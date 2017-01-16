El déficit de Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Un mito de la post-crisis financiera es que los gobiernos conservadores preocupados por la austeridad siempre favorecen la prudencia fiscal, mientras que los gobiernos progresistas proclives a la redistribución consideran que los grandes déficits son la mayor ganga del mundo. Esta perspectiva simplista, si bien puede contener una dosis de verdad, ignora seriamente la verdadera economía política subyacente de los déficits.
La realidad es que, cuando un partido ejerce un control firme del gobierno, tiene un fuerte incentivo para endeudarse con el fin de financiar sus prioridades, sabiendo que no necesariamente será él quien pague la cuenta. De manera que tenemos que estar preparados para que la administración del presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, conservadora o no, haga un uso agresivo de los déficits presupuestarios para financiar sus prioridades en materia de impuestos y gasto.
El marco más preciso para reflexionar sobre los déficits presupuestarios gubernamentales en las democracias fue propuesto a fines de los años 1980 por los académicos italianos Alberto Alesina y Guido Tabellini, más o menos simultáneamente con dos suecos, Torsten Persson y Lars Svensson. Si bien sus enfoques difieren ligeramente en los detalles, la idea básica es la misma: uno le presta dinero a sus amigos mientras puede. Si después hay menos dinero para repartir, cuando al partido de la oposición le llega el turno de asumir el poder, bueno, mala suerte.
Basta con recordar la historia económica reciente de Estados Unidos para confirmar la percepción del modelo italiano/sueco -y ver lo absurdos que son los argumentos de que los republicanos siempre apuntan a equilibrar el presupuesto mientras que los demócratas siempre intentan gastar más allá de los recursos del país-. En los años 1980, el héroe conservador Ronald Reagan estaba dispuesto a tolerar déficits enormes para poder financiar sus ambiciosos planes de recortes de impuestos, y lo hizo en una era en la que endeudarse no era barato.
A comienzos de los años 2000, otro presidente republicano, George W. Bush, siguió esencialmente la receta de Reagan, recortando nuevamente los impuestos y haciendo subir los déficits. En 2012, en el pico del distanciamiento entre el Congreso controlado por los republicanos y el presidente demócrata Barack Obama por los déficits y la deuda nacional, el candidato presidencial republicano Mitt Romney presentó un plan económico que proponía déficits espectaculares para financiar recortes impositivos y un mayor gasto militar.
En el otro lado del espectro, el presidente demócrata Bill Clinton, durante lo que la mayoría de los economistas académicos consideran que fue una presidencia extremadamente exitosa, en verdad llevó al gobierno a tener un superávit. Por cierto, a fines de los años 1990, algunos investigadores se preguntaban cómo funcionarían los mercados internacionales si el gobierno estadounidense cancelara gradualmente toda su deuda. Los subsiguientes recortes impositivos y guerras sin financiamiento de Bush garantizaron que esto nunca se convirtiera en un problema.
¿Qué impide, entonces, que los déficits se disparen en tanto los partidos alternan en el poder y se endeudan para ayudar a sus seguidores? En las democracias altamente eficientes como Estados Unidos o el Reino Unido, existe suficiente memoria colectiva de los problemas causados por un alto endeudamiento como para permitir cierto respaldo de una reducción periódica de los ratios deuda/PIB. Pero inclusive en Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, los déficits presupuestarios no son formas estériles y neutrales de estímulo económico, como en el modelo keynesiano de las aulas. Por el contrario, los déficits son casi siempre el resultado de una disputa política feroz en materia de prioridades fiscales.
Por supuesto, en un mundo en constante cambio, los costos de acarrear una gran carga de deuda pueden cambiar con el tiempo. Después de caer durante décadas, las tasas de interés de repente están empezando a subir.
Las actitudes diferentes frente al riesgo son un factor central en la eterna controversia sobre cuánto estímulo es óptimo. Hasta hace poco, muchos analistas económicos de izquierda se mostraban a favor de un estímulo fiscal gigantesco en Estados Unidos, aunque parecen haber cambiado de opinión de un día para otro (la noche en que Trump fue electo, para ser precisos). Nadie sabe a ciencia cierta cuál sería un punto medio razonable entre deuda y estímulo.
El economista y premio Nobel Thomas Sargent y otros recientemente declararon que el nivel óptimo de deuda para Estados Unidos, en verdad, es muy cercano a cero, aunque él no recomienda pretender llegar allí en lo inmediato, dado que la deuda gubernamental de Estados Unidos hoy supera el 100% del PIB. La recomendación de Sargent contradice la opinión (expresada más recientemente en la columna Líderes de la revista The Economist) de que, en lugar de estabilizar la deuda, todos los países avanzados deberían proponerse imitar a Japón (donde la deuda neta supera el 140% del PIB, el ratio más alto en entre las economías avanzadas).
Lo que importa no es sólo el nivel de deuda, sino también cómo se la gestiona -una pregunta que analicé en un comentario reciente sobre la combinación correcta de endeudamiento gubernamental de largo y corto plazo-. Algunos, entre ellos Robert Skidelsky, parecen pensar que la discusión sobre cómo debería gestionarse la estructura de vencimientos de la deuda gubernamental es, en cierto modo, un pretexto para presupuestos más acotados y austeridad. Pero si las tasas de interés se disparan en la era Trump (cosa que podría suceder), el gobierno de Estados Unidos habría preferido haber optado por menos endeudamiento a corto plazo y más endeudamiento a largo plazo.
Si una presidencia de Trump efectivamente conlleva un endeudamiento masivo -junto con un crecimiento más rápido y una inflación más alta-, lo que podría acontecer después es un marcado incremento de las tasas de interés globales, lo que ejercería una enorme presión sobre los puntos débiles en todo el mundo (por ejemplo, el endeudamiento público italiano) y sobre el endeudamiento corporativo en los mercados emergentes. Muchos países se beneficiarán del crecimiento de Estados Unidos (si Trump no aumenta al mismo tiempo las barreras comerciales). Pero aquel que cuente con que las tasas de interés se mantendrán bajas porque los gobiernos conservadores son renuentes a los déficits necesita una lección de historia.
Ariel Tejera
How feasible is any coherent governance given the lack of any will to negotiate? Apparently we are going to have a new governing policy, modeled after the notion of the birthday parties: one person in the room can say and do anything he wants, and everybody else agrees and has fun. Read more
Gerald Silverberg
The Alesina and Tabellini model does not apply to the US before 1980 at all: the debt/GDP ratio fell continuouslyafter WW2 under a succession of different party governments and bottomed out after the Vietnam War/Great Society period. It only reversed direction under Reagan. Republicans were willing to incur substantial deficits even while they indulged in the post-Reagan delusion that they would govern unchallenged forever (something they never forgave Clinton or Obama for).
And Sargeant's notion that zero debt would be desirable is also absurd. Government debt is only another form of currency (itself a form of government debt): that is, a risk-free interest-bearing asset with a fixed maturity of various length (cash being of length zero, i.e., pure liquidity. How the financial system would operate without bonds is something of a mystery.
I call this the spectral theory of money: https://silverberg-on-meltdown-economics.blogspot.com/2015/07/a-specter-is-haunting-europe-spectral.html Read more
Jose araujo
Amazing to see Rogoff the 90% debt champion in high speed reverse, now debt doesn’t matter, well at least he confesses that debt only matters to prevent the wrong guys getting a hold on it…
I think what Rogoff and clearly Sargent don’t get is that Governments have to provide the supply of riskless assets, being it sovereign debt or currency, especially in times where there is increased demand for riskless assets.
Other thing that Rogoff misses is that the increase of interest rates we are witnessing, is actually good for governments since most of public debt is due to increasing problems in the financial system, specially banks, who can, with increasing interest rates, resume normal activity and stop dragging public accounts.
All in all too soon to be saying something conclusive, what I hint is that if we start living in times where liquidity is not at premium due to foreign (specially Chinese) uncertainty about the US relations, and interest rates increasing, how will the moribund investment start behaving?
Read more
george jonisch
Jose, when i offer the Swiss as examples of northern habits, pattern or north-western character structure, it is not a moral conversation, altho i appreciate your questioning it from a moral point of view. I assume "the best for the most" is the goal of liberals as well as conservatives; the choice of route to get there however is predicted more by societal cultural poli-economic history. The north does things a certain way, the south another. Politics, gender, filial devotion, emotional expression are all parts of a gestalt that is "mysteriously" held together and it includes an economy pattern and approach. These patterns are passed down through what is called "the multi-generational transmission process". See the writings of Murray Bowen, MD and others in the family systems therapy literature. Because of an artificial into separate alien camps, the economists and therapists seem to be allergic to each other's related contributions so they have not been integrated with each other into an organic body of knowledge. I have written about this at www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
Jose araujo
George, I think I get your point, what I don’t get is the logic. For example Protestants (actually I see the same thing in Roman Christian) believe in hard work and despise indigents, but at the same time they have no problems with rich people who do nothing productive (rentiers).
Swiss protestants for instance are proud of their moral standings, while living in the most immoral country of the world, a country whose wealth comes either from laundering money from crime and dictators or from the pharma industry that exploits health budgets, and the death toll in the other countries.
Read more
george jonisch
Agreed Read more
george jonisch
In this regard I agreewith the bulk of Paola sabucci's comments. I would add my own experience andthought about how systems work and how families interact with the polical economy to form citizens of any particular culture. Read more
george jonisch
"What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence?"
several possible contributors:
1 self reliance through hard work, not gifts is road to heaven. think martin luther, swiss protestans etc.
2 independence and "self" satisfaction; good fences make good neighbors:
3 many more based on non-strictly economic factors. see www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
Jose araujo
I think that all this is going to prove that most of the recession was due to financial setor problems, and the lack of measures from the Obama administration, EU and Japan to solve it, has sent us into a prolonged period of recession. Read more
Jerry F. Hough
If 8 years of zero interest rates has done little but inflate PE ratios and inflate the market (it tripled while wages for the bottom 90% were stagnant, there is a lot to day for normalizing rates. That may slow the economy and hence a counterbalancing fiscal policy seems prudent to keep things level.
But that certainly gives added weight to the government shifting to long-range debt while it is still cheap. Read more
Jose araujo
Trump views on China and other matters has reduced the demand for long term debt, and that's why the interest rates are increasing, not because we are on full employment. Read more
Paul Friesen
This is why I think fiscal policy should be taken out of the hands of elected government in the same way that monetary policy has. Let elected government decide what to spend, and also how taxes should be distributed among various taxpayers. But give an independent body control of the over-all level of taxation. This could, for instance, be control of a multiplier by which all other taxes are multiplied. Or it could be control of a broadly-based value added tax. The independent body would then be responsible to control debt over the long term, while providing any needed stimulus as required in the short term. Read more
Jose araujo
Paul, if you think there is a class of people that would do better than the ones who are elected, why don’t you vote for them?
The problem in going with independent institutions that make policies is that you give effective power to non elected officials. IMHO it’s just a very clumsy way of limiting democracy.
Read more
Paul Friesen
Jose, Governors of modern central banks are not elected, for similar reasons. If they were elected, they would face similar incentives, to reduce interest rates just before an election to get themselves re-elected, despite the long-term harm that would do. That is why they are appointed by elected officials, but for different terms, and are supposed to be independent. It is a system that has proven itself fairly well, I think.
I am just advocating that fiscal policy be done in a similar way, by independent technocrats appointed by elected authorities from time to time. That's not undemocratic. Read more
Jose araujo
Why, shouldn't policy be conducted by elected officials? They are the ones being elected.
Don't you see that your position is profoundly anti-democratic. Read more
dan baur
Reagan won the cold war so that was a great investment.
Clinton is a punk that benefited from the cold war win.
Bush 2 was a lousy keynesian.
Obama is the worst since Carter, and has nothing to show for his 9 trillions deficit.
Trump is not Bush or any other so you'll have to wait and see. So far he won by spending half than the corrupt Clinton, so that's a good sign. Read more
Jose araujo
You clearly have a problem with your history. Amazing how can one be so ignorant Read more
Marc Laventurier
"...high-functioning democracies such as the United States..." There is also something called 'semantic inflation'; see http://www.economist.com/blogs/johnson/2010/09/word_inflation
"...allow some support for periodic reduction of debt/GDP ratios."'; see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GFDEGDQ188S
Read more
Michael Public
I don't know what economists make something so simple seem so complicated.
1) Debt is good if the returns exceed the cost of the debt. Of course this can be difficult to determine but it should be the focus of conversation and not 'how much debt is too much'.
2) Debt that is borrowed from any American source (person, corporation or central bank), where directly or indirectly, has zero effect on the country as a whole. It like loaning money from left pocket to your right pocket.
I think they SHOULD spent a lot but on the right things. How about investing heavily in robot technology to get ahead of the Chinese and Germans? No? What is that I hear Trump? Coal plants? A big wall? Modernizing the nukes? Come on - these are emotional purchases something a little like spending your inheritance on a Monster Truck - you might feel great for a while but long term it is a poor investment. Read more
george jonisch
michael, i think you are voicing what i would call, "prudence." the use of funds to produce rather than to "distribute." Productive investment of capital rather than involving government in social engineering is prudent. Read more
george jonisch
The approach called ''prudence'' does not divide conservative from liberal. It divides northwest from ''the rest''. The countries rooted in the Protestant Reformation are prone to be prudent. Those with ''Prot. Ref. background'' voting blocks in other western democracies have taken a similar approach. Why? Because their democratic northern roots are integrally connected to maintaining other Protestant capitalist values such as saving and investing. So? In order to be a saver one must trust in the stability of currency; the strength of the mark for instance. Without ''prudence'' in government spending, the currency will be inflated away. Moreover the northern value of self reliance is less prone to look at politicians as ''rescuers'' or social caretakers. Read more
Jose araujo
What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence? Read more
