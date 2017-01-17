In Defense of Globalization

LONDON – I was recently in beautiful Chile for a Futures Congress, and I had a chance to travel south to the very tip of Latin America. I also recently made a BBC radio documentary called “Fixing Globalization,” in which I crisscrossed the United Kingdom in search of ideas for improving certain aspects of it and discussed topical issues with well-known experts. In both cases, I saw things that convinced me that it is past time for someone to come to globalization’s defense.
Chile today is Latin America’s richest country, with per capita GDP of around $23,000 – similar to that of Central European countries. This is quite an achievement for a country that depends so heavily on copper production, and it sets Chile apart from many of its neighbors. Like many other countries, Chile is facing economic challenges, and its growth rate leaves something to be desired; but it also has many promising opportunities beyond its borders.
For example, when I led a review on antimicrobial resistance, I learned that copper has powerful antibacterial properties and is an ideal material for use in health-care facilities where bacteria often spread. This means that copper producers such as Chile, Australia, and Canada can improve global health – and boost exports – by introducing affordable copper infrastructure into hospitals and other clinical settings around the world.
Chile is also a storehouse of knowledge for managing earthquakes and tsunamis. While I was there, I visited La Serena, which in 2015 experienced the sixth-strongest earthquake ever recorded. But the ensuing tsunami killed only 11 people, though it surely would have killed far more in many other places. Chilean officials’ advanced preparation and rapid response seems to have made the difference. With so much institutional experience, Chile can be a valuable resource for other countries threatened by seismic events.
La Serena is also near one of the world’s best stargazing sites, which attracts leading astronomers from around the globe. In fact, Chile hosts much remarkable collaboration among the world’s scientists, in part because it is just north of the Antarctic – long a site for scientific and environmental cooperation.
Beyond Chile, it is interesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos this year. Now that Donald Trump has been elected President of the United States, and the United Kingdom is withdrawing from the European Union, I had assumed that such an elitist event’s glory days were behind it. Xi’s presence suggests that China is exploring where it can position itself on the world stage, and which elements of globalization it can harness to its advantage, now that Western powers are turning inward.
Indeed, as the Chinese ambassador to the UK pointed out on my radio program, China is already the largest importer – yes, importer – for at least 70 countries, and accounts for about 10-11% of all imports globally. Despite its supposed economic challenges, China will likely be a bigger importer than the EU before this decade is over, and it will probably surpass the US soon thereafter.
Moreover, economic inequality among countries has declined sharply in the past 20 years, owing partly to China’s rise, as well as to economic development across Asia, Latin America, and elsewhere. In fact, by 2010, the United Nations had already achieved its Millennium Development Goal of halving poverty by 2015, and recent projections suggest that, by 2050, poverty will be eradicated everywhere except Africa.
This will not happen without globalization. African countries, in particular, will need to trade more with one another, and there is talk of creating an African free-trade area. But this could prove difficult now that anti-trade sentiment is on the rise. Are globalization’s critics – those who wrongly consider it a zero-sum game – against eradicating global poverty?
Policymakers can take action to alleviate anxieties about globalization. For starters, the seemingly endless growth of profits as a share of global GDP must stop. Anyone who thinks this sounds radical needs to brush up on economics. Higher profits should attract new market entrants, which would then erode incumbents’ profits through competition. The fact that this isn’t happening suggests that some markets have been rigged, or have simply failed. Policymakers need to address this with stronger regulation in some areas. For example, as I have previously argued, the current climate is far too permissive of share-repurchase programs.
At the same time, policymakers need to pursue measures to increases wages for the lowest earners, which could actually help boost productivity as capital becomes less expensive relative to labor. And, as World Bank President Jim Yong Kim recently pointed out to me, we need to strengthen enforcement of laws governing trade deals, and do more to help challenged domestic sectors that lose out as a result of those deals.
This reminds me of a sad story I heard from some laid-off Goodyear Tire workers in Wolverhampton, in England’s West Midlands. They told me that job listings for their lost positions were posted on a notice board, and they could re-apply for them if they wanted to move to Mexico. The workers surmised that it was easier for the company to close its factory in the UK than to close even less productive factories in France or Germany. Surely changes like this can be handled better.
Lastly, policymakers need to prioritize development projects such as the UK’s “northern powerhouse” and “Midlands engine.” And more such initiatives should be launched elsewhere.
Despite the many challenges it has created, globalization has made the world a better place than it otherwise would have been. And we still need it to eradicate poverty and generate higher living standards for all.
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS Read more
