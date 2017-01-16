坎布里奇—带紧缩思维的保守派政府总是偏好财政审慎，而再分配导向的进步派将赤字视为世界上最大的免费午餐，这是后金融危机时代的一个神话。这一简单化的视角也许包含着一丝真理，但它完全没有抓住赤字的政治经济学的真正核心。
事实是，只要某一政党牢牢控制了政府，它就有很大的激励借钱推行它的重点日程，知道它未必要为此买单。因此，大可以期待美国当选总统特朗普的政府——不管它是否保守——将积极地使用财政赤字来为它的税收和支出重点项目融资。
思考民主国家政府预算赤字的最准确的框架由意大利学者阿尔贝托·阿莱西纳（Alberto Alesina）和圭多·塔贝里尼（Guido Tabellini），以及几乎同时的两位瑞典人托尔斯腾·佩尔森（Torsten Persson）和拉尔斯·斯文森（Lars Svensson）在20世纪 80年代末提出。他们的方法在细节上有些许不同，但基本思想是一致的：你在有能力的时候借钱给你的朋友。如果后继乏钱，那么轮到反对党上台执政时，呃，一切都太糟糕了。
只要回忆一下最近的美国经济史，就能确认意大利/瑞典模型的洞见——并看穿共和党一直在宣称的平衡预算目标和民主党总是在尝试的不择手段地花钱的荒谬之处。20世纪80年代，保守派英雄罗纳德·里根不惜忍受巨额赤字为其雄心勃勃的减税计划融资，并且他是在借贷成本一点都不便宜的时期这么做的。
21世纪初，另一位共和党总统小布什事实上照抄了里根的策略，再次猛砍税收，导致赤字飙升。2012年，共和党控制的国会于民主党总统奥巴马在赤字和国民债务问题上的僵局达到顶峰，共和党总统候选人米特·罗姆尼（Mitt Romney）提出了一个用令人咋舌的赤字来为减税和提高军事支出融资的经济计划。
在另一个极端，民主党总统比尔·克林顿果真让政府实现盈余。他的任期也被大部分学界经济学家认为是非常成功的。事实上，20世纪90年代末，一些研究者真的开始疑惑，如果美国政府逐渐消灭所有债务，国际市场将如何运转。随后的小布什的减税和捉襟见肘的战争确认了这永远不是一个问题。
那么，在各政党轮流执政并借钱相助支持者的情况下，是什么阻止了赤字节节攀升？在运转良好的民主国家，如美国和英国，有足够多的关于高债务导致问题的集体记忆让人支持债务/GDP比率的周期性下降。但即便是美国和英国，预算赤字也不是凯恩斯主义模型中的无害和中性的经济刺激形式。相反，赤字几乎总是关于财政重点的激烈政治内斗的产物。
当然，在一个持续变化的世界，承担庞大债务负担的成本可能随时间而变化。在经历了几十年的下降后，利率正突然开始上升。
不同的风险态度是关于多大刺激可算最优刺激的长期争论的核心因素。直到最近，许多左倾经济评论家一直在争论美国采取大规模财政刺激的问题，随后在一夜之间就改变了立场（准确地说，就是特朗普当选的那一夜）。没人清楚债务和刺激之间的合理中间地带在哪里。
诺贝尔经济学奖得主托马斯·萨金特（Thomas Sargent）和其他人最近指出，美国最优债务水平事实上非常接近于零，尽管考虑到美国政府债务现在超过GDP的100%，他没有建议要尽快达到这一水平。与萨金特的建议相对的观点（最近《经济学人》杂志的“领导者”栏目支持这一观点）认为，所有发达国家不应该追求债务稳定，而应该以日本为榜样（日本的净债务在GDP的140%以上，这一比率是发达经济体中最高的）。
重要的不仅仅是债务水平，也在于如何管理——我在最近的评论中考察了这个问题，其核心是长期和短期政府借贷的正确配比。一些人，包括罗伯特·斯基德尔斯基（Robert Skidelsky），似乎认为讨论政府债务的期限结构应该如何管理从某种程度上说就是在表示要收紧预算和紧缩。但如果利率在特朗普时代升高（可能性很大），美国政府将后悔当初没有选择更少短期借贷、更多长期借贷。
如果特朗普的任期确实进行大规模借贷——并且发生更快的增长和更高的通胀——那么全球利率的大幅升高很有可能接踵而来，给全世界弱环（比如意大利公共债务）和新兴市场的公司借贷造成巨大压力。许多国家将受益于美国的增长（如果特朗普没有同时提高贸易壁垒）。但认为保守派政府厌恶赤字，因而利率将保持低位的人需要历史的教训。
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
How feasible is any coherent governance given the lack of any will to negotiate? Apparently we are going to have a new governing policy, modeled after the notion of the birthday parties: one person in the room can say and do anything he wants, and everybody else agrees and has fun. Read more
Comment Commented Gerald Silverberg
The Alesina and Tabellini model does not apply to the US before 1980 at all: the debt/GDP ratio fell continuouslyafter WW2 under a succession of different party governments and bottomed out after the Vietnam War/Great Society period. It only reversed direction under Reagan. Republicans were willing to incur substantial deficits even while they indulged in the post-Reagan delusion that they would govern unchallenged forever (something they never forgave Clinton or Obama for).
And Sargeant's notion that zero debt would be desirable is also absurd. Government debt is only another form of currency (itself a form of government debt): that is, a risk-free interest-bearing asset with a fixed maturity of various length (cash being of length zero, i.e., pure liquidity. How the financial system would operate without bonds is something of a mystery.
I call this the spectral theory of money: https://silverberg-on-meltdown-economics.blogspot.com/2015/07/a-specter-is-haunting-europe-spectral.html Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Amazing to see Rogoff the 90% debt champion in high speed reverse, now debt doesn’t matter, well at least he confesses that debt only matters to prevent the wrong guys getting a hold on it…
I think what Rogoff and clearly Sargent don’t get is that Governments have to provide the supply of riskless assets, being it sovereign debt or currency, especially in times where there is increased demand for riskless assets.
Other thing that Rogoff misses is that the increase of interest rates we are witnessing, is actually good for governments since most of public debt is due to increasing problems in the financial system, specially banks, who can, with increasing interest rates, resume normal activity and stop dragging public accounts.
All in all too soon to be saying something conclusive, what I hint is that if we start living in times where liquidity is not at premium due to foreign (specially Chinese) uncertainty about the US relations, and interest rates increasing, how will the moribund investment start behaving?
Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
Agreed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
In this regard I agreewith the bulk of Paola sabucci's comments. I would add my own experience andthought about how systems work and how families interact with the polical economy to form citizens of any particular culture. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
"What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence?"
several possible contributors:
1 self reliance through hard work, not gifts is road to heaven. think martin luther, swiss protestans etc.
2 independence and "self" satisfaction; good fences make good neighbors:
3 many more based on non-strictly economic factors. see www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I think that all this is going to prove that most of the recession was due to financial setor problems, and the lack of measures from the Obama administration, EU and Japan to solve it, has sent us into a prolonged period of recession. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
If 8 years of zero interest rates has done little but inflate PE ratios and inflate the market (it tripled while wages for the bottom 90% were stagnant, there is a lot to day for normalizing rates. That may slow the economy and hence a counterbalancing fiscal policy seems prudent to keep things level.
But that certainly gives added weight to the government shifting to long-range debt while it is still cheap. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Trump views on China and other matters has reduced the demand for long term debt, and that's why the interest rates are increasing, not because we are on full employment. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
This is why I think fiscal policy should be taken out of the hands of elected government in the same way that monetary policy has. Let elected government decide what to spend, and also how taxes should be distributed among various taxpayers. But give an independent body control of the over-all level of taxation. This could, for instance, be control of a multiplier by which all other taxes are multiplied. Or it could be control of a broadly-based value added tax. The independent body would then be responsible to control debt over the long term, while providing any needed stimulus as required in the short term. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Jose, Governors of modern central banks are not elected, for similar reasons. If they were elected, they would face similar incentives, to reduce interest rates just before an election to get themselves re-elected, despite the long-term harm that would do. That is why they are appointed by elected officials, but for different terms, and are supposed to be independent. It is a system that has proven itself fairly well, I think.
I am just advocating that fiscal policy be done in a similar way, by independent technocrats appointed by elected authorities from time to time. That's not undemocratic. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Why, shouldn't policy be conducted by elected officials? They are the ones being elected.
Don't you see that your position is profoundly anti-democratic. Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
Reagan won the cold war so that was a great investment.
Clinton is a punk that benefited from the cold war win.
Bush 2 was a lousy keynesian.
Obama is the worst since Carter, and has nothing to show for his 9 trillions deficit.
Trump is not Bush or any other so you'll have to wait and see. So far he won by spending half than the corrupt Clinton, so that's a good sign. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
You clearly have a problem with your history. Amazing how can one be so ignorant Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"...high-functioning democracies such as the United States..." There is also something called 'semantic inflation'; see http://www.economist.com/blogs/johnson/2010/09/word_inflation
"...allow some support for periodic reduction of debt/GDP ratios."'; see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GFDEGDQ188S
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I don't know what economists make something so simple seem so complicated.
1) Debt is good if the returns exceed the cost of the debt. Of course this can be difficult to determine but it should be the focus of conversation and not 'how much debt is too much'.
2) Debt that is borrowed from any American source (person, corporation or central bank), where directly or indirectly, has zero effect on the country as a whole. It like loaning money from left pocket to your right pocket.
I think they SHOULD spent a lot but on the right things. How about investing heavily in robot technology to get ahead of the Chinese and Germans? No? What is that I hear Trump? Coal plants? A big wall? Modernizing the nukes? Come on - these are emotional purchases something a little like spending your inheritance on a Monster Truck - you might feel great for a while but long term it is a poor investment. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
michael, i think you are voicing what i would call, "prudence." the use of funds to produce rather than to "distribute." Productive investment of capital rather than involving government in social engineering is prudent. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
The approach called ''prudence'' does not divide conservative from liberal. It divides northwest from ''the rest''. The countries rooted in the Protestant Reformation are prone to be prudent. Those with ''Prot. Ref. background'' voting blocks in other western democracies have taken a similar approach. Why? Because their democratic northern roots are integrally connected to maintaining other Protestant capitalist values such as saving and investing. So? In order to be a saver one must trust in the stability of currency; the strength of the mark for instance. Without ''prudence'' in government spending, the currency will be inflated away. Moreover the northern value of self reliance is less prone to look at politicians as ''rescuers'' or social caretakers. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence? Read more
