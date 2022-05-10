Is Diplomacy Between Russia and the West Still Possible?

As long as the US is not engaged in a direct war with a country, it is always prudent and helpful to compartmentalize its bilateral relations; especially with irritating and problematic states.



Issues such as counter-terrorism, climate change/environmental concerns, the arctic, non-proliferation and arms control as well as cyber stability will not simply disappear because of Russia‘s invasion. These are long term challenges that need to be addressed. They are no problems that can be solved, however, but situations that need to be managed. And they can’t be managed constructively in a unilateral way.



Yet, after the diplomatic revelations surrounding the revival of the JCPOA, a disconcerting linkage has apparently been established between cooperative topics and the war in Ukraine. But not the US but Russia was responsible with its attempts to undermine US goals vis à vis Iran and nuclear non-proliferation more broadly because of the US support for Ukraine.



Every theoretically cooperative item can be used by Russia to pressure the US in conceding its strategic goals in Ukraine - which ought to be paramount aims. This is an extraordinary opportunity not just to secure Ukraine but to structurally undermine the disruptive & destabilizing power of Russia.

If it comes at the cost of lost cooperation for the time being - so be it. Russia has a self-interest in combating climate change. It has a self- interest in a non-nuclear Iran/DPRK, (though once Russia considers a nuclear Iran beneficial because it might threaten the US more than itself, Russia can’t be expected to engage positively no matter what the US says or does). Moreover, it has a self interest in avoiding a spiraling arms race (Putin understands how the USSR eventually collapsed), and Russia has a self-interest in avoiding a cyber confrontation against the far superior US capabilities. Which is why we haven’t seen anything aggressive in that realm since February directed at Nato partners. The US would be well advised to remind Russia of its rational self-interest rather than conceding on our goal to undermine its regime, its power and its toxic policies in Ukraine and all over the world - in order to incentivize Russia to compromise in lesser domains.



Low level contact, open dialogue, candid conversations and pragmatic low-hanging fruits like prisoner exchanges are still possible without compromising US interest in containing& constraining Russia while strengthening Ukraine.

Adjusting talk about regime change, reparations, trials, and weakening Russia will not change Russia‘s regime’s attitudes towards peace. As long as Russia won’t pull out of the post-February occupied areas, no peace is attainable anyway. Whether it does depends mainly on Ukraine‘s battlefield success and Russia‘s crumbling situation.



The question is, will that be enough, or should Ukraine be more ambitious? It would be in our interest for Ukraine to restore its pre-2014 borders. However, the US should only provide the inputs, while Ukraine has to decide whether it is worth it. The assessment of it will depend on a rather fluid situation. But limiting Ukraine‘s goals preemptively serves no strategic goal.