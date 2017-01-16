Il Deficit di Trump

Kenneth Rogoff, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Harvard University and recipient of the 2011 Deutsche Bank Prize in Financial Economics, was the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund from 2001 to 2003. The co-author of This Time is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Fol… read more

CAMBRIDGE – Si tratta di un mito del post crisi finanziaria il fatto che i governi conservatori propensi all’austerità siano sempre a favore della prudenza fiscale, mentre i progressisti orientati alla redistribuzione considerino un ampio deficit come il miglior “pasto gratuito” al mondo. Questo punto di vista semplicistico, seppure contiene un granello di verità, non coglie assolutamente la reale natura dell’economia politica del deficit.

Il fatto è che ogni volta che un partito detiene un saldo controllo sul governo, ha un potente incentivo a contrarre prestiti per finanziare le proprie priorità, con la consapevolezza che non dovrà necessariamente pagarne il conto. Quindi aspettatevi che l’amministrazione del Presidente Usa recentemente eletto, Donald Trump, conservatore o meno, faccia un uso aggressivo del deficit di bilancio per finanziare le sue priorità per tasse e spesa.

Il più accurato quadro analitico utile a considerare i deficit di bilancio nelle democrazie è stato proposto alla fine degli anni ottanta dagli studiosi italiani Alberto Alesina e Guido Tabellini, più o meno contemporaneamente a due svedesi, Torsten Persson e Lars Svensson. Mentre i loro approcci differiscono leggermente nel dettaglio, l’idea di base è la stessa: si danno i soldi agli amici fin quando è possibile. Se in seguito, quando tocca ai rappresentanti del partito d’opposizione salire al potere, ci sono meno soldi da distribuire, beh, tanto peggio per loro.

Basta ricordare la recente storia economica degli Stati Uniti per confermare l’intuizione del modello italiano/svedese – e per vedere l’assurdità delle affermazioni secondo cui i Repubblicani mirano sempre a riequilibrare il bilancio, mentre i Democratici cercano sempre di spendere oltre i mezzi disponibili del paese. Già negli anni ottanta, l’eroe dei Conservatori Ronald Reagan era disposto a tollerare deficit enormi per finanziare i propri piani ambiziosi di riduzione fiscale, e per di più in un’epoca in cui l’indebitamento non era economico.

Nei primi anni 2000, un altro presidente repubblicano, George W. Bush, ha sostanzialmente seguito la linea strategica di Reagan, ancora con taglio delle tasse e impennata del deficit. Nel 2012, al culmine del braccio di ferro tra il Congresso controllato dai Repubblicani e il presidente democratico Barack Obama su deficit e debito pubblico, il candidato presidenziale repubblicano Mitt Romney ha proposto un piano economico che prevedeva deficit strabilianti per finanziare tagli fiscali ed una maggiore spesa militare.

In senso opposto, il presidente democratico Bill Clinton, nel corso di quella che la maggior parte degli economisti di estrazione accademica ritengono essere stata una presidenza di grande successo, ha portato in effetti il governo in attivo. Infatti, alla fine degli anni novanta, alcuni ricercatori si sono realmente chiesti come avrebbero funzionato i mercati internazionali se il governo degli Stati Uniti avesse eliminato gradualmente tutto il suo debito. I successivi tagli fiscali e le guerre senza finanziamenti da parte di Bush hanno assicurato che ciò non diventasse mai un problema.

Che cosa, allora, impedisce che i deficit aumentino a dismisura dato che i partiti si alternano al potere e contraggono prestiti per aiutare i loro sostenitori? Nelle democrazie altamente funzionali, come Stati Uniti e Regno Unito, c’è sufficiente memoria collettiva dei problemi causati da elevati livelli di indebitamento per garantire il sostegno ad una riduzione periodica del rapporto debito/PIL. Ma persino negli Stati Uniti e nel Regno Unito, i deficit di bilancio non costituiscono forme sterili e neutre di incentivazione economica, come nel modello keynesiano di scuola. Invece, i deficit sono quasi sempre il prodotto di feroci lotte politiche sulle priorità fiscali.

Ovviamente, in un mondo in continua evoluzione, i costi per sopportare un debito pubblico molto ingente possono cambiare nel tempo. Dopo che per decenni i tassi di interessi sono stai in calo, improvvisamente stanno cominciando a risalire.

La diversa propensione al rischio rappresenta un fattore centrale nella controversia perenne sulla quantità ottimale di incentivi. Fino a poco tempo fa, molti commentatori della sinistra economica si sono espressi a favore di imponenti incentivi fiscali negli Stati Uniti, anche se sembrano aver cambiato posizione dalla sera alla mattina (per la precisione, nel corso della notte in cui Trump è stato eletto). Nessuno sa bene come andrebbe con una ragionevole via di mezzo tra indebitamento ed incentivi.

L’economista premio Nobel Thomas Sargent ed altri, di recente, hanno sostenuto che per gli Stati Uniti il livello ottimale di indebitamento è infatti molto vicino allo zero, sebbene egli suggerisca di evitare di tentare di raggiungere quel risultato in tempi brevi, dato che il debito pubblico degli Stati Uniti è ormai oltre il 100% del PIL. La raccomandazione di Sargent contraddice la visione (sposata di recente nella rivista leaderThe Economist) che, invece di stabilizzare il debito, tutti i paesi avanzati dovrebbero puntare ad emulare il Giappone (dove il debito netto è di oltre il 140% del PIL, il più alto rapporto tra le economie avanzate).

Ciò che conta non è solo il livello del debito, ma anche come esso viene gestito – una questione che ho esaminato in un recente commento centrato sul giusto mix di debito pubblico di lungo e di breve periodo. Alcuni analisti, tra cui Robert Skidelsky, sembrano pensare che la discussione su come debba essere gestita la struttura delle scadenze del debito pubblico è in qualche modo un espediente per budget limitati e austerità. Ma se i tassi di interesse aumenteranno vertiginosamente nell’era Trump (e potrebbero farlo), il governo americano rimpiangerà di non aver optato per una quota minore di prestiti a breve termine ed una maggiore a lungo termine.

Se la presidenza Trump comportasse in effetti ingenti prestiti – insieme ad una crescita più rapida ed una maggiore inflazione – ne potrebbe facilmente conseguire un forte aumento dei tassi di interesse a livello mondiale, con una pesante pressione sui punti deboli del mondo (ad esempio, il debito pubblico italiano) e sull’indebitamento delle imprese nei mercati emergenti. Molti paesi beneficeranno della crescita degli Stati Uniti (se contemporaneamente Trump non erigerà barriere commerciali). Ma chiunque ritenga che i tassi di interesse si manterranno bassi, perché i governi conservatori sono contrari al deficit, ha bisogno di una lezione di storia.