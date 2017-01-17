12

In difesa della globalizzazione

LONDRA – Recentemente sono stato in quel bellissimo paese che è il Cile per partecipare al Congresso del Futuro, e ho avuto modo di spingermi verso sud, fino alla punta estrema dell’America Latina. Ho, inoltre, realizzato un documentario radiofonico per la Bbc dal titolo “Fixing Globalization”, in cui racconto dei miei viaggi per il Regno Unito alla ricerca di nuove idee per migliorare certi aspetti della globalizzazione, e ne discuto problematiche importanti con esperti illustri. In entrambi i casi, quanto ho potuto osservare mi ha convinto che è giunto il momento che qualcuno prenda le difese della globalizzazione.

Oggi il Cile è il paese più ricco dell’America Latina, con un Pil pro capite pari a circa 23.000 dollari, un livello simile a quello dei paesi dell’Europa centrale. Si tratta di un risultato importante per un paese che dipende così tanto dalla produzione di rame, che lo distingue rispetto a molti suoi vicini. Come altri paesi, il Cile sta affrontando delle sfide economiche, e il suo ritmo di crescita lascia un po’ a desiderare, ma dispone comunque di promettenti opportunità sul fronte estero.  

Per fare un esempio, mentre ero responsabile del rapporto sulla resistenza antimicrobica, ho appreso che il rame ha potenti proprietà antibatteriche ed è un materiale ideale per essere utilizzato in strutture sanitarie, dove spesso il rischio di diffusione batterica è maggiore. Questo significa che i paesi produttori di rame, come il Cile, l’Australia e il Canada, possono contribuire a migliorare la salute globale – e al tempo stesso promuovere le proprie esportazioni – introducendo infrastrutture in rame a prezzi accessibili in ospedali e altri ambienti clinici in tutto il mondo.   

Il Cile è anche una fonte di informazioni in merito alla gestione di terremoti e tsunami. Mentre ero laggiù, ho visitato La Serena, una città che nel 2015 fu colpita dal sesto terremoto più forte mai registrato. Lo tsunami che ne derivò fece solo undici vittime, un bilancio che in molti altri luoghi sarebbe stato di gran lunga più elevato. A quanto pare, a fare la differenza furono un accurato lavoro di prevenzione e la capacità di reagire in modo tempestivo. Grazie alla sua notevole esperienza istituzionale, il Cile può essere una risorsa preziosa per altri paesi a rischio di eventi sismici.   

La Serena si trova anche in prossimità di uno dei migliori punti di osservazione astronomica, che attira famosi studiosi da ogni parte del globo. Di fatto, il Cile è sede di importanti collaborazioni tra scienziati a livello mondiale, in parte perché è situato a nord dell’Antartide, da tempo luogo di cooperazione scientifica e ambientale.

Oltre al Cile, è interessante notare la partecipazione del presidente cinese Xi Jinping alla riunione annuale del Forum economico mondiale a Davos di quest’anno. Ora che Donald Trump è stato eletto presidente degli Stati Uniti, e il Regno Unito sta per uscire dall’Unione europea, pensavo che i giorni di gloria di un evento così elitario fossero ormai un ricordo. La presenza di Xi suggerisce, invece, la volontà della Cina di sondare il terreno per trovare la propria collocazione sulla scena mondiale e capire quali elementi della globalizzazione sfruttare a proprio vantaggio, in un momento in cui le potenze occidentali si stanno chiudendo in se stesse.   

In effetti, come ha sottolineato l’ambasciatore cinese nel Regno Unito al mio programma radiofonico, la Cina è il maggiore importatore – e sottolineo importatore – per almeno settanta paesi, e rappresenta il 10-11% circa delle importazioni mondiali. Malgrado le sue presunte sfide economiche, entro la fine di questa decade potrebbe diventare un importatore ancora più importante dell’Ue, e in seguito sorpassare anche gli Stati Uniti. 

Fra l’altro, la disuguaglianza economica tra paesi è diminuita drasticamente nell’arco degli ultimi vent’anni, e questo è dovuto in parte all’ascesa della Cina, così come pure allo sviluppo economico in Asia, America Latina e altrove. Nel 2010 le Nazioni Unite avevano già raggiunto l’obiettivo di sviluppo del millennio di dimezzare la povertà entro il 2015, e alcune recenti proiezioni indicano che, entro il 2050, la povertà verrà eliminata ovunque, tranne che in Africa.  

Tutto questo non sarà possibile senza la globalizzazione. I paesi africani, in particolare, dovranno rafforzare i rapporti commerciali reciproci, e addirittura si sta parlando di creare un’area di libero scambio africana. Questo progetto, però, potrebbe rivelarsi difficile da realizzare vista la crescente ostilità nei riguardi del commercio. I detrattori della globalizzazione – coloro, cioè, che a torto la considerano un gioco a somma zero – sono dunque contrari allo sradicamento della povertà globale?  

I politici possono intervenire per mitigare le preoccupazioni legate alla globalizzazione. Tanto per cominciare, la crescita apparentemente a oltranza dei profitti in rapporto al Pil deve finire. E se qualcuno ritiene quest’affermazione troppo radicale, farebbe meglio a ripassare un po’ di economia. L’aumento dei profitti ha lo scopo d’incoraggiare l’ingresso di nuovi soggetti nel mercato che, grazie alla concorrenza, vanno a intaccare i profitti degli operatori storici. Il fatto che ciò non avvenga suggerisce che alcuni mercati sono stati manipolati o, semplicemente, hanno fallito. Questo problema si potrebbe risolvere inasprendo la regolamentazione in alcuni settori. Ad esempio, come ho sostenuto precedentemente, l’approccio attuale ai programmi di riacquisto di azioni è fin troppo permissivo.   

Al tempo stesso, occorre adottare misure volte a incrementare i salari dei lavoratori con i redditi più bassi, contribuendo così a rilanciare la produttività poiché il capitale diventa meno costoso rispetto al lavoro. Inoltre, come il presidente della Banca mondiale Jim Yong Kim mi ha fatto notare di recente, dobbiamo rafforzare l’applicazione di leggi che regolano gli accordi commerciali e impegnarci di più per aiutare quei settori nazionali su cui essi hanno avuto un impatto economico negativo.

Ciò mi fa tornare in mente una triste storia che ho appreso da alcuni lavoratori licenziati dello stabilimento Goodyear Tire di Wolverhampton, nelle West Midlands inglesi. Questi mi hanno raccontato di aver trovato l’elenco delle loro posizioni soppresse affisso su una bacheca, e che  era stata offerta loro la possibilità di rifare domanda per gli stessi posti purché fossero stati disposti a trasferirsi in Messico. Da ciò i lavoratori avevano dedotto che per l’azienda fosse più facile chiudere uno stabilimento in Gran Bretagna, anziché altre fabbriche anche meno produttive in Francia e Germania. Sicuramente, c’è un modo migliore per gestire questo tipo di cambiamenti.       

Infine, i politici dovrebbero dare priorità a progetti di sviluppo regionale come le iniziative britanniche “northern powerhouse” e “Midlands engine”, e promuoverne di simili anche altrove.  

Malgrado le molte sfide che ha portato con sé, la globalizzazione ha reso il mondo un luogo migliore di quanto non sarebbe stato altrimenti, e ne abbiamo ancora bisogno per eliminare la povertà e creare condizioni di vita migliori per tutti. 

