Cattive Notizie per i Lavoratori Americani

NEW YORK – Nel corso della composizione del gabinetto da parte del neo eletto Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump, cosa abbiamo appreso riguardo a direzione ed effetti che probabilmente avrà la politica economica del suo governo?

A dire il vero, rimangono enormi incertezze. Come in molti altri settori, le promesse e le dichiarazioni sulla politica economica di Trump sono state contraddittorie. Mentre egli accusa regolarmente gli altri di mentire, molte delle sue affermazioni e delle sue promesse riguardo all’economia – anzi, tutta la sua visione della governance – sembrano degne dei propagandisti della “grande bugia” della Germania nazista.

Trump prenderà in carico un’economia con un andamento in forte crescita, con il PIL del terzo trimestre in aumento ad un notevole tasso annuo del 3,2% e la disoccupazione al 4,6% nel mese di novembre. Al contrario, quando il presidente Barack Obama è entrato in carica, nel 2009, ha ereditato da George W. Bush un’economia che naufragava in una profonda recessione. E, come Bush, Trump è un altro presidente repubblicano ad assumere il suo ufficio nonostante abbia perso il voto popolare, con un mandato solo fittizio ad intraprendere politiche estremiste.

L’unico modo in cui Trump potrà far quadrare le sue promesse di una spesa maggiore in infrastrutture e difesa con i grandi tagli fiscali e la riduzione del deficit è una forte dose di ciò che una volta si chiamava “economia voodoo”. Decenni di “tagli del grasso” nella pubblica amministrazione hanno lasciato ben poco da tagliare: l’occupazione nell’amministrazione federale in percentuale di popolazione è oggi inferiore a quella registrata all’epoca dello “small government” sotto il presidente Ronald Reagan circa 30 anni fa.

Con la presenza di tanti ex militari nel gabinetto Trump, o il ricorso ai loro servizi in qualità di consulenti, anche qualora Trump si accattivasse l’amicizia del presidente russo Vladimir Putin e stringesse alleanze informalì con dittatori e leader autoritari di tutto il mondo, è probabile che gli Stati Uniti spenderanno di più per armi non funzionanti da usare contro nemici inesistenti. Se il Ministro della Sanità dell’amministrazione Trump riescirà a disfare il delicato equilibrio sotteso alla Obamacare, vi sarà un incremento dei costi oppure un deterioramento dei servizi – molto probabilmente entrambe le cose.

Durante la campagna elettorale, Trump ha promesso dure misure contro i dirigenti che esternalizzano posti di lavoro americani. Oggi egli mantiene alta l’attenzione sulla notizia che Carrier manterrà circa 800 posti di lavoro nel mio stato dell’Indiana come prova del fatto che il suo approccio funziona. Eppure l’affare costerà ai contribuenti 7 milioni di dollari, e comunque consente alla Carrier, produttore di condizionatori domestici, di esternalizzare 1.300 posti di lavoro in Messico. Questa strategia non costituisce una sana politica industriale ed economica, e non farà nulla per contribuire ad aumentare i salari o creare buoni posti di lavoro in tutto il paese. Si tratta di un invito aperto a ricatti nei confronti del governo da parte di dirigenti aziendali in cerca di dispense.

Allo stesso modo, l’aumento della spesa per infrastrutture rischia di essere realizzata attraverso crediti d’imposta, che aiuteranno gli hedge fund, ma non il bilancio degli Stati Uniti: la lunga esperienza rispetto a tali programmi dimostra che essi comportano un basso rapporto costi/benefici. Il costo al pubblico sarà particolarmente elevato in un’epoca in cui il governo può contrarre prestiti a tassi di interesse vicini allo zero. Se questi partenariati pubblico-privato sono come quelli sperimentati altrove, il governo si assumerà i rischi e gli hedge fund avranno i profitti.

Il dibattito di appena otto anni fa sulle infrastrutture immediatamente cantierabili sembra essere un lontano ricordo. Se Trump sceglierà progetti “pronti a partire”, l’impatto a lungo termine sulla produttività sarà minimo; se invece sceglierà infrastrutture vere e proprie, sarà minimo l’impatto sulla crescita economica a breve termine. Inoltre una politica di incentivi concentrati nelle fasi finali presenta problemi specifici, a meno che non venga gestita con estrema attenzione.

Se Steven Mnuchin, veterano di Goldman Sachs e di hedge fund, scelto da Trump come Segretario del Tesoro, è simile agli altri provenienti del suo settore, l’expertise che metterà a disposizione del mandato sarà indirizzata verso l’evasione fiscale, non alla costruzione di un sistema fiscale ben progettato. La “buona” notizia è che la riforma fiscale era inevitabile, ed è probabile che sarebbe stata comunque intrapresa dal presidente della Camera Paul Ryan e dal suo staff – consegnando ai ricchi il sistema fiscale meno progressivo e più vicino al capitale mai realizzato, sistema che i repubblicani hanno a lungo cercato di ottenere. Con l’abolizione della tassa di successione, i repubblicani potrebbero finalmente realizzare la loro ambizione di lunga data di creare una plutocrazia dinastica – aspirazione ben lontana dal principio di “pari opportunità” una volta tanto strombazzato dal partito.

Grandi tagli fiscali e grandi incrementi di spesa inevitabilmente determinano grandi deficit. Conciliare questo con la promessa di Trump di ridurre il deficit probabilmente comporterà un ritorno al pensiero magico dell’era Reagan: nonostante decenni di prove contrarie, questa volta gli incentivi all’economia dovuti ai tagli alle tasse destinate ai ricchi saranno così forti che le entrate fiscali aumentaranno effettivamente.

Questa storia non finirà bene per gli elettori arrabiati della “Rust Belt”, colpiti da interventi di dislocamento, che hanno votato per Trump. Le insensate politiche di bilancio indurranno la Federal Reserve a normalizzare i tassi di interesse più rapidamente. Alcuni intravedono un’inflazione incipiente (dato il basso tasso di disoccupazione); altri ritengono che il lungo periodo di tassi di interesse a livelli ultra-bassi abbia distorto i mercati dei capitali; altri ancora vogliono “ricostituire le munizioni”, in modo che la Fed possa abbassare i tassi di interesse nel caso in cui l’economia rallentasse di nuovo.

Trump ha sostenuto che la Fed dovrebbe rialzare i tassi di interesse. La Fed, che ai primi di dicembre ha compiuto i primi passi verso la normalizzazione, quasi certamente la porterà a termine – e Trump dovrà presto rimpiangere ciò che desiderava. È molto porbabile che la contrazione monetaria superi lo stimolo fiscale, frenando lo scatto di crescita dell’amministrazione Obama attualmente in corso. I tassi di interesse più elevati eroderanno i posti di lavoro nel settore delle costruzioni e faranno salire il valore del dollaro, comportando deficit commerciali più grandi ed un minor numero di posti di lavoro nel settore industriale – esattamente l’opposto di quello che Trump ha promesso. Nel frattempo, le sue politiche fiscali avranno benefici limitati per la classe media e le famiglie lavoratrici – e saranno più che compensate dai tagli al sistema sanitario, all’istruzione ed ai programmi sociali.

Se Trump darà inizio ad una guerra commerciale – per esempio, mantenendo fede al suo impegno di imporre una tariffa del 45% sulle importazioni dalla Cina e di costruire un muro al confine degli Stati Uniti con il Messico – l’impatto economico sarà ancora più grave. Il gabinetto Trump composto da miliardari potrebbe continuare a comprare le loro borse di Gucci ed i bracciali di Ivanka da 10.000 dollari, ma il costo della vita degli Americani comuni aumenterebbe notevolmente; e senza gli elementi provenienti dal Messico e altrove, le occupazioni nel settore industriale diverrebbero sempre più scarse.

A dire il vero, alcuni nuovi posti di lavoro si verranno a creare, soprattutto nelle attività di lobbying lungo K Street a Washington, DC, quando Trump riempirà ancora la palude che ha promesso di drenare. Infatti, il pantano americano della corruzione legale rischia di raggiungere livelli non più visti dai tempi dall’amministrazione del presidente Warren G. Harding negli anni venti.

Davvero non si intravedono squarci di luce nell’oscurità che oggi grava sugli Stati Uniti ed il mondo. È probabile che, come l’amministrazione Trump risulterà deleteria per l’economia ed i lavoratori degli Stati Uniti, così pure le sue politiche in materia di cambiamenti climatici, diritti umani, media, e garanzie di pace e sicurezza saranno altrettanto dannose per tutti gli altri.