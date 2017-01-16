Michael Public JAN 16, 2017

I don't know what economists make something so simple seem so complicated.



1) Debt is good if the returns exceed the cost of the debt. Of course this can be difficult to determine but it should be the focus of conversation and not 'how much debt is too much'.



2) Debt that is borrowed from any American source (person, corporation or central bank), where directly or indirectly, has zero effect on the country as a whole. It like loaning money from left pocket to your right pocket.



I think they SHOULD spent a lot but on the right things. How about investing heavily in robot technology to get ahead of the Chinese and Germans? No? What is that I hear Trump? Coal plants? A big wall? Modernizing the nukes? Come on - these are emotional purchases something a little like spending your inheritance on a Monster Truck - you might feel great for a while but long term it is a poor investment.