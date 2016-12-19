63

Плохие новости для американских рабочих

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – Поскольку избранный Президентом США Дональд Трамп займет свой кабинет, что же мы узнали о возможном курсе и влиянии его администрации на экономическую политику?

Конечно, остаются огромные неопределенности. Как и во многих других областях, обещания и заявления Трампа в отношении экономической политики были противоречивыми. В то время, как он обычно обвиняет других во лжи, многие из его экономических утверждений и обещаний – по сути, его общее видение управления – кажется, соответствуют пропагандистам “безбожного вранья” нацистской Германии.

Tillerson with Putin

The Trump Enigma

John Andrews asks whether Carl Bildt, Joschka Fischer, Ana Palacio, and other Project Syndicate commentators are right to be so uneasy about the incoming US administration.

Трамп возьмет на себя ответственность за экономику с решительной тенденцией к росту, с внушительным растущим показателем ВВП в третьем квартале на уровне 3,2%, и уровнем безработицы в 4,6%, в ноябре. В отличие от него, когда Президент США Барак Обама, в 2009 году вступил в должность, он унаследовал от Джорджа Буша погружающуюся в глубокую рецессию экономику. И, как и Буш, Трамп является еще одним республиканским президентом, который вступит в должность, несмотря на то, что проиграл народное голосование, только чтобы сделать вид, что обладает мандатом на проведение экстремистских политик.

Единственным способом, посредством которого Трамп выполнит свои обещания по большим расходам на инфраструктуру и оборону, при этом сильно сокращая налоги и снижая дефицит, является в большей мере то, что обычно называется экономическим шаманством. Десятилетия “сокращений” в правительстве оставили мало места для дальнейших сокращений: занятость в федеральных органах власти, в процентном соотношении к населению, сегодня ниже, чем это было в эпоху малочисленного правительства под руководством Президента Рональда Рейгана, около 30 лет назад.

С таким большим количеством бывших военных офицеров, служащих либо в кабинете Трампа, либо в качестве советников, даже когда Трамп сближается с президентом России Владимиром Путиным и закрепляет неформальный альянс диктаторов и сторонников авторитарной власти по всему миру, вполне вероятно, что США будут тратить больше денег на вооружение, которое не будет использовано против врагов, которых не существуют. В случае, если министру здравоохранения Трампа удастся аннулировать осторожный компромисс, лежащий в основе Obamacare, либо вырастут цены, либо ухудшатся предоставляемые услуги – скорее всего произойдет и то и другое.

Во время избирательной кампании, Трамп пообещал занять жесткую позицию в отношении руководителей, которые отдают на аутсорсинг Американские рабочие места. Сейчас он выставляет новость, что Carrier сохранит около 800 рабочих мест в моем родном штате Индиана, как доказательство того, что его подход работает. Тем не менее, сделка обойдется налогоплательщикам в $7 млн, в тоже время позволяя производителю домашнего отопления и кондиционеров компании Carrier, отдать на аутсорсинг в Мексику 1300 рабочих мест. Это неразумная промышленная или экономическая политика, и она ничего не сделает для того, чтобы помочь повысить зарплату или создать хорошие рабочие места по всей стране. Это открытое приглашение к вымогательству у правительства для руководителей корпораций, ищущих подачки.

Аналогичным образом, увеличение расходов на инфраструктуру, скорее всего, будет осуществляться за счет налоговых кредитов, которые помогут хедж-фондам, но не Американскому балансу: длинный послужной список подобных программ показывает, что они не выгодны. Для общественности, стоимость будет особенно высока в эпоху, когда правительство может заимствовать по близким к нулю процентным ставкам. Если это государственно-частное партнерство, такое же как в других местах, то правительство возьмет на себя риски, а хедж-фонды возьмут на себя прибыль.

Дебаты всего восьмилетней давности о “готовой к реализации” инфраструктуре, кажутся далеким воспоминанием. Если Трамп выберет готовые к реализации проекты, долгосрочное воздействие на производительность будет минимальным; если он выберет реальную инфраструктуру, краткосрочное воздействие на экономический рост будет минимальным. Но стимул отсроченных доходов имеет свои проблемы, если им не управлять крайне осторожно.

Если Трамп выберет на должность Министра финансов США, Стивена Мнучина, ветерана Goldman Sachs и хедж-фонда, как в прочем и любого другого из его отрасли, опыт, который он привнесет в работу, будет состоять в уклонении от уплаты налогов, а не построении хорошо продуманной системы налогообложения. “Хорошая” новость заключается в том, что налоговая реформа была неизбежна, и, вероятно, будет осуществляться спикером Палаты представителей Полом Райаном и его командой – предлагая богатым менее прогрессивную, более капиталоемкую налоговую систему, к которой Республиканцы стремятся уже долгое время. С отменой налога на наследство, республиканцы, наконец, реализовали бы свою давнюю амбицию создания династической плутократии – сильно отличающуюся от максимального “равенства возможностей”, о котором когда-то трубила партия.

Крупное сокращение налогов и значительное увеличение расходов неизбежно приведет к широкому дефициту. Согласование этого с обещанием Трампа уменьшить дефицит, вероятно, повлечет за собой возвращение к эпохе магического мышления Рейгана: несмотря на десятилетия доказательства противного, на этот раз стимул для экономики, обеспеченный снижением налогов для богатых, будет настолько велик, что налоговые поступления на самом деле будут расти.

Эта история не закончится хорошо для рассерженных, сокращенных избирателей Трампа Ржавого Пояса. Выбитая из колеи бюджетная политика побудит ФРС США быстрее нормализовать процентные ставки. Некоторые видят зарождающуюся инфляцию (учитывая низкий уровень безработицы); некоторые считают, что длительный период сверхнизких процентных ставок исказил рынки капитала; а некоторые хотят, “пополнить свои боеприпасы”, с тем, чтобы ФРС смогла понизить процентные ставки, в случае если экономика замедлится снова.

Трамп утверждает, что ФРС должна повысить процентные ставки. ФРС, которая сделала первый шаг на пути к нормализации в начале декабря, практически наверняка его осуществит – и Трамп вскоре будет сожалеть о своем желании. Существует хороший шанс, что сокращение денежной массы превысит фискальный стимул, сдерживая имеющийся в настоящее время спурт роста Обамы. Более высокие процентные ставки снизят рабочие места в строительстве и увеличат стоимость доллара, что приведет к более крупному торговому дефициту и уменьшению рабочих мест в промышленности – противоположное тому, что обещал Трамп. В то же время, его налоговая политика будет иметь ограниченную пользу для среднего класса и рабочих семей – и будет более чем компенсирована сокращениями в области здравоохранения, образования и социальных программ.

Если Трамп начнет торговую войну – скажем, воплотит свою клятву наложить 45% тариф на импорт из Китая и построить стену на границе США с Мексикой – экономический эффект будет еще более серьезным. Кабинет миллиардеров Трампа мог бы продолжить покупать себе сумки Gucci и браслеты Иванке за $10000, но это приведет к существенному увеличению стоимости жизни обычных американцев; и без элементов из Мексики и других мест, производственных рабочих мест станет еще меньше.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Безусловно, какое-то количество новых рабочих мест будет создано, в основном в лоббистских магазинах вдоль Кей-стрит в Вашингтоне, округ Колумбия, поскольку Трамп наполнит болото, которое он обещал осушить. Действительно, болото Американской правовой коррупции, вероятно, достигнет глубины, которой не видели со времен администрации президента Гардинга, в 1920-е годы.

И действительно, в том, что сегодня нависает над США и миром нет ничего хорошего. Столь же плохой, какой будет его администрация для экономики и рабочих Америки, ее политики в области изменения климата, прав человека, средств массовой информации, а также обеспечении мира и безопасности, вероятнее всего, для всех остальных будут не менее разрушительными.