特朗普赤字

坎布里奇—带紧缩思维的保守派政府总是偏好财政审慎，而再分配导向的进步派将赤字视为世界上最大的免费午餐，这是后金融危机时代的一个神话。这一简单化的视角也许包含着一丝真理，但它完全没有抓住赤字的政治经济学的真正核心。

事实是，只要某一政党牢牢控制了政府，它就有很大的激励借钱推行它的重点日程，知道它未必要为此买单。因此，大可以期待美国当选总统特朗普的政府——不管它是否保守——将积极地使用财政赤字来为它的税收和支出重点项目融资。

思考民主国家政府预算赤字的最准确的框架由意大利学者阿尔贝托·阿莱西纳（Alberto Alesina）和圭多·塔贝里尼（Guido Tabellini），以及几乎同时的两位瑞典人托尔斯腾·佩尔森（Torsten Persson）和拉尔斯·斯文森（Lars Svensson）在20世纪 80年代末提出。他们的方法在细节上有些许不同，但基本思想是一致的：你在有能力的时候借钱给你的朋友。如果后继乏钱，那么轮到反对党上台执政时，呃，一切都太糟糕了。

只要回忆一下最近的美国经济史，就能确认意大利/瑞典模型的洞见——并看穿共和党一直在宣称的平衡预算目标和民主党总是在尝试的不择手段地花钱的荒谬之处。20世纪80年代，保守派英雄罗纳德·里根不惜忍受巨额赤字为其雄心勃勃的减税计划融资，并且他是在借贷成本一点都不便宜的时期这么做的。

21世纪初，另一位共和党总统小布什事实上照抄了里根的策略，再次猛砍税收，导致赤字飙升。2012年，共和党控制的国会于民主党总统奥巴马在赤字和国民债务问题上的僵局达到顶峰，共和党总统候选人米特·罗姆尼（Mitt Romney）提出了一个用令人咋舌的赤字来为减税和提高军事支出融资的经济计划。

在另一个极端，民主党总统比尔·克林顿果真让政府实现盈余。他的任期也被大部分学界经济学家认为是非常成功的。事实上，20世纪90年代末，一些研究者真的开始疑惑，如果美国政府逐渐消灭所有债务，国际市场将如何运转。随后的小布什的减税和捉襟见肘的战争确认了这永远不是一个问题。

那么，在各政党轮流执政并借钱相助支持者的情况下，是什么阻止了赤字节节攀升？在运转良好的民主国家，如美国和英国，有足够多的关于高债务导致问题的集体记忆让人支持债务/GDP比率的周期性下降。但即便是美国和英国，预算赤字也不是凯恩斯主义模型中的无害和中性的经济刺激形式。相反，赤字几乎总是关于财政重点的激烈政治内斗的产物。

当然，在一个持续变化的世界，承担庞大债务负担的成本可能随时间而变化。在经历了几十年的下降后，利率正突然开始上升。

不同的风险态度是关于多大刺激可算最优刺激的长期争论的核心因素。直到最近，许多左倾经济评论家一直在争论美国采取大规模财政刺激的问题，随后在一夜之间就改变了立场（准确地说，就是特朗普当选的那一夜）。没人清楚债务和刺激之间的合理中间地带在哪里。

诺贝尔经济学奖得主托马斯·萨金特（Thomas Sargent）和其他人最近指出，美国最优债务水平事实上非常接近于零，尽管考虑到美国政府债务现在超过GDP的100%，他没有建议要尽快达到这一水平。与萨金特的建议相对的观点（最近《经济学人》杂志的“领导者”栏目支持这一观点）认为，所有发达国家不应该追求债务稳定，而应该以日本为榜样（日本的净债务在GDP的140%以上，这一比率是发达经济体中最高的）。

重要的不仅仅是债务水平，也在于如何管理——我在最近的评论中考察了这个问题，其核心是长期和短期政府借贷的正确配比。一些人，包括罗伯特·斯基德尔斯基（Robert Skidelsky），似乎认为讨论政府债务的期限结构应该如何管理从某种程度上说就是在表示要收紧预算和紧缩。但如果利率在特朗普时代升高（可能性很大），美国政府将后悔当初没有选择更少短期借贷、更多长期借贷。

如果特朗普的任期确实进行大规模借贷——并且发生更快的增长和更高的通胀——那么全球利率的大幅升高很有可能接踵而来，给全世界弱环（比如意大利公共债务）和新兴市场的公司借贷造成巨大压力。许多国家将受益于美国的增长（如果特朗普没有同时提高贸易壁垒）。但认为保守派政府厌恶赤字，因而利率将保持低位的人需要历史的教训。