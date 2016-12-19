63

Mauvaises nouvelles pour les travailleurs américains

NEW YORK – À l’heure où le président élu Donald Trump constitue son cabinet, que pouvons-nous d’ores et déjà affirmer quant à l’orientation et à l’impact de la politique économique promue par son administration ?

À l’évidence, des incertitudes considérables demeurent. Comme dans de nombreux autres domaines, les promesses et déclarations de Trump en matière de politique économique s’avèrent pour le moins incohérente. Car si le président élu a pour habitude d’accuser ses opposants de mythomanie, nombre de ses propres déclarations et promesses économiques – et en réalité l’ensemble de sa vision en matière de gouvernance – rappellent à bien des égards le « Grand mensonge » formulé autrefois par les propagandistes de l’Allemagne nazie.

Tillerson with Putin

The Trump Enigma

John Andrews asks whether Carl Bildt, Joschka Fischer, Ana Palacio, and other Project Syndicate commentators are right to be so uneasy about the incoming US administration.

Trump s’apprête à prendre les rênes d’une économie à la tendance fortement positive, puisque le PIB du troisième trimestre enregistrait au mois de novembre un impressionnant taux de croissance annuel de 3,2 %, pour un taux de chômage de 4,6 %. Par opposition, lors de son arrivée au pouvoir en 2009 à la succession de George W. Bush, le président Barack Obama avait hérité d’une économie en proie à une profonde récession. Et à l’instar de Bush, Trump se démarque à nouveau comme un président républicain propulsé au pouvoir sans avoir remporté le vote populaire, prétendant jouir de la légitimité lui permettant d’entreprendre des mesures extrêmes.

Le seul moyen pour Trump d’honorer ses promesses d’infrastructures et de dépenses militaires accrues, en parallèle d’importantes réductions d’impôts ainsi que d’une réduction du déficit, consistera à employer une dose massive de ce que l’on a appelé autrefois l’ « économie vaudou ». Après plusieurs décennies de « dégraissage » au sein du gouvernement, il ne reste plus grand chose à dégraisser : l’emploi public fédéral, en tant que pourcentage de la population, est aujourd’hui inférieur à ce qu’il était à l’époque du gouvernement resserré du président Ronald Reagan il y a 30 ans.

Compte tenu du nombre d’anciens officiers militaires membres du cabinet ou conseillers de Trump, et même si le président élu entretient sa proximité avec le chef d’État russe Vladimir Poutine et forge une alliance informelle avec les dictateurs et dirigeants autoritaires de la planète, il faut s’attendre à ce que les États-Unis dépensent encore davantage d’argent dans un armement inutilement employé contre des ennemis qui n’existent pas. Et si le secrétaire nommé par Trump à la Santé parvient à détricoter la législation soigneusement équilibrée qui sous-tend l’Obamacare, il faut s’attendre soit à ce que les coûts de santé augmentent, soit à ce que les services se dégradent – et sans doute aux deux.

Au cours de sa campagne, Trump a promis de mener la vie dure aux chefs d’entreprise qui externalisent les emplois américains. Le président élu se félicite aujourd’hui que Carrier maintienne quelque 800 emplois dans mon État natal de l’Indiana, ce qu’il fait valoir comme la preuve de l’efficacité de son approche. Or, cet accord coûtera quelque 7 millions $ aux contribuables, et autorise toujours le fabricant d’équipements de chauffage et d’air conditionné Carrier à externaliser pas moins de 1 300 emplois au Mexique. Il ne s’agit en rien d’une politique industrielle ou économique éclairée, et cette démarche ne produira aucun résultat en termes d’augmentation des salaires ou de création d’emplois à l’échelle du pays. C’est une invitation ouverte au rançonnement de l’État par des dirigeants d’entreprise cherchant l’aumône.

De même, il est à prévoir que les dépenses en infrastructures s’effectueront au moyen de crédits d’impôt, qui favoriseront non pas le bilan de l’Amérique, mais uniquement les fonds spéculatifs. Or, depuis bien longtemps, l’observation de ces programmes démontrent leur faible rentabilité. Le coût supporté par les contribuables sera d’autant plus élevé que l’État emprunte actuellement à des taux quasi-nuls. Si ces partenariats fonctionnent de la même manière que partout ailleurs dans le monde, c’est le gouvernement qui endossera les risques, et les fonds spéculatifs qui encaisseront les bénéfices.

Le débat observé il y a tout juste huit ans autour des projets d’infrastructure « prêts à démarrer » apparaît comme un lointain souvenir. Si Trump privilégie de tels projets, l’impact à long terme sur la productivité se révélera minime ; s’il fait le choix de réelles infrastructures, l’impact à court terme sur la croissance économique se révélera tout aussi modeste. Quant à la relance différée, elle soulève elle aussi ses propres difficultés, à moins d’être gérée extrêmement soigneusement.

Si celui que Trump a choisi comme secrétaire d’État au Trésor américain, le vétéran de chez Goldman Sachs et expert des fonds spéculatifs Steven Mnuchin, fait preuve du même comportement que ses homologues du secteur, l’expertise qu’il apportera à sa fonction sera celle de l’évasion fiscale plus que de l’élaboration d’un système fiscal bien conçu. La « bonne » nouvelle, c’est qu’une réforme fiscale est inévitable, réforme dont on s’attendait à ce qu’elle soit entreprise par le président de la Chambre des représentants Paul Ryan et son équipe – offrir aux riches le système fiscal le moins progressif et les plus favorable au capital, auquel les Républicains aspirent depuis bien longtemps. En cas d’abolition de l’impôt sur les successions, les Républicains accompliraient enfin leur ambition de longue date consistant à créer une ploutocratie dynastique – bien loin du principe d’ « égalité des chances » autrefois mis en avant par le parti.

Importantes baisses d’impôts et accroissement significatif des dépenses conduisent inévitablement à des déficits majeurs. Réconcilier cette réalité avec la promesse de Trump consistant à réduire le déficit signifiera probablement renouer avec la pensée magique de l’époque Reagan : malgré les éléments qui depuis des décennies nous prouvent le contraire, nous sommes invités à croire que cette fois-ci la relance économique via la réduction de l’imposition des riches sera si conséquente que les recettes fiscales augmenteront bel et bien.

La fin de cette histoire n’est pas une fin heureuse pour les électeurs trumpistes désespérés et déracinés de la Rust Belt. Les politiques budgétaires déséquilibrées de la future administration conduiront la Réserve fédérale américaine à normaliser plus rapidement les taux d’intérêt. Certains y voient une inflation naissante (compte tenu du faible niveau d’emploi), certains pensent que la longue période de taux d’intérêt ultra-faibles a déformé les marchés financiers, et d’autres entendent « refaire le plein » de sorte que la Fed puisse à nouveau abaisser les taux d’intérêt en cas de nouveau ralentissement de l’économie.

Trump a fait valoir qu’il était nécessaire que la Fed rehausse les taux d’intérêt. Ayant d’ores et déjà amorcé cette normalisation au début du mois de décembre, la Fed accédera très certainement à la demande du président élu – ce que Trump pourrait finir par regretter rapidement. En effet, il est fort probable que la contraction monétaire l’emporte sur la relance budgétaire, ce qui mettrait à mal l’actuel sursaut de croissance permis par Obama. Un plus haut niveau de taux d’intérêt est voué à court-circuiter les emplois dans le domaine du bâtiment, ainsi qu’à faire augmenter la valeur du dollar, conduisant à des plus lourds déficits et à la disparition d’emplois manufacturiers – précisément à l’opposé des promesses formulées par Trump. Parallèlement, ses politiques fiscales ne seront que peu bénéfiques pour la classe moyenne et les familles de travailleurs – et seront plus que contrebalancées par les coupes opérées dans les domaines de la santé, de l’éducation et des programmes sociaux.

Si Trump venait à déclarer une guerre commerciale – par exemple en concrétisant sa proposition d’un tarif douanier de 45 % sur les importations en provenance de Chine, ou en construisant effectivement un mur le long de la frontière avec le Mexique – l’incidence économique se révélerait encore plus sévère. Les milliardaires du cabinet Trump pourraient alors continuer de s’offrir des sacs à main Gucci et autre bracelets à 10 000 $ chers à Ivanka, mais les Américains ordinaires se retrouveraient confrontés à une augmentation substantielle du coût de la vie ; et à défaut de composants en provenance du Mexique et d’ailleurs, les emplois manufacturiers se feraient encore plus rares.

Bien entendu, quelques nouveaux emplois seront effectivement créés, principalement au sein des boutiques lobbyistes de K Street à Washington, lorsque Trump remplira à nouveau ces fameux marais qu’il a pourtant promis d’assécher. En effet, il se pourrait bien que la corruption légale fasse son grand retour, dans une mesure jamais observée depuis l’administration du président Warren G. Harding dans les années 1920.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Et malheureusement, aucun rayon de soleil ne semble percer les nuages qui assombrissent actuellement l’Amérique et le reste du monde. Car si l’administration Trump s’annonce préjudiciable pour l’économie et les travailleurs américains, les politiques qu’elle envisage en matière de climat, de droits de l’Homme, de médias, de paix et de sécurité, se révéleront certainement tout aussi dommageables pour le reste de la population mondiale.

Traduit de l'anglais par Martin Morel