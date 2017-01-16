Das Trump-Defizit

george jonisch JAN 17, 2017

Jose, when i offer the Swiss as examples of northern habits, pattern or north-western character structure, it is not a moral conversation, altho i appreciate your questioning it from a moral point of view. I assume "the best for the most" is the goal of liberals as well as conservatives; the choice of route to get there however is predicted more by societal cultural poli-economic history. The north does things a certain way, the south another. Politics, gender, filial devotion, emotional expression are all parts of a gestalt that is "mysteriously" held together and it includes an economy pattern and approach. These patterns are passed down through what is called "the multi-generational transmission process". See the writings of Murray Bowen, MD and others in the family systems therapy literature. Because of an artificial into separate alien camps, the economists and therapists seem to be allergic to each other's related contributions so they have not been integrated with each other into an organic body of knowledge. I have written about this at www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more