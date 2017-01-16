22

“Трамптық” тапшылық

КЕМБРИДЖ – Қаржы дағдарысынан соң қалыптасқан миф бойынша, қатаң үнемдеуді қолдайтын консервативті үкіметтер әрқашан фискалдық сақтықты қолдап, ал қайта бөлуге бағдарланған озық ойлар ірі тапшылықтарды әлемдегі ең ірі тегін түскі ас сияқты көреді. Бұл оңайлатылған түсіндірмеде, бәлкім шындық та бар шығар, алайда тапшылықтың шынайы негізгі саяси экономикасы назардан қатты тыс қалып тұр.

Егер үкімет бір партияның  қатты бақылауында болса, сол партия кейін міндетті қарызын төлеуден құтыла алатынын біле отырып, оның басымдықтарын қаржыландыруға қарыз алу ол үшін өте тартымды болары факт. Сондықтан АҚШ-тың сайланған Президенті Дональд Трамп әкімшілігі консервативті  болмаса да салықтар мен шығындану басымдықтарын қаржыландыруға бюджет тапшылығын агрессивті пайдаланатынын күте аламыз.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Демократиялық үкіметтегі бюджет тапшылығы туралы түсіндірменің ең дәл негізін екі швед, Торстен Перссон және Ларс Свенссонмен бірдей мезгілде, итальян ғалымдары Альберто Алесина және Гвидо Табеллини 1980 жылдардың соңында ұсынған. Олардың көзқарастары  сәл өзгеше болғанымен, негізгі идеясы бірдей: Сіз мүмкіндігіңіз бар болғанша, достарыңызға ақша бере аласыз. Кейінірек қарсы жақ өз кезегінде билікте болғанда,  аз ақша айналымда болса, бұл өте жаман жағдай.

Швед/итальяндық модельді растау үшін АҚШ-тың соңғы экономикалық тарихына көз жүгірту ғана қажет. Сонда республиканшылдар бюджетті теңгеріп, демократтар әрдайым еліміздің қаражатын асырып жұмсауға тырысады деген дау-дамайдың мағынасыз екенін көруге болады. 1980 жылдары консервативті батыр Рональд Рейган өзінің өршіл салық қысқарту жоспарларын қаржыландыру үшін зор тапшылықты шыдауға дайын болды, және ол қарыз алу арзан емес дәуірде солай жасады.

2000 жылдардың басында, басқа республикашыл президент Джордж Буш, шын мәнінде қайта Рейганның жолын қайталап, салықтарды шауып және бюджет тапшылығын  асырып жіберді. 2012 жылы ре��публикашылдар бақылайтын конгресс пен демократтардан шыққан президент Барак Обама арасындағы ұлттық қарыз бен бюджет тапшылығы тақырыбында болған қақтығыстар кезінде, республикашылдардан президенттікке кандидат болған Митт Ромни таңқалдыратын дәрежедегі бюджет тапшылығын салықтық жеңілдіктерді және жоғары әскери шығыстарды қаржыландыруға қолдануға бағытталған экономикалық жоспарды ұсынды.

Спектрдің екінші жағында, демократиялық партиядан президент Билл Клинтон бар, ол билікте болғанда көптеген академиялық экономистер өте табысты төрағалық болды деп санайтын, іс жүзінде үкімет бюджеті профицитіне әкелген кезең болды. Шынында да, 1990-шы жылдардың соңында, кейбір зерттеушілер шын мәнінде АҚШ үкіметі біртіндеп қарызының барлығынан құтылса, халықаралық нарықтар қалай жұмыс істейтін еді деп аң-таң болған. Буштың кейінгі салық қысқарту және қаржыландырылмаған соғыстары осындай жағдайдың проблема болмайтынын көрсетті.

Тараптар билікке кезекпен келіп және өз жақтастарына көмектесу үшін қарыз алғанда, тапшылықтардың жоғары қарай спиральді түрде өсуіне не кедергі болады? Америка Құрама Штаттары немесе Ұлыбритания сияқты жоғары дамыған демократиялық елдерде борыш / ЖІӨ коэффициенттерін мерзімді азайту үшін қолдауды қамтамасыз ететін қоғамның жадында жоғары қарыздан туындаған қиындықтар туралы естеліктер жеткілікті. Алайда, тіпті АҚШ пен Ұлыбританияда, бюджет тапшылығы сыныптағы Кейнс моделінде сияқты экономикалық ынталандырудың стерильді және бейтарап нысаны емес. Керісінше, тапшылықтар әрдайым дерлік фискалдық басымдықтар жайында болған қиян-кескі саяси күрестің өнімі болып табылады.

Әрине, үнемі өзгеретін әлемде, ірі борыш ауыртпалығының салдары да уақыт өте өзгеруі мүмкін. Ондаған жылдар бойы құлдыраған пайыздық мөлшерлемелер кенеттен көтеріле бастады.

Тәуекелге қатысты түрлі ойлар ынталандырудың ең оңтайлы дәрежесі жайында көпжылдық келіспеушіліктің орталық факторы болып табылады. Осы уақытқа дейін көптеген солшыл экономикалық комментаторлар АҚШ-та жаппай фискалдық ынталандыру үшін дауласып келді, бірақ олар бір түн ішінде өз ұстанымдарынан бас тарқандай (дәлірек айтсақ, Трамп сайланған түні). Алайда, ешкім борыш пен ынталандыру арасындағы ақылға қонымды ымыра қандай болатынын білмейді.

Нобель сыйлығының лауреаты, экономист Томас Сарджент және басқалар жақында айтып өткендей, іс жүзінде АҚШ қарызының оңтайлы деңгейі нөлге өте жақын; бірақ ол мұндай деңгейге тез арада жетуге тырысуға кеңес бермейді, себебі АҚШ үкіметінің борышы қазірдің өзінде  ЖІӨ-ның 100% -ынан астам.  Сардженттың ұсынысы (жақында Economist журналының көшбасшы бөлімінде шыққан) қарызды тұрақтандырудың орнына,

барлық дамыған елдер Жапониядан үлгі алулары керек (ол елде таза мемлекеттік борышы ЖІӨ-нің 140%-нан астам, ол дамыған экономикалардың арасында ең жоғары коэффициенті болып табылады).

Fake news or real views Learn More

Басты мәселе қарыздың деңгейі ғана емес, сонымен қатар, оның басқарылу жолдары - мен ұзақ мерзімді және қысқа мерзімді мемлекеттік борыштың оң қоспасына назар аудара отырып, жақында жазылған ой-пікірде осы сұрақты қарастырдым. Роберт Скидельски, және басқалар, мемлекеттік борышты өтеу мерзімінің құрылымын тиісті басқаруды талқылау тығыз бюджеттер мен қатаң үнемдеуді жасырып тұратын сылтау деп санайды. Бірақ, егер пайыздық мөлшерлемелер Трамп дәуірінде қатты өссе (олай болуы әбден мүмкін), АҚШ үкіметі қысқа мерзімді борыштар аздау болып,  ұзақ мерзімді қарыздар көбірек болуын тілер еді.

Егер Трамп төрағалығы жылдам өсу және жоғары инфляциямен бірге жаппай қарызға әкелсе,  әлемдік пайыздық мөлшерлемелер күрт өсуі оңай орын алады және бүкіл әлем бойынша әлсіз елдерге жаппай қысым түседі (мысалы, итальяндық қоғамдық қарыз), дамушы нарықтардағы корпоративтік қарыз да сондай жағдайда болады. Көптеген елдер АҚШ-тың өсуінен ұтады (егер Трамп сауда кедергілерін тұрғызбаса). Бірақ консервативті үкіметтер тапшылықтарды ұнатпағандықтан, пайыздық мөлшерлемелер төмен болады деп сеніп отырған адамдарға тарихтан сабақ алу қажет. 