Au secours de la mondialisation

LONDRES – Dernièrement, je me suis rendu dans ce magnifique pays qu’est le Chili, à l’occasion du Congrès du Futur, où j’ai eu la chance de voyager jusqu’à l’extrême pointe sud de l’Amérique latine. J’ai également réalisé récemment pour la BBC un documentaire radio intitulé « Fixing Globalization », dans lequel je sillonne le Royaume-Uni en quête d’idées qui permettraient d’améliorer certains aspects de la mondialisation, et dans lequel sont abordées plusieurs problématiques actuelles auprès d’experts de renom. Ce que j’ai pu observer, au Chili comme au Royaume-Uni, m’a convaincu qu’il était grand temps que quelqu’un prenne enfin la défense de la mondialisation.
Le Chili est aujourd’hui le plus riche pays d’Amérique latine, fort d’un PIB par habitant d’environ 23 000 $ – comparable à celui des pays d’Europe centrale. Il s’agit là d’un accomplissement remarquable pour un pays aussi fortement dépendant de la production de cuivre, le Chili se démarquant ainsi d’un grand nombre de ses voisins. Comme beaucoup d’autres pays, le Chili est confronté à défis économiques, et son taux de croissance laisse à désirer. Pour autant, le pays dispose de nombreuses opportunités prometteuses au-delà de ses propres frontières.
Par exemple, lorsque j’ai dirigé une étude sur la résistance aux antimicrobiens, j’ai appris que le cuivre présentait de puissantes propriétés antibactériennes, et constituait un matériau idéalement adapté à une utilisation au sein d’établissement de santé, où les bactéries ont bien souvent tendance à se propager. Ainsi, les producteurs de cuivre tels que le Chili, l’Australie et le Canada pourraient permettre une amélioration de la santé mondiale – et booster leurs exportations – en créant des infrastructures abordables autour du cuivre au sein des hôpitaux et autres environnement cliniques partout dans le monde.
Le Chili est également un pays riches en connaissances dans la gestion des séismes et des tsunamis. Lors de mon séjour dans le pays, je me suis rendu dans la ville de La Serena, qui a subi en 2015 le sixième tremblement de terre le plus puissant jamais enregistré. Le tsunami engendré par ce séisme n’a pourtant fait que 11 morts, alors qu’il en aurait certainement fait beaucoup plus en bien d’autres régions du monde. Prévention remarquable et capacité de réaction rapide semblent ici avoir fait la différence. Fort d’une telle expérience institutionnelle, le Chili peut constituer une ressource précieuse pour d’autres pays en proie à des événements sismiques.
La Serena se situe par ailleurs à proximité des meilleurs sites d’observation astronomique de la planète, qui attirent les astronomes du monde entier. En réalité, le Chili est un pays où se nouent les plus formidables collaborations entre scientifiques mondiaux, notamment en raison de sa proximité avec l’Antarctique – depuis longtemps lieu de coopération scientifique et environnementale.
Au-delà du Chili, il est intéressant de constater que le président chinois Xi Jinping assiste cette année à l’assemblée annuelle du Forum économique mondial de Davos. Donald Trump élu à la présidence des États-Unis, et le Royaume-Uni organisant actuellement sa sortie de l’Union européenne, nous aurions pu penser qu’il en était fini des glorieuses années d’un événement aussi élitiste. Mais la présence de Xi semble indiquer une volonté de la Chine d’explorer les lieux où se positionner sur la scène mondiale, et de déterminer ceux des éléments de la mondialisation que le pays peut exploiter à son avantage, à l’heure où les puissances occidentales se renferment sur elles-mêmes.
En effet, comme l’a souligné l’ambassadeur de Chine au Royaume-Uni dans le cadre de mon programme radio, la Chine est d’ores et déjà le plus grand importateur – et je dis bien importateur – pour au moins 70 pays, et représente environ 10 à 11 % des importations à travers le monde. En dépit de ses prétendues difficultés économiques, il faut s’attendre à ce que la Chine devienne un plus grand importateur que l’UE d’ici la fin de cette décennie, et à ce qu’elle surpasse ensuite les États-Unis.
Par ailleurs, les inégalités économiques entre les États ont nettement diminué au cours des 20 dernières années, notamment en raison de l’ascension de la Chine, ainsi que du développement économique observé partout en Asie, en Amérique latine et ailleurs. Il se trouve en effet que l’ONU avait d’ores et déjà atteint en 2010 son Objectif du millénaire pour le développement consistant à réduire de moitié la pauvreté d’ici 2015, de même que les dernières projections semblent indiquer d’ici 2050 une éradication de la pauvreté partout dans le monde, à l’exception de l’Afrique.
Toutes ces avancées ne pourront s’opérer sans la mondialisation. Les États africains auront en particulier besoin de commercer les uns avec les autres, et la création d’une zone africaine de libre-échange est d’ores et déjà évoquée. Cette évolution pourrait néanmoins s’avérer difficile à l’heure de la montée en puissance d’un sentiment d’hostilité au libre-échange. Les détracteurs de la mondialisation – ceux qui la considèrent à tort comme un jeu à somme nulle – seraient-ils donc opposés à l’éradication de la pauvreté dans le monde ?
Des mesures peuvent être entreprises par les dirigeants politiques afin d’apaiser les craintes liées à la mondialisation. Il est tout d’abord nécessaire que cesse la croissance a priori perpétuelle des profits en tant que part du PIB global. Quiconque estime cela trop radical aurait tout intérêt à réviser ses cours d’économie. Il est nécessaire que la croissance des profits attire de nouveaux entrants sur les marchés, ce qui permettrait via la concurrence d’en ravir une partie aux acteurs bien établis. Le fait que cela ne soit pas le cas aujourd’hui indique que certains marchés se trouvent faussés, ou qu’ils ont tout simplement échoué. Il incombe aux dirigeants politiques d’y remédier via de plus strictes réglementations dans certains domaines. À titre d’illustration, et comme je l’ai précédemment affirmé, le climat actuel permet bien trop facilement la mise en œuvre de programmes de rachat d’actions.
Il appartient dans le même temps aux dirigeants politiques d’adopter des mesures d’augmentation des salaires des travailleurs les moins rémunérés, ce qui contribuerait en effet à dynamiser la productivité, à mesure d’un moindre coût du capital par rapport au travail. Par ailleurs, comme le président de la Banque mondiale Jim Yong Kim me l’a récemment expliqué, il nous faut renforcer l’application des lois qui régissent les accords commerciaux, et accomplir davantage pour aider les secteurs nationaux précisément en difficulté à cause de tels accords.
Ceci me rappelle une bien triste histoire, que m’ont racontée les travailleurs licenciés de Goodyear Tire à Wolverhampton, dans les West Midlands de Grande-Bretagne. Ils m’ont expliqué que la liste des postes supprimés avait été disposée sur un tableau d’affichage, et que la possibilité leur était offerte d’y postuler à nouveau s’ils acceptaient d’être relocalisés au Mexique. Ces travailleurs en ont déduit qu’il était plus facile pour leur entreprise de fermer une usine au Royaume-Uni que de fermer des installations encore moins productives en France ou en Allemagne. De toute évidence, les changements de ce type peuvent être gérés d’une meilleure manière.
Enfin, il incombe aux dirigeants politiques de donner la priorité à des projets de développement consistant à faire de certaines régions du Royaume-Uni de véritables puissances économiques, tels que l’initiative « northern powerhouse » ou encore l’idée d’un « moteur des Midlands ». D’autres initiatives de ce type doivent être entreprises ailleurs.
En dépit des nombreux défis qu’elle génère, la mondialisation a fait de notre planète un monde meilleur que celui que nous aurions pu connaître. Il nous reste à faire en sorte que cette mondialisation permette d’éradiquer la pauvreté, et de produire un niveau de vie plus élevé pour tous.
Traduit de l'anglais par Martin Morel
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
The relative growth of the wealth in “developing countries” has nothing to do with globalization.
It comes from industrialization, not from globalization.
What is depicted in the recent Oxfam report on the contrary is a direct effect of globalization.
Try to defend it now, sir.
Comment Commented Michael Public
You forgot to add in your regular antimicrobial resistance sales pitch into this weeks article.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermind. Autocorrect is not my friend today.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Nevermore. Found it.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Globalization certainly comports numerous advantages, but you haven't addressed the question of who's going to pay for it.
America will soon be out of the hegemon business. The Cold War was a bipolar system run by competing hegemonies. The Americans maintained the free trade order and its associated military alliances in order to combat the Soviet Union. But the Cold War is over.
In the world to come, the United States, due to factors like demography, food production and shale oil, won't have much need for the rest of the world. Without global needs or global interests, there is no reason to impose a global order.
So the US, aside from funding a navy, will turn its attention away from the world at large and toward its own reconstruction and repair.
Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Jim,
I agree with every word of your essay, but there is more to the story.
Globalization: Lower-priced goods, but fewer domestic jobs
"For citizens it's easy to forget that free trade and globalization are two different things. Free trade relates to the removal of tariffs, or at least the standardization of low tariff rates between member nations of the same trading bloc, while globalization refers to a highly interconnected political and economic world of which trade of any kind whether free or not, is a smaller part of a large picture.
Those who feel left behind by globalization (and there are millions) tend to blame free trade, when in fact it was free trade that created a booming economy from 1982 through 2007 (and a less booming economy) from 2012 through 2016.
Led by the global elites, the rush to create high growth and high GDP meant that quality of life fell steeply for millions of Westerners for the first time since WWII, due to the offshoring of millions of good paying Western (mainly manufacturing jobs) to nations with lower labour costs and non-existent environmental regulations.
READ: You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
It's not all bad, however. Europeans and North American residents have enjoyed unprecedented low-cost, quality goods that were manufactured in many countries.
Two examples of this are; 1) the Apple iPhone which, if manufactured in the United States would have cost $2800. each, instead of the typical $650.-$950. (iPhone 7) price range. The iPhone wouldn't have ever seen production if it hadn't been manufactured in Asia. Over one billion iPhones have been sold since the first iPhone hit the market. And; 2) almost every computer chip in the world was manufactured in Taiwan, a country with few natural resources but a very industrious and diligent workforce. Computer chips cost an average of $40. since Taiwan's entry into the semi-conductor business, but if manufactured in the United States would've cost hundreds of dollars each.
While low-cost goods were welcomed in Western countries, people in the bottom quintiles now wish for a return to high paying employment and would forego low-priced goods. Which is exactly what the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States is all about. 'Cheap goods are great, but we'd rather have jobs!' -- seems to be the main message there.
It's difficult to blame those who harbour such sentiments when 3/5ths of the population are doing less well, while only 2/5ths feel they have progressed in recent years.
Yet to blame the very free trade agreements that brought wealth to the United States and other Western nations, displays a lack of understanding of how globalization works vs. how free trade agreements work.
Free trade creates additional economic activity (with many virtuous cycles, which are always a good thing from an economist viewpoint) while unrestricted globalization rewards the top-two quintiles at the expense of the bottom-three quintiles. And it's this fundamental misunderstanding which has people in an anti-free-trade mood, when instead, they should be protesting against global elites, unfettered globalization, and crass-and-uncaring politicians.
Had the global elites applied as much effort to ensuring that globalization worked for every economic quintile instead of the top-two quintiles exclusively, movements such as Occupy Wall Street along with the general disenchantment voiced by members of the Western public with their politicians and economists wouldn't have materialized. Ever.
When it works for everyone, there's no complaining." -- LetterToBritain.com
https://lettertobritain.com/2017/01/17/britain-free-trade-protectionism/
Thank you for continuing to post your fine essays for public view at
As always, very best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The biggest problems I see with you defense. Is One: The size of GDP is completely irrelevant to the man on the street. What matters to him is the size of size of his slice and that has been shrinking. Second: Any change in how the increases are is pure fantasy. not a single law around a trade deal has been enforced unless it was to the advantage of a rich or connected player. Witness the unenforced labor rules in CAFTA. And a last question do you really believe there is the slightest chance policymakers will do anything whatsoever to boost wages for the lowest paid ?? They haven't for over 40 years and there is no indication that is going to change and we all no it. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Stephan,
Agreed on all your points.
Further to your comment, here is a great link:
You Can’t Feed a Family With G.D.P. | New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html?_r=0
Cheers, JBS
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yep, safety nets and subsidies for capital flows are a problem that international organizations have ignored. Some involve tax arrangements (particularly for capital gains), some come out of inadequate prudential policies like capital/asset and liquidity ratios, and still others reflect asset price support programs like QE. But the net effect is to distort exchange rates and trade. If we want to defend free trade, we are going to have to come down harder on the use of subsidies in capital markets. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Paul,
+1
Cheers, JBS
Comment Commented LJ Lombos
Our world demands more interconnectedness than before for it is an accepted premise that no single country absolutely lives in self-sufficiency. The problem with skeptics of globalization roots out not just on domestic economic and political undertones but, looking back in a bigger picture, the possible threat that globalization undermines their own sovereignty. This was a question of belief and not, in practical terms, helpful if we are to commit ourselves in fulfilling the goals for sustainable development. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi LJ,
I couldn't agree more!
Cheers, JBS
