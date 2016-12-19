Mauvaises nouvelles pour les travailleurs américains

Jerry F. Hough DEC 19, 2016

The uncertainties are enormous.



A month ago the liberals were hysterical that Bannon was the chief strategist. Read his interview in Hollywood Reporter. A mad-dog anti-elite egalitarian who is far more egalitarian than Stiglitz. Will he have no influence?



They pretended to be hysterical about Sessions's racism because Trump said he is going to unite white and minority middle and lower income, and the New Democrats are afraid that their evil coalition of Westchester and Harlem that benefits only Westchester--their policy of divide and conquer lower and middle income--is under attack, and they think they must go even further in playing the racism card to hold it together.



But Sessions' racism is a half century in the past. His issue, intensely held, is immigration reform. Wages are killed by an infinite supply of labor produced by immigration and outsourcing. Trump has forgotten this immigration issue as he thinks of 2020??? His tax lawyers don't know how to decrease the incentives of outsourcing??? The man is not an idiot. He won an electiion against all odds and expectations. Surely he doesn't want to be Bill Clinton in 2018.



And above all Trump says he is a man of the deal. He told the NY Times he advances extreme positions as bargaining chips. Trump does not have 60 Senators.



Stiglitz used to write about the economic consequences of Iraq. Trump does seem to have a policy of allying with Russia to get us out of regime change in the Middle East. Now Stiglitz seems close to the McCarthyism on Putin and dictators like Sadaam whom Stiglitz said should not be overthrown.



Is Stiglitz really terrified of the New Democrats? Carter and Bill were the great de-regulators. Reagan had a great Keynesian tax policy in an age of inflation and non-indexed

brackets. It was a great Keynesian policy that would have produced a surplus by 1985 as the economy boomed. The New Democrats increased the taxes and ended the indexing, and it became Voodoo economics. When Bush introduced an excessive tax cut, the Democrats voted to increase to it, but Bush used his majority to cut it back to what he wanted. 80% of the Democrats voted against prescription drugs.



The Trump program Stiglitz describes is good for Westchester. The Trump team has the same conflicts of interests and biases of this Citigroup Administration. The current Sect of Treasury was head of the riskiest investments in Citi; the current Undersecretary for Foreign Economics was head of the foreign currency dept. of Citi. They wanted and got a tripling of the market based on flat wages for the bottom 90%. So did Westchester and Marin.



So the Hillary-Krugman-Westchester-Marin crowd naturally say Trump is so bad for everything that he must be denied any success so he will not be re-elected. They are saying don't use the 48 Senators to make deals that are good for the middle and lower income and quietly let Trump follow a pro-Westchester policy we can blame on him.



And now Stiglitz is playing that game!! It is time for him and the Sanders-Warren wing to start thinking--what can we achieve for the middle income? How can we use Trump to move the Democrats back in a New Deal direction? We elect Presidents for 8 years. He will fire people and change policy to win in 2020. Workers cannot wait another 8 years.



The Stiglitz-Warren-Sanders wing can accomplish more in deals with Trump than they could with Clinton. That is what they should be thinking about.