Na obranu globalizace

LONDÝN – Jako účastník Kongresu budoucnosti jsem nedávno navštívil nádherné Chile a měl jsem příležitost vyjet si jižně až na nejzazší výběžek Latinské Ameriky. Pracoval jsem také nedávno na rozhlasovém dokumentu pro BBC nazvaném „Fixing Globalization“ (Oprava globalizace), v němž jsem křížem krážem projel Spojené království, hledal nápady jak zlepšit některé její aspekty a diskutoval se známými odborníky o aktuálních tématech. V obou případech jsem viděl věci, které mě přesvědčily, že je už dlouho na čase, aby někdo vystoupil na obranu globalizace.

Dnešní Chile je nejbohatší zemí Latinské Ameriky, s HDP na hlavu kolem 23 000 dolarů – v tom se podobá středoevropským zemím. To je na zemi, která tak silně závisí na těžbě mědi, značný úspěch a Chile to odlišuje od mnoha jeho sousedů. Chile podobně jako řada jiných zemí čelí ekonomickým výzvám a na tamním tempu růstu je co zlepšovat, ale má také mnoho slibných příležitostí mimo své hranice.

Když jsem například vedl přezkum antimikrobiální rezistence, dozvěděl jsem se, že měď má silné antibakteriální vlastnosti a je ideálním materiálem pro využití ve zdravotnických zařízeních, kde se bakterie často šíří. To znamená, že producenti mědi jako Chile, Austrálie a Kanada mohou zlepšit globální zdraví – a posílit svůj export – zavedením finančně dostupné měděné infrastruktury do nemocnic a dalších zdravotnických prostředí po celém světě.

Chile je rovněž zásobárnou znalostí v oblasti zvládání zemětřesení a cunami. Během svého pobytu v zemi jsem navštívil město La Serena, které v roce 2015 zažilo šesté nejsilnější zemětřesení, jaké bylo kdy zaznamenáno. Vyvolané cunami ovšem zabilo jen 11 lidí, přestože mnohde jinde by jistě přišlo o život mnohem víc obětí. Rozdíl nejspíš zajistila důkladná příprava a rychlá reakce chilských úřadů. S takovou institucionální zkušeností může být Chile cenným zdrojem pro další země ohrožované seizmickými událostmi.

La Serena je také blízko jednoho z nejlepších míst ke sledování hvězd na světě, což přitahuje přední astronomy z celé planety. Ba Chile je hostitelskou zemí mnoha pozoruhodných spoluprací mezi světovými vědci, dílem proto, že je severně od Antarktidy, která je už dlouho místem vědecké a environmentální spolupráce.

Mimo Chile je zajímavé, že čínský prezident Si Ťin-pching se letos zúčastní výročního setkání Světového ekonomického fóra v Davosu. Teď, když byl prezidentem Spojených států zvolen Donald Trump a Spojené království odchází z Evropské unie, jsem měl za to, že zlaté časy tak elitářské události jsou pryč. Siova účast naznačuje, že Čína se rozhlíží, kde by se na světové scéně mohla usadit a které prvky globalizace může využít ve svůj prospěch, když se teď západní mocnosti obracejí dovnitř.

Ostatně, jak v mém rozhlasovém pořadu poukázal čínský velvyslanec v Británii, Čína už je největším dovozcem – ano, dovozcem – z nejméně 70 zemí a celosvětově na ni připadá asi 10-11 % importu. Navzdory tamním předpokládaným ekonomickým těžkostem bude Čína zřejmě ještě před koncem současné dekády větším dovozcem než EU a krátce nato pravděpodobně překoná USA.

Nadto během posledních 20 let strmě klesla ekonomická nerovnost mezi zeměmi, zčásti vlivem vzestupu Číny, jakož i hospodářského rozvoje napříč Asií, Latinskou Amerikou a dalšími oblastmi. OSN už do roku 2010 splnila svůj Rozvojový cíl tisíciletí spočívající ve snížení chudoby na polovinu do roku 2015 a nedávné prognózy naznačují, že do roku 2050 bude chudoba všude s výjimkou Afriky vykořeněna.

Bez globalizace se to nestane. Především africké země budou muset obchodovat víc mezi sebou a hovoří se o vytvoření africké zóny volného obchodu. To by se ale za situace, kdy jsou na vzestupu nálady namířené proti obchodu, mohlo ukázat jako složité. Jsou kritici globalizace – ti, kdo ji mylně považují za hru s nulovým součtem – proti vykořenění globální chudoby?

Tvůrci politik můžou dělat kroky ke zmírnění obav z globalizace. V prvé řadě musí skončit zdánlivě nekonečný růst zisků jako podíl globálního HDP. Každý, kdo se domnívá, že to zní radikálně, by si měl osvěžit ekonomii. Vyšší zisky by měly na trh přilákat nováčky, kteří pak soupeřením rozleptají zisky zavedených firem. Skutečnost, že k tomu nedochází, naznačuje, že některé trhy jsou zmanipulované nebo prostě selhaly. S tím se tvůrci politik musí vypořádat silnější regulací některých oblastí. Jak jsem například už dříve argumentoval, současné klima je příliš tolerantní k programům odkupů akcií.

Zároveň tvůrci politik musí uskutečňovat opatření ke zvyšování mezd těch, kdo vydělávají nejméně, což by vlastně přispělo k posílení produktivity, jelikož by kapitál zlevnil v poměru k pracovní síle. A jak mě nedávno upozornil prezident Světové banky Jim Yong Kim, musíme posílit vymáhání zákonů, jimiž se řídí obchodní dohody a udělat víc na pomoc znevýhodněným domácím sektorům, které na těchto dohodách prodělávají.

To mi připomíná smutný příběh, který jsem slyšel od propuštěných dělníků pneumatikárny Goodyear ve Wolverhamptonu v anglickém hrabství West Midlands. Řekli mi, že na nástěnce byly inzeráty s nabídkou zaměstnání na místech, z nichž byli propuštěni, a že se mohli znovu přihlásit, pokud měli zájem se vystěhovat do Mexika. Tito dělníci vydedukovali, že pro firmu je snazší zavřít továrnu v Británii než méně produktivní továrny ve Francii či Německu. Změny tohoto typu lze dozajista provádět lépe.

Konečně tvůrci politik musí učinit prioritou rozvojové projekty, jako jsou v Británii „strojovna severu“ a „motor střední Anglie“. Další takové iniciativy by měly být spuštěny i jinde.

Navzdory mnoha výzvám, jež přináší, mění globalizace svět v lepší místo, než by jinak byl. Je stále zapotřebí, abychom vykořenili chudobu a vytvářeli vyšší životní úrovně pro všechny.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč