في الدفاع عن العولمة

لندن ــ كنت مؤخرا في شيلي الجميلة لحضور مؤتمر العقود والأسهم الآجلة، وقد أتيحت لي الفرصة للسفر جنوبا إلى طرف أميركا اللاتينية الأقصى. كما قمت مؤخرا بإعداد برنامج وثائقي إذاعي لصالح هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية بعنوان "إصلاح العولمة"، حيث قطعت المملكة المتحدة طولا وعرضا بحثا عن أفكار لتحسين جوانب بعينها منها، وناقشت قضايا موضوعية مع خبراء معروفين. وفي الحالتين، رأيت من الأمور ما أقنعني بأن الوقت حان لكي يتقدم أحد للدفاع عن العولمة.

تُعَد شيلي اليوم الدولة الأكثر ثراءً في أميركا اللاتينية، حيث بلغ نصيب الفرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي نحو 23 ألف دولار أميركي ــ وهو مستوى مماثل لنظيره في دول أوروبا الوسطى. وهو إنجاز كبير بالنسبة لدولة تعتمد بشدة على إنتاج النحاس، ويضع شيلي في فئة بعيدة عن العديد من جيرانها. بيد أن شيلي، مثلها كمثل العديد من الدول الأخرى، تواجه تحديات اقتصادية، ولا يزال معدل نموها أقل من المرغوب؛ ولكنها تملك أيضا العديد من الفرص الواعدة خارج حدودها.

على سبيل المثال، عندما توليت قيادة برنامج مراجعة مقاومة مضادات الميكروبات، علمت أن النحاس يتمتع بخصائص قوية في مقاومة الميكروبات وأنه مادة مثالية للاستخدام في مرافق الرعاية الصحية حيث تنتشر البكتيريا عادة. وهذا يعني أن الدول المنتجة للنحاس مثل شيلي وأستراليا وكندا يمكنها تحسين الصحة العالمية ــ وتعزز صادراتها ــ بتقديم البنية الأساسية النحاسية بأسعار معقولة للمستشفيات وغيرها من المرافق الصحية السريرية في مختلف أنحاء العالم.

تُعَد شيلي أيضا مخزنا للمعرفة في ما يتصل بإدارة الكوارث الطبيعية مثل الزلازل وموجات التسونامي. أثناء وجودي هناك قمت بزيارة إلى مدينة لاسيرينا، التي شهدت في عام 2015 سادس أقوى زلزال مسجل في التاريخ على إطلاق. ولكن موجة التسونامي التي تلت الزلزال لم تقتل سوى أحد عشر شخصا، ومن المؤكد أنها كانت لتقتل أعدادا أكبر كثيرا في أماكن أخرى كثيرة. ويبدو أن الإعداد المسبق والاستجابة السريعة من قِبَل المسؤولين الشيليين من العوامل التي أحدثت هذا الفارق. وبفضل خبرتها المؤسسية الكبيرة، من الممكن أن تصبح شيلي مصدرا قيما لدول أخرى مهددة بأحداث زلزالية.

تقع لاسيرينا أيضا بالقرب من واحد من أفضل مواقع رصد النجوم في العالم، والذي يجتذب الرواد في علم الفلك من مختلف أنحاء العالم. والواقع أن شيلي تستضيف قدرا كبيرا من التعاون الملحوظ بين علماء العالَم، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى موقعها إلى الشمال من منطقة القطب الجنوبي مباشرة ــ التي ظلت لفترة طويلة موقعا للتعاون العلمي والبيئي.

من المثير للاهتمام، بعيدا عن شيلي، أن الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج يحضر الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي هذا العام. والآن بعد انتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، وانسحاب المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي، افترضت أن أيام مجد هذا الحدث النخبوي كانت وراء هذا القرار. بيد أن حضور الرئيس شي جين بينج يوحي بأن الصين تستكشف أين يمكنها وضع نفسها على الساحة العالمية، وأي عناصر العولمة يمكنها تسخيره لصالحها، خاصة وأن القوى الغربية تتجه الآن نحو الانغلاق على ذاتها.

الواقع أن الصين، كما أشار السفير الصيني إلى المملكة المتحدة في برنامجي الإذاعي، تُعَد بالفعل المستورد الأكبر ــ أجل، المستورد ــ من سبعين دولة على الأقل، وتمثل نحو 10% إلى 11% من كل الواردات على مستوى العالم. وعلى الرغم من التحديات الاقتصادي المفترضة، فمن المرجح أن تصبح الصين مستوردا أكبر من الاتحاد الأوروبي قبل نهاية هذا العقد، ومن المحتمل حتى أن تتجاوز الولايات المتحدة بعد ذلك بفترة وجيزة.

علاوة على ذلك، انحدر التفاوت الاقتصادي بين الدول بشكل حاد في السنوات العشرين الماضية، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى صعود الصين، فضلا عن التنمية الاقتصادية في مختلف أنحاء آسيا، وأميركا اللاتينية، وأماكن أخرى من العالم. والواقع أن الأمم المتحدة كانت بحلول عام 2010 حققت بالفعل أحد الأهداف الإنمائية للألفية المتمثل في خفض الفقر إلى النصف بحلول عام 2015، وتشير التوقعات الأخيرة إلى أن الفقر سوف يُهزَم تماما بحلول عام 2050 في كل مكان باستثناء أفريقيا.

لن يحدث هذا في غياب العولمة. فسوف تحتاج الدول الأفريقية بشكل خاص إلى زيادة حجم تجارتها البينية، وهناك حديث عن إنشاء منطقة تجارة حرة أفريقية. ولكن تحقيق هذه الغاية ربما أصبح الآن أمرا صعبا بعد صعود المشاعر المعادية للتجارة. فهل يتخذ منتقدو العولمة ــ أولئك الذين يعتبرونها مخطئين لعبة محصلتها صِفر ــ موقفا ضد القضاء على الفقر العالمي؟

يستطيع صناع السياسات أن يتخذوا التدابير اللازمة لتخفيف التخوفات بشأن العولمة. فبادئ ذي بدء، لابد أن يتوقف نمو الأرباح الذي يبدو بلا نهاية كنسبة من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي. وكل من يتصور أن هذا يبدو متطرفا فيجب عليه أن يراجع عِلم الاقتصاد. ينبغي للأرباح المرتفعة أن تجتذب داخلين جدد إلى السوق، وهو ما يؤدي بالتالي إلى تآكل أرباح العاملين في السوق من خلال المنافسة. ويشير عدم حدوث هذا إلى أن بعض الأسواق كانت خاضعة للتزوير أو فشلت ببساطة. ويتعين على صناع السياسات أن يعملوا على معالجة هذا الأمر عن طريق فرض قواعد تنظيمية أقوى في بعض المناطق. على سبيل المثال، كما زعمت سابقا، يتسم المناخ الحالي بالتساهل المفرط مع برامج إعادة شراء الأسهم.

من ناحية أخرى، يتعين على صناع السياسات أن يتخذوا التدابير اللازمة لزيادة أجور العاملين الأدنى دخلا، وهو ما قد يساعد فعليا في تعزيز الإنتاجية مع تراجع تكلفة رأس المال نسبة إلى العمل. وكما صرح لي رئيس البنك الدولي جيم يونج كيم مؤخرا، فنحن في احتياج إلى تعزيز إنفاذ القوانين التي تحكم الاتفاقات التجارية، وبذل المزيد من الجهد لمساعدة القطاعات المحلية التي تواجه صعوبات والتي قد تخسر نتيجة لهذه الاتفاقات.

يذكرني هذا بقصة حزينة سمعتها من بعض عمال جوديير للإطارات الذين استغنت عنهم الشركة في ولفرهامبتون في منطقة ويست ميدلاندز في إنجلترا. قالوا لي إن قوائم التوظيف لشغل نفس الوظائف التي فقدوها منشورة على لوحة إعلانات، وأنهم يستطيعون إعادة التقدم لشغل هذه الوظائف إذا كانوا راغبين في الانتقال إلى المكسيك. واستنتج العمال أنه من الأسهل على الشركة أن تغلق مصنعها في المملكة المتحدة على أن تغلق حتى مصانعها الأقل إنتاجية في فرنسا وألمانيا. ومن المؤكد أن مثل هذه التغييرات يمكن التعامل معها بشكل أفضل.

أخيرا، يتعين على صناع السياسات أن يعطوا الأولوية لمشاريع التنمية مثل "نورثرن باورهاوس" و"ميدلاندز إنجين" في المملكة المتحدة. كما ينبغي إطلاق المزيد من هذه المبادرات في أماكن أخرى.

على الرغم من التحديات العديدة التي خلقتها، نجحت العولمة في تحويل العالم إلى مكان أفضل مما كان ليصبح عليه لولاها. ونحن لا نزال في احتياج إلى القضاء على الفقر وتوليد مستويات معيشية أعلى للجميع.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali