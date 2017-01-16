Trump et le déficit budgétaire américain

CAMBRIDGE – Selon un mythe né des lendemains de la crise financière, les gouvernements conservateurs favorables à l'austérité choisiraient toujours la voie de la prudence budgétaire, tandis que les gouvernements progressistes favorables à la redistribution considéraient l'endettement comme la recette miracle. Cette idée simpliste comporte une part de vérité, mais elle laisse de coté les véritables facteurs d'économie politique qui sous-tendent l'endettement.
Chaque fois qu'un parti arrive au pouvoir, il a tendance à emprunter pour financer ses priorités, sachant très bien que ce ne sera peut-être pas à lui de régler la facture. Telle est sans doute, conservatrice ou pas, la position de l'administration Trump : ne pas hésiter à creuser encore davantage le déficit budgétaire américain pour financer ses priorités en matière de réduction d'impôts et de hausse des dépenses.
Deux économistes italiens, Alberto Alesina et Guido Tabellini, et deux économistes suédois, Torsten Persson et Lars Svensson, ont proposé presque simultanément le cadre le plus adéquat pour appréhender les questions de déficit budgétaire dans les démocraties. Leurs approches ne sont pas tout à fait identiques, mais leur idée de base est la même : le gouvernement distribue de l'argent autant qu'il peut. Si par la suite l'argent vient à manquer lorsque l'opposition sera au pouvoir, c'est tant pis pour elle.
L'Histoire économique récente des USA confirme la valeur du modèle proposé par ces économistes et l'absurdité qu'il y a à prétendre que les républicains chercheraient systématiquement à équilibrer le budget, tandis que les démocrates chercheraient toujours à dépenser bien au-delà des capacités du pays. Dans les années 1980, le héros conservateur du moment, Ronald Reagan, était disposé à accepter un déficit colossal pour financer son programme de baisse d'impôt, ce qu'il a fait à une époque où le crédit était bien plus cher qu'aujourd'hui.
Au début des années 2000, un autre président républicain, George W. Bush, a suivi l'exemple de Reagan en diminuant les impôts tout en aggravant le déficit budgétaire. En 2012, en plein bras de fer sur les questions de déficit et de dette entre le Congrès contrôlé par les républicains et le président démocrate Obama, Mitt Romney, l'ex-candidat républicain à la présidence, a présenté un plan économique qui supposait de créer un déficit abyssal pour financer les baisses d'impôts et l'augmentation des dépenses militaires.
A l'autre bout de l'éventail politique, Bill Clinton, dont la présidence est considérée comme un succès par la plupart des économistes, est parvenu à un excédent budgétaire. A la fin des années 1990 certains chercheurs se sont demandés comment fonctionneraient les marchés internationaux si les USA parvenaient à se désendetter progressivement. Mais cette question est devenue sans objet du fait des baisses d'impôt et des guerres non financées décidées par le président Bush.
Dans ces conditions, pourquoi le déficit n'augmente pas à l'infini tandis qu'alternent les partis au pouvoir qui empruntent pour satisfaire leurs partisans ? Dans les démocraties qui fonctionnent bien comme les USA ou le Royaume-Uni, du fait de la mémoire collective des problèmes engendrés par le surendettement, à intervalles réguliers l'opinion publique est favorable de la baisse du ratio dette/PIB. Mais même dans ces deux pays, le déficit budgétaire est une forme de stimulation économique qui n'est pas neutre, comme dans le modèle keynésien. En réalité la dette est presque toujours le résultat d'un combat politique féroce pour déterminer les priorités budgétaires.
Certes, dans un monde en plein changement le coût de l'endettement peut être transféré d'une entité à une autre au cours du temps. Or après une baisse sur plusieurs décennies, les taux d'intérêt recommencent soudain à grimper.
L'inépuisable controverse sur le meilleur niveau de stimulation budgétaire tient essentiellement aux différentes attitudes possibles face au risque. Jusqu'à une période récente, nombre de commentateurs économiques de gauche étaient favorables à une stimulation budgétaire massive comme aux USA, mais ils paraissent avoir changé de point de vue d'un jour à l'autre (précisément le jour où Trump a été élu). Personne ne sait exactement quel est le bon équilibre entre endettement et stimulation budgétaire.
Plusieurs économistes, dont Thomas Sargent, le prix Nobel d'économie, ont écrit récemment que le niveau optimal de la dette américaine est voisin de zéro, sans recommander toutefois de le viser à cours terme, étant donné que la dette publique des USA dépasse leur PIB. Leur recommandation est en contradiction avec le point de vue exposé fin juillet dans le magazine The Economist selon lequel, plutôt que de chercher à stabiliser la dette, les pays avancés devraient prendre exemple sur le Japon dont la dette nette représente plus de 140% du PIB - le taux d'endettement le plus élevé de tous les pays avancés.
Ce n'est pas seulement l'ampleur de la dette qui compte, mais aussi sa gestion - une question que j'ai examinée dans un article récent sur la bonne combinaison d'emprunts d'Etat à court et à long terme. Certains économistes (dont Robert Skidelsky) semblent croire que la discussion sur cette gestion sert de prétexte pour justifier un budget resserré et l'austérité. Mais si les taux d'intérêt explosent sous la présidence de Trump, ce qui pourrait se produire, le gouvernement américain regrettera peut-être de ne pas avoir emprunté davantage à long terme et moins à court terme.
Si sous la présidence Trump les USA empruntent massivement dans un contexte de croissance plus rapide et d'inflation plus élevée, on peut s'attendre à une hausse brutale et généralisée des taux d'intérêt. Cela mettrait en difficulté certains pays en raison de leurs emprunts publics (par exemple l'Italie), ainsi que les entreprises qui ont emprunté sur les marchés émergents. Par contre si Trump n'érige pas des barrières commerciales, nombre de pays bénéficieront de la croissance américaine. Mais ceux qui croient que les taux d'intérêt resteront bas parce que les gouvernements conservateurs seraient hostiles au déficit ont besoin d'une bonne leçon d'Histoire économique.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
How feasible is any coherent governance given the lack of any will to negotiate? Apparently we are going to have a new governing policy, modeled after the notion of the birthday parties: one person in the room can say and do anything he wants, and everybody else agrees and has fun. Read more
Comment Commented Gerald Silverberg
The Alesina and Tabellini model does not apply to the US before 1980 at all: the debt/GDP ratio fell continuouslyafter WW2 under a succession of different party governments and bottomed out after the Vietnam War/Great Society period. It only reversed direction under Reagan. Republicans were willing to incur substantial deficits even while they indulged in the post-Reagan delusion that they would govern unchallenged forever (something they never forgave Clinton or Obama for).
And Sargeant's notion that zero debt would be desirable is also absurd. Government debt is only another form of currency (itself a form of government debt): that is, a risk-free interest-bearing asset with a fixed maturity of various length (cash being of length zero, i.e., pure liquidity. How the financial system would operate without bonds is something of a mystery.
I call this the spectral theory of money: https://silverberg-on-meltdown-economics.blogspot.com/2015/07/a-specter-is-haunting-europe-spectral.html Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Amazing to see Rogoff the 90% debt champion in high speed reverse, now debt doesn’t matter, well at least he confesses that debt only matters to prevent the wrong guys getting a hold on it…
I think what Rogoff and clearly Sargent don’t get is that Governments have to provide the supply of riskless assets, being it sovereign debt or currency, especially in times where there is increased demand for riskless assets.
Other thing that Rogoff misses is that the increase of interest rates we are witnessing, is actually good for governments since most of public debt is due to increasing problems in the financial system, specially banks, who can, with increasing interest rates, resume normal activity and stop dragging public accounts.
All in all too soon to be saying something conclusive, what I hint is that if we start living in times where liquidity is not at premium due to foreign (specially Chinese) uncertainty about the US relations, and interest rates increasing, how will the moribund investment start behaving?
Comment Commented george jonisch
Jose, when i offer the Swiss as examples of northern habits, pattern or north-western character structure, it is not a moral conversation, altho i appreciate your questioning it from a moral point of view. I assume "the best for the most" is the goal of liberals as well as conservatives; the choice of route to get there however is predicted more by societal cultural poli-economic history. The north does things a certain way, the south another. Politics, gender, filial devotion, emotional expression are all parts of a gestalt that is "mysteriously" held together and it includes an economy pattern and approach. These patterns are passed down through what is called "the multi-generational transmission process". See the writings of Murray Bowen, MD and others in the family systems therapy literature. Because of an artificial into separate alien camps, the economists and therapists seem to be allergic to each other's related contributions so they have not been integrated with each other into an organic body of knowledge. I have written about this at www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
George, I think I get your point, what I don’t get is the logic. For example Protestants (actually I see the same thing in Roman Christian) believe in hard work and despise indigents, but at the same time they have no problems with rich people who do nothing productive (rentiers).
Swiss protestants for instance are proud of their moral standings, while living in the most immoral country of the world, a country whose wealth comes either from laundering money from crime and dictators or from the pharma industry that exploits health budgets, and the death toll in the other countries.
Comment Commented george jonisch
Comment Commented george jonisch
In this regard I agreewith the bulk of Paola sabucci's comments. I would add my own experience andthought about how systems work and how families interact with the polical economy to form citizens of any particular culture. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
"What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence?"
several possible contributors:
1 self reliance through hard work, not gifts is road to heaven. think martin luther, swiss protestans etc.
2 independence and "self" satisfaction; good fences make good neighbors:
3 many more based on non-strictly economic factors. see www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I think that all this is going to prove that most of the recession was due to financial setor problems, and the lack of measures from the Obama administration, EU and Japan to solve it, has sent us into a prolonged period of recession. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
If 8 years of zero interest rates has done little but inflate PE ratios and inflate the market (it tripled while wages for the bottom 90% were stagnant, there is a lot to day for normalizing rates. That may slow the economy and hence a counterbalancing fiscal policy seems prudent to keep things level.
But that certainly gives added weight to the government shifting to long-range debt while it is still cheap. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Trump views on China and other matters has reduced the demand for long term debt, and that's why the interest rates are increasing, not because we are on full employment. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
This is why I think fiscal policy should be taken out of the hands of elected government in the same way that monetary policy has. Let elected government decide what to spend, and also how taxes should be distributed among various taxpayers. But give an independent body control of the over-all level of taxation. This could, for instance, be control of a multiplier by which all other taxes are multiplied. Or it could be control of a broadly-based value added tax. The independent body would then be responsible to control debt over the long term, while providing any needed stimulus as required in the short term. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Paul, if you think there is a class of people that would do better than the ones who are elected, why don’t you vote for them?
The problem in going with independent institutions that make policies is that you give effective power to non elected officials. IMHO it’s just a very clumsy way of limiting democracy.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Jose, Governors of modern central banks are not elected, for similar reasons. If they were elected, they would face similar incentives, to reduce interest rates just before an election to get themselves re-elected, despite the long-term harm that would do. That is why they are appointed by elected officials, but for different terms, and are supposed to be independent. It is a system that has proven itself fairly well, I think.
I am just advocating that fiscal policy be done in a similar way, by independent technocrats appointed by elected authorities from time to time. That's not undemocratic. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Why, shouldn't policy be conducted by elected officials? They are the ones being elected.
Don't you see that your position is profoundly anti-democratic. Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
Reagan won the cold war so that was a great investment.
Clinton is a punk that benefited from the cold war win.
Bush 2 was a lousy keynesian.
Obama is the worst since Carter, and has nothing to show for his 9 trillions deficit.
Trump is not Bush or any other so you'll have to wait and see. So far he won by spending half than the corrupt Clinton, so that's a good sign. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
You clearly have a problem with your history. Amazing how can one be so ignorant Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"...high-functioning democracies such as the United States..." There is also something called 'semantic inflation'; see http://www.economist.com/blogs/johnson/2010/09/word_inflation
"...allow some support for periodic reduction of debt/GDP ratios."'; see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GFDEGDQ188S
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I don't know what economists make something so simple seem so complicated.
1) Debt is good if the returns exceed the cost of the debt. Of course this can be difficult to determine but it should be the focus of conversation and not 'how much debt is too much'.
2) Debt that is borrowed from any American source (person, corporation or central bank), where directly or indirectly, has zero effect on the country as a whole. It like loaning money from left pocket to your right pocket.
I think they SHOULD spent a lot but on the right things. How about investing heavily in robot technology to get ahead of the Chinese and Germans? No? What is that I hear Trump? Coal plants? A big wall? Modernizing the nukes? Come on - these are emotional purchases something a little like spending your inheritance on a Monster Truck - you might feel great for a while but long term it is a poor investment. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
michael, i think you are voicing what i would call, "prudence." the use of funds to produce rather than to "distribute." Productive investment of capital rather than involving government in social engineering is prudent. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
The approach called ''prudence'' does not divide conservative from liberal. It divides northwest from ''the rest''. The countries rooted in the Protestant Reformation are prone to be prudent. Those with ''Prot. Ref. background'' voting blocks in other western democracies have taken a similar approach. Why? Because their democratic northern roots are integrally connected to maintaining other Protestant capitalist values such as saving and investing. So? In order to be a saver one must trust in the stability of currency; the strength of the mark for instance. Without ''prudence'' in government spending, the currency will be inflated away. Moreover the northern value of self reliance is less prone to look at politicians as ''rescuers'' or social caretakers. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence? Read more
