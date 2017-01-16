22

El déficit de Trump

CAMBRIDGE – Un mito de la post-crisis financiera es que los gobiernos conservadores preocupados por la austeridad siempre favorecen la prudencia fiscal, mientras que los gobiernos progresistas proclives a la redistribución consideran que los grandes déficits son la mayor ganga del mundo. Esta perspectiva simplista, si bien puede contener una dosis de verdad, ignora seriamente la verdadera economía política subyacente de los déficits.

La realidad es que, cuando un partido ejerce un control firme del gobierno, tiene un fuerte incentivo para endeudarse con el fin de financiar sus prioridades, sabiendo que no necesariamente será él quien pague la cuenta. De manera que tenemos que estar preparados para que la administración del presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, conservadora o no, haga un uso agresivo de los déficits presupuestarios para financiar sus prioridades en materia de impuestos y gasto.

El marco más preciso para reflexionar sobre los déficits presupuestarios gubernamentales en las democracias fue propuesto a fines de los años 1980 por los académicos italianos Alberto Alesina y Guido Tabellini, más o menos simultáneamente con dos suecos, Torsten Persson y Lars Svensson. Si bien sus enfoques difieren ligeramente en los detalles, la idea básica es la misma: uno le presta dinero a sus amigos mientras puede. Si después hay menos dinero para repartir, cuando al partido de la oposición le llega el turno de asumir el poder, bueno, mala suerte.

Basta con recordar la historia económica reciente de Estados Unidos para confirmar la percepción del modelo italiano/sueco -y ver lo absurdos que son los argumentos de que los republicanos siempre apuntan a equilibrar el presupuesto mientras que los demócratas siempre intentan gastar más allá de los recursos del país-. En los años 1980, el héroe conservador Ronald Reagan estaba dispuesto a tolerar déficits enormes para poder financiar sus ambiciosos planes de recortes de impuestos, y lo hizo en una era en la que endeudarse no era barato.

A comienzos de los años 2000, otro presidente republicano, George W. Bush, siguió esencialmente la receta de Reagan, recortando nuevamente los impuestos y haciendo subir los déficits. En 2012, en el pico del distanciamiento entre el Congreso controlado por los republicanos y el presidente demócrata Barack Obama por los déficits y la deuda nacional, el candidato presidencial republicano Mitt Romney presentó un plan económico que proponía déficits espectaculares para financiar recortes impositivos y un mayor gasto militar.

En el otro lado del espectro, el presidente demócrata Bill Clinton, durante lo que la mayoría de los economistas académicos consideran que fue una presidencia extremadamente exitosa, en verdad llevó al gobierno a tener un superávit. Por cierto, a fines de los años 1990, algunos investigadores se preguntaban cómo funcionarían los mercados internacionales si el gobierno estadounidense cancelara gradualmente toda su deuda. Los subsiguientes recortes impositivos y guerras sin financiamiento de Bush garantizaron que esto nunca se convirtiera en un problema.

¿Qué impide, entonces, que los déficits se disparen en tanto los partidos alternan en el poder y se endeudan para ayudar a sus seguidores? En las democracias altamente eficientes como Estados Unidos o el Reino Unido, existe suficiente memoria colectiva de los problemas causados por un alto endeudamiento como para permitir cierto respaldo de una reducción periódica de los ratios deuda/PIB. Pero inclusive en Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, los déficits presupuestarios no son formas estériles y neutrales de estímulo económico, como en el modelo keynesiano de las aulas. Por el contrario, los déficits son casi siempre el resultado de una disputa política feroz en materia de prioridades fiscales.

Por supuesto, en un mundo en constante cambio, los costos de acarrear una gran carga de deuda pueden cambiar con el tiempo. Después de caer durante décadas, las tasas de interés de repente están empezando a subir.

Las actitudes diferentes frente al riesgo son un factor central en la eterna controversia sobre cuánto estímulo es óptimo. Hasta hace poco, muchos analistas económicos de izquierda se mostraban a favor de un estímulo fiscal gigantesco en Estados Unidos, aunque parecen haber cambiado de opinión de un día para otro (la noche en que Trump fue electo, para ser precisos). Nadie sabe a ciencia cierta cuál sería un punto medio razonable entre deuda y estímulo.

El economista y premio Nobel Thomas Sargent y otros recientemente declararon que el nivel óptimo de deuda para Estados Unidos, en verdad, es muy cercano a cero, aunque él no recomienda pretender llegar allí en lo inmediato, dado que la deuda gubernamental de Estados Unidos hoy supera el 100% del PIB. La recomendación de Sargent contradice la opinión (expresada más recientemente en la columna Líderes de la revista The Economist) de que, en lugar de estabilizar la deuda, todos los países avanzados deberían proponerse imitar a Japón (donde la deuda neta supera el 140% del PIB, el ratio más alto en entre las economías avanzadas).

Lo que importa no es sólo el nivel de deuda, sino también cómo se la gestiona -una pregunta que analicé en un comentario reciente sobre la combinación correcta de endeudamiento gubernamental de largo y corto plazo-. Algunos, entre ellos Robert Skidelsky, parecen pensar que la discusión sobre cómo debería gestionarse la estructura de vencimientos de la deuda gubernamental es, en cierto modo, un pretexto para presupuestos más acotados y austeridad. Pero si las tasas de interés se disparan en la era Trump (cosa que podría suceder), el gobierno de Estados Unidos habría preferido haber optado por menos endeudamiento a corto plazo y más endeudamiento a largo plazo.

Si una presidencia de Trump efectivamente conlleva un endeudamiento masivo -junto con un crecimiento más rápido y una inflación más alta-, lo que podría acontecer después es un marcado incremento de las tasas de interés globales, lo que ejercería una enorme presión sobre los puntos débiles en todo el mundo (por ejemplo, el endeudamiento público italiano) y sobre el endeudamiento corporativo en los mercados emergentes. Muchos países se beneficiarán del crecimiento de Estados Unidos (si Trump no aumenta al mismo tiempo las barreras comerciales). Pero aquel que cuente con que las tasas de interés se mantendrán bajas porque los gobiernos conservadores son renuentes a los déficits necesita una lección de historia.