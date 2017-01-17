12

Au secours de la mondialisation

LONDRES – Dernièrement, je me suis rendu dans ce magnifique pays qu’est le Chili, à l’occasion du Congrès du Futur, où j’ai eu la chance de voyager jusqu’à l’extrême pointe sud de l’Amérique latine. J’ai également réalisé récemment pour la BBC un documentaire radio intitulé « Fixing Globalization », dans lequel je sillonne le Royaume-Uni en quête d’idées qui permettraient d’améliorer certains aspects de la mondialisation, et dans lequel sont abordées plusieurs problématiques actuelles auprès d’experts de renom. Ce que j’ai pu observer, au Chili comme au Royaume-Uni, m’a convaincu qu’il était grand temps que quelqu’un prenne enfin la défense de la mondialisation.

Le Chili est aujourd’hui le plus riche pays d’Amérique latine, fort d’un PIB par habitant d’environ 23 000 $ – comparable à celui des pays d’Europe centrale. Il s’agit là d’un accomplissement remarquable pour un pays aussi fortement dépendant de la production de cuivre, le Chili se démarquant ainsi d’un grand nombre de ses voisins. Comme beaucoup d’autres pays, le Chili est confronté à défis économiques, et son taux de croissance laisse à désirer. Pour autant, le pays dispose de nombreuses opportunités prometteuses au-delà de ses propres frontières.

Par exemple, lorsque j’ai dirigé une étude sur la résistance aux antimicrobiens, j’ai appris que le cuivre présentait de puissantes propriétés antibactériennes, et constituait un matériau idéalement adapté à une utilisation au sein d’établissement de santé, où les bactéries ont bien souvent tendance à se propager. Ainsi, les producteurs de cuivre tels que le Chili, l’Australie et le Canada pourraient permettre une amélioration de la santé mondiale – et booster leurs exportations – en créant des infrastructures abordables autour du cuivre au sein des hôpitaux et autres environnement cliniques partout dans le monde.

Le Chili est également un pays riches en connaissances dans la gestion des séismes et des tsunamis. Lors de mon séjour dans le pays, je me suis rendu dans la ville de La Serena, qui a subi en 2015 le sixième tremblement de terre le plus puissant jamais enregistré. Le tsunami engendré par ce séisme n’a pourtant fait que 11 morts, alors qu’il en aurait certainement fait beaucoup plus en bien d’autres régions du monde. Prévention remarquable et capacité de réaction rapide semblent ici avoir fait la différence. Fort d’une telle expérience institutionnelle, le Chili peut constituer une ressource précieuse pour d’autres pays en proie à des événements sismiques.

La Serena se situe par ailleurs à proximité des meilleurs sites d’observation astronomique de la planète, qui attirent les astronomes du monde entier. En réalité, le Chili est un pays où se nouent les plus formidables collaborations entre scientifiques mondiaux, notamment en raison de sa proximité avec l’Antarctique – depuis longtemps lieu de coopération scientifique et environnementale.

Au-delà du Chili, il est intéressant de constater que le président chinois Xi Jinping assiste cette année à l’assemblée annuelle du Forum économique mondial de Davos. Donald Trump élu à la présidence des États-Unis, et le Royaume-Uni organisant actuellement sa sortie de l’Union européenne, nous aurions pu penser qu’il en était fini des glorieuses années d’un événement aussi élitiste. Mais la présence de Xi semble indiquer une volonté de la Chine d’explorer les lieux où se positionner sur la scène mondiale, et de déterminer ceux des éléments de la mondialisation que le pays peut exploiter à son avantage, à l’heure où les puissances occidentales se renferment sur elles-mêmes.

En effet, comme l’a souligné l’ambassadeur de Chine au Royaume-Uni dans le cadre de mon programme radio, la Chine est d’ores et déjà le plus grand importateur – et je dis bien importateur – pour au moins 70 pays, et représente environ 10 à 11 % des importations à travers le monde. En dépit de ses prétendues difficultés économiques, il faut s’attendre à ce que la Chine devienne un plus grand importateur que l’UE d’ici la fin de cette décennie, et à ce qu’elle surpasse ensuite les États-Unis.

Par ailleurs, les inégalités économiques entre les États ont nettement diminué au cours des 20 dernières années, notamment en raison de l’ascension de la Chine, ainsi que du développement économique observé partout en Asie, en Amérique latine et ailleurs. Il se trouve en effet que l’ONU avait d’ores et déjà atteint en 2010 son Objectif du millénaire pour le développement consistant à réduire de moitié la pauvreté d’ici 2015, de même que les dernières projections semblent indiquer d’ici 2050 une éradication de la pauvreté partout dans le monde, à l’exception de l’Afrique.

Toutes ces avancées ne pourront s’opérer sans la mondialisation. Les États africains auront en particulier besoin de commercer les uns avec les autres, et la création d’une zone africaine de libre-échange est d’ores et déjà évoquée. Cette évolution pourrait néanmoins s’avérer difficile à l’heure de la montée en puissance d’un sentiment d’hostilité au libre-échange. Les détracteurs de la mondialisation – ceux qui la considèrent à tort comme un jeu à somme nulle – seraient-ils donc opposés à l’éradication de la pauvreté dans le monde ?

Des mesures peuvent être entreprises par les dirigeants politiques afin d’apaiser les craintes liées à la mondialisation. Il est tout d’abord nécessaire que cesse la croissance a priori perpétuelle des profits en tant que part du PIB global. Quiconque estime cela trop radical aurait tout intérêt à réviser ses cours d’économie. Il est nécessaire que la croissance des profits attire de nouveaux entrants sur les marchés, ce qui permettrait via la concurrence d’en ravir une partie aux acteurs bien établis. Le fait que cela ne soit pas le cas aujourd’hui indique que certains marchés se trouvent faussés, ou qu’ils ont tout simplement échoué. Il incombe aux dirigeants politiques d’y remédier via de plus strictes réglementations dans certains domaines. À titre d’illustration, et comme je l’ai précédemment affirmé, le climat actuel permet bien trop facilement la mise en œuvre de programmes de rachat d’actions.

Il appartient dans le même temps aux dirigeants politiques d’adopter des mesures d’augmentation des salaires des travailleurs les moins rémunérés, ce qui contribuerait en effet à dynamiser la productivité, à mesure d’un moindre coût du capital par rapport au travail. Par ailleurs, comme le président de la Banque mondiale Jim Yong Kim me l’a récemment expliqué, il nous faut renforcer l’application des lois qui régissent les accords commerciaux, et accomplir davantage pour aider les secteurs nationaux précisément en difficulté à cause de tels accords.

Ceci me rappelle une bien triste histoire, que m’ont racontée les travailleurs licenciés de Goodyear Tire à Wolverhampton, dans les West Midlands de Grande-Bretagne. Ils m’ont expliqué que la liste des postes supprimés avait été disposée sur un tableau d’affichage, et que la possibilité leur était offerte d’y postuler à nouveau s’ils acceptaient d’être relocalisés au Mexique. Ces travailleurs en ont déduit qu’il était plus facile pour leur entreprise de fermer une usine au Royaume-Uni que de fermer des installations encore moins productives en France ou en Allemagne. De toute évidence, les changements de ce type peuvent être gérés d’une meilleure manière.

Enfin, il incombe aux dirigeants politiques de donner la priorité à des projets de développement consistant à faire de certaines régions du Royaume-Uni de véritables puissances économiques, tels que l’initiative « northern powerhouse » ou encore l’idée d’un « moteur des Midlands ». D’autres initiatives de ce type doivent être entreprises ailleurs.

En dépit des nombreux défis qu’elle génère, la mondialisation a fait de notre planète un monde meilleur que celui que nous aurions pu connaître. Il nous reste à faire en sorte que cette mondialisation permette d’éradiquer la pauvreté, et de produire un niveau de vie plus élevé pour tous.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel