The Second Year of Europe

NEW YORK – More than four decades ago, US National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger declared 1973 to be “The Year of Europe.” His aim was to highlight the need to modernize the Atlantic relationship and, more specifically, the need for America’s European allies to do more with the United States in the Middle East and against the Soviet Union in Europe.
Kissinger would be the first to admit that the Europeans did not take up his challenge. Nevertheless, we again face a year of Europe. This time, though, the impetus is coming less from a frustrated US government than from within Europe itself.
The stakes are as high as they were in 1973, if not higher. Russia shows no sign of withdrawing from Crimea or stopping its efforts to destabilize eastern Ukraine. There is genuine concern Russia might employ similar tactics against one or more of the small NATO countries on its border.
Refugees have added to Europe’s strain, as has terrorism inspired by events in the Middle East or carried out by attackers from the region. Brexit, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, has now formally begun; what remains to be resolved are its timing and terms, which will determine its impact on the UK’s economic and political future and on others contemplating withdrawal from the EU. Greece and a number of other countries in southern Europe continue to be burdened by high unemployment, growing debt, and a persistent gap between what governments are being asked to do and what they can afford.
But of all the challenges confronting the EU, France’s upcoming presidential election holds the most significance for Europe’s future, and perhaps for that of the world. Polls indicate that any of the four candidates could emerge as the eventual winner. What makes this uncertainty different and truly consequential is that two of the four, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, support policies far outside the French and European mainstream. If either wins the second-round run-off on May 7, it could mean the end of French membership in both the EU and NATO, raising existential questions for both organizations – and for all of Europe.
Such scenarios were unimaginable until only recently. For decades, Europe has constituted the world’s most successful, stable, and predictable region, a place where history seemed to have all but ended. The goal of making the continent peaceful, whole, and free had largely been realized.
But dramatic change has come to Europe. One factor is the willingness and ability shown by Vladimir Putin’s Russia to use military force, economic coercion, and cyber manipulation to advance its agenda. But an even greater challenge to modern Europe comes from its own politicians, who increasingly question the value of the EU, the heir to the European Economic Community established in 1957 by the Treaty of Rome.
The rationale behind Europe’s six-decade-long integration process – often called the “European project” – was always clear. Western Europe, and above all Germany and France, had to be unified to such a point that war, which had so often characterized the continent’s past, would become unthinkable.
This has been achieved, as has considerable economic progress. But, along the way, the European project lost its hold on Europe’s citizens. The EU’s institutions became too distant, too elitist, and too strong, not taking into account the national identities to which Europeans remained attached. The ill-advised creation of a monetary union without a fiscal counterpart made matters worse. The bureaucrats had overreached.
The rise of populist, nationalist candidates on both the left and the right in France and elsewhere in Europe is the result. And even if one of the two establishment candidates prevails in France, much will remain uncertain. The immediate crisis will have passed, but the long-term challenge will remain.
It is apparent that the EU needs to be rethought. It needs to move away from “one size fits all” to something more flexible. There also needs to be a rebalancing of power away from Brussels, the seat of most EU institutions, toward the national capitals.
Governments need to do more to create the prerequisites of faster economic growth while enhancing workers’ ability to contend with the inevitable elimination of many existing jobs as a result of technological innovation. Germany, whether led by its current chancellor or her principal opponent after its general election in September, will need to take the lead here.
Europeans, appropriately enough, will mostly determine Europe’s future. But the Trump administration also has a role to play. Trump’s shortsighted support for Brexit and other exits from the EU must end; a divided, weaker, and distracted Europe will not be a good partner in NATO. It may be true that Asia is more likely than Europe to shape the history of the twenty-first century. But the lesson of the last century should not be lost: what happens in Europe can and will affect global stability and prosperity.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The language used is telling
'...the European project lost its hold on Europe’s citizens'. Yes indeed, a considerable number of EU citizens have realised they have been sold a Turkey and a Goose that lays a golden egg.
'Western Europe, and above all Germany and France, had to be unified to such a point that war, which had so often characterized the continent’s past, would become unthinkable.' Nope the idea was the continent would become Frenchified and Teutonic, that France would be the strategically positioned physical logistics hub and trade banker and Germany would both Bank and manufacture for the continent and outlying areas would support this due to increased market size
'... creation of a monetary union without a fiscal counterpart made matters worse'. That was not a bother to the originators, the idea was to use crisis to drive closer union. Crisis was sen as a useful tool. Like all gamblers they found they where not as good as the thought at guessing the odds
The two conflicting desires remain - closer union and national independence and what has been built cannot be undone without huge financial cost which will morph into unpaid debts. Like the cowboy at the circus riding two horse at once with a foot on each the outcome is predictable if the horses drift apart whilst galloping around the circus ring
Trump has no role in Europe and has enough on building walls and building bridges that go nowhere. He is going to be busy building
'Russia shows no sign of withdrawing from Crimea' It was known years before the event that Putin would not countenance losing his Black Sea Naval Base. You can thank the EU for the current situation there
Read more
Comment Commented Andrew Cole
Thanks for recommending ditching the UK as an ally and plumping for German domination of Europe. Trump supported Brexit because it was a democratic reaction to an anti democratic EU, a reaction to German supremacism intimidation and bullying that has continued to escalate beyond belief.
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The real purpose--or one of them and the consequence of the Euro, the admission of East Europe. and other measures to increase to European integration in recent decades was to de-democratize Europe and change the distribution of income.
Then mad US policy destabilized it further with refugees from Iraq. Syria, and Libya, which produced added pressure on wages. Naturally this helped produce a new democratic revolution of 1848, which didn't produce pure democracies either but were more democratic in general than their predecessors.
The same process occurred in the US with the left-wing party adopting the economic policy of Eisenhower in a time of economic crisis and wage stagnation. The dominant figures in the last 25 years have been Rubin, Greenspan, and Paulson--and the media now hopes to annoint Cohn.
With the market up 25 times from the 750 level and income little better than stagnant, the only surprise is that the revolution was postponed so long here and is conducted by a moderate as Trump.
The New Democrats give us a system with hints of Yeltsin's and Putin's Russia in its formal free elections but informal lack of democracy because the voters have no choice on the ballot who represent the issues of real interest to them. This must change one way or the other.
Comment Commented M M
Using the example of Kissinger in the case of the upcoming French elections is not very relevant to the arguments of the author. The issue that is very much relevant is the constant refusal of the EU citizens since the year 2000 for a greater integration and for a federalistic state. The French said No in 2005, the Dutch, etc..said no to many treaties but were overruled by their establishments. The French are not in favour of the current state of affairs of the EU neither is any of the 26 other member states ( the obvious country is the 27th). Therefore, and based on the events in the EU since the year 2000, one must not be surprised if either a radical left or a radical right wins the elections. The EU institutions must get closer to the people that they are meant to serve and as such a full re- shuffling must be the order of the day. The EU Institutions must become proactive rather than continue at being reactive to events, but then one gets the German establishment, the German rules and the German obstacles stopping anything from even being considered let alone being executed. Vive La France. Read more
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
M M,
I agree with your thought process, however, I just don't see the change happening. The political/business class and academia have become detached from the everyday world that remaining people live in. They live in world, just to quote some of the current articles on PS: "Powering Africa's Transformation", "Saving Asia's Mothers", "Let's Talk about Sex", etc. Sure some of that stuff is probably important and needs addressing, however, for average John, Jean or Johan, it means nothing. They are concerned about outsourcing, pension fund shortfalls, healthcare issues, etc.
I believe this divergence will not be bridged, rather will get only wider as time goes on. However, we haven't reached a breaking point yet. European economy, as well as global economy, is slowly improving. People feel more positive, slightly richer and probably will not vote out the corrupted globalists. But when the inevitable recession will occur, then we will experience some real backlash. Le Pen or Melenchon might not win this year, but in 4 or 8 years, when more of average Jean's worries have materialized, the people will be lot less forgiving. People were mad as hell in 2008 but got suckered into believing that bailing out the banks while indebting the government was necessary. Come next recession, don't count on such lunacy, rather on Bastille Day 2.0.
