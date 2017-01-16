Дефицит Трампа

КЕМБРИДЖ (США) – После финансового кризиса появился миф, будто консервативные правительства, склонные к сокращению госрасходов, всегда обладают бюджетным благоразумием, в то время как для ориентированных на перераспределение доходов прогрессивных правительств большой дефицит бюджета – это лучший «бесплатный ланч» в мире. Такое упрощенческое отношение, возможно, и содержит в себе зёрна истины, но оно совершенно упускает из вида подлинные основы политэкономии бюджетного дефицита.
Факты таковы: как только одна из партий получает твёрдый контроль над властью, у неё появляются сильные стимулы профинансировать свои приоритеты в долг, понимая при этом, что необязательно именно ей придётся оплачивать этот счёт. Поэтому следует ожидать, что администрация будущего президента США Дональда Трампа (не важно, консервативная она или нет) начнёт агрессивно пользоваться дефицитом бюджета для финансирования своих приоритетов в сфере налоговой политики и госрасходов.
Самые точные рамки для размышлений о дефиците госбюджета в демократических странах были предложены в конце 1980-х годов итальянскими учёными Альбертом Алесина и Гвидо Табеллини и примерно в то же время двумя шведами – Торстеном Перссоном и Ларсом Свенссоном. Хотя их подходы слегка отличались в деталях, базовая идея была одинаковой: пока вы можете, вы даёте деньги вашим друзьям. Если потом, когда к власти пришла оппозиционная партия, оказалось, что денег стало меньше, ну что же, значит, не повезло.
Достаточно просто вспомнить новейшую экономическую историю США, чтобы подтвердить выводы итальянско-шведской модели и увидеть всю абсурдность утверждений, будто республиканцы всегда стремятся сбалансировать бюджет, а демократы всегда пытаются потратить больше, чем есть у страны. В 1980-е годы герой консерваторов Рональд Рейган был готов смириться с огромным дефицитом бюджета для финансирования своих амбициозных планов по сокращению налогов, и он делал это в эпоху, когда заимствования были совсем не дешёвыми.
В начале 2000-х годов другой республиканский президент, Джордж Буш-младший, по сути, повторял сценарий Рейгана, опять сокращая налоги и увеличивая бюджетный дефицит. В 2012 году, как раз когда противостояние между Конгрессом, контролируемым республиканцами, и президентом-демократом Бараком Обамой по вопросу о размерах дефицита и госдолга достигло пика, республиканский кандидат в президенты Митт Ромни выступил с экономической программой, которая предусматривала колоссальный рост дефицита бюджета ради финансирования мер по снижению налогов и повышению военных расходов.
На другой стороне спектра – президент-демократ Билл Клинтон, чьё президентство большинство учёных-экономистов считают экстремально успешным: он сумел добиться профицита бюджета. Более того, в конце 1990-х годов некоторые аналитики даже начали задумываться о том, как же будут функционировать международные рыки, если правительство США постепенно избавиться от всех своих долгов. Последующее снижение налогов и необоснованные войны при Буше гарантировали отсутствие подобных проблем.
Что же тогда мешает дефициту стремительно расти вверх, по мере того как партии меняют друг друга у власти и занимают в долг на поддержку своих сторонников? В высокофункциональных демократиях, например, в США или Великобритании, существует достаточно коллективной памяти о проблемах, связанных с высоким долгом, что обеспечивает определённую поддержку периодических мер по снижению соотношения долга к ВВП. Но даже в США и Британии дефицит бюджета не является стерильной и нейтральной формой экономических стимулов в соответствии со стандартной кейнсианской моделью. Напротив, дефицит бюджета – это почти всегда продукт жёсткой политической внутренней борьбы по вопросу о бюджетных приоритетах.
Конечно, в постоянно меняющемся мире стоимость обслуживания большой долговой нагрузки может со временем меняться. Процентные ставки снижались несколько десятилетий, а сейчас внезапно начали вновь расти.
В многолетнем споре о том, какое количество стимулов является оптимальным, центральным фактором является разное отношение к рискам. Вплоть до последнего времени многие экономические комментаторы с левым уклоном доказывали необходимость масштабных фискальных стимулов в США, хотя они, похоже, изменили свою позицию в одночасье (а точнее в ночь, когда был избран Трамп). Никто до конца не знает, каким должен быть разумный компромисс между размерами долга и стимулов.
Лауреат Нобелевской премии по экономике Томас Сарджент с коллегами недавно доказывал, что оптимальный уровень долга для США на самом деле равен почти нулю, хотя он и не рекомендовал стремиться к достижению этого уровня в обозримом будущем, поскольку госдолг США сейчас превышает 100% ВВП. Рекомендация Сарджента противоречит мнению (поддержанному совсем недавно в передовице журнала Economist), что все развитые страны вместо того, чтобы стабилизировать размер долга, должны пытаться копировать Японию, где чистый размер госдолга превышает 140% ВВП (это самый высокий уровень среди развитых стран).
Но важен не просто размер долга, но и то, как им управляют. Именно этот вопрос я исследовал в недавней статье, посвящённой правильному сочетанию объёмов долгосрочных и краткосрочных госзаимствований. Часть экспертов, в том числе Роберт Скидельски, кажется, полагают, что вся эта дискуссия о методах управления структурой сроков погашения государственных обязательств является в каком-то смысле ширмой для жёсткой бюджетной политики и сокращения госрасходов. Однако если в эпоху Трампа процентные ставки резко подскочат (а это вполне вероятно), тогда правительство США пожалеет, чтобы предпочло больше краткосрочных заимствований и меньше долгосрочных.
Если президентство Трампа действительно приведёт к масштабному росту заимствований, а также к ускорению темпов роста экономики и инфляции, за этим может легко последовать резкий рост глобальных процентных ставок, что создаст огромное напряжение в слабых местах во всём миру (например, на рынке государственных заимствований Италии), а также на рынке корпоративного долга развивающихся стран. Многим странам рост в США будет выгоден (если, конечно, Трамп одновременно не возведёт торговые барьеры). Но любой, кто надеется, что процентные ставки останутся низкими, потому что консервативные правительства избегают бюджетного дефицита, должен сначала выучить уроки истории.
How feasible is any coherent governance given the lack of any will to negotiate?
The Alesina and Tabellini model does not apply to the US before 1980 at all: the debt/GDP ratio fell continuouslyafter WW2 under a succession of different party governments and bottomed out after the Vietnam War/Great Society period. It only reversed direction under Reagan. Republicans were willing to incur substantial deficits even while they indulged in the post-Reagan delusion that they would govern unchallenged forever (something they never forgave Clinton or Obama for).
And Sargeant's notion that zero debt would be desirable is also absurd. Government debt is only another form of currency (itself a form of government debt): that is, a risk-free interest-bearing asset with a fixed maturity of various length (cash being of length zero, i.e., pure liquidity. How the financial system would operate without bonds is something of a mystery.
I call this the spectral theory of money: https://silverberg-on-meltdown-economics.blogspot.com/2015/07/a-specter-is-haunting-europe-spectral.html Read more
Amazing to see Rogoff the 90% debt champion in high speed reverse, now debt doesn’t matter, well at least he confesses that debt only matters to prevent the wrong guys getting a hold on it…
I think what Rogoff and clearly Sargent don’t get is that Governments have to provide the supply of riskless assets, being it sovereign debt or currency, especially in times where there is increased demand for riskless assets.
Other thing that Rogoff misses is that the increase of interest rates we are witnessing, is actually good for governments since most of public debt is due to increasing problems in the financial system, specially banks, who can, with increasing interest rates, resume normal activity and stop dragging public accounts.
All in all too soon to be saying something conclusive, what I hint is that if we start living in times where liquidity is not at premium due to foreign (specially Chinese) uncertainty about the US relations, and interest rates increasing, how will the moribund investment start behaving?
Read more
Jose, when i offer the Swiss as examples of northern habits, pattern or north-western character structure, it is not a moral conversation, altho i appreciate your questioning it from a moral point of view. I assume "the best for the most" is the goal of liberals as well as conservatives; the choice of route to get there however is predicted more by societal cultural poli-economic history. The north does things a certain way, the south another. Politics, gender, filial devotion, emotional expression are all parts of a gestalt that is "mysteriously" held together and it includes an economy pattern and approach. These patterns are passed down through what is called "the multi-generational transmission process". See the writings of Murray Bowen, MD and others in the family systems therapy literature. Because of an artificial into separate alien camps, the economists and therapists seem to be allergic to each other's related contributions so they have not been integrated with each other into an organic body of knowledge. I have written about this at www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
George, I think I get your point, what I don’t get is the logic. For example Protestants (actually I see the same thing in Roman Christian) believe in hard work and despise indigents, but at the same time they have no problems with rich people who do nothing productive (rentiers).
Swiss protestants for instance are proud of their moral standings, while living in the most immoral country of the world, a country whose wealth comes either from laundering money from crime and dictators or from the pharma industry that exploits health budgets, and the death toll in the other countries.
Read more
Agreed Read more
In this regard I agreewith the bulk of Paola sabucci's comments. I would add my own experience andthought about how systems work and how families interact with the polical economy to form citizens of any particular culture. Read more
"What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence?"
several possible contributors:
1 self reliance through hard work, not gifts is road to heaven. think martin luther, swiss protestans etc.
2 independence and "self" satisfaction; good fences make good neighbors:
3 many more based on non-strictly economic factors. see www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
I think that all this is going to prove that most of the recession was due to financial sector problems, and the lack of measures from the Obama administration, EU and Japan to solve it, has sent us into a prolonged period of recession.
If 8 years of zero interest rates has done little but inflate PE ratios and inflate the market (it tripled while wages for the bottom 90% were stagnant, there is a lot to say for normalizing rates. That may slow the economy and hence a counterbalancing fiscal policy seems prudent to keep things level.

But that certainly gives added weight to the government shifting to long-range debt while it is still cheap.
But that certainly gives added weight to the government shifting to long-range debt while it is still cheap. Read more
Trump views on China and other matters has reduced the demand for long term debt, and that's why the interest rates are increasing, not because we are on full employment.
This is why I think fiscal policy should be taken out of the hands of elected government in the same way that monetary policy has. Let elected government decide what to spend, and also how taxes should be distributed among various taxpayers. But give an independent body control of the over-all level of taxation. This could, for instance, be control of a multiplier by which all other taxes are multiplied. Or it could be control of a broadly-based value added tax. The independent body would then be responsible to control debt over the long term, while providing any needed stimulus as required in the short term.
Paul, if you think there is a class of people that would do better than the ones who are elected, why don’t you vote for them?
The problem in going with independent institutions that make policies is that you give effective power to non elected officials. IMHO it’s just a very clumsy way of limiting democracy.
Read more
Jose, Governors of modern central banks are not elected, for similar reasons. If they were elected, they would face similar incentives, to reduce interest rates just before an election to get themselves re-elected, despite the long-term harm that would do. That is why they are appointed by elected officials, but for different terms, and are supposed to be independent. It is a system that has proven itself fairly well, I think.

I am just advocating that fiscal policy be done in a similar way, by independent technocrats appointed by elected authorities from time to time. That's not undemocratic.
I am just advocating that fiscal policy be done in a similar way, by independent technocrats appointed by elected authorities from time to time. That's not undemocratic. Read more
Why, shouldn't policy be conducted by elected officials? They are the ones being elected.
Don't you see that your position is profoundly anti-democratic. Read more
Reagan won the cold war so that was a great investment.
Clinton is a punk that benefited from the cold war win.
Bush 2 was a lousy keynesian.
Obama is the worst since Carter, and has nothing to show for his 9 trillions deficit.
Trump is not Bush or any other so you'll have to wait and see. So far he won by spending half than the corrupt Clinton, so that's a good sign. Read more
You clearly have a problem with your history. Amazing how can one be so ignorant Read more
"...high-functioning democracies such as the United States..." There is also something called 'semantic inflation'; see http://www.economist.com/blogs/johnson/2010/09/word_inflation
"...allow some support for periodic reduction of debt/GDP ratios."'; see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GFDEGDQ188S
Read more
I don't know what economists make something so simple seem so complicated.
1) Debt is good if the returns exceed the cost of the debt. Of course this can be difficult to determine but it should be the focus of conversation and not 'how much debt is too much'.
2) Debt that is borrowed from any American source (person, corporation or central bank), where directly or indirectly, has zero effect on the country as a whole. It like loaning money from left pocket to your right pocket.
I think they SHOULD spent a lot but on the right things. How about investing heavily in robot technology to get ahead of the Chinese and Germans? No? What is that I hear Trump? Coal plants? A big wall? Modernizing the nukes? Come on - these are emotional purchases something a little like spending your inheritance on a Monster Truck - you might feel great for a while but long term it is a poor investment. Read more
michael, i think you are voicing what i would call, "prudence." the use of funds to produce rather than to "distribute." Productive investment of capital rather than involving government in social engineering is prudent. Read more
The approach called ''prudence'' does not divide conservative from liberal. It divides northwest from ''the rest''. The countries rooted in the Protestant Reformation are prone to be prudent. Those with ''Prot. Ref. background'' voting blocks in other western democracies have taken a similar approach. Why? Because their democratic northern roots are integrally connected to maintaining other Protestant capitalist values such as saving and investing. So? In order to be a saver one must trust in the stability of currency; the strength of the mark for instance. Without ''prudence'' in government spending, the currency will be inflated away. Moreover the northern value of self reliance is less prone to look at politicians as ''rescuers'' or social caretakers.
What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence?
