В защиту глобализации

ЛОНДОН – Недавно я побывал на Конгрессе будущего в красивой стране Чили, где у меня была возможность посетить самую южную оконечность Латинской Америки. А ещё я недавно сделал для BBC документальную радиопрограмму под названием «Ремонт глобализации», ради которой исколесил Великобританию вдоль и поперёк в поисках идей по улучшению отдельных аспектов глобализации, обсуждая вопросы по этой теме с хорошо известными экспертами. В обоих случаях то, что я увидел, убедило меня в том, что уже давно пора кому-нибудь выступить в защиту глобализации.

Сегодня Чили – это самая богатая страна Латинской Америки, её подушевой ВВП составляет примерно $23000, что сравнимо с уровнем стран Центральной Европы. Это весьма серьёзное достижение для страны, которая очень сильно зависима от добычи меди, и это отличает Чили от многих соседних стран. Как и многие другие государства, Чили испытывает сейчас экономические трудности, темпы роста экономики оставляют желать лучшего; но при этом у страны есть много интересных перспектив за пределами своих границ.

Например, когда я возглавлял комиссию по антимикробной резистентности, я узнал, что медь обладает мощными антибактериальными свойствами и является идеальным материалом для использования в медицинских учреждениях, где так часто распространяются бактерии. Это означает, что производители меди, например, Чили, Австралия, Канада, могут улучшить глобальное здоровье (и при этом нарастить свой экспорт), предложив устанавливать доступное оборудование из меди в больницах и других клинических учреждениях по всему миру.

Чили является также кладезем знаний о мерах по борьбе с последствиями землетрясений и цунами. Будучи в Чили, я посетил Ла-Серену, где в 2015 году произошло шестое по мощности землетрясение (из когда-либо зарегистрированных). Но последовавшее за ним цунами унесло жизни лишь 11 человек, хотя во многих других регионах оно, конечно, погубило бы намного больше людей. Причина этой разницы, по всей видимости, в системе тщательной подготовки и быстрого реагирования чилийских властей. Обладая таким большим институциональным опытом, Чили может стать ценным ресурсом для других стран, которым грозят сейсмические явления.

Ла-Серена расположена рядом с одним из лучших в мире мест для наблюдения за звёздами, что привлекает сюда ведущих астрономов со всей планеты. Более того, Чили является центром выдающихся совместных проектов учёных разных стран мира, в том числе и потому, что это государство расположено чуть севернее Антарктиды, давно уже ставшей местом международного сотрудничества в сфере науки и экологии.

Покинув Чили, обратимся к другой интересной новости: в этом году председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин принял участие в ежегодном заседании Всемирного экономического форума в Давосе. После того как Дональд Трамп был избран президентом США, а Великобритания собралась выходить из Евросоюза, я уже решил было, что лучшие дни подобных элитных мероприятий уже прошли. Приезд Си Цзиньпина означает, что в условиях, когда западные державы замыкаются в себе, Китай начал присматриваться, где он может позиционировать себя на мировой арене и какие элементы глобализации он может использовать к своей выгоде.

Более того, как подчёркивал в моей радиопрограмме посол КНР в Великобритании, Китай уже сейчас является крупнейшим импортёром (да, импортёром), как минимум, для 70 стран мира. На его долю приходится около 10-11% глобальных объёмов импорта. И, несмотря на все свои гипотетические трудности в экономике, ещё до конца этого десятилетия Китай, видимо, станет более крупным импортёром, чем ЕС, а вскоре после этого, вероятно, обгонит и США.

За последние 20 лет уровень экономического неравенства между странами мира резко сократился, что частично вызвано подъёмом Китая, а также экономическим развитием в странах Азии, Латинской Америки и других регионах. Более того, уже к 2010 году ООН достигла одной из своих «Целей развития тысячелетия» – сократить уровень бедности к 2015 году вдвое. Согласно последним прогнозам, к 2050 году бедность будет побеждена везде, кроме стран Африки.

Но этого не произойдёт без глобализации. Африканским странам, в особенности, надо будет активней торговать между собой, и в связи с этим уже высказывается идея создания Африканской зоны свободной торговли. Однако сейчас эта задача может оказаться трудновыполнимой, поскольку нарастает недовольство свободной торговлей. Действительно ли критики глобализации (те, кто ошибочно считают её игрой с нулевой суммой) выступают против ликвидации глобальной бедности?

Политики могли бы предпринять ряд мер по смягчению тревог, вызываемых глобализацией. Во-первых, надо остановить кажущийся бесконечным рост прибылей, выраженных в виде доли глобального ВВП. Любому, кто считает, что это слишком радикально, следует освежить в памяти уроки экономики. Высокие прибыли должны привлекать на рынок новых игроков, которые затем, благодаря конкуренции, сокращают прибыль существующих компаний. Тот факт, что этого не происходит, означает, что на некоторых рынках сложилась ненормальная ситуация или же они просто не работают. Политикам следует заняться этой проблемой, усилив регулирование в отдельных сферах. Например, как я уже доказывал ранее, сложившийся климат излишне благосклонен к программам обратного выкупа акций.

Одновременно власти должны заниматься мерами по повышению зарплат людей с наименьшим уровнем доходов, что, кстати, позволит увеличить производительность, поскольку капитал станет менее дорогим по сравнению с трудом. Кроме того, как подчеркивал в недавней беседе со мной президент Всемирного банка Джим Ён Ким, нам необходимо добиваться более тщательного соблюдения законов, регулирующих торговые соглашения, и активней помогать испытывающим трудности отраслям, которые проигрывают из-за этих соглашений.

Тут мне на память приходит грустная история, услышанная от уволенных работников завода Goodyear Tire в городе Вулверхэмптон в английском графстве Уэст-Мидлендс. Они рассказали мне, что в городе появились объявления о приёме на работу на их бывшие рабочие места, и у них даже была возможность вновь их занять, но при условии переезда в Мексику. Рабочие подозревают, что компании было легче закрыть завод в Британии, чем во Франции и Германии, где её предприятия даже менее продуктивны. Конечно, перемены, подобные этой, требуют более качественного управления.

Наконец, власти должны сделать своим приоритетом проекты развития, подобные британским проектам «Северный локомотив» или «Мотор Мидленда». Надо запускать больше подобных инициатив, причём повсеместно.

Несмотря на множество проблем, создаваемых глобализацией, благодаря ей мир стал лучше, чем был бы без неё. А кроме того, нам необходимо продолжать борьбу с бедностью и работать на повышением стандартов жизни для всех.