ЛОНДОН – Недавно я побывал на Конгрессе будущего в красивой стране Чили, где у меня была возможность посетить самую южную оконечность Латинской Америки. А ещё я недавно сделал для BBC документальную радиопрограмму под названием «Ремонт глобализации», ради которой исколесил Великобританию вдоль и поперёк в поисках идей по улучшению отдельных аспектов глобализации, обсуждая вопросы по этой теме с хорошо известными экспертами. В обоих случаях то, что я увидел, убедило меня в том, что уже давно пора кому-нибудь выступить в защиту глобализации.
Сегодня Чили – это самая богатая страна Латинской Америки, её подушевой ВВП составляет примерно $23000, что сравнимо с уровнем стран Центральной Европы. Это весьма серьёзное достижение для страны, которая очень сильно зависима от добычи меди, и это отличает Чили от многих соседних стран. Как и многие другие государства, Чили испытывает сейчас экономические трудности, темпы роста экономики оставляют желать лучшего; но при этом у страны есть много интересных перспектив за пределами своих границ.
Например, когда я возглавлял комиссию по антимикробной резистентности, я узнал, что медь обладает мощными антибактериальными свойствами и является идеальным материалом для использования в медицинских учреждениях, где так часто распространяются бактерии. Это означает, что производители меди, например, Чили, Австралия, Канада, могут улучшить глобальное здоровье (и при этом нарастить свой экспорт), предложив устанавливать доступное оборудование из меди в больницах и других клинических учреждениях по всему миру.
Чили является также кладезем знаний о мерах по борьбе с последствиями землетрясений и цунами. Будучи в Чили, я посетил Ла-Серену, где в 2015 году произошло шестое по мощности землетрясение (из когда-либо зарегистрированных). Но последовавшее за ним цунами унесло жизни лишь 11 человек, хотя во многих других регионах оно, конечно, погубило бы намного больше людей. Причина этой разницы, по всей видимости, в системе тщательной подготовки и быстрого реагирования чилийских властей. Обладая таким большим институциональным опытом, Чили может стать ценным ресурсом для других стран, которым грозят сейсмические явления.
Ла-Серена расположена рядом с одним из лучших в мире мест для наблюдения за звёздами, что привлекает сюда ведущих астрономов со всей планеты. Более того, Чили является центром выдающихся совместных проектов учёных разных стран мира, в том числе и потому, что это государство расположено чуть севернее Антарктиды, давно уже ставшей местом международного сотрудничества в сфере науки и экологии.
Покинув Чили, обратимся к другой интересной новости: в этом году председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин принял участие в ежегодном заседании Всемирного экономического форума в Давосе. После того как Дональд Трамп был избран президентом США, а Великобритания собралась выходить из Евросоюза, я уже решил было, что лучшие дни подобных элитных мероприятий уже прошли. Приезд Си Цзиньпина означает, что в условиях, когда западные державы замыкаются в себе, Китай начал присматриваться, где он может позиционировать себя на мировой арене и какие элементы глобализации он может использовать к своей выгоде.
Более того, как подчёркивал в моей радиопрограмме посол КНР в Великобритании, Китай уже сейчас является крупнейшим импортёром (да, импортёром), как минимум, для 70 стран мира. На его долю приходится около 10-11% глобальных объёмов импорта. И, несмотря на все свои гипотетические трудности в экономике, ещё до конца этого десятилетия Китай, видимо, станет более крупным импортёром, чем ЕС, а вскоре после этого, вероятно, обгонит и США.
За последние 20 лет уровень экономического неравенства между странами мира резко сократился, что частично вызвано подъёмом Китая, а также экономическим развитием в странах Азии, Латинской Америки и других регионах. Более того, уже к 2010 году ООН достигла одной из своих «Целей развития тысячелетия» – сократить уровень бедности к 2015 году вдвое. Согласно последним прогнозам, к 2050 году бедность будет побеждена везде, кроме стран Африки.
Но этого не произойдёт без глобализации. Африканским странам, в особенности, надо будет активней торговать между собой, и в связи с этим уже высказывается идея создания Африканской зоны свободной торговли. Однако сейчас эта задача может оказаться трудновыполнимой, поскольку нарастает недовольство свободной торговлей. Действительно ли критики глобализации (те, кто ошибочно считают её игрой с нулевой суммой) выступают против ликвидации глобальной бедности?
Политики могли бы предпринять ряд мер по смягчению тревог, вызываемых глобализацией. Во-первых, надо остановить кажущийся бесконечным рост прибылей, выраженных в виде доли глобального ВВП. Любому, кто считает, что это слишком радикально, следует освежить в памяти уроки экономики. Высокие прибыли должны привлекать на рынок новых игроков, которые затем, благодаря конкуренции, сокращают прибыль существующих компаний. Тот факт, что этого не происходит, означает, что на некоторых рынках сложилась ненормальная ситуация или же они просто не работают. Политикам следует заняться этой проблемой, усилив регулирование в отдельных сферах. Например, как я уже доказывал ранее, сложившийся климат излишне благосклонен к программам обратного выкупа акций.
Одновременно власти должны заниматься мерами по повышению зарплат людей с наименьшим уровнем доходов, что, кстати, позволит увеличить производительность, поскольку капитал станет менее дорогим по сравнению с трудом. Кроме того, как подчеркивал в недавней беседе со мной президент Всемирного банка Джим Ён Ким, нам необходимо добиваться более тщательного соблюдения законов, регулирующих торговые соглашения, и активней помогать испытывающим трудности отраслям, которые проигрывают из-за этих соглашений.
Тут мне на память приходит грустная история, услышанная от уволенных работников завода Goodyear Tire в городе Вулверхэмптон в английском графстве Уэст-Мидлендс. Они рассказали мне, что в городе появились объявления о приёме на работу на их бывшие рабочие места, и у них даже была возможность вновь их занять, но при условии переезда в Мексику. Рабочие подозревают, что компании было легче закрыть завод в Британии, чем во Франции и Германии, где её предприятия даже менее продуктивны. Конечно, перемены, подобные этой, требуют более качественного управления.
Наконец, власти должны сделать своим приоритетом проекты развития, подобные британским проектам «Северный локомотив» или «Мотор Мидленда». Надо запускать больше подобных инициатив, причём повсеместно.
Несмотря на множество проблем, создаваемых глобализацией, благодаря ей мир стал лучше, чем был бы без неё. А кроме того, нам необходимо продолжать борьбу с бедностью и работать на повышением стандартов жизни для всех.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
The relative growth of the wealth in “developing countries” has nothing to do with globalization.
It comes from industrialization, not from globalization.
What is depicted in the recent Oxfam report on the contrary is a direct effect of globalization.
Try to defend it now, sir. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You forgot to add in your regular antimicrobial resistance sales pitch into this weeks article. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermind. Autocorrect is not my friend today. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermore. Found it. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Globalization certainly comports numerous advantages, but you haven't addressed the question of who's going to pay for it.
America will soon be out of the hegemon business. The Cold War was a bipolar system run by competing hegemonies. The Americans maintained the free trade order and its associated military alliances in order to combat the Soviet Union. But the Cold War is over.
In the world to come, the United States, due to factors like demography, food production and shale oil, won't have much need for the rest of the world. Without global needs or global interests, there is no reason to impose a global order.
So the US, aside from funding a navy, will turn its attention away from the world at large and toward its own reconstruction and repair.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS Read more
