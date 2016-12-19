63

أخبار سيئة للعمال في أميركا

نيويورك ــ في حين يعكف رئيس الولايات المتحدة المنتخب دونالد ترامب على تشكيل حكومته، تُرى ماذا عَلِمنا عن الاتجاه المحتمل والتأثيرات التي قد تخلفها السياسة الاقتصادية التي ستنتهجها إدارته؟

من المؤكد أن شكوكا هائلة تظل قائمة. فكما هي الحال في مجالات أخرى كثيرة، كانت وعود ترامب وتصريحاته بشأن السياسة الاقتصادية متضاربة. وفي حين دأب ترامب على اتهام آخرين بالكذب، فإن العديد من تأكيداته ووعوده الاقتصادية ــ بل ورؤيته للحكم بالكامل ــ تبدو أقرب إلى "الكذبة الكبرى" التي اخترعتها الدعاية النازية.

سوف يتولى ترامب المسؤولية عن اقتصاد يشهد اتجاها تصاعديا قويا، مع نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الربع الثالث بمعدل سنوي مبهر بلغ 3.2% وانخفاض معدل البطالة إلى 4.6% في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني. في المقابل، عندما تسلم الرئيس باراك أوباما مهام منصبه في عام 2009، ورث من جورج دبليو بوش اقتصادا غارقا في ركود عميق. ومثله كمثل بوش، يُعَد ترامب رئيسا جمهوريا آخر يشغل المنصب على الرغم من خسارته للتصويت الشعبي، فقط لكي يتظاهر بأنه يحمل تفويضا يسمح له بتنفيذ سياسات متطرفة.

يتمثل السبيل الوحيد الذي قد يتمكن ترامب من خلاله من التوفيق بين وعوده بزيادة الإنفاق على البنية الأساسية والدفاع، والتخفيضات الضريبية الكبيرة، وخفض العجز، في جرعة كبيرة مما كان ��سمى اقتصاد السِحر والشعوذة. والواقع أن عشرات السنين من "تنحيف" الحكومة لم تترك الكثير الذي يمكن خفضه: فاليوم أصبح التوظيف الحكومي الفيدرالي كنسبة من السكان أقل مما كان عليه في عصر الحكومة الصغيرة في عهد الرئيس رونالد ريجان قبل ثلاثين عاما.

ومع هذا العدد الكبير من الضباط العسكريين السابقين الذين يعملون في حكومة ترامب كمستشارين، حتى في حين يتقرب ترامب من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن ويضع الأساس لتحالف غير رسمي من الطغاة والمستبدين في مختلف أنحاء العالم، فمن المرجح أن تنفق الولايات المتحدة المزيد من المال على أسلحة لا تعمل لمحاربة أعداء لا وجود لهم. وإذا نجح وزير الصحة الذي اختاره ترامب في تفكيك التوازن الدقيق الذي قام عليه نظام (أوباما كير)، فإما أن ترتفع التكاليف أو تتدهور الخدمات ــ أو يحدث كل من الأمرين في الأغلب.

خلال حملته الانتخابية، وَعَد ترامب باتخاذ موقف متشدد في التعامل مع المسؤولين التنفيذيين الذين ينقلون الوظائف الأميركية إلى الخارج. وهو الآن يستعرض الأخبار عن اعتزام شركة كارير الاحتفاظ بنحو 800 وظيفة في ولاية إنديانا (مسقط رأسي) كدليل على أن نهجه ناجح. ومع ذلك فإن هذه الصفقة سوف تكلف دافعي الضرائب 7 مليون دولار، في حين تظل تسمح لشركة كارير التي تصنع أجهزة التدفئة وتكييف الهواء المنزلية بنقل 1300 وظيفة إلى الخارج في المكسيك. وهي ليست سياسة سليمة صناعيا أو اقتصاديا، ولن تفعل شيئا يُذكَر للمساعدة في رفع الأجور أو خلق فرص العمل في مختلف أنحاء البلاد. إنها دعوة مفتوحة لابتزاز الحكومة من قِبَل المسؤولين التنفيذيين الساعين إلى الحصول على صدقات.

وعلى نحو مماثل، من المرجح أن تعتمد الزيادة في الإنفاق على البنية الأساسية على الإعفاءات الضريبية، وهو ما من شأنه أن يساعد صناديق التحوط، ولكن ليس دفاتر الميزانية الأميركية: إذ يُظهِر السجل الطويل لمثل هذه البرامج أنها لا تسلم أي قيمة تُذكَر في مقابل المال. وسوف تكون هذه التكلفة التي يتحملها عامة الناس مرتفعة بشكل خاص في عصر حيث تتمكن الحكومة من الاقتراض بأسعار فائدة قريبة من الصِفر. وإذا كانت هذه الشراكات بين القطاعين الخاص والعام كبقيتها في أماكن أخرى، فسوف تتحمل الحكومة المخاطر، وتذهب الأرباح لصناديق التحوط.

الآن، تبدو المناقشة التي دارت قبل ثماني سنوات فقط حول مشاريع البنية الأساسية "الجاهزة للبدء" كذِكرى بعيدة. وإذا اختار ترامب مثل هذه المشاريع، فسوف يكون التأثير الطويل الأمد على الإنتاجية ضئيلا للغاية؛ وإذا اختار مشاريع البنية الأساسية الحقيقية، فسوف يكون التأثير القصير الأمد على النمو الاقتصادي ضئيلا للغاية. ولا يخلو نهج الحوافز المؤجلة التكاليف من المشاكل، ما لم تتم إدارتها بعناية فائقة.

وإذا كان اختيار ترامب لوزير الخزانة الأميركية ستيفن منيوشين، شريك جولدمان ساكس والمستثمر المخضرم في صناديق التحوط، مثله كمثل غيره في صناعته، فمن المرجح أن تكون الخبرة التي سيجلبها معه إلى الوظيفة التهرب الضريبي، وليس بناء نظام ضريبي جيد التصميم. والنبأ "السار" هنا هو أن الإصلاح الضريبي كان حتميا، وكان من المرجح أن يتعهد به رئيس مجلس النواب بول ريان ومعاونوه ــ منح الأثرياء نظام ضريبي أقل تدرجا وأكثر رأفة في التعامل مع رأس المال، والذي سعى الجمهوريون إلى فرضه طويلا. ومع إلغاء الضريبة العقارية، يحقق الجمهوريون أخيرا طموحهم القديم المتمثل في إنشاء حكم أسري من النخب الثرية ــ وهذا بعيد كل البعد عن شعار "تكافؤ الفرص" الذي كان الحزب يهلل له ذات يوم.

سوف تؤدي التخفيضات الضريبية الكبيرة والزيادات في الإنفاق حتما إلى عجز كبير. ومن المرجح أن يستلزم التوفيق بين هذا العجز الحتمي ووعد ترامب بخفض العجز العودة إلى التفكير السحري من عهد ريجان: فعلى الرغم من عقود من الأدلة التي تثبت العكس، سوف تكون الحوافز التي ستجلبها التخفيضات الضريبية للاقتصاد هذه المرة ضخمة إلى الحد الذي يجعل الحصيلة الضريبية تزيد في واقع الأمر.

ولا تنتهي هذه القصة على النحو الذي قد يُسعِد الناخبين الغاضبين النازحين الذي اختاروا ترامب من منطقة حزام الصدأ. ذلك أن سياسات الميزانية المختلة من شأنها أن تحث بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي على تطبيع أسعار الفائدة بسرعة أكبر. ويرى بعض المراقبين تضخما ناشئا (نظرا لمعدل البطالة المنخفض)؛ كما يعتقد بعض المراقبين أن الفترة الطويلة من أسعار الفائدة الشديدة الانخفاض كانت سببا في تشويه أسواق راس المال؛ ويريد أخرون "تجديد ذخيرتهم"، حتى يتسنى لبنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي خفض أسعار الفائدة إذا عاد الاقتصاد إلى التباطؤ.

زعم ترامب أن بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لابد أن يرفع أسعار الفائدة. ويكاد يكون من المؤكد أن بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، الذي اتخذ الخطوة الأولى نحو التطبيع في أوائل ديسمبر/كانون الأول، سوف يفعل ذلك ــ وسرعان ما سيندم ترامب على تحقق هذه الأمنية. فالاحتمال الأكبر أن يفوق الانكماش النقدي الحوافز المالية، وهو ما من شأنه أن يحد من طفرة النمو الجارية التي أطلقها أوباما. ومن شأن أسعار الفائدة الأعلى تعمل على تقويض فرص العمل في قطاع البناء وزيادة قيمة الدولار، وهذا يعني زيادة العجز التجاري وتراجع الوظائف في قطاع التصنيع ــ وهو عكس ما وعد به ترامب تماما. ومن ناحية أخرى، سوف تكون سياساته الضريبية محدودة الفائدة للطبقة المتوسطة والأسر العاملة ــ وسوف تعوض عنها وزيادة التخفيضات في الرعاية الصحية، والتعليم، والبرامج الاجتماعية.

وإذا شن ترامب حربا تجارية ــ ولنقل من خلال تنفيذ وعده بفرض رسوم بنسبة 45% على الواردات من الصين وبناء جدار على طول حدود الولايات المتحدة مع المكسيك ــ فسوف يكون الأثر الاقتصادي أكثر حِدة. وربما يكون بوسع مجلس وزراء ترامب الذي يتألف من أصحاب المليارات الاستمرار في شراء حقائب جوتشي وأساور إيفانكا بقيمة عشرة آلاف دولار، ولكن تكاليف معيشة الأميركيين العاديين سوف تسجل زيادة كبيرة؛ وفي غياب المكونات من المكسيك ومناطق أخرى، ستصبح الوظائف في قطاع التصنيع أكثر ندرة.

من المؤكد أن الأمر لن يخلو من خلق بعض الوظائف الجديدة، وخاصة في شارع كيه في واشنطن العاصمة، في حين يعمل ترامب على إعادة تزويد المستنقع الذي وَعَد بتجفيفه بالمياه. ومن المرجح أن يبلغ مستنقع الفساد القانوني في أميركا أعماقا غير مسبوقة منذ إدارة الرئيس وارين جيه. هاردنج في عشرينيات القرن الماضي.

الواقع أن هذه السحابة القاتمة التي تخيم على الولايات المتحدة والعالَم لا تحمل أي خير مستتر. وبقدر ما تحمله إدارة ترامب من سوء لاقتصاد أميركا وعمالها، فمن غير المرجح أن تكون سياساتها بشأن تغير المناخ، وحقوق الإنسان، ووسائل الإعلام، وضمان السلام والأمن، أقل إضرارا بالجميع.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali