LONDRES – Estive recentemente no maravilhoso Chile para um Congresso do Futuro, e tive oportunidade de viajar para sul, até à ponta da América Latina. Também fiz recentemente um documentário radiofónico para a BBC intitulado “Consertar a globalização,” (NdT: “Fixing globalization”, no original) durante o qual cruzei o Reino Unido à procura de ideias para melhorar determinados aspectos da mesma, e discuti questões actuais com especialistas de renome. Em ambos os casos, vi coisas que me convenceram de que já é tempo para alguém vir em defesa da globalização.
O Chile é hoje o país mais rico da América Latina, com um PIB per capita que ronda os 23.000 USD, semelhante ao dos países da Europa Central. Isto é um grande feito para um país que depende tão fortemente da produção de cobre, e diferencia o Chile de muitos dos seus vizinhos. Como muitos outros países, o Chile enfrenta desafios económicos, e a sua taxa de crescimento deixa algo a desejar; mas também tem muitas oportunidades prometedoras além das suas fronteiras.
Por exemplo, quando chefiei uma revisão sobre resistência antimicrobiana, aprendi que o cobre tem propriedades antibacterianas potentes, e que é um material ideal para utilização em instalações clínicas, onde abundam normalmente as bactérias. Isto significa que os produtores de cobre como o Chile, a Austrália, e o Canadá podem melhorar a saúde mundial, e impulsionar as suas exportações, se introduzirem infra-estruturas acessíveis de cobre nos hospitais e noutras instalações clínicas de todo o mundo.
O Chile também funciona como um armazém de conhecimento para a gestão de terramotos e tsunamis. Enquanto lá estive, visitei La Serena, que sofreu em 2015 o sexto terramoto mais forte alguma vez registado. Mas o tsunami que se lhe seguiu só matou 11 pessoas, embora pudesse certamente ter matado muitas mais noutros lugares. A preparação avançada e a resposta rápida dos responsáveis Chilenos parece ter feito a diferença. Com tanta experiência institucional, o Chile pode ser um recurso valioso para outros países ameaçados por eventos sísmicos.
La Serena também fica perto de um dos melhores locais do mundo para se admirarem as estrelas, o que atrai os mais destacados astrónomos do mundo. Com efeito, o Chile alberga muitas colaborações notáveis de cientistas mundiais, em parte porque fica logo a norte da Antárctida, desde há muito um local de cooperação científica e ambiental.
Para além do Chile, é interessante que o Presidente Chinês, Xi Jinping, participe na Reunião Anual do Fórum Económico Mundial em Davos este ano. Agora que Donald Trump foi eleito Presidente dos Estados Unidos, e que o Reino Unido se retira da União Europeia, assumi que os dias de glória de um evento tão elitista já tivessem passado. A presença de Xi sugere que a China está a explorar onde se poderá posicionar na cena mundial, e que elementos da globalização poderá aproveitar a seu favor, agora que as potências Ocidentais se voltam para si próprias.
Na verdade, como o embaixador Chinês no Reino Unido salientou no meu programa de rádio, a China já é o maior importador (sim, importador) para pelo menos 70 países, e é responsável por cerca de 10-11% de todas as importações globais. Apesar dos seus alegados desafios económicos, a China tornar-se-á um importador maior que a UE antes de esta década terminar, e provavelmente ultrapassará os EUA pouco tempo depois.
Além disso, as desigualdades económicas entre os países reduziram-se fortemente nos últimos 20 anos, devido parcialmente à ascensão da China, e também ao desenvolvimento económico na Ásia, América Latina, e noutros lugares. Com efeito, em 2010 as Nações Unidas tinham já atingido o seu Objectivo de Desenvolvimento do Milénio de diminuir a pobreza para metade em 2015, e projecções recentes sugerem que em 2050 a pobreza estará erradicada em todo o mundo, excepto em África.
Isto não acontecerá sem a globalização. Os países africanos, em particular, precisarão de efectuar mais trocas comerciais entre eles, e já se fala na criação de uma área Africana de comércio livre. Mas isto poderá ser difícil, agora que cresce o sentimento anti-comércio. Serão os críticos da globalização, aqueles que a consideram erradamente como um jogo de soma numa, contra a erradicação da pobreza global?
Os decisores políticos podem tomar medidas para aliviar a ansiedade quanto à globalização. Par começar, o aparente crescimento infinito da parte dos lucros no PIB global deve parar. Qualquer pessoa que pense que isto é demasiado radical deve actualizar os seus conhecimentos de economia. Os lucros mais altos devem atrair novos entrantes no mercado, que seguidamente se apropriarão dos lucros dos incumbentes, através da concorrência. O facto de isto não estar a acontecer sugere que alguns mercados tenham sido viciados, ou tenham simplesmente falhado. Os decisores políticos precisam de enfrentar esta questão com regulação mais forte em determinadas áreas. Por exemplo, como defendi previamente, o clima actual é demasiado permissivo quanto a programas de recompra de acções.
Ao mesmo tempo, os decisores políticos precisam de tomar medidas para aumentar os salários para os assalariados mais pobres, o que poderia até ajudar a impulsionar a produtividade, já que o capital se tornaria relativamente menos caro do que o trabalho. E, como me salientou recentemente o Presidente do Banco Mundial, Jim Yong Kim, precisamos de fortalecer a aplicação das leis que regem os acordos comerciais, e fazer mais para ajudar os sectores nacionais em dificuldades e que perdem com a aplicação desses acordos.
Isto lembra-me uma história triste que ouvi a alguns trabalhadores despedidos pela Goodyear Tire em Wolverhampton, nas West Midlands inglesas. Disseram-me que os anúncios de emprego relativos às posições que tinham perdido foram afixados num quadro de anúncios, e que eles se poderiam recandidatar, se quisessem mudar-se para o México. Os trabalhadores concluíram que era mais fácil para a empresa fechar a sua fábrica no Reino Unido do que fechar fábricas menos produtivas na França ou na Alemanha. Certamente que mudanças desta natureza podem ser geridas de melhor forma.
Finalmente, os decisores políticos precisam de priorizar projectos de desenvolvimento, como a “northern powerhouse” (NdT: uma proposta governamental destinada a incrementar o desenvolvimento da região do norte da Inglaterra) e o “motor das Midlands”, no Reino Unido. E muitas iniciativas como estas deveriam ser lançadas noutros sítios.
Apesar dos inúmeros desafios que criou, a globalização fez do mundo um lugar melhor do que seria, se ela não existisse. E ainda precisamos dela para erradicar a pobreza e gerar melhores condições de vida para todos.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (12)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
The relative growth of the wealth in “developing countries” has nothing to do with globalization.
It comes from industrialization, not from globalization.
What is depicted in the recent Oxfam report on the contrary is a direct effect of globalization.
Try to defend it now, sir. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You forgot to add in your regular antimicrobial resistance sales pitch into this weeks article. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermind. Autocorrect is not my friend today. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermore. Found it. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Globalization certainly comports numerous advantages, but you haven't addressed the question of who's going to pay for it.
America will soon be out of the hegemon business. The Cold War was a bipolar system run by competing hegemonies. The Americans maintained the free trade order and its associated military alliances in order to combat the Soviet Union. But the Cold War is over.
In the world to come, the United States, due to factors like demography, food production and shale oil, won't have much need for the rest of the world. Without global needs or global interests, there is no reason to impose a global order.
So the US, aside from funding a navy, will turn its attention away from the world at large and toward its own reconstruction and repair.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS Read more
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS Read more
Featured
The Economic Policy Trump Should Pursue
Mark Malloch Brown sketches the measures that the incoming US president's most vulnerable voters need.
America’s Russian Hypocrisy
Nina L. Khrushcheva points out the duplicity in US allegations of Kremlin meddling in America's presidential election.
The Trump Deficit
Kenneth Rogoff debunks the myth that Republican US administrations are invariably committed to fiscal prudence.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.