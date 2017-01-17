12

Em defesa da Globalização

LONDRES – Estive recentemente no maravilhoso Chile para um Congresso do Futuro, e tive oportunidade de viajar para sul, até à ponta da América Latina. Também fiz recentemente um documentário radiofónico para a BBC intitulado “Consertar a globalização,” (NdT: “Fixing globalization”, no original) durante o qual cruzei o Reino Unido à procura de ideias para melhorar determinados aspectos da mesma, e discuti questões actuais com especialistas de renome. Em ambos os casos, vi coisas que me convenceram de que já é tempo para alguém vir em defesa da globalização.

O Chile é hoje o país mais rico da América Latina, com um PIB per capita que ronda os 23.000 USD, semelhante ao dos países da Europa Central. Isto é um grande feito para um país que depende tão fortemente da produção de cobre, e diferencia o Chile de muitos dos seus vizinhos. Como muitos outros países, o Chile enfrenta desafios económicos, e a sua taxa de crescimento deixa algo a desejar; mas também tem muitas oportunidades prometedoras além das suas fronteiras.

Por exemplo, quando chefiei uma revisão sobre resistência antimicrobiana, aprendi que o cobre tem propriedades antibacterianas potentes, e que é um material ideal para utilização em instalações clínicas, onde abundam normalmente as bactérias. Isto significa que os produtores de cobre como o Chile, a Austrália, e o Canadá podem melhorar a saúde mundial, e impulsionar as suas exportações, se introduzirem infra-estruturas acessíveis de cobre nos hospitais e noutras instalações clínicas de todo o mundo.

O Chile também funciona como um armazém de conhecimento para a gestão de terramotos e tsunamis. Enquanto lá estive, visitei La Serena, que sofreu em 2015 o sexto terramoto mais forte alguma vez registado. Mas o tsunami que se lhe seguiu só matou 11 pessoas, embora pudesse certamente ter matado muitas mais noutros lugares. A preparação avançada e a resposta rápida dos responsáveis Chilenos parece ter feito a diferença. Com tanta experiência institucional, o Chile pode ser um recurso valioso para outros países ameaçados por eventos sísmicos.

La Serena também fica perto de um dos melhores locais do mundo para se admirarem as estrelas, o que atrai os mais destacados astrónomos do mundo. Com efeito, o Chile alberga muitas colaborações notáveis de cientistas mundiais, em parte porque fica logo a norte da Antárctida, desde há muito um local de cooperação científica e ambiental.

Para além do Chile, é interessante que o Presidente Chinês, Xi Jinping, participe na Reunião Anual do Fórum Económico Mundial em Davos este ano. Agora que Donald Trump foi eleito Presidente dos Estados Unidos, e que o Reino Unido se retira da União Europeia, assumi que os dias de glória de um evento tão elitista já tivessem passado. A presença de Xi sugere que a China está a explorar onde se poderá posicionar na cena mundial, e que elementos da globalização poderá aproveitar a seu favor, agora que as potências Ocidentais se voltam para si próprias.

Na verdade, como o embaixador Chinês no Reino Unido salientou no meu programa de rádio, a China já é o maior importador (sim, importador) para pelo menos 70 países, e é responsável por cerca de 10-11% de todas as importações globais. Apesar dos seus alegados desafios económicos, a China tornar-se-á um importador maior que a UE antes de esta década terminar, e provavelmente ultrapassará os EUA pouco tempo depois.

Além disso, as desigualdades económicas entre os países reduziram-se fortemente nos últimos 20 anos, devido parcialmente à ascensão da China, e também ao desenvolvimento económico na Ásia, América Latina, e noutros lugares. Com efeito, em 2010 as Nações Unidas tinham já atingido o seu Objectivo de Desenvolvimento do Milénio de diminuir a pobreza para metade em 2015, e projecções recentes sugerem que em 2050 a pobreza estará erradicada em todo o mundo, excepto em África.

Isto não acontecerá sem a globalização. Os países africanos, em particular, precisarão de efectuar mais trocas comerciais entre eles, e já se fala na criação de uma área Africana de comércio livre. Mas isto poderá ser difícil, agora que cresce o sentimento anti-comércio. Serão os críticos da globalização, aqueles que a consideram erradamente como um jogo de soma numa, contra a erradicação da pobreza global?

Os decisores políticos podem tomar medidas para aliviar a ansiedade quanto à globalização. Par começar, o aparente crescimento infinito da parte dos lucros no PIB global deve parar. Qualquer pessoa que pense que isto é demasiado radical deve actualizar os seus conhecimentos de economia. Os lucros mais altos devem atrair novos entrantes no mercado, que seguidamente se apropriarão dos lucros dos incumbentes, através da concorrência. O facto de isto não estar a acontecer sugere que alguns mercados tenham sido viciados, ou tenham simplesmente falhado. Os decisores políticos precisam de enfrentar esta questão com regulação mais forte em determinadas áreas. Por exemplo, como defendi previamente, o clima actual é demasiado permissivo quanto a programas de recompra de acções.

Ao mesmo tempo, os decisores políticos precisam de tomar medidas para aumentar os salários para os assalariados mais pobres, o que poderia até ajudar a impulsionar a produtividade, já que o capital se tornaria relativamente menos caro do que o trabalho. E, como me salientou recentemente o Presidente do Banco Mundial, Jim Yong Kim, precisamos de fortalecer a aplicação das leis que regem os acordos comerciais, e fazer mais para ajudar os sectores nacionais em dificuldades e que perdem com a aplicação desses acordos.

Isto lembra-me uma história triste que ouvi a alguns trabalhadores despedidos pela Goodyear Tire em Wolverhampton, nas West Midlands inglesas. Disseram-me que os anúncios de emprego relativos às posições que tinham perdido foram afixados num quadro de anúncios, e que eles se poderiam recandidatar, se quisessem mudar-se para o México. Os trabalhadores concluíram que era mais fácil para a empresa fechar a sua fábrica no Reino Unido do que fechar fábricas menos produtivas na França ou na Alemanha. Certamente que mudanças desta natureza podem ser geridas de melhor forma.

Finalmente, os decisores políticos precisam de priorizar projectos de desenvolvimento, como a “northern powerhouse” (NdT: uma proposta governamental destinada a incrementar o desenvolvimento da região do norte da Inglaterra) e o “motor das Midlands”, no Reino Unido. E muitas iniciativas como estas deveriam ser lançadas noutros sítios.

Apesar dos inúmeros desafios que criou, a globalização fez do mundo um lugar melhor do que seria, se ela não existisse. E ainda precisamos dela para erradicar a pobreza e gerar melhores condições de vida para todos.