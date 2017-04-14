16

Das zweite europäische Jahr

NEW YORK – Vor über vier Jahrzehnten erklärte Henry Kissinger, der damalige US-Berater für Nationale Sicherheit, das Jahr 1973 zum „europäischen Jahr“.. Damit wollte er den Modernisierungsbedarf der atlantischen Beziehungen betonen und insbesondere die europäischen Alliierten Amerikas dazu aufzufordern, im Nahen Osten und beim Kampf gegen die Sowjetunion stärker mit den Vereinigten Staaten zusammenzuarbeiten.

Heute müsste Kissinger wohl zugeben, dass die Europäer seiner Aufforderung nicht nachgekommen sind. Aber trotzdem steht uns erneut ein „europäisches Jahr“ bevor. Diesmal allerdings kommt der Anstoß weniger von einer frustrierten US-Regierung, sondern aus Europa selbst.

Heute steht genauso viel auf dem Spiel wie 1973, wenn nicht sogar noch mehr. Russland macht keinerlei Anstalten, sich aus der Krim zurückzuziehen oder seine Versuche zur Destabilisierung der Ostukraine aufzugeben. Die Befürchtung bleibt, Russland könne ähnliche Taktiken gegen einen oder mehrere der kleinen NATO-Staaten entlang seiner Grenze einsetzen.

Weitere Belastungsfaktoren für Europa sind die Flüchtlingswelle und die Terroranschläge, die durch die Ereignisse im Nahen Osten ausgelöst wurden und Kämpfern aus der Region verübt werden. Offiziell hat nun auch der Brexit begonnen, der Austritt Großbritanniens aus der Europäischen Union. Unklar ist dabei noch dessen Zeitplan und die Bedingungen des Rückzugs. Diese Faktoren sind für die wirtschaftliche und politische Zukunft des Königreichs von entscheidender Bedeutung – und auch für andere Länder, die einen Austritt aus der EU erwägen. Griechenland und einige andere südeuropäische Länder leiden weiterhin unter hoher Arbeitslosigkeit, wachsender Schuldenlast und einer beständigen Kluft zwischen den Anforderungen an die Regierungen und dem, was sie sich tatsächlich zu tun erlauben können.

Die größte Bedeutung für die Zukunft Europas – und damit für die ganze Welt – hat allerdings die bevorstehende Präsidentschaftswahl in Frankreich. Laut Umfragen könnte jeder der vier Kandidaten gewinnen. Diese Unsicherheit gewinnt dadurch an Relevanz, dass zwei dieser vier, nämlich Marine Le Pen, die Parteivorsitzende der Nationalen Front, und der weit links stehende Jean-Luc Mélenchon politische Richtungen außerhalb des französischen und europäischen Mainstreams vertreten. Wenn sie oder er in der zweiten Runde am 7. Mai gewinnt, könnte dies das Ende der französischen Mitgliedschaft in der EU und in der NATO bedeuten. Dies wiederum würde für beide Organisationen – und für ganz Europa – existenzielle Fragen aufwerfen.

Bis vor kurzem waren solche Szenarien noch völlig abwegig. Jahrzehntelang war Europa die erfolgreichste, stabilste und verlässlichste Region der Welt. Die Geschichte schien hier zuende zu sein: Das Ziel, den Kontinent friedlich, geeint und frei zu machen, wurde größtenteils erreicht.

Aber in jüngster Zeit finden dramatische Veränderungen statt. Ein Einflussfaktor ist dabei die Bereitschaft und Fähigkeit von Wladimir Putins Russland, zur Durchsetzung seiner Interessen militärische Macht einzusetzen, wirtschaftlichen Druck auszuüben und das Internet zu manipulieren. Aber eine noch größere Herausforderung für das moderne Europa kommt von seinen eigenen Politikern, die den Wert der EU – der Nachfolgeorganisation der Europäischen Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft, die 1957 durch die Römischen Verträge gegründet wurde – immer mehr in Frage stellen.

Die Absicht hinter dem sechs Jahrzehnte langen europäischen Integrationsprozess – der auch oft das „europäische Projekt“ genannt wird – war immer klar. Westeuropa, und vor allem Deutschland und Frankreich, sollten derart eng zusammenwachsen, dass Kriege, die den Kontinent in der Vergangenheit so stark geprägt haben, undenkbar sein würden.

Dies wurde erreicht, ebenso wie erhebliche wirtschaftliche Fortschritte. Aber auf dem Weg dorthin verlor das europäische Projekt die Unterstützung der europäischen Bürger. Die Institutionen der EU wurden zu groß, zu elitär und zu abgehoben. Sie haben die nationalen Identitäten nicht genug berücksichtigt, an denen die Europäer immer noch hängen. Verschlimmert wurde die Lage noch durch eine schlecht geplante Währungsunion ohne haushaltspolitisches Gegenstück. Die Bürokraten waren zu weit gegangen.

Dies alles führte in Frankreich und in ganz Europa zum Aufstieg populistischer und nationalistischer Kandidaten vom linken und rechten politischen Rand. Und selbst wenn in Frankreich einer der beiden gemäßigten Kandidaten gewinnen sollte, werden viele Unsicherheiten andauern. Die unmittelbare Krise wäre zunächst abgewendet, aber die langfristigen Probleme bleiben.

Es ist offensichtlich, dass sich die EU neu erfinden muss. Das bisherige System der Vereinheitlichung muss flexibler werden. Auch muss Brüssel, der Sitz der meisten EU-Institutionen, einen Teil seiner Macht an die nationalen Hauptstädte abgeben.

Die Regierungen müssen stärker an den Voraussetzungen für schnelleres Wirtschaftswachstum arbeiten und gleichzeitig die Fähigkeit der Arbeitnehmer stärken, mit der unvermeidlichen Vernichtung bestehender Arbeitsplätze infolge technologischer Innovationen fertig zu werden. Hier sollte Deutschland die Führung übernehmen – unabhängig davon, ob die dortige Wahl im September von der amtierenden Kanzlerin gewonnen wird oder von ihrem Gegner.

Ganz offensichtlich wird die Zukunft Europas hauptsächlich von den Europäern geprägt. Aber auch die US-amerikanische Trump-Regierung spielt dabei eine Rolle. Seine kurzsichtige Freude über den Brexit und andere Auflösungserscheinungen der EU muss Trump sich verkneifen: Ein gespaltenes, geschwächtes und abgelenktes Europa wäre kein guter NATO-Partner. Vielleicht ist es wahr, dass die Geschichte des 21. Jahrhunderts stärker von Asien geprägt werden wird als von Europa. Aber die Lektion des letzten Jahrhunderts sollte nicht aus den Augen verloren werden: Was in Europa geschieht, kann und wird die Stabilität und den Wohlstand der ganzen Welt beeinflussen.

