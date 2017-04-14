16

第二个欧洲之年

纽约—四十多年前，美国国家安全顾问基辛格宣布1973年是“欧洲之年”。他的初衷是强调大西洋关系现代化的必要性，更具体地说，就是美国的欧洲盟友需要在中东事务和在欧洲对抗苏联方面与美国多加配合。

基辛格会是第一个承认欧洲没有达到他的预期的人。尽管如此，我们再一次面临了欧洲之年。但这一回，促成欧洲之年的因素并不是失望的美国政府，而是来自欧洲自身内部。

情况与1973年一样严峻，甚至更有过之。俄罗斯没有表现出任何撤出克里米亚或停止动摇东乌克兰的迹象。俄罗斯可能对一个或多个与其接壤的北约小国采取类似的动作，这已经是一个切实的担忧。

难民令欧洲不堪重负，还有受中东局势刺激而生或由来自中东的袭击者发动的恐怖主义。英国脱欧，即英国退出欧盟的过程已经正式拉开帷幕；剩下的只是时间和条件问题，它们将决定脱欧对英国的经济和政治未来以及其他正在考虑退出欧盟的国家的影响。希勒和其他多个南欧国家仍然饱受高失业、债务增加和政府的任务与能力之间的差距的影响。

但在所有这些欧盟所面临的挑战中，即将到来的法国总统选举对欧洲——也许也包括全世界——的未来最为关键。民调显示，四位候选人都有可能成为最后的赢家。让这一不确定性与众不同并且将带来真正的后果的是其中两位候选人，即国民阵线的马丽娜·勒庞（Marine Le Pen）和极左翼领导人让-卢克·梅朗雄（r Jean-Luc Mélenchon），所支持的政策与法国和欧洲主流相去甚远。如果他们当中的一位赢得5月7日举行的第二轮选举，有可能意味着法国要退出欧盟和北约，给这两个组织——以及整个欧洲——带来生存威胁。

这样的情景直到最近都是不可想象的。几十年来，欧洲都是全世界最成功、最稳定、最可预测的地区，在这里，历史似乎已经完全终结。和平、完整、自由的欧洲的目标已经基本实现。

但欧洲却迎来了戏剧性的变化。一个因素是普京的俄罗斯表现出通过武力、经济胁迫和网络操纵实现企图的意图和能力。但对现代欧洲的更大的挑战来自其自身的政客，他们越来越怀疑作为在1975年罗马条约的基础上建立的欧洲经济共同体的继承者的欧盟的价值观。

欧洲六十年一体化进程，即人们常说的“欧洲工程”背后的逻辑向来清晰。西欧，主要是德国和法国，必须在一点上形成统一，即在过去动辄出现在欧洲的战争必须不再是一个选项。

这一点已经实现，此外经济也有了巨大的进步。但在此期间，欧洲工程失去了欧洲的民心。欧盟机构变得过于遥远，过于精英化，过于强大，脱离了欧洲人民仍然认同的民族身份。在没有对应的财政联盟的基础上建立货币联盟，这一有欠周详的考虑让情况雪上加霜。欧洲官僚走得太远了。

结果是法国和欧洲其他国家左倾和右倾的民粹主义民族主义候选人的崛起。而即使两位建制派候选人之一赢得法国大选，仍然会留下许多不确定性。眼前的危机将成功渡过，但长期挑战依然存在

显然，欧盟需要反思。它需要从“一体通用”转变为更加灵活。它也需要权力的再平衡，作为大部分欧盟机构所在地布鲁塞尔必须向各国分权。

政府需要做更多努力为提高经济增长创造条件，同时加强工人应对技术创新导致大量现有岗位不可避免地消失的能力。德国必须在这方面起到领导作用，不管现总理是否能在9月举行的大选中战胜主要反对者。

欧洲的未来主要由欧洲人决定，此乃天经地义。但特朗普政府也将起到一定的作用。特朗普短视地支持英国脱欧和其他国家退出欧盟，这一点必须扭转；一个分裂、疲软、没有吸引力的欧洲无法成为出色的北约伙伴。诚然，亚洲比欧洲更有可能决定二十一世纪的历史。但过去一个世纪的教训不能忘却：欧洲所发生的事情可能并将会影响全球稳定和繁荣。