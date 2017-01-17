In difesa della globalizzazione

LONDRA – Recentemente sono stato in quel bellissimo paese che è il Cile per partecipare al Congresso del Futuro, e ho avuto modo di spingermi verso sud, fino alla punta estrema dell’America Latina. Ho, inoltre, realizzato un documentario radiofonico per la Bbc dal titolo “Fixing Globalization”, in cui racconto dei miei viaggi per il Regno Unito alla ricerca di nuove idee per migliorare certi aspetti della globalizzazione, e ne discuto problematiche importanti con esperti illustri. In entrambi i casi, quanto ho potuto osservare mi ha convinto che è giunto il momento che qualcuno prenda le difese della globalizzazione.
Oggi il Cile è il paese più ricco dell’America Latina, con un Pil pro capite pari a circa 23.000 dollari, un livello simile a quello dei paesi dell’Europa centrale. Si tratta di un risultato importante per un paese che dipende così tanto dalla produzione di rame, che lo distingue rispetto a molti suoi vicini. Come altri paesi, il Cile sta affrontando delle sfide economiche, e il suo ritmo di crescita lascia un po’ a desiderare, ma dispone comunque di promettenti opportunità sul fronte estero.
Per fare un esempio, mentre ero responsabile del rapporto sulla resistenza antimicrobica, ho appreso che il rame ha potenti proprietà antibatteriche ed è un materiale ideale per essere utilizzato in strutture sanitarie, dove spesso il rischio di diffusione batterica è maggiore. Questo significa che i paesi produttori di rame, come il Cile, l’Australia e il Canada, possono contribuire a migliorare la salute globale – e al tempo stesso promuovere le proprie esportazioni – introducendo infrastrutture in rame a prezzi accessibili in ospedali e altri ambienti clinici in tutto il mondo.
Il Cile è anche una fonte di informazioni in merito alla gestione di terremoti e tsunami. Mentre ero laggiù, ho visitato La Serena, una città che nel 2015 fu colpita dal sesto terremoto più forte mai registrato. Lo tsunami che ne derivò fece solo undici vittime, un bilancio che in molti altri luoghi sarebbe stato di gran lunga più elevato. A quanto pare, a fare la differenza furono un accurato lavoro di prevenzione e la capacità di reagire in modo tempestivo. Grazie alla sua notevole esperienza istituzionale, il Cile può essere una risorsa preziosa per altri paesi a rischio di eventi sismici.
La Serena si trova anche in prossimità di uno dei migliori punti di osservazione astronomica, che attira famosi studiosi da ogni parte del globo. Di fatto, il Cile è sede di importanti collaborazioni tra scienziati a livello mondiale, in parte perché è situato a nord dell’Antartide, da tempo luogo di cooperazione scientifica e ambientale.
Oltre al Cile, è interessante notare la partecipazione del presidente cinese Xi Jinping alla riunione annuale del Forum economico mondiale a Davos di quest’anno. Ora che Donald Trump è stato eletto presidente degli Stati Uniti, e il Regno Unito sta per uscire dall’Unione europea, pensavo che i giorni di gloria di un evento così elitario fossero ormai un ricordo. La presenza di Xi suggerisce, invece, la volontà della Cina di sondare il terreno per trovare la propria collocazione sulla scena mondiale e capire quali elementi della globalizzazione sfruttare a proprio vantaggio, in un momento in cui le potenze occidentali si stanno chiudendo in se stesse.
In effetti, come ha sottolineato l’ambasciatore cinese nel Regno Unito al mio programma radiofonico, la Cina è il maggiore importatore – e sottolineo importatore – per almeno settanta paesi, e rappresenta il 10-11% circa delle importazioni mondiali. Malgrado le sue presunte sfide economiche, entro la fine di questa decade potrebbe diventare un importatore ancora più importante dell’Ue, e in seguito sorpassare anche gli Stati Uniti.
Fra l’altro, la disuguaglianza economica tra paesi è diminuita drasticamente nell’arco degli ultimi vent’anni, e questo è dovuto in parte all’ascesa della Cina, così come pure allo sviluppo economico in Asia, America Latina e altrove. Nel 2010 le Nazioni Unite avevano già raggiunto l’obiettivo di sviluppo del millennio di dimezzare la povertà entro il 2015, e alcune recenti proiezioni indicano che, entro il 2050, la povertà verrà eliminata ovunque, tranne che in Africa.
Tutto questo non sarà possibile senza la globalizzazione. I paesi africani, in particolare, dovranno rafforzare i rapporti commerciali reciproci, e addirittura si sta parlando di creare un’area di libero scambio africana. Questo progetto, però, potrebbe rivelarsi difficile da realizzare vista la crescente ostilità nei riguardi del commercio. I detrattori della globalizzazione – coloro, cioè, che a torto la considerano un gioco a somma zero – sono dunque contrari allo sradicamento della povertà globale?
I politici possono intervenire per mitigare le preoccupazioni legate alla globalizzazione. Tanto per cominciare, la crescita apparentemente a oltranza dei profitti in rapporto al Pil deve finire. E se qualcuno ritiene quest’affermazione troppo radicale, farebbe meglio a ripassare un po’ di economia. L’aumento dei profitti ha lo scopo d’incoraggiare l’ingresso di nuovi soggetti nel mercato che, grazie alla concorrenza, vanno a intaccare i profitti degli operatori storici. Il fatto che ciò non avvenga suggerisce che alcuni mercati sono stati manipolati o, semplicemente, hanno fallito. Questo problema si potrebbe risolvere inasprendo la regolamentazione in alcuni settori. Ad esempio, come ho sostenuto precedentemente, l’approccio attuale ai programmi di riacquisto di azioni è fin troppo permissivo.
Al tempo stesso, occorre adottare misure volte a incrementare i salari dei lavoratori con i redditi più bassi, contribuendo così a rilanciare la produttività poiché il capitale diventa meno costoso rispetto al lavoro. Inoltre, come il presidente della Banca mondiale Jim Yong Kim mi ha fatto notare di recente, dobbiamo rafforzare l’applicazione di leggi che regolano gli accordi commerciali e impegnarci di più per aiutare quei settori nazionali su cui essi hanno avuto un impatto economico negativo.
Ciò mi fa tornare in mente una triste storia che ho appreso da alcuni lavoratori licenziati dello stabilimento Goodyear Tire di Wolverhampton, nelle West Midlands inglesi. Questi mi hanno raccontato di aver trovato l’elenco delle loro posizioni soppresse affisso su una bacheca, e che era stata offerta loro la possibilità di rifare domanda per gli stessi posti purché fossero stati disposti a trasferirsi in Messico. Da ciò i lavoratori avevano dedotto che per l’azienda fosse più facile chiudere uno stabilimento in Gran Bretagna, anziché altre fabbriche anche meno produttive in Francia e Germania. Sicuramente, c’è un modo migliore per gestire questo tipo di cambiamenti.
Infine, i politici dovrebbero dare priorità a progetti di sviluppo regionale come le iniziative britanniche “northern powerhouse” e “Midlands engine”, e promuoverne di simili anche altrove.
Malgrado le molte sfide che ha portato con sé, la globalizzazione ha reso il mondo un luogo migliore di quanto non sarebbe stato altrimenti, e ne abbiamo ancora bisogno per eliminare la povertà e creare condizioni di vita migliori per tutti.
Traduzione di Federica Frasca
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
The relative growth of the wealth in “developing countries” has nothing to do with globalization.
It comes from industrialization, not from globalization.
What is depicted in the recent Oxfam report on the contrary is a direct effect of globalization.
Try to defend it now, sir. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You forgot to add in your regular antimicrobial resistance sales pitch into this weeks article. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermind. Autocorrect is not my friend today. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermore. Found it. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Globalization certainly comports numerous advantages, but you haven't addressed the question of who's going to pay for it.
America will soon be out of the hegemon business. The Cold War was a bipolar system run by competing hegemonies. The Americans maintained the free trade order and its associated military alliances in order to combat the Soviet Union. But the Cold War is over.
In the world to come, the United States, due to factors like demography, food production and shale oil, won't have much need for the rest of the world. Without global needs or global interests, there is no reason to impose a global order.
So the US, aside from funding a navy, will turn its attention away from the world at large and toward its own reconstruction and repair.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Featured
The Economic Policy Trump Should Pursue
Mark Malloch Brown sketches the measures that the incoming US president's most vulnerable voters need.
America’s Russian Hypocrisy
Nina L. Khrushcheva points out the duplicity in US allegations of Kremlin meddling in America's presidential election.
The Trump Deficit
Kenneth Rogoff debunks the myth that Republican US administrations are invariably committed to fiscal prudence.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.