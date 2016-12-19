63

美国工人的坏消息

纽约—随着美国当选总统陆续任命内阁，我们可以从中窥探出特朗普政府经济政策具有怎样可能的方向和影响？

平心而论，仍然存在巨大的不确定性。和诸多其他领域一样，特朗普的经济政策承诺和陈述前后不一。他总是指责别人撒谎，但他的经济主张和承诺——事实上，是他的一整套治国理念——可以与纳粹德国的“大谎言”宣传家相媲美。

特朗普将掌舵一个处于强劲上升趋势的经济，三季度GDP增长年率达到了令人印象深刻的3.2%，11月失业率为4.6%。相反，2009年奥巴马总统开始执政时，小布什留给他的是一个滑向深度衰退的经济。与布什一样，特朗普是又一位输掉普选仍然当选的总统，只能装作有权采取极端政策的样子。

特朗普要想兑现他的承诺——提高基础设施和国防支出，同时大规模减税和降低赤字，只能大量使用所谓的巫毒经济学。政府已经“减肥”了几十年，如今减无可减：联邦政府就业占总人口的百分比比30年前里根总统的小政府时代还要低。

众多前军官进入特朗普内阁或出任顾问，这样看来，尽管特朗普与俄罗斯总统普京关系密切，并与全球独裁者和极权者结成非正式联盟，但美国仍有可能在不可能用于不存在的敌人身上的武器花掉更多钱。如果特朗普的卫生部长成功地撤销作为奥巴马医保的基础的平衡法案，那么要么医疗成本上升，要么医疗服务质量下降——并且很有可能兼而有之。

竞选期间，特朗普承诺要对将美国就业外包的企业高管采取强硬态度。如今，他将开利公司（Carrier）将保留我的家乡印第安纳州的800个工作岗位哪来当作他的方针见效的证据。但这一协议将让纳税人花费700万美元，并且家庭采暖和空IT奥设备制造商开利公司仍会将1,300个岗位外包给墨西哥。这绝非可靠的产业或经济政策，并且无助于在全��范围提高工资或创造优质岗位。这是开政府之门揖要求补贴的公司高管之盗。

类似地，基础设施支出增加通过税收优惠实现，这有助于对冲基金，而无助于美国资产负债表：这些项目的长期历史记录表明，它们基本上不具有资金价值。在政府可以以近零利率借贷的情况下，公众的成本特别高昂。如果这些公私合作项目和其他地区别无二致，那么政府将承担风险，而对冲基金将获得利润。

关于“万事俱备”（shovel-ready）的基础设施的争论发生在八年前，但好像已经是遥远的回忆了。如果特朗普选择万事俱备项目，对生产率的长期影响将微乎其微；如果他选择真正的基础设施项目，对经济增长的短期影响将微乎其微。而后置（back-loaded）刺激有其自身的问题，除非能够非常谨慎地进行管理。

如果特朗普的美国财政部长提名人选、前高盛公司成员、资深对冲基金人士史蒂文·姆努钦（Steven Mnuchin）与他的同行一模一样，那么随他上位的专长将是避税，而不是设计合理的税收制度。“好”好是税收改革势在必行，并且很可能由众议长保罗·莱恩（Paul Ryan）和他的团队执行——为富人制定累进性较低、对资本较友好的税制，这是共和党长期追求的目标。共和党将通过废除房产税最终实现他们由来已久的企图——建立一个富人统治的王朝，这与该党曾经广为宣传的“机会平等”口号完全是南辕北辙。

大规模减水和大规模增支势必导致大规模赤字。要将这一逻辑与特朗普降低赤字的承诺相洽，有可能需要回归里根时代的魔法思维：尽管几十年来的事实都指向反面，但这一回富人减税给经济带来的刺激将足以大到让税收收入能够有所上升。

这个故事对于支持特朗普的愤怒的锈带失业选民可不是什么美好回忆。错乱的预算政策将让美联储更快地实施利率正常化。一些人着眼于通胀抬头（考虑到低失业率）；一些人认为长时间极低利率已经扭曲了资本市场；一些人想“补充弹药”，从而当经济再次下滑时，美联储可以降低利率。

特朗普指出，美联储应该提高利率。从去年12月迈出正常化第一步的美联储几乎肯定会照办——而特朗普将很快为他所想要的东西后悔。很有可能，货币收缩的影响将压倒财政刺激，让目前已经上路的奥巴马增长熄火。提高利率将影响就业岗位的创造、令美元升值，导致更大的贸易赤字和更少的制造业岗位——这与特朗普的承诺正好相反。与此同时，他的税收政策给中产阶级和工作家庭的收益有限——并且不如医疗、教育和社会计划被削减所造成的损失大。

如果特朗普发动贸易战——比如，通过兑现其向中国进口品征收45%的关税以及在美墨边境筑墙的承诺——那么对经济的影响将更加严重。特朗普的亿万富翁内阁可以继续买古驰手包和10,000美元的伊万卡珠宝，但普通美国人的生活成本将大幅上升；而失去了来自墨西哥和其他地方的零部件，制造业岗位将变得更加稀缺。

诚然，随着特朗普重新填补被他清理过的门户，仍然会有一些就业岗位创造出来——主要是坐落华盛顿K街沿线的游说集团的岗位。事实上，美国的司法腐败可能已经严重到了自20世纪20年代哈丁总统时代以来从未见过的程度。

而美国和世界目前真的看不到任何希望之光。特朗普上台对美国经济和工人固然是个坏消息，其气候变化、人权、媒体和确保和平与稳定的政策对所有人的伤害也一样深远。