Das Trump-Defizit

CAMBRIDGE – Dass sparsame konservative Regierungen immer zu einer vernünftigen Haushaltsführung neigen und umverteilungsorientierte Progressive große Defizite als das größte „Free Lunch“ der Welt sehen, ist nach der Finanzkrise zu einem Mythos geworden. Diese zu stark vereinfachende Sichtweise mag ein Körnchen Wahrheit enthalten, aber sie geht völlig an der grundlegenden politischen Ökonomie der Defizite vorbei.
Tatsache ist, dass eine Regierung immer dann, wenn sie völlig von einer einzigen Partei kontrolliert wird, einen mächtigen Anreiz hat, zur Finanzierung ihrer Prioritäten Kredite aufzunehmen – im Wissen, dass sie nicht unbedingt diejenige ist, die die Rechnung zahlen muss. Also ist zu erwarten, dass die Regierung des gewählten US-Präsidenten Donald Trump, ob sie nun konservativ ist oder nicht, das Haushaltsdefizit aggressiv vergrößern wird, um ihr Steuer- und Ausgabenprogramm zu finanzieren.
Der beste theoretische Rahmen zur Diskussion von staatlichen Haushaltsdefiziten in Demokratien wurde in den späten 1980er Jahren von den italienischen Wissenschaftlern Alberto Alesina und Guido Tabellini eingeführt, etwa zeitgleich mit der Arbeit der beiden Schweden Torsten Persson und Lars Svensson. Ihre Ansätze unterscheiden sich zwar leicht im Detail, aber die Grundidee ist die gleiche: Man gibt seinen Freunden Geld, solange es möglich ist. Sollte später, wenn die Opposition an der Macht ist, weniger Geld zur Verfügung stehen, dann ist das deren Problem.
Um die Einsichten des italienisch-schwedischen Modells bestätigt zu bekommen, muss man nur die jüngste US-amerikanische Geschichte betrachten. Dies belegt auch die Absurdität der Behauptung, die Republikaner würden sich immer um einen ausgeglichenen Haushalt bemühen, während die Demokraten angeblich immer über ihre Verhältnisse leben. In den 1980ern war Ronald Reagan, der Held der Konservativen, bereit, für seine ehrgeizigen Steuersenkungspläne enorme Defizite in Kauf zu nehmen, und dies zu einer Zeit, als die Aufnahme von Krediten nicht billig war.
Anfang der 2000er Jahre ist dann ein anderer republikanischer Präsident, George W. Bush, in Reagans Fußstapfen getreten und hat erneut die Steuern gesenkt und das Defizit aufgebläht. Und 2012, auf dem Höhepunkt des Patts zwischen dem republikanisch kontrollierten Kongress und dem demokratischen Präsidenten Barack Obama beim Thema der Defizite und Staatsschulden, stellte der republikanische Präsidentschaftskandidat Mitt Romney einen wirtschaftlichen Plan vor, der zur Finanzierung von Steuererleichterungen und höherer Militärausgaben erstaunlich hohe Defizite vorsah.
Auf der anderen Seite des Spektrums steht der demokratische Präsident Bill Clinton, der während einer Amtszeit, die nach Ansicht der meisten akademischen Ökonomen sehr erfolgreich war, tatsächlich staatliche Überschüsse erwirtschaften konnte. In der Tat fragten sich Ende der 1990 manche Wissenschaftler, wie die internationalen Märkte wohl funktionieren könnten, wenn die US-Regierung nach und nach alle Schulden abbauen würde. Durch ihre Steuersenkungen und die Kriege auf Pump stellte die darauf folgende Bush-Regierung dann sicher, dass dies niemals zu einem Problem wurde.
Wodurch kann dann verhindert werden, dass die Defizite angesichts wechselnder Regierungsparteien, die sich zugunsten ihrer Unterstützer verschulden, immer höher werden? In hochfunktionalen Demokratien wie den Vereinigten Staaten oder Großbritannien ist die kollektive Erinnerung an die Probleme hoher Schulden groß genug, um den Verschuldungsgrad von Zeit zu Zeit immer wieder zu verringern. Aber sogar in diesen Ländern sind Haushaltsdefizite keine solch sterile und neutrale Formen wirtschaftlicher Stimulanz, wie es das klassische keynesianische Modell nahelegt. Statt dessen sind Defizite fast immer das Ergebnis heftiger politischer Auseinandersetzungen über haushaltspolitische Prioritäten.
Natürlich können sich die Kosten hoher Schuldenlasten mit der Zeit ändern. Nachdem sie seit Jahrzehnten gesunken sind, könnten die Zinsen nun plötzlich wieder anfangen zu steigen.
Ein zentraler Faktor bei der ständigen Auseinandersetzung darüber, wieviel Stimulus optimal ist, ist die unterschiedliche Einschätzung von Risiken. Bis vor kurzem haben sich viele linksgerichtete Wirtschaftskommentatoren in den USA für massive wirtschaftliche Stimuli eingesetzt, obwohl sie ihre Einschätzung über Nacht geändert zu haben scheinen (genau genommen in der Nacht, in der Trump gewählt wurde). Niemand weiß genau, wie ein vernünftiger mittlerer Weg zwischen Schulden und Stimuli aussehen könnte.
Gemeinsam mit anderen hat der Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Thomas Sargent kürzlich argumentiert, das optimale Schuldenniveau der USA läge tatsächlich ziemlich nahe bei Null, obwohl er angesichts der US-Staatsschulden von aktuell über 100% des BIP nicht empfiehlt, dies schnell erreichen zu wollen. Seine Empfehlung steht im Widerspruch zu der Ansicht (die erst kürzlich in einem Leitartikel des Economist vertreten wurde), dass sich alle Industriestaaten, anstatt ihre Schulden zu stabilisieren, ein Beispiel an Japan nehmen sollten (wo die Nettoverschuldung bei über 140% des BIP liegt, dem höchsten Wert dieser Staatengruppe).
Wichtig ist nicht nur die Höhe der Schulden, sondern auch, wie sie gestaltet werden – eine Frage, die ich in einem aktuellen Kommentar über die richtige Mischung langfristiger und kurzfristiger staatlicher Kreditaufnahme untersucht habe. Einige Experten wie Robert Skidelsky scheinen zu glauben, Diskussionen darüber, wie die Fälligkeitsstruktur von Staatsschulden verwaltet werden sollte, seien eine Art trojanisches Pferd für enge Budgets und Sparmaßnahmen. Aber wenn unter Trump die Zinsen steigen (was durchaus möglich ist), wird sich die US-Regierung noch wünschen, weniger kurzfristige und mehr langfristige Kredite aufgenommen zu haben.
Führt eine Trump-Präsidentschaft zu einer massiven Neuverschuldung, könnte bei gleichzeitigem schnelleren Wachstum und höherer Inflation ein scharfer Anstieg der globalen Zinssätze folgen. Dies würde zu massivem Druck auf Schwachstellen in aller Welt (beispielsweise die Staatschulden Italiens) und auf die Unternehmenskredite in den Schwellenländern führen. Von einem Wachstum der USA werden viele Länder profitieren (falls Trump nicht gleichzeitig Handelsbarrieren aufbaut). Aber jeder, der sich darauf verlässt, dass die Zinsen niedrig bleiben, weil konservative Regierungen angeblich defizitscheu sind, braucht Geschichtsunterricht.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (22)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
How feasible is any coherent governance given the lack of any will to negotiate? Apparently we are going to have a new governing policy, modeled after the notion of the birthday parties: one person in the room can say and do anything he wants, and everybody else agrees and has fun. Read more
Comment Commented Gerald Silverberg
The Alesina and Tabellini model does not apply to the US before 1980 at all: the debt/GDP ratio fell continuouslyafter WW2 under a succession of different party governments and bottomed out after the Vietnam War/Great Society period. It only reversed direction under Reagan. Republicans were willing to incur substantial deficits even while they indulged in the post-Reagan delusion that they would govern unchallenged forever (something they never forgave Clinton or Obama for).
And Sargeant's notion that zero debt would be desirable is also absurd. Government debt is only another form of currency (itself a form of government debt): that is, a risk-free interest-bearing asset with a fixed maturity of various length (cash being of length zero, i.e., pure liquidity. How the financial system would operate without bonds is something of a mystery.
I call this the spectral theory of money: https://silverberg-on-meltdown-economics.blogspot.com/2015/07/a-specter-is-haunting-europe-spectral.html Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Amazing to see Rogoff the 90% debt champion in high speed reverse, now debt doesn’t matter, well at least he confesses that debt only matters to prevent the wrong guys getting a hold on it…
I think what Rogoff and clearly Sargent don’t get is that Governments have to provide the supply of riskless assets, being it sovereign debt or currency, especially in times where there is increased demand for riskless assets.
Other thing that Rogoff misses is that the increase of interest rates we are witnessing, is actually good for governments since most of public debt is due to increasing problems in the financial system, specially banks, who can, with increasing interest rates, resume normal activity and stop dragging public accounts.
All in all too soon to be saying something conclusive, what I hint is that if we start living in times where liquidity is not at premium due to foreign (specially Chinese) uncertainty about the US relations, and interest rates increasing, how will the moribund investment start behaving?
Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
Jose, when i offer the Swiss as examples of northern habits, pattern or north-western character structure, it is not a moral conversation, altho i appreciate your questioning it from a moral point of view. I assume "the best for the most" is the goal of liberals as well as conservatives; the choice of route to get there however is predicted more by societal cultural poli-economic history. The north does things a certain way, the south another. Politics, gender, filial devotion, emotional expression are all parts of a gestalt that is "mysteriously" held together and it includes an economy pattern and approach. These patterns are passed down through what is called "the multi-generational transmission process". See the writings of Murray Bowen, MD and others in the family systems therapy literature. Because of an artificial into separate alien camps, the economists and therapists seem to be allergic to each other's related contributions so they have not been integrated with each other into an organic body of knowledge. I have written about this at www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
George, I think I get your point, what I don’t get is the logic. For example Protestants (actually I see the same thing in Roman Christian) believe in hard work and despise indigents, but at the same time they have no problems with rich people who do nothing productive (rentiers).
Swiss protestants for instance are proud of their moral standings, while living in the most immoral country of the world, a country whose wealth comes either from laundering money from crime and dictators or from the pharma industry that exploits health budgets, and the death toll in the other countries.
Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
Agreed Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
In this regard I agreewith the bulk of Paola sabucci's comments. I would add my own experience andthought about how systems work and how families interact with the polical economy to form citizens of any particular culture. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
"What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence?"
several possible contributors:
1 self reliance through hard work, not gifts is road to heaven. think martin luther, swiss protestans etc.
2 independence and "self" satisfaction; good fences make good neighbors:
3 many more based on non-strictly economic factors. see www.parentingandsocieties.com Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
I think that all this is going to prove that most of the recession was due to financial setor problems, and the lack of measures from the Obama administration, EU and Japan to solve it, has sent us into a prolonged period of recession. Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
If 8 years of zero interest rates has done little but inflate PE ratios and inflate the market (it tripled while wages for the bottom 90% were stagnant, there is a lot to day for normalizing rates. That may slow the economy and hence a counterbalancing fiscal policy seems prudent to keep things level.
But that certainly gives added weight to the government shifting to long-range debt while it is still cheap. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Trump views on China and other matters has reduced the demand for long term debt, and that's why the interest rates are increasing, not because we are on full employment. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
This is why I think fiscal policy should be taken out of the hands of elected government in the same way that monetary policy has. Let elected government decide what to spend, and also how taxes should be distributed among various taxpayers. But give an independent body control of the over-all level of taxation. This could, for instance, be control of a multiplier by which all other taxes are multiplied. Or it could be control of a broadly-based value added tax. The independent body would then be responsible to control debt over the long term, while providing any needed stimulus as required in the short term. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Paul, if you think there is a class of people that would do better than the ones who are elected, why don’t you vote for them?
The problem in going with independent institutions that make policies is that you give effective power to non elected officials. IMHO it’s just a very clumsy way of limiting democracy.
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Jose, Governors of modern central banks are not elected, for similar reasons. If they were elected, they would face similar incentives, to reduce interest rates just before an election to get themselves re-elected, despite the long-term harm that would do. That is why they are appointed by elected officials, but for different terms, and are supposed to be independent. It is a system that has proven itself fairly well, I think.
I am just advocating that fiscal policy be done in a similar way, by independent technocrats appointed by elected authorities from time to time. That's not undemocratic. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Why, shouldn't policy be conducted by elected officials? They are the ones being elected.
Don't you see that your position is profoundly anti-democratic. Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
Reagan won the cold war so that was a great investment.
Clinton is a punk that benefited from the cold war win.
Bush 2 was a lousy keynesian.
Obama is the worst since Carter, and has nothing to show for his 9 trillions deficit.
Trump is not Bush or any other so you'll have to wait and see. So far he won by spending half than the corrupt Clinton, so that's a good sign. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
You clearly have a problem with your history. Amazing how can one be so ignorant Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"...high-functioning democracies such as the United States..." There is also something called 'semantic inflation'; see http://www.economist.com/blogs/johnson/2010/09/word_inflation
"...allow some support for periodic reduction of debt/GDP ratios."'; see https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GFDEGDQ188S
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I don't know what economists make something so simple seem so complicated.
1) Debt is good if the returns exceed the cost of the debt. Of course this can be difficult to determine but it should be the focus of conversation and not 'how much debt is too much'.
2) Debt that is borrowed from any American source (person, corporation or central bank), where directly or indirectly, has zero effect on the country as a whole. It like loaning money from left pocket to your right pocket.
I think they SHOULD spent a lot but on the right things. How about investing heavily in robot technology to get ahead of the Chinese and Germans? No? What is that I hear Trump? Coal plants? A big wall? Modernizing the nukes? Come on - these are emotional purchases something a little like spending your inheritance on a Monster Truck - you might feel great for a while but long term it is a poor investment. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
michael, i think you are voicing what i would call, "prudence." the use of funds to produce rather than to "distribute." Productive investment of capital rather than involving government in social engineering is prudent. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
The approach called ''prudence'' does not divide conservative from liberal. It divides northwest from ''the rest''. The countries rooted in the Protestant Reformation are prone to be prudent. Those with ''Prot. Ref. background'' voting blocks in other western democracies have taken a similar approach. Why? Because their democratic northern roots are integrally connected to maintaining other Protestant capitalist values such as saving and investing. So? In order to be a saver one must trust in the stability of currency; the strength of the mark for instance. Without ''prudence'' in government spending, the currency will be inflated away. Moreover the northern value of self reliance is less prone to look at politicians as ''rescuers'' or social caretakers. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
What I don't understand is why protestants would think that investing in social measures and increasing the standard of living of the population is prodigality, while giving the money to selected rich people is prudence? Read more
Featured
Looking Back on Barack
Jeffrey Frankel thinks that the outgoing US president has not received nearly enough credit for his achievements.
Economic Crises and the Crisis of Economics
Paola Subacchi calls on economists to develop a new code of conduct to restore their profession's credibility.
Trump Before Trump
Barry Eichengreen makes the case for Britain's Enoch Powell as the US president-elect's closest political forebear.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.