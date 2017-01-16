22

Das Trump-Defizit

CAMBRIDGE – Dass sparsame konservative Regierungen immer zu einer vernünftigen Haushaltsführung neigen und umverteilungsorientierte Progressive große Defizite als das größte „Free Lunch“ der Welt sehen, ist nach der Finanzkrise zu einem Mythos geworden. Diese zu stark vereinfachende Sichtweise mag ein Körnchen Wahrheit enthalten, aber sie geht völlig an der grundlegenden politischen Ökonomie der Defizite vorbei.

Tatsache ist, dass eine Regierung immer dann, wenn sie völlig von einer einzigen Partei kontrolliert wird, einen mächtigen Anreiz hat, zur Finanzierung ihrer Prioritäten Kredite aufzunehmen – im Wissen, dass sie nicht unbedingt diejenige ist, die die Rechnung zahlen muss. Also ist zu erwarten, dass die Regierung des gewählten US-Präsidenten Donald Trump, ob sie nun konservativ ist oder nicht, das Haushaltsdefizit aggressiv vergrößern wird, um ihr Steuer- und Ausgabenprogramm zu finanzieren.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Der beste theoretische Rahmen zur Diskussion von staatlichen Haushaltsdefiziten in Demokratien wurde in den späten 1980er Jahren von den italienischen Wissenschaftlern Alberto Alesina und Guido Tabellini eingeführt, etwa zeitgleich mit der Arbeit der beiden Schweden Torsten Persson und Lars Svensson. Ihre Ansätze unterscheiden sich zwar leicht im Detail, aber die Grundidee ist die gleiche: Man gibt seinen Freunden Geld, solange es möglich ist. Sollte später, wenn die Opposition an der Macht ist, weniger Geld zur Verfügung stehen, dann ist das deren Problem.

Um die Einsichten des italienisch-schwedischen Modells bestätigt zu bekommen, muss man nur die jüngste US-amerikanische Geschichte betrachten. Dies belegt auch die Absurdität der Behauptung, die Republikaner würden sich immer um einen ausgeglichenen Haushalt bemühen, während die Demokraten angeblich immer über ihre Verhältnisse leben. In den 1980ern war Ronald Reagan, der Held der Konservativen, bereit, für seine ehrgeizigen Steuersenkungspläne enorme Defizite in Kauf zu nehmen, und dies zu einer Zeit, als die Aufnahme von Krediten nicht billig war.

Anfang der 2000er Jahre ist dann ein anderer republikanischer Präsident, George W. Bush, in Reagans Fußstapfen getreten und hat erneut die Steuern gesenkt und das Defizit aufgebläht. Und 2012, auf dem Höhepunkt des Patts zwischen dem republikanisch kontrollierten Kongress und dem demokratischen Präsidenten Barack Obama beim Thema der Defizite und Staatsschulden, stellte der republikanische Präsidentschaftskandidat Mitt Romney einen wirtschaftlichen Plan vor, der zur Finanzierung von Steuererleichterungen und höherer Militärausgaben erstaunlich hohe Defizite vorsah.

Auf der anderen Seite des Spektrums steht der demokratische Präsident Bill Clinton, der während einer Amtszeit, die nach Ansicht der meisten akademischen Ökonomen sehr erfolgreich war, tatsächlich staatliche Überschüsse erwirtschaften konnte. In der Tat fragten sich Ende der 1990 manche Wissenschaftler, wie die internationalen Märkte wohl funktionieren könnten, wenn die US-Regierung nach und nach alle Schulden abbauen würde. Durch ihre Steuersenkungen und die Kriege auf Pump stellte die darauf folgende Bush-Regierung dann sicher, dass dies niemals zu einem Problem wurde.

Wodurch kann dann verhindert werden, dass die Defizite angesichts wechselnder Regierungsparteien, die sich zugunsten ihrer Unterstützer verschulden, immer höher werden? In hochfunktionalen Demokratien wie den Vereinigten Staaten oder Großbritannien ist die kollektive Erinnerung an die Probleme hoher Schulden groß genug, um den Verschuldungsgrad von Zeit zu Zeit immer wieder zu verringern. Aber sogar in diesen Ländern sind Haushaltsdefizite keine solch sterile und neutrale Formen wirtschaftlicher Stimulanz, wie es das klassische keynesianische Modell nahelegt. Statt dessen sind Defizite fast immer das Ergebnis heftiger politischer Auseinandersetzungen über haushaltspolitische Prioritäten.

Natürlich können sich die Kosten hoher Schuldenlasten mit der Zeit ändern. Nachdem sie seit Jahrzehnten gesunken sind, könnten die Zinsen nun plötzlich wieder anfangen zu steigen.

Ein zentraler Faktor bei der ständigen Auseinandersetzung darüber, wieviel Stimulus optimal ist, ist die unterschiedliche Einschätzung von Risiken. Bis vor kurzem haben sich viele linksgerichtete Wirtschaftskommentatoren in den USA für massive wirtschaftliche Stimuli eingesetzt, obwohl sie ihre Einschätzung über Nacht geändert zu haben scheinen (genau genommen in der Nacht, in der Trump gewählt wurde). Niemand weiß genau, wie ein vernünftiger mittlerer Weg zwischen Schulden und Stimuli aussehen könnte.

Gemeinsam mit anderen hat der Wirtschaftsnobelpreisträger Thomas Sargent kürzlich argumentiert, das optimale Schuldenniveau der USA läge tatsächlich ziemlich nahe bei Null, obwohl er angesichts der US-Staatsschulden von aktuell über 100% des BIP nicht empfiehlt, dies schnell erreichen zu wollen. Seine Empfehlung steht im Widerspruch zu der Ansicht (die erst kürzlich in einem Leitartikel des Economist vertreten wurde), dass sich alle Industriestaaten, anstatt ihre Schulden zu stabilisieren, ein Beispiel an Japan nehmen sollten (wo die Nettoverschuldung bei über 140% des BIP liegt, dem höchsten Wert dieser Staatengruppe).

Wichtig ist nicht nur die Höhe der Schulden, sondern auch, wie sie gestaltet werden – eine Frage, die ich in einem aktuellen Kommentar über die richtige Mischung langfristiger und kurzfristiger staatlicher Kreditaufnahme untersucht habe. Einige Experten wie Robert Skidelsky scheinen zu glauben, Diskussionen darüber, wie die Fälligkeitsstruktur von Staatsschulden verwaltet werden sollte, seien eine Art trojanisches Pferd für enge Budgets und Sparmaßnahmen. Aber wenn unter Trump die Zinsen steigen (was durchaus möglich ist), wird sich die US-Regierung noch wünschen, weniger kurzfristige und mehr langfristige Kredite aufgenommen zu haben.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Führt eine Trump-Präsidentschaft zu einer massiven Neuverschuldung, könnte bei gleichzeitigem schnelleren Wachstum und höherer Inflation ein scharfer Anstieg der globalen Zinssätze folgen. Dies würde zu massivem Druck auf Schwachstellen in aller Welt (beispielsweise die Staatschulden Italiens) und auf die Unternehmenskredite in den Schwellenländern führen. Von einem Wachstum der USA werden viele Länder profitieren (falls Trump nicht gleichzeitig Handelsbarrieren aufbaut). Aber jeder, der sich darauf verlässt, dass die Zinsen niedrig bleiben, weil konservative Regierungen angeblich defizitscheu sind, braucht Geschichtsunterricht.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff