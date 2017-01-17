في الدفاع عن العولمة

لندن ــ كنت مؤخرا في شيلي الجميلة لحضور مؤتمر العقود والأسهم الآجلة، وقد أتيحت لي الفرصة للسفر جنوبا إلى طرف أميركا اللاتينية الأقصى. كما قمت مؤخرا بإعداد برنامج وثائقي إذاعي لصالح هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية بعنوان "إصلاح العولمة"، حيث قطعت المملكة المتحدة طولا وعرضا بحثا عن أفكار لتحسين جوانب بعينها منها، وناقشت قضايا موضوعية مع خبراء معروفين. وفي الحالتين، رأيت من الأمور ما أقنعني بأن الوقت حان لكي يتقدم أحد للدفاع عن العولمة.
تُعَد شيلي اليوم الدولة الأكثر ثراءً في أميركا اللاتينية، حيث بلغ نصيب الفرد في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي نحو 23 ألف دولار أميركي ــ وهو مستوى مماثل لنظيره في دول أوروبا الوسطى. وهو إنجاز كبير بالنسبة لدولة تعتمد بشدة على إنتاج النحاس، ويضع شيلي في فئة بعيدة عن العديد من جيرانها. بيد أن شيلي، مثلها كمثل العديد من الدول الأخرى، تواجه تحديات اقتصادية، ولا يزال معدل نموها أقل من المرغوب؛ ولكنها تملك أيضا العديد من الفرص الواعدة خارج حدودها.
على سبيل المثال، عندما توليت قيادة برنامج مراجعة مقاومة مضادات الميكروبات، علمت أن النحاس يتمتع بخصائص قوية في مقاومة الميكروبات وأنه مادة مثالية للاستخدام في مرافق الرعاية الصحية حيث تنتشر البكتيريا عادة. وهذا يعني أن الدول المنتجة للنحاس مثل شيلي وأستراليا وكندا يمكنها تحسين الصحة العالمية ــ وتعزز صادراتها ــ بتقديم البنية الأساسية النحاسية بأسعار معقولة للمستشفيات وغيرها من المرافق الصحية السريرية في مختلف أنحاء العالم.
تُعَد شيلي أيضا مخزنا للمعرفة في ما يتصل بإدارة الكوارث الطبيعية مثل الزلازل وموجات التسونامي. أثناء وجودي هناك قمت بزيارة إلى مدينة لاسيرينا، التي شهدت في عام 2015 سادس أقوى زلزال مسجل في التاريخ على إطلاق. ولكن موجة التسونامي التي تلت الزلزال لم تقتل سوى أحد عشر شخصا، ومن المؤكد أنها كانت لتقتل أعدادا أكبر كثيرا في أماكن أخرى كثيرة. ويبدو أن الإعداد المسبق والاستجابة السريعة من قِبَل المسؤولين الشيليين من العوامل التي أحدثت هذا الفارق. وبفضل خبرتها المؤسسية الكبيرة، من الممكن أن تصبح شيلي مصدرا قيما لدول أخرى مهددة بأحداث زلزالية.
تقع لاسيرينا أيضا بالقرب من واحد من أفضل مواقع رصد النجوم في العالم، والذي يجتذب الرواد في علم الفلك من مختلف أنحاء العالم. والواقع أن شيلي تستضيف قدرا كبيرا من التعاون الملحوظ بين علماء العالَم، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى موقعها إلى الشمال من منطقة القطب الجنوبي مباشرة ــ التي ظلت لفترة طويلة موقعا للتعاون العلمي والبيئي.
من المثير للاهتمام، بعيدا عن شيلي، أن الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج يحضر الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي هذا العام. والآن بعد انتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة، وانسحاب المملكة المتحدة من الاتحاد الأوروبي، افترضت أن أيام مجد هذا الحدث النخبوي كانت وراء هذا القرار. بيد أن حضور الرئيس شي جين بينج يوحي بأن الصين تستكشف أين يمكنها وضع نفسها على الساحة العالمية، وأي عناصر العولمة يمكنها تسخيره لصالحها، خاصة وأن القوى الغربية تتجه الآن نحو الانغلاق على ذاتها.
الواقع أن الصين، كما أشار السفير الصيني إلى المملكة المتحدة في برنامجي الإذاعي، تُعَد بالفعل المستورد الأكبر ــ أجل، المستورد ــ من سبعين دولة على الأقل، وتمثل نحو 10% إلى 11% من كل الواردات على مستوى العالم. وعلى الرغم من التحديات الاقتصادي المفترضة، فمن المرجح أن تصبح الصين مستوردا أكبر من الاتحاد الأوروبي قبل نهاية هذا العقد، ومن المحتمل حتى أن تتجاوز الولايات المتحدة بعد ذلك بفترة وجيزة.
علاوة على ذلك، انحدر التفاوت الاقتصادي بين الدول بشكل حاد في السنوات العشرين الماضية، وهو ما يرجع جزئيا إلى صعود الصين، فضلا عن التنمية الاقتصادية في مختلف أنحاء آسيا، وأميركا اللاتينية، وأماكن أخرى من العالم. والواقع أن الأمم المتحدة كانت بحلول عام 2010 حققت بالفعل أحد الأهداف الإنمائية للألفية المتمثل في خفض الفقر إلى النصف بحلول عام 2015، وتشير التوقعات الأخيرة إلى أن الفقر سوف يُهزَم تماما بحلول عام 2050 في كل مكان باستثناء أفريقيا.
لن يحدث هذا في غياب العولمة. فسوف تحتاج الدول الأفريقية بشكل خاص إلى زيادة حجم تجارتها البينية، وهناك حديث عن إنشاء منطقة تجارة حرة أفريقية. ولكن تحقيق هذه الغاية ربما أصبح الآن أمرا صعبا بعد صعود المشاعر المعادية للتجارة. فهل يتخذ منتقدو العولمة ــ أولئك الذين يعتبرونها مخطئين لعبة محصلتها صِفر ــ موقفا ضد القضاء على الفقر العالمي؟
يستطيع صناع السياسات أن يتخذوا التدابير اللازمة لتخفيف التخوفات بشأن العولمة. فبادئ ذي بدء، لابد أن يتوقف نمو الأرباح الذي يبدو بلا نهاية كنسبة من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي. وكل من يتصور أن هذا يبدو متطرفا فيجب عليه أن يراجع عِلم الاقتصاد. ينبغي للأرباح المرتفعة أن تجتذب داخلين جدد إلى السوق، وهو ما يؤدي بالتالي إلى تآكل أرباح العاملين في السوق من خلال المنافسة. ويشير عدم حدوث هذا إلى أن بعض الأسواق كانت خاضعة للتزوير أو فشلت ببساطة. ويتعين على صناع السياسات أن يعملوا على معالجة هذا الأمر عن طريق فرض قواعد تنظيمية أقوى في بعض المناطق. على سبيل المثال، كما زعمت سابقا، يتسم المناخ الحالي بالتساهل المفرط مع برامج إعادة شراء الأسهم.
من ناحية أخرى، يتعين على صناع السياسات أن يتخذوا التدابير اللازمة لزيادة أجور العاملين الأدنى دخلا، وهو ما قد يساعد فعليا في تعزيز الإنتاجية مع تراجع تكلفة رأس المال نسبة إلى العمل. وكما صرح لي رئيس البنك الدولي جيم يونج كيم مؤخرا، فنحن في احتياج إلى تعزيز إنفاذ القوانين التي تحكم الاتفاقات التجارية، وبذل المزيد من الجهد لمساعدة القطاعات المحلية التي تواجه صعوبات والتي قد تخسر نتيجة لهذه الاتفاقات.
يذكرني هذا بقصة حزينة سمعتها من بعض عمال جوديير للإطارات الذين استغنت عنهم الشركة في ولفرهامبتون في منطقة ويست ميدلاندز في إنجلترا. قالوا لي إن قوائم التوظيف لشغل نفس الوظائف التي فقدوها منشورة على لوحة إعلانات، وأنهم يستطيعون إعادة التقدم لشغل هذه الوظائف إذا كانوا راغبين في الانتقال إلى المكسيك. واستنتج العمال أنه من الأسهل على الشركة أن تغلق مصنعها في المملكة المتحدة على أن تغلق حتى مصانعها الأقل إنتاجية في فرنسا وألمانيا. ومن المؤكد أن مثل هذه التغييرات يمكن التعامل معها بشكل أفضل.
أخيرا، يتعين على صناع السياسات أن يعطوا الأولوية لمشاريع التنمية مثل "نورثرن باورهاوس" و"ميدلاندز إنجين" في المملكة المتحدة. كما ينبغي إطلاق المزيد من هذه المبادرات في أماكن أخرى.
على الرغم من التحديات العديدة التي خلقتها، نجحت العولمة في تحويل العالم إلى مكان أفضل مما كان ليصبح عليه لولاها. ونحن لا نزال في احتياج إلى القضاء على الفقر وتوليد مستويات معيشية أعلى للجميع.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
The relative growth of the wealth in “developing countries” has nothing to do with globalization.
It comes from industrialization, not from globalization.
What is depicted in the recent Oxfam report on the contrary is a direct effect of globalization.
Try to defend it now, sir. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You forgot to add in your regular antimicrobial resistance sales pitch into this weeks article. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermind. Autocorrect is not my friend today. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermore. Found it. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Globalization certainly comports numerous advantages, but you haven't addressed the question of who's going to pay for it.
America will soon be out of the hegemon business. The Cold War was a bipolar system run by competing hegemonies. The Americans maintained the free trade order and its associated military alliances in order to combat the Soviet Union. But the Cold War is over.
In the world to come, the United States, due to factors like demography, food production and shale oil, won't have much need for the rest of the world. Without global needs or global interests, there is no reason to impose a global order.
So the US, aside from funding a navy, will turn its attention away from the world at large and toward its own reconstruction and repair.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS Read more
