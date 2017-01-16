22

Trump et le déficit budgétaire américain

CAMBRIDGE – Selon un mythe né des lendemains de la crise financière, les gouvernements conservateurs favorables à l'austérité choisiraient toujours la voie de la prudence budgétaire, tandis que les gouvernements progressistes favorables à la redistribution considéraient l'endettement comme la recette miracle. Cette idée simpliste comporte une part de vérité, mais elle laisse de coté les véritables facteurs d'économie politique qui sous-tendent l'endettement.

Chaque fois qu'un parti arrive au pouvoir, il a tendance à emprunter pour financer ses priorités, sachant très bien que ce ne sera peut-être pas à lui de régler la facture. Telle est sans doute, conservatrice ou pas, la position de l'administration Trump : ne pas hésiter à creuser encore davantage le déficit budgétaire américain pour financer ses priorités en matière de réduction d'impôts et de hausse des dépenses.

Deux économistes italiens, Alberto Alesina et Guido Tabellini, et deux économistes suédois, Torsten Persson et Lars Svensson, ont proposé presque simultanément le cadre le plus adéquat pour appréhender les questions de déficit budgétaire dans les démocraties. Leurs approches ne sont pas tout à fait identiques, mais leur idée de base est la même : le gouvernement distribue de l'argent autant qu'il peut. Si par la suite l'argent vient à manquer lorsque l'opposition sera au pouvoir, c'est tant pis pour elle.

L'Histoire économique récente des USA confirme la valeur du modèle proposé par ces économistes et l'absurdité qu'il y a à prétendre que les républicains chercheraient systématiquement à équilibrer le budget, tandis que les démocrates chercheraient toujours à dépenser bien au-delà des capacités du pays. Dans les années 1980, le héros conservateur du moment, Ronald Reagan, était disposé à accepter un déficit colossal pour financer son programme de baisse d'impôt, ce qu'il a fait à une époque où le crédit était bien plus cher qu'aujourd'hui.

Au début des années 2000, un autre président républicain, George W. Bush, a suivi l'exemple de Reagan en diminuant les impôts tout en aggravant le déficit budgétaire. En 2012, en plein bras de fer sur les questions de déficit et de dette entre le Congrès contrôlé par les républicains et le président démocrate Obama, Mitt Romney, l'ex-candidat républicain à la présidence, a présenté un plan économique qui supposait de créer un déficit abyssal pour financer les baisses d'impôts et l'augmentation des dépenses militaires.

A l'autre bout de l'éventail politique, Bill Clinton, dont la présidence est considérée comme un succès par la plupart des économistes, est parvenu à un excédent budgétaire. A la fin des années 1990 certains chercheurs se sont demandés comment fonctionneraient les marchés internationaux si les USA parvenaient à se désendetter progressivement. Mais cette question est devenue sans objet du fait des baisses d'impôt et des guerres non financées décidées par le président Bush.

Dans ces conditions, pourquoi le déficit n'augmente pas à l'infini tandis qu'alternent les partis au pouvoir qui empruntent pour satisfaire leurs partisans ? Dans les démocraties qui fonctionnent bien comme les USA ou le Royaume-Uni, du fait de la mémoire collective des problèmes engendrés par le surendettement, à intervalles réguliers l'opinion publique est favorable de la baisse du ratio dette/PIB. Mais même dans ces deux pays, le déficit budgétaire est une forme de stimulation économique qui n'est pas neutre, comme dans le modèle keynésien. En réalité la dette est presque toujours le résultat d'un combat politique féroce pour déterminer les priorités budgétaires.

Certes, dans un monde en plein changement le coût de l'endettement peut être transféré d'une entité à une autre au cours du temps. Or après une baisse sur plusieurs décennies, les taux d'intérêt recommencent soudain à grimper.

L'inépuisable controverse sur le meilleur niveau de stimulation budgétaire tient essentiellement aux différentes attitudes possibles face au risque. Jusqu'à une période récente, nombre de commentateurs économiques de gauche étaient favorables à une stimulation budgétaire massive comme aux USA, mais ils paraissent avoir changé de point de vue d'un jour à l'autre (précisément le jour où Trump a été élu). Personne ne sait exactement quel est le bon équilibre entre endettement et stimulation budgétaire.

Plusieurs économistes, dont Thomas Sargent, le prix Nobel d'économie, ont écrit récemment que le niveau optimal de la dette américaine est voisin de zéro, sans recommander toutefois de le viser à cours terme, étant donné que la dette publique des USA dépasse leur PIB. Leur recommandation est en contradiction avec le point de vue exposé fin juillet dans le magazine The Economist selon lequel, plutôt que de chercher à stabiliser la dette, les pays avancés devraient prendre exemple sur le Japon dont la dette nette représente plus de 140% du PIB - le taux d'endettement le plus élevé de tous les pays avancés.

Ce n'est pas seulement l'ampleur de la dette qui compte, mais aussi sa gestion - une question que j'ai examinée dans un article récent sur la bonne combinaison d'emprunts d'Etat à court et à long terme. Certains économistes (dont Robert Skidelsky) semblent croire que la discussion sur cette gestion sert de prétexte pour justifier un budget resserré et l'austérité. Mais si les taux d'intérêt explosent sous la présidence de Trump, ce qui pourrait se produire, le gouvernement américain regrettera peut-être de ne pas avoir emprunté davantage à long terme et moins à court terme.

Si sous la présidence Trump les USA empruntent massivement dans un contexte de croissance plus rapide et d'inflation plus élevée, on peut s'attendre à une hausse brutale et généralisée des taux d'intérêt. Cela mettrait en difficulté certains pays en raison de leurs emprunts publics (par exemple l'Italie), ainsi que les entreprises qui ont emprunté sur les marchés émergents. Par contre si Trump n'érige pas des barrières commerciales, nombre de pays bénéficieront de la croissance américaine. Mais ceux qui croient que les taux d'intérêt resteront bas parce que les gouvernements conservateurs seraient hostiles au déficit ont besoin d'une bonne leçon d'Histoire économique.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz