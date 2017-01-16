Trumpův deficit

22

CAMBRIDGE – Po finanční krizi vznikl mýtus, že konzervativní vlády zaměřené na úsporná opatření vždy upřednostňují fiskální uvážlivost, zatímco pokrokáři orientovaní na přerozdělování pokládají vysoké schodky za největší „oběd zdarma“ na světě. Tento zjednodušený pohled sice možná obsahuje zrnko pravdy, ale ošklivě opomíjí základní politickou ekonomii deficitů.

Faktem zůstává, že kdykoliv jedna strana pevně drží v rukou vládu, cítí silnou motivaci půjčit si na financování svých priorit, poněvadž ví, že účet možná nebude muset platit ona. Očekávejme tedy, že administrativa nově zvoleného amerického prezidenta Donalda Trumpa bude bez ohledu na konzervativnost či nekonzervativnost agresivně pracovat s rozpočtovými schodky, z nichž bude financovat své priority v oblasti daní a výdajů.

S nejpřesnějším rámcem úvah o schodcích státního rozpočtu v demokraciích přišli koncem 80. let italští vědci Alberto Alesina a Guido Tabellini, a to víceméně současně se dvěma Švédy, Torstenem Perssonem a Larsem Svenssonem. Jejich přístupy se sice v některých detailech liší, ale základní myšlenka je stejná: Dokud můžete, rozdáváte peníze kamarádům. A pokud později, až se k moci dostane opoziční strana, zbude peněz o něco méně, tak je to holt smůla.

Stačí si vzpomenout na nedávné americké ekonomické dějiny, aby si člověk uvědomil hlubokou pravdivost italsko-švédského modelu – a aby pochopil absurditu tvrzení, že republikáni se vždy snaží rozpočet vyrovnávat, zatímco demokraté se neustále pokoušejí utrácet nad poměry země. V 80. letech byl například konzervativní hrdina Ronald Reagan ochoten tolerovat obrovské schodky, aby mohl financovat své ambiciózní plány snižování daní, a činil to v době, kdy půjčky nebyly levné.

V prvních letech nového tisíciletí pak jiný americký prezident George W. Bush v podstatě okopíroval Reaganův scénář: i on seškrtal daně a raketově zvýšil schodky. A v roce 2012, kdy patová situace mezi Kongresem ovládaným republikány a demokratickým prezidentem Barackem Obamou ohledně schodků a státního dluhu dosahovala vrcholu, navrhoval republikánský prezidentský kandidát Mitt Romney ekonomický plán, v jehož rámci se měly daňové škrty a vyšší vojenské výdaje financovat pomocí zarážejících rozpočtových deficitů.

Na opačné straně spektra stojí demokratický prezident Bill Clinton, během jehož prezidentského působení – které většina akademických ekonomů pokládá za extrémně úspěšné – se vláda dostala do přebytku. Na konci 90. let si někteří badatelé dokonce kladli otázku, jak by mezinárodní trhy fungovaly, kdyby americká vláda postupně umořila všechny své dluhy. Bushovy pozdější daňové škrty a války nekryté financemi se však postaraly o to, aby tento problém nikdy nevyvstal.

Co tedy brání schodkům, aby se roztočily v závratné vzestupné spirále, jak se strany střídají u moci a půjčují si na pomoc svým stoupencům? Ve vysoce funkčních demokraciích, jako jsou Spojené státy nebo Velká Británie, existuje natolik silná kolektivní vzpomínka na problémy způsobené vysokým dluhem, že se periodické snižování poměrů dluhu k HDP těší určité podpoře. Ani v USA a Británii však rozpočtové schodky nepředstavují sterilní a neutrální formu ekonomického stimulu jako v učebnicovém keynesiánském modelu. Spíše jsou deficity téměř vždy produktem nelítostného politického boje o fiskální priority.

V neustále se měnícím světě se náklady spojené s vysokou dluhovou zátěží samozřejmě mohou postupem času měnit. Po několika desetiletích poklesu například úrokové sazby náhle začínají růst.

Stěžejním faktorem ve věčných sporech o to, jak velký stimul je optimální, jsou různé přístupy k riziku. Mnoho levicově smýšlejících ekonomických komentátorů se donedávna vyslovovalo za masivní fiskální stimul v USA, ačkoliv se zdá, že pak svůj postoj dokázali změnit přes noc (konkrétně v noc, kdy byl Trump zvolen prezidentem). Nikdo přesně neví, jaký by byl rozumný střed mezi dluhem a stimulem.

Nositel Nobelovy ceny za ekonomii Thomas Sargent a další v poslední době tvrdí, že optimální míra zadlužení pro USA se ve skutečnosti velmi blíží nule, ačkoliv ani on nedoporučuje snažit se na tuto úroveň v brzké době dostat, jelikož americký státní dluh dnes přesahuje 100% HDP. Sargentovo doporučení je v rozporu s názorem (obhajovaným nejnověji v úvodníku časopisu Economist), že namísto stabilizace dluhu by se všechny rozvinuté země měly snažit napodobit Japonsko (kde čistý dluh přesahuje 140% HDP, což je nejvyšší poměr ze všech rozvinutých ekonomik).

Nezáleží jen na výši dluhu, ale i na jeho řízení – kteroužto otázkou jsem se zaobíral v nedávném komentáři zaměřeném na správný mix dlouhodobých a krátkodobých vládních půjček. Někteří lidé, například Robert Skidelsky, se zjevně domnívají, že diskuse o otázce, jak by se měla řídit struktura splatnosti vládních dluhů, je jen záminkou k napjatým rozpočtům a úsporným opatřením. Pokud však úrokové sazby za Trumpovy éry prudce vystřelí vzhůru (což by docela dobře mohly), pak bude americká vláda litovat, že se nerozhodla pro méně krátkodobých a více dlouhodobých půjček.

Budou-li součástí Trumpova prezidentského působení skutečně mohutné půjčky – spolu s rychlejším růstem a vyšší inflací –, pak může snadno dojít k prudkému zvýšení globálních úrokových sazeb, které může znamenat značný tlak na slabá místa po celém světě (například na italské veřejné půjčky) a na firemní úvěry na rozvíjejících se trzích. Mnohé země budou mít z amerického růstu prospěch (pokud Trump současně nevybuduje obchodní bariéry). Každý, kdo spoléhá na to, že úrokové sazby zůstanou nízké, protože konzervativní vlády mají averzi k deficitům, by však potřeboval lekci z historie.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.