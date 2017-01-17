LONDÝN – Jako účastník Kongresu budoucnosti jsem nedávno navštívil nádherné Chile a měl jsem příležitost vyjet si jižně až na nejzazší výběžek Latinské Ameriky. Pracoval jsem také nedávno na rozhlasovém dokumentu pro BBC nazvaném „Fixing Globalization“ (Oprava globalizace), v němž jsem křížem krážem projel Spojené království, hledal nápady jak zlepšit některé její aspekty a diskutoval se známými odborníky o aktuálních tématech. V obou případech jsem viděl věci, které mě přesvědčily, že je už dlouho na čase, aby někdo vystoupil na obranu globalizace.
Dnešní Chile je nejbohatší zemí Latinské Ameriky, s HDP na hlavu kolem 23 000 dolarů – v tom se podobá středoevropským zemím. To je na zemi, která tak silně závisí na těžbě mědi, značný úspěch a Chile to odlišuje od mnoha jeho sousedů. Chile podobně jako řada jiných zemí čelí ekonomickým výzvám a na tamním tempu růstu je co zlepšovat, ale má také mnoho slibných příležitostí mimo své hranice.
Když jsem například vedl přezkum antimikrobiální rezistence, dozvěděl jsem se, že měď má silné antibakteriální vlastnosti a je ideálním materiálem pro využití ve zdravotnických zařízeních, kde se bakterie často šíří. To znamená, že producenti mědi jako Chile, Austrálie a Kanada mohou zlepšit globální zdraví – a posílit svůj export – zavedením finančně dostupné měděné infrastruktury do nemocnic a dalších zdravotnických prostředí po celém světě.
Chile je rovněž zásobárnou znalostí v oblasti zvládání zemětřesení a cunami. Během svého pobytu v zemi jsem navštívil město La Serena, které v roce 2015 zažilo šesté nejsilnější zemětřesení, jaké bylo kdy zaznamenáno. Vyvolané cunami ovšem zabilo jen 11 lidí, přestože mnohde jinde by jistě přišlo o život mnohem víc obětí. Rozdíl nejspíš zajistila důkladná příprava a rychlá reakce chilských úřadů. S takovou institucionální zkušeností může být Chile cenným zdrojem pro další země ohrožované seizmickými událostmi.
La Serena je také blízko jednoho z nejlepších míst ke sledování hvězd na světě, což přitahuje přední astronomy z celé planety. Ba Chile je hostitelskou zemí mnoha pozoruhodných spoluprací mezi světovými vědci, dílem proto, že je severně od Antarktidy, která je už dlouho místem vědecké a environmentální spolupráce.
Mimo Chile je zajímavé, že čínský prezident Si Ťin-pching se letos zúčastní výročního setkání Světového ekonomického fóra v Davosu. Teď, když byl prezidentem Spojených států zvolen Donald Trump a Spojené království odchází z Evropské unie, jsem měl za to, že zlaté časy tak elitářské události jsou pryč. Siova účast naznačuje, že Čína se rozhlíží, kde by se na světové scéně mohla usadit a které prvky globalizace může využít ve svůj prospěch, když se teď západní mocnosti obracejí dovnitř.
Ostatně, jak v mém rozhlasovém pořadu poukázal čínský velvyslanec v Británii, Čína už je největším dovozcem – ano, dovozcem – z nejméně 70 zemí a celosvětově na ni připadá asi 10-11 % importu. Navzdory tamním předpokládaným ekonomickým těžkostem bude Čína zřejmě ještě před koncem současné dekády větším dovozcem než EU a krátce nato pravděpodobně překoná USA.
Nadto během posledních 20 let strmě klesla ekonomická nerovnost mezi zeměmi, zčásti vlivem vzestupu Číny, jakož i hospodářského rozvoje napříč Asií, Latinskou Amerikou a dalšími oblastmi. OSN už do roku 2010 splnila svůj Rozvojový cíl tisíciletí spočívající ve snížení chudoby na polovinu do roku 2015 a nedávné prognózy naznačují, že do roku 2050 bude chudoba všude s výjimkou Afriky vykořeněna.
Bez globalizace se to nestane. Především africké země budou muset obchodovat víc mezi sebou a hovoří se o vytvoření africké zóny volného obchodu. To by se ale za situace, kdy jsou na vzestupu nálady namířené proti obchodu, mohlo ukázat jako složité. Jsou kritici globalizace – ti, kdo ji mylně považují za hru s nulovým součtem – proti vykořenění globální chudoby?
Tvůrci politik můžou dělat kroky ke zmírnění obav z globalizace. V prvé řadě musí skončit zdánlivě nekonečný růst zisků jako podíl globálního HDP. Každý, kdo se domnívá, že to zní radikálně, by si měl osvěžit ekonomii. Vyšší zisky by měly na trh přilákat nováčky, kteří pak soupeřením rozleptají zisky zavedených firem. Skutečnost, že k tomu nedochází, naznačuje, že některé trhy jsou zmanipulované nebo prostě selhaly. S tím se tvůrci politik musí vypořádat silnější regulací některých oblastí. Jak jsem například už dříve argumentoval, současné klima je příliš tolerantní k programům odkupů akcií.
Zároveň tvůrci politik musí uskutečňovat opatření ke zvyšování mezd těch, kdo vydělávají nejméně, což by vlastně přispělo k posílení produktivity, jelikož by kapitál zlevnil v poměru k pracovní síle. A jak mě nedávno upozornil prezident Světové banky Jim Yong Kim, musíme posílit vymáhání zákonů, jimiž se řídí obchodní dohody a udělat víc na pomoc znevýhodněným domácím sektorům, které na těchto dohodách prodělávají.
To mi připomíná smutný příběh, který jsem slyšel od propuštěných dělníků pneumatikárny Goodyear ve Wolverhamptonu v anglickém hrabství West Midlands. Řekli mi, že na nástěnce byly inzeráty s nabídkou zaměstnání na místech, z nichž byli propuštěni, a že se mohli znovu přihlásit, pokud měli zájem se vystěhovat do Mexika. Tito dělníci vydedukovali, že pro firmu je snazší zavřít továrnu v Británii než méně produktivní továrny ve Francii či Německu. Změny tohoto typu lze dozajista provádět lépe.
Konečně tvůrci politik musí učinit prioritou rozvojové projekty, jako jsou v Británii „strojovna severu“ a „motor střední Anglie“. Další takové iniciativy by měly být spuštěny i jinde.
Navzdory mnoha výzvám, jež přináší, mění globalizace svět v lepší místo, než by jinak byl. Je stále zapotřebí, abychom vykořenili chudobu a vytvářeli vyšší životní úrovně pro všechny.
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (16)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Adam Harper
The two go hand-in-hand, each reinforcing the other Globalization is a trendy word used to describe trends that have been growing since before history. People, governments, and civilizations have found great mutual benefit from trade. This is why they do it. This is why they've been doing it for thousands of years Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
VOTES FOR GLOBALIZATION
Since the passing away of Chairman Mao in 1976, China's Mandarins have pursued Globalization.
Once Strategy was cast in stone, every world event has been a tactical opportunity.
Whereas The West was beset with structural fissures - since DeGaulle and Chirac demolished Bretton Woods.
China understood the limitations of Bretton Woods - and overcame them with supplementary architecture.
The Megalomania of the erstwhile USSR has found a new home in EUSSR.
Instead of tactical measures beneficial for Europe, The EUSSR lost no time in supplanting USSR.
Instead of playing within The Anglosphere-led-Global-Architecture, Brussels belief in World domination is endless.
Blaming Globalization is obfuscation, when the agenda is to replace The Sun in The Solar System - The Anglosphere.
China understood, and played like a Planet, until SIZE was guaranteed - like America allied with Britain's Empire.
Europe too, post 1945 allied with The Anglosphere, but as soon as USSR collapsed - EUSSR went ballistic.
The Kindleberger Trap (Joseph Nye) was overcome by America - when it took over from Britain - in 1945.
Neither China nor Europe are in a position to take over from The Anglosphere - but Megalomania in Brussels post USSR is infinite.
With Trump articulation of annoyance with NATO - Brussels is on borrowed time.
With Putin anxiously awaiting the same outcome - Brussels is on borrowed time.
Globalization cannot be hostage to dogma in Brussels - Brexit was a Vote for Globalization.
President Xi JinPing presence at Davos - is a Vote for Globalization.
TRUMP recast of NATO and NAFTA - will end the Security & Economic architecture 1945-2015.
Freeing America from the heavy lifting - that seemed thankless. Read more
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
The relative growth of the wealth in “developing countries” has nothing to do with globalization.
It comes from industrialization, not from globalization.
What is depicted in the recent Oxfam report on the contrary is a direct effect of globalization.
Try to defend it now, sir. Read more
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
@Adam Harper
What is called today "globalization" has nothing to do with trade, nor even whit "free trade". It is something grown from about 1975, it is tied to the "new economy" (aka financiarization), the MSV theory, stock options and so on. It Is something specifig and new.
TTIP, CETA and so on have nothing to do with free trade.
They have to do with the replacement of government by governance of big companies, to which they want assign more power that states and nations. IE, the bypass of democracy.
But is typical of globalization supporters to say that it is nothing more than business usual. Read more
Comment Commented Adam Harper
The two go hand-in-hand, each reinforcing the other Globalization is a trendy word used to describe trends that have been growing since before history. People, governments, and civilizations have found great mutual benefit from trade. This is why they do it. This is why they've been doing it for thousands of years Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You forgot to add in your regular antimicrobial resistance sales pitch into this weeks article. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermind. Autocorrect is not my friend today. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermore. Found it. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Globalization certainly comports numerous advantages, but you haven't addressed the question of who's going to pay for it.
America will soon be out of the hegemon business. The Cold War was a bipolar system run by competing hegemonies. The Americans maintained the free trade order and its associated military alliances in order to combat the Soviet Union. But the Cold War is over.
In the world to come, the United States, due to factors like demography, food production and shale oil, won't have much need for the rest of the world. Without global needs or global interests, there is no reason to impose a global order.
So the US, aside from funding a navy, will turn its attention away from the world at large and toward its own reconstruction and repair.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Featured
The Economic Policy Trump Should Pursue
Mark Malloch Brown sketches the measures that the incoming US president's most vulnerable voters need.
America’s Russian Hypocrisy
Nina L. Khrushcheva points out the duplicity in US allegations of Kremlin meddling in America's presidential election.
The Trump Deficit
Kenneth Rogoff debunks the myth that Republican US administrations are invariably committed to fiscal prudence.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.