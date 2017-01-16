22

كمبريدج ــ إنها أسطورة تعود إلى فترة ما بعد الأزمة المالية تلك التي تزعم أن الحكومات المحافظة تفضل دائما الحصافة المالية، في حين تنظر الحكومات التقدمية المتوجهة نحو إعادة التوزيع إلى العجز الضخم باعتباره وجبة الغداء المجانية الأكبر في العالم. الواقع أن هذا المنظور التبسيطي يفوته بشدة، ربما برغم احتوائه على ذرة من الحقيقة، أن ينتبه إلى الاقتصاد السياسي الأساسي الحقيقي وراء قضية العجز.

الحقيقة هي أنه كلما فَرَض حزب واحد سيطرته الصارمة على الحكومة، ينشأ لديه حافز قوي للاقتراض لتمويل أولوياته، وهو يعلم أنه لن يكون الطرف الذي يتوجب عليه تحمل الفاتورة بالضرورة. وعلى هذا فمن المتوقع أن تلجأ إدارة الرئيس المنتخب دونالد ترامب، سواء كانت محافظة أو لم تكن، إلى الاستفادة بشكل عدواني من عجز الموازنة لتمويل أولوياتها للضرائب والإنفاق.

في أواخر الثمانينيات، اقترح باحثان إيطاليان، ألبرتو أليسينا وجويدو تابيليني، في نفس الوقت تقريبا مع باحثين سويديين، تورستن بيرسون ولارس سفينسون، الإطار الأكثر دقة للتفكير في عجز ميزانيات الحكومات في الدول الديمقراطية. ورغم أن أساليبهم اختلفت قليلا في التفاصيل، فإن الفكرة الأساسية هي ذاتها: أن تعطي المال لأصدقائك ما دام هذا بإمكانك. وإذا أصبح المال المتاح أقل من أن يكفي الجميع في وقت لاحق، عندما يتولى الحزب المعارض دوره في السلطة، فإن هذا يصبح أمرا بالغ السوء.

وما علينا إلا أن نتذكر التاريخ الاقتصادي الأميركي الحديث لكي نؤكد على الرؤية الراجحة التي اتسم بها النموذج الإيطالي/السويدي ــ ولكي ندرك مدى عبثية المزاعم بأن الجمهوريين يسعون دائما إلى ضبط الموازنة في حين يحاول الديمقراطيون دائما الإنفاق بما يتجاوز إمكانات البلاد. في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، كان بطل المحافظين رونالد ريجان على استعداد للتسامح مع عجز هائل لتمويل خططه الطموحة لخفض الضرائب، وقد فعل هذا في عصر عندما لم يكن الاقتراض رخيصا.

في أوائل العقد الأول من القرن الحادي والعشرين، اتبع الرئيس الجمهوري جورج دبليو بوش كتيب إرشادات ريجان، فخفض الضرائب مرة أخرى ودفع العجز إلى الارتفاع إلى عنان السماء. وفي عام 2012، في أوج المواجهة بين الكونجرس الذي يسيطر عليه الجمهوريون والرئيس الديمقراطي باراك أوباما حول العجز والدين الوطني، عَرَض المرشح الرئاسي الجمهوري مِت رومني خطة اقتصادية اشتملت على عجز هائل لتمويل التخفيضات الضريبية وزيادة الإنفاق العسكري.

على الجانب الآخر من الطيف، نجح الرئيس الديمقراطي بِل كلينتون، خلال ما اعتبره أغلب الاقتصاديين الأكاديميين رئاسة ناجحة للغاية، في تحقيق فائض في ميزانية الحكومة. والواقع أن بعض الباحثين تساءلوا في أواخر التسعينيات كيف قد تعمل الأسواق الدولية إذا نجحت حكومة الولايات المتحدة في سداد كل ديونها تدريجيا. ثم جاءت تخفيضات بوش الضريبية والحروب التي خاضها لكي تضمن أن هذا الاحتمال لن يتحقق أبدا.

ما الذي يمنع العجز إذن من التصاعد مع تناوب الأحزاب على السطلة واقتراضها لكي تساعد أنصارها؟ تتمتع الديمقراطيات الناجحة مثل الولايات المتحدة أو المملكة المتحدة بالقدر الكافي من الذاكرة الجمعية للمشاكل الناجمة عن ارتفاع الديون بما يجعلها تسمح ببعض الدعم للخفض الدوري لنسب الدين إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. ولكن حتى في الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، لا يأتي العجز في أشكال معقمة ومحايدة من التحفيز الاقتصادي، كما هي الحال في نموذج جون ماينارد كينز الأكاديمي. بل يأتي العجز في كل الأحوال تقريبا كنتاج لاقتتال سياسي داخلي شرس حول الأولويات المالية.

بطبيعة الحال، في عالم متغير على نحو مستمر، من الممكن أن تتغير تكاليف حمل أعباء ديون ضخمة بمرور الوقت. فبعد انخفاضها لعقود من الزمن تبدأ أسعار الفائدة في الارتفاع فجأة.

تشكل المواقف المختلفة في إدارة المخاطر عاملا مركزيا في الجدال الدائم بشأن الحجم الأمثل من التحفيز. فحتى وقت قريب، كان العديد من المعلقين الاقتصاديين من ذوي الميول اليسارية يسوقون الحجج لصالح التحفيز المالي الضخم في الولايات المتحدة، برغم أنهم يرون كيف تغيرت مواقفهم بين عشية وضحاها (الليلة التي انتُخِب فيها ترامب على وجه التحديد). ولا أحد يدري على وجه اليقين أين قد يكون الخط الوسط المعقول بين الديون والتحفيز.

زعم الخبير الاقتصادي الحائز على جائزة نوبل توماس سارجنت وغيره مؤخرا أن المستوى الأمثل من الدين في الولايات المتحدة قريب للغاية من الصِفر في واقع الأمر، ولو أنه لا يوصي بمحاولة الوصول إلى هذا المستوى في أي وقت قريب، خاصة وأن ديون الحكومة الأميركية أصبحت الآن أعلى من 100% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. وتتناقض توصية سارجنت مع وجهة النظر (التي تبناها مقال رئيسي في مجلة الإيكونوميست مؤخرا) التي ترى أن كل الدول المتقدمة ينبغي لها بدلا من تثبيت استقرار الدين أن تهدف إلى محاكاة اليابان (حيث تجاوز صافي الدين 140% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وهي أعلى نسبة بين الاقتصادات المتقدمة).

الأمر المهم هنا ليس فقط مستوى الدين، بل وأيضا كيف يُدار ــ وهو السؤال الذي قمت بدراسته في تعليق أخير يركز على المزيج الصحيح من الاقتراض الحكومي الطويل الأمد والقصير الأمد. ويبدو أن بعض المراقبين، بما في ذلك روبرت سكيدلسكي، يتصورون أن مناقشة الكيفية التي ينبغي أن تُدار بها هياكل استحقاق الديون الحكومية تُعَد على نحو أو آخر ذريعة أو وسيلة مستترة لإحكام الميزانيات وفرض التقشف. ولكن إذا ارتفعت أسعار الفائدة في عصر ترامب (وهو أمر محتمل إلى حد كبير)، فسوف تتمنى الحكومة الأميركية لو أنها اختارت الإقلال من الاقتراض القصير الأجل والإكثار من الاقتراض الطويل الأجل.

إذا ترتب على رئاسة ترامب الاقتراض المفرط ــ جنبا إلى جنب مع النمو الأسرع والتضخم الأعلى ــ فقد يتبع ذلك بسهولة ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الفائدة العالمية، وهو ما من شأنه أن يفرض ضغوطا هائلة على النقاط الضعيفة في مختلف أنحاء العالم (على سبيل المثال، الاقتراض العام الإيطالي) وعلى اقتراض الشركات في الأسواق الناشئة. وسوف تستفيد دول كثيرة من النمو في الولايات المتحدة (إذا لم يعمل ترامب في ذات الوقت على إقامة الحواجز التجارية). لكن كل من يعتمد على بقاء أسعار الفائدة عند مستويات منخفضة لأن الحكومات المحافظة كارهة للعجز فهو في احتياج إلى درس في التاريخ.

