En defensa de la globalización

LONDRES – Recientemente estuve en el hermoso país de Chile para un Congreso del Futuro y tuve la ocasión de viajar al sur, al extremo mismo de América Latina. También recientemente hice un documental para la radio BBC llamado "Reparando la globalización", para el cual atravesé el Reino Unido en busca de ideas para mejorar ciertos aspectos de la globalización y discutí temas de actualidad con expertos reconocidos. En ambos casos, vi cosas que me convencieron de que es hora de que alguien salga en defensa de la globalización.

Chile hoy es el país más rico de América Latina, con un PIB per capita de alrededor de 23.000 dólares -similar al de países del centro de Europa-. Este es un logro sorprendente para un país que tanto depende de la producción de cobre, y diferencia a Chile de muchos de sus vecinos. Al igual que muchos otros países, Chile enfrenta desafíos económicos y su tasa de crecimiento deja bastante que desear; pero también tiene muchas oportunidades prometedoras más allá de sus fronteras.

Por ejemplo, cuando lideré una revisión de la resistencia antimicrobiana, aprendí que el cobre tiene poderosas propiedades antibacterianas y que es un material ideal para utilizar en instalaciones de atención médica donde suelen propagarse las bacterias. Eso significa que productores de cobre como Chile, Australia y Canadá pueden mejorar la salud global -y promover las exportaciones- al introducir infraestructura asequible de cobre en hospitales y otros entornos clínicos en todo el mundo.

Chile también es un depósito de conocimiento en materia de terremotos y tsunamis. Mientras estaba allí, visité La Serena, que en 2015 sufrió el sexto mayor terremoto del cual se tenga registro. Sin embargo, el tsunami posterior sólo mató a 11 personas, aunque sin duda las víctimas habrían sido muchas más en muchos otros lugares. La preparación previa y la rápida respuesta de las autoridades chilenas parecen haber marcado la diferencia. Con esta experiencia institucional, Chile puede ser un recurso valioso para otros países amenazados por episodios sísmicos.

La Serena también está cerca de uno de los mejores lugares astronómicos del mundo, que atrae a astrónomos prominentes a nivel global. Por cierto, en Chile existe una considerable colaboración entre científicos del mundo, en parte porque está apenas al norte de la Antártida -desde hace mucho tiempo un lugar de cooperación científica y ambiental. 

Más allá de Chile, es interesante que el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, asista a la reunión anual del Foro Económico Mundial en Davos este año. Ahora que Donald Trump ha sido elegido presidente de Estados Unidos, y que el Reino Unido se está retirando de la Unión Europea, yo pensaba que los días de gloria de un evento tan elitista habían quedado atrás. La presencia de Xi sugiere que China está explorando dónde puede posicionarse en la escena mundial, y qué elementos de la globalización puede utilizar para beneficio propio, ahora que las potencias occidentales se están volviendo hacia adentro. 

En verdad, como señaló el embajador chino ante el Reino Unido en mi programa de radio, China ya es el mayor importador -sí, importador- de productos de por lo menos 70 países, y representa aproximadamente el 10-11% de todas las importaciones a nivel global. A pesar de sus supuestos retos económicos, China probablemente se convierta en un mayor importador que la UE antes de que termine esta década, y quizá supere a Estados Unidos poco tiempo después. 

Es más, la desigualdad económica entre países ha caído marcadamente en los últimos 20 años, debido en parte al ascenso de China, así como al desarrollo económico en Asia, América Latina y otras partes. De hecho, en 2010, las Naciones Unidas ya habían alcanzado su Objetivo de Desarrollo del Milenio de reducir la pobreza a la mitad en 2015, y las proyecciones recientes sugieren que, para 2050, la pobreza habrá sido erradicada de todas partes excepto de África.

Esto no sucederá sin la globalización. Los países africanos, en particular, necesitarán comerciar más entre sí, y se está hablando de crear una zona de libre comercio africana. Pero esto podría resultar difícil ahora que el sentimiento anti-comercio está en ascenso. ¿Acaso los críticos de la globalización -aquellos que, erróneamente, la consideran un juego de suma cero- están en contra de erradicar la pobreza global?

Los responsables de las políticas pueden tomar medidas para aliviar las ansiedades que genera la globalización. Para empezar, el crecimiento aparentemente interminable de las ganancias como porcentaje del PIB total debe terminar. Cualquiera que considere que esto es radical tiene que refrescar sus conocimientos de economía. Las ganancias más altas deberían atraer a nuevos participantes al mercado, lo cual luego erosionaría las ganancias de los ya existentes a través de la competencia. El hecho de que esto no esté sucediendo sugiere que algunos mercados han sido manipulados, o que simplemente han fallado. Los responsables de las políticas tienen que ocuparse de esto mediante una regulación más fuerte en algunas zonas. Por ejemplo, como dije anteriormente, el clima actual es demasiado permisivo de programas de recompra de acciones.

Al mismo tiempo, los responsables de las políticas tienen que tomar medidas para aumentar los salarios de los que menos ganan, algo que en verdad podría ayudar a impulsar la productividad ya que el capital se vuelve menos costoso en relación a la mano de obra. Y, como recientemente me dijo el presidente del Banco Mundial, Jim Yong Kim, necesitamos fortalecer el cumplimiento de las leyes que rigen los acuerdos comerciales y hacer más para ayudar a los sectores domésticos perjudicados que salir perdiendo como resultado de esos acuerdos.

Esto me recuerda una triste historia que me contaron unos trabajadores despedidos de Goodyear Tire en Wolverhampton, en Midlands Occidentales, Inglaterra. Me dijeron que las ofertas laborales para ocupar los puestos que habían perdido aparecieron en una pizarra de anuncios y que podían volver a postularse para esos empleos si estaban dispuestos a mudarse a México. Los trabajadores suponían que a la compañía le resultaba más fácil cerrar su planta en el Reino Unido que cerrar fábricas aún menos productivas en Francia o Alemania. Sin duda, este tipo de cambios se pueden manejar mejor.

Por último, los responsables de las políticas tienen que priorizar proyectos de desarrollo como la "usina del norte" y el "motor de Midlands" en el Reino Unido. Y deberían lanzarse más iniciativas de este tipo en otras partes.

A pesar de los muchos desafíos que ha creado, la globalización hizo del mundo un lugar mejor de lo que habría sido sin ella. Y todavía necesitamos que erradique la pobreza y genere estándares de vida más altos para todos.