Malas noticias para los trabajadores estadounidenses

NUEVA YORK – A medida que el presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, designa a los miembros de su gabinete, ¿qué hemos llegado a saber sobre la probable orientación y el impacto de la política económica de su gobierno?

Sin duda, continúan habiendo enormes incertidumbres. Como en muchas otras áreas, las promesas y declaraciones de Trump sobre la política económica han sido inconsistentes. Si bien él rutinariamente acusa a otros de mentir, muchas de sus afirmaciones y promesas económicas – de hecho, toda su visión de gobernabilidad – parecen dignas de los propagandistas de la “gran mentira” de la Alemania nazi.

Trump se hará cargo de una economía que se encuentra en una fuerte tendencia al alza, en la que el PIB del tercer trimestre creció en una impresionante tasa anual del 3,2% y el desempleo se situó en 4,6% en el mes de noviembre. Por el contrario, cuando el presidente Barack Obama asumió el poder en el año 2009, heredó de George W. Bush una economía que se estaba hundiendo en una profunda recesión. Y, de manera similar a Bush, Trump es otro presidente republicano que asumirá el cargo a pesar de perder el voto popular, sólo para aparentar que tiene un mandato para emprender políticas extremistas.

La única forma en la que Trump reconciliará sus promesas de mayores gastos en infraestructura y defensa con los grandes recortes de impuestos y reducción de déficits es una fuerte dosis de lo que solía llamarse economía vudú. Décadas de “recortar los excesos” en el gobierno ha dejado poco para recortar: el empleo en el gobierno federal, expresado como porcentaje de la población, está hoy en un nivel menor del que estuvo 30 años atrás, en la era del gobierno pequeño, bajo el mandato del presidente Ronald Reagan.

Con tantos ex oficiales militares designados para servir en el gabinete de Trump o para desempeñarse como asesores, incluso mientras Trump tiene acercamientos con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin y cimienta una alianza informal de dictadores y autoritarios alrededor del mundo, es probable que Estados Unidos gaste más dinero en armas que no funcionan para usarlas contra enemigos que no existen. Si la secretaria de salud de Trump logra desbaratar el cuidadoso equilibrio que subyace a Obamacare, o los costos aumentarán o los servicios se deteriorarán – lo más probable es que ocurran ambas situaciones.

Durante la campaña, Trump prometió actuar con mano dura con los ejecutivos que externalizan empleos estadounidenses. Ahora Trump se aferra a la noticia de que la empresa Carrier mantendrá alrededor de 800 puestos de trabajo en Indiana, el Estado donde se encuentra la sede de dicha empresa, y esgrime este hecho como prueba de que su abordaje funciona. Sin embargo el acuerdo costará a los contribuyentes $7 millones y todavía permite que esta empresa fabricante de calefacción y aire acondicionado para viviendas externalice 1.300 puestos de trabajo a México. No se trata de una política industrial o económica, y no hará nada para ayudar a aumentar los salarios o crear buenos empleos en todo el país. Es una invitación abierta a que ejecutivos corporativos que están en la búsqueda de subvenciones tipo limosna extorsionen al gobierno.

Del mismo modo, es probable que el aumento del gasto en infraestructura se realice a través de créditos fiscales, lo que ayudará a los fondos de cobertura, pero no al balance contable de Estados Unidos: el largo historial de estos programas demuestra que ellos ofrecen poco valor en comparación con la cantidad de dinero que se invierte. El costo para el público será especialmente alto en una era en la que el gobierno puede tomar préstamos con tasas de interés cercanas a cero. Si estas alianzas público-privadas son como las de otros lugares, el gobierno asumirá los riesgos y los fondos de cobertura asumirán las ganancias.

El debate de tan sólo ocho años atrás acerca de la infraestructura “lista para ser iniciada” parece ser un recuerdo lejano. Si Trump elige proyectos listos para ser iniciados, el impacto a largo plazo sobre la productividad será mínimo; si elige infraestructura real, el impacto a corto plazo sobre el crecimiento económico será mínimo. Y, un estímulo que tarda en dar frutos tiene sus propios problemas, a menos que sea manejado muy cuidadosamente.

Si Steven Mnuchin, la persona elegida por Trump para el cargo de Secretario del Tesoro de Estados Unidos quien trabajó durante mucho tiempo para Goldman Sachs y en fondos de cobertura, es como lo son otros en su sector empresarial, la experiencia que traerá al cargo será una ligada a la evasión fiscal, no a la construcción de un sistema fiscal bien diseñado. La “buena” noticia es que la reforma tributaria era inevitable, y era probable que fuese llevada a cabo por el presidente de la Cámara Paul Ryan y su personal – dado el sistema fiscal que los republicanos han tratado de lograr desde mucho tiempo atrás: un sistema para ricos, que sea menos progresivo y más respetuosa con el capital. Con la abolición del impuesto a la herencia, los republicanos finalmente harán que sea haga realidad su ambición de crear una plutocracia dinástica – misma que está muy alejada de la máxima de “igualdad de oportunidades” que el partido alguna vez pregonó.

Grandes recortes de impuestos y grandes aumentos de los gastos conducen inevitablemente a grandes déficits. Reconciliar esto con la promesa de Trump sobre reducir el déficit probablemente implicará un retorno al pensamiento mágico de la era Reagan: a pesar de que se tienen pruebas patentes a lo largo de décadas que evidencian lo contrario, esta vez sí el estímulo a la economía que promueven los recortes de impuestos para los ricos será tan grande que, en los hechos, los ingresos tributarios realmente aumentarán.

Esta historia no termina bien para los votantes enojados y desplazados quienes votaron a favor de Trump en el denominado “Cinturón de Óxido”. Desenfrenadas políticas presupuestarias inducirán a que la Reserva Federal de EE.UU. normalice las tasas de interés más rápidamente. Algunos vislumbran una inflación incipiente (dada la baja tasa de desempleo); algunos otros creen que el largo período de tasas de interés ultra-bajas ha distorsionado los mercados de capitales; y otros quieren “reponer sus municiones", para que la Fed pueda bajar las tasas de interés si la economía se desacelera nuevamente.

Trump ha argumentado que la Fed debería aumentar las tasas de interés. Es casi seguro que la Fed, que dio el primer paso hacia la normalización de las tasas de interés a principios de diciembre, cumpla con este cometido – y, Trump muy pronto se arrepentirá de haber deseado aquello. Es muy posible que la contracción monetaria superará el estímulo fiscal, frenando el estímulo de crecimiento de Obama que hoy en día está en marcha. Las tasas de interés más altas debilitarán los empleos en el sector de la construcción y aumentarán el valor del dólar, lo que conducirá a mayores déficits comerciales y menos empleos en la industria manufacturera, justo lo contrario de lo prometido por Trump. Mientras tanto, sus políticas tributarias tendrán beneficios limitados para las familias de clase media y clase trabajadora – y dichos beneficios serán más que contrarrestados por los recortes en atención de salud, educación y programas sociales.

Si Trump inicia una guerra comercial – digamos, por ejemplo, si Trump va tras el cumplimiento de su promesa de imponer un arancel del 45% a las importaciones procedentes de China y de construir un muro en la frontera con México – el impacto económico será aún más severo. El gabinete de multimillonarios de Trump podría continuar comprando sus bolsos Gucci y las pulseras de $10,000 de Ivanka, pero el costo de vida de los estadounidenses de a pie aumentaría sustancialmente; y, al no contar con componentes procedentes de México y de otros lugares, los empleos manufactureros se harían aún más escasos.

No cabe duda, sí se crearán algunos nuevos puestos de trabajo, principalmente en las oficinas de cabildeo de la calle K en Washington, D.C., mientras Trump vuelve a llenar el pantano que prometió drenar. De hecho, la turbera estadounidense de la corrupción legal probablemente alcanzará una profundidad no vista desde la administración del presidente Warren G. Harding en la década de 1920.

Y realmente no existe ningún aspecto positivo en la nube que hoy en día se cierne sobre EE.UU. y sobre el mundo. Si bien el gobierno de Trump será malo para los trabajadores y la economía de Estados Unidos, es probable que sus políticas sobre el clima, los derechos humanos, los medios de comunicación, y sobre cómo garantizar la paz y la seguridad sean igual o aún más perjudiciales para el resto del mundo.

Traducción del inglés por Rocío L. Barrientos.