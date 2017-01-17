LONDRES – Recientemente estuve en el hermoso país de Chile para un Congreso del Futuro y tuve la ocasión de viajar al sur, al extremo mismo de América Latina. También recientemente hice un documental para la radio BBC llamado "Reparando la globalización", para el cual atravesé el Reino Unido en busca de ideas para mejorar ciertos aspectos de la globalización y discutí temas de actualidad con expertos reconocidos. En ambos casos, vi cosas que me convencieron de que es hora de que alguien salga en defensa de la globalización.
Chile hoy es el país más rico de América Latina, con un PIB per capita de alrededor de 23.000 dólares -similar al de países del centro de Europa-. Este es un logro sorprendente para un país que tanto depende de la producción de cobre, y diferencia a Chile de muchos de sus vecinos. Al igual que muchos otros países, Chile enfrenta desafíos económicos y su tasa de crecimiento deja bastante que desear; pero también tiene muchas oportunidades prometedoras más allá de sus fronteras.
Por ejemplo, cuando lideré una revisión de la resistencia antimicrobiana, aprendí que el cobre tiene poderosas propiedades antibacterianas y que es un material ideal para utilizar en instalaciones de atención médica donde suelen propagarse las bacterias. Eso significa que productores de cobre como Chile, Australia y Canadá pueden mejorar la salud global -y promover las exportaciones- al introducir infraestructura asequible de cobre en hospitales y otros entornos clínicos en todo el mundo.
Chile también es un depósito de conocimiento en materia de terremotos y tsunamis. Mientras estaba allí, visité La Serena, que en 2015 sufrió el sexto mayor terremoto del cual se tenga registro. Sin embargo, el tsunami posterior sólo mató a 11 personas, aunque sin duda las víctimas habrían sido muchas más en muchos otros lugares. La preparación previa y la rápida respuesta de las autoridades chilenas parecen haber marcado la diferencia. Con esta experiencia institucional, Chile puede ser un recurso valioso para otros países amenazados por episodios sísmicos.
La Serena también está cerca de uno de los mejores lugares astronómicos del mundo, que atrae a astrónomos prominentes a nivel global. Por cierto, en Chile existe una considerable colaboración entre científicos del mundo, en parte porque está apenas al norte de la Antártida -desde hace mucho tiempo un lugar de cooperación científica y ambiental.
Más allá de Chile, es interesante que el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, asista a la reunión anual del Foro Económico Mundial en Davos este año. Ahora que Donald Trump ha sido elegido presidente de Estados Unidos, y que el Reino Unido se está retirando de la Unión Europea, yo pensaba que los días de gloria de un evento tan elitista habían quedado atrás. La presencia de Xi sugiere que China está explorando dónde puede posicionarse en la escena mundial, y qué elementos de la globalización puede utilizar para beneficio propio, ahora que las potencias occidentales se están volviendo hacia adentro.
En verdad, como señaló el embajador chino ante el Reino Unido en mi programa de radio, China ya es el mayor importador -sí, importador- de productos de por lo menos 70 países, y representa aproximadamente el 10-11% de todas las importaciones a nivel global. A pesar de sus supuestos retos económicos, China probablemente se convierta en un mayor importador que la UE antes de que termine esta década, y quizá supere a Estados Unidos poco tiempo después.
Es más, la desigualdad económica entre países ha caído marcadamente en los últimos 20 años, debido en parte al ascenso de China, así como al desarrollo económico en Asia, América Latina y otras partes. De hecho, en 2010, las Naciones Unidas ya habían alcanzado su Objetivo de Desarrollo del Milenio de reducir la pobreza a la mitad en 2015, y las proyecciones recientes sugieren que, para 2050, la pobreza habrá sido erradicada de todas partes excepto de África.
Esto no sucederá sin la globalización. Los países africanos, en particular, necesitarán comerciar más entre sí, y se está hablando de crear una zona de libre comercio africana. Pero esto podría resultar difícil ahora que el sentimiento anti-comercio está en ascenso. ¿Acaso los críticos de la globalización -aquellos que, erróneamente, la consideran un juego de suma cero- están en contra de erradicar la pobreza global?
Los responsables de las políticas pueden tomar medidas para aliviar las ansiedades que genera la globalización. Para empezar, el crecimiento aparentemente interminable de las ganancias como porcentaje del PIB total debe terminar. Cualquiera que considere que esto es radical tiene que refrescar sus conocimientos de economía. Las ganancias más altas deberían atraer a nuevos participantes al mercado, lo cual luego erosionaría las ganancias de los ya existentes a través de la competencia. El hecho de que esto no esté sucediendo sugiere que algunos mercados han sido manipulados, o que simplemente han fallado. Los responsables de las políticas tienen que ocuparse de esto mediante una regulación más fuerte en algunas zonas. Por ejemplo, como dije anteriormente, el clima actual es demasiado permisivo de programas de recompra de acciones.
Al mismo tiempo, los responsables de las políticas tienen que tomar medidas para aumentar los salarios de los que menos ganan, algo que en verdad podría ayudar a impulsar la productividad ya que el capital se vuelve menos costoso en relación a la mano de obra. Y, como recientemente me dijo el presidente del Banco Mundial, Jim Yong Kim, necesitamos fortalecer el cumplimiento de las leyes que rigen los acuerdos comerciales y hacer más para ayudar a los sectores domésticos perjudicados que salir perdiendo como resultado de esos acuerdos.
Esto me recuerda una triste historia que me contaron unos trabajadores despedidos de Goodyear Tire en Wolverhampton, en Midlands Occidentales, Inglaterra. Me dijeron que las ofertas laborales para ocupar los puestos que habían perdido aparecieron en una pizarra de anuncios y que podían volver a postularse para esos empleos si estaban dispuestos a mudarse a México. Los trabajadores suponían que a la compañía le resultaba más fácil cerrar su planta en el Reino Unido que cerrar fábricas aún menos productivas en Francia o Alemania. Sin duda, este tipo de cambios se pueden manejar mejor.
Por último, los responsables de las políticas tienen que priorizar proyectos de desarrollo como la "usina del norte" y el "motor de Midlands" en el Reino Unido. Y deberían lanzarse más iniciativas de este tipo en otras partes.
A pesar de los muchos desafíos que ha creado, la globalización hizo del mundo un lugar mejor de lo que habría sido sin ella. Y todavía necesitamos que erradique la pobreza y genere estándares de vida más altos para todos.
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
The relative growth of the wealth in “developing countries” has nothing to do with globalization.
It comes from industrialization, not from globalization.
What is depicted in the recent Oxfam report on the contrary is a direct effect of globalization.
Try to defend it now, sir. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You forgot to add in your regular antimicrobial resistance sales pitch into this weeks article. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermind. Autocorrect is not my friend today. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermore. Found it. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Globalization certainly comports numerous advantages, but you haven't addressed the question of who's going to pay for it.
America will soon be out of the hegemon business. The Cold War was a bipolar system run by competing hegemonies. The Americans maintained the free trade order and its associated military alliances in order to combat the Soviet Union. But the Cold War is over.
In the world to come, the United States, due to factors like demography, food production and shale oil, won't have much need for the rest of the world. Without global needs or global interests, there is no reason to impose a global order.
So the US, aside from funding a navy, will turn its attention away from the world at large and toward its own reconstruction and repair.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS Read more
