced with realities, she will very quickly become another Holllande, Obama or the current Trump! Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
M M,
I agree with your thought process, however, I just don't see the change happening. The political/business class and academia have become detached from the everyday world that remaining people live in. They live in world, just to quote some of the current articles on PS: "Powering Africa's Transformation", "Saving Asia's Mothers", "Let's Talk about Sex", etc. Sure some of that stuff is probably important and needs addressing, however, for average John, Jean or Johan, it means nothing. They are concerned about outsourcing, pension fund shortfalls, healthcare issues, etc.
I believe this divergence will not be bridged, rather will get only wider as time goes on. However, we haven't reached a breaking point yet. European economy, as well as global economy, is slowly improving. People feel more positive, slightly richer and probably will not vote out the corrupted globalists. But when the inevitable recession will occur, then we will experience some real backlash. Le Pen or Melenchon might not win this year, but in 4 or 8 years, when more of average Jean's worries have materialized, the people will be lot less forgiving. People were mad as hell in 2008 but got suckered into believing that bailing out the banks while indebting the government was necessary. Come next recession, don't count on such lunacy, rather on Bastille Day 2.0. Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
Too Late to Compensate Free Trade’s Losers
Dani Rodrik argues that the only viable alternative is to change the rules of globalization itself.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump the Ideologue?
Mark Leonard says that portraying Donald Trump as an incompetent, ignorant blowhard may reassure his opponents, but it could be a trap.