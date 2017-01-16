22

Дефицит Трампа

КЕМБРИДЖ (США) – После финансового кризиса появился миф, будто консервативные правительства, склонные к сокращению госрасходов, всегда обладают бюджетным благоразумием, в то время как для ориентированных на перераспределение доходов прогрессивных правительств большой дефицит бюджета – это лучший «бесплатный ланч» в мире. Такое упрощенческое отношение, возможно, и содержит в себе зёрна истины, но оно совершенно упускает из вида подлинные основы политэкономии бюджетного дефицита.

Факты таковы: как только одна из партий получает твёрдый контроль над властью, у неё появляются сильные стимулы профинансировать свои приоритеты в долг, понимая при этом, что необязательно именно ей придётся оплачивать этот счёт. Поэтому следует ожидать, что администрация будущего президента США Дональда Трампа (не важно, консервативная она или нет) начнёт агрессивно пользоваться дефицитом бюджета для финансирования своих приоритетов в сфере налоговой политики и госрасходов.

Самые точные рамки для размышлений о дефиците госбюджета в демократических странах были предложены в конце 1980-х годов итальянскими учёными Альбертом Алесина и Гвидо Табеллини и примерно в то же время двумя шведами – Торстеном Перссоном и Ларсом Свенссоном. Хотя их подходы слегка отличались в деталях, базовая идея была одинаковой: пока вы можете, вы даёте деньги вашим друзьям. Если потом, когда к власти пришла оппозиционная партия, оказалось, что денег стало меньше, ну что же, значит, не повезло.

Достаточно просто вспомнить новейшую экономическую историю США, чтобы подтвердить выводы итальянско-шведской модели и увидеть всю абсурдность утверждений, будто республиканцы всегда стремятся сбалансировать бюджет, а демократы всегда пытаются потратить больше, чем есть у страны. В 1980-е годы герой консерваторов Рональд Рейган был готов смириться с огромным дефицитом бюджета для финансирования своих амбициозных планов по сокращению налогов, и он делал это в эпоху, когда заимствования были совсем не дешёвыми.

В начале 2000-х годов другой республиканский президент, Джордж Буш-младший, по сути, повторял сценарий Рейгана, опять сокращая налоги и увеличивая бюджетный дефицит. В 2012 году, как раз когда противостояние между Конгрессом, контролируемым республиканцами, и президентом-демократом Бараком Обамой по вопросу о размерах дефицита и госдолга достигло пика, республиканский кандидат в президенты Митт Ромни выступил с экономической программой, которая предусматривала колоссальный рост дефицита бюджета ради финансирования мер по снижению налогов и повышению военных расходов.

На другой стороне спектра – президент-демократ Билл Клинтон, чьё президентство большинство учёных-экономистов считают экстремально успешным: он сумел добиться профицита бюджета. Более того, в конце 1990-х годов некоторые аналитики даже начали задумываться о том, как же будут функционировать международные рыки, если правительство США постепенно избавиться от всех своих долгов. Последующее снижение налогов и необоснованные войны при Буше гарантировали отсутствие подобных проблем.

Что же тогда мешает дефициту стремительно расти вверх, по мере того как партии меняют друг друга у власти и занимают в долг на поддержку своих сторонников? В высокофункциональных демократиях, например, в США или Великобритании, существует достаточно коллективной памяти о проблемах, связанных с высоким долгом, что обеспечивает определённую поддержку периодических мер по снижению соотношения долга к ВВП. Но даже в США и Британии дефицит бюджета не является стерильной и нейтральной формой экономических стимулов в соответствии со стандартной кейнсианской моделью. Напротив, дефицит бюджета – это почти всегда продукт жёсткой политической внутренней борьбы по вопросу о бюджетных приоритетах.

Конечно, в постоянно меняющемся мире стоимость обслуживания большой долговой нагрузки может со временем меняться. Процентные ставки снижались несколько десятилетий, а сейчас внезапно начали вновь расти.

В многолетнем споре о том, какое количество стимулов является оптимальным, центральным фактором является разное отношение к рискам. Вплоть до последнего времени многие экономические комментаторы с левым уклоном доказывали необходимость масштабных фискальных стимулов в США, хотя они, похоже, изменили свою позицию в одночасье (а точнее в ночь, когда был избран Трамп). Никто до конца не знает, каким должен быть разумный компромисс между размерами долга и стимулов.

Лауреат Нобелевской премии по экономике Томас Сарджент с коллегами недавно доказывал, что оптимальный уровень долга для США на самом деле равен почти нулю, хотя он и не рекомендовал стремиться к достижению этого уровня в обозримом будущем, поскольку госдолг США сейчас превышает 100% ВВП. Рекомендация Сарджента противоречит мнению (поддержанному совсем недавно в передовице журнала Economist), что все развитые страны вместо того, чтобы стабилизировать размер долга, должны пытаться копировать Японию, где чистый размер госдолга превышает 140% ВВП (это самый высокий уровень среди развитых стран).

Но важен не просто размер долга, но и то, как им управляют. Именно этот вопрос я исследовал в недавней статье, посвящённой правильному сочетанию объёмов долгосрочных и краткосрочных госзаимствований. Часть экспертов, в том числе Роберт Скидельски, кажется, полагают, что вся эта дискуссия о методах управления структурой сроков погашения государственных обязательств является в каком-то смысле ширмой для жёсткой бюджетной политики и сокращения госрасходов. Однако если в эпоху Трампа процентные ставки резко подскочат (а это вполне вероятно), тогда правительство США пожалеет, чтобы предпочло больше краткосрочных заимствований и меньше долгосрочных.

Если президентство Трампа действительно приведёт к масштабному росту заимствований, а также к ускорению темпов роста экономики и инфляции, за этим может легко последовать резкий рост глобальных процентных ставок, что создаст огромное напряжение в слабых местах во всём миру (например, на рынке государственных заимствований Италии), а также на рынке корпоративного долга развивающихся стран. Многим странам рост в США будет выгоден (если, конечно, Трамп одновременно не возведёт торговые барьеры). Но любой, кто надеется, что процентные ставки останутся низкими, потому что консервативные правительства избегают бюджетного дефицита, должен сначала выучить уроки истории.