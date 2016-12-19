63

Más notícias para os trabalhadores norte-americanos

NOVA IORQUE – Numa altura em que o presidente eleito Donald Trump ocupa o seu gabinete, o que sabemos sobre a possível direcção e impacto da política económica do seu governo?

Na verdade, há muitas incertezas. Tal como se verifica em muitos domínios, as promessas e declarações sobre a política económica de Trump são pouco coerentes. Embora acuse frequentemente os outros de não dizerem a verdade, muitas das suas afirmações e promessas no plano económico — mais concretamente, toda a sua visão sobre governação — parecem dignas dos propagandistas da "grande mentira" da Alemanha nazi.

Tillerson with Putin

The Trump Enigma

John Andrews asks whether Carl Bildt, Joschka Fischer, Ana Palacio, and other Project Syndicate commentators are right to be so uneasy about the incoming US administration.

Trump assumirá o comando de uma economia que assinala uma forte tendência ascendente, com o PIB do terceiro trimestre a registar um crescimento a uma taxa anual impressionante de 3,2% e o desemprego cifrando-se em 4,6%, em Novembro. Em contrapartida, quando o presidente Barack Obama assumiu o cargo em 2009, herdou de George W. Bush uma economia que se afundava numa profunda recessão. Além disso, à semelhança de Bush, Trump é mais um presidente republicano que vai assumir o cargo apesar de ter perdido o sufrágio popular, apenas para fingir que tem um mandato para empreender políticas extremistas.

A única forma de Trump conciliar as suas promessas de aumentar as despesas consagradas às infra-estruturas e à defesa com cortes fiscais substanciais e a redução do défice é através de uma elevada dose daquilo que se designava habitualmente por "economia vudu". Depois de décadas de "cortes nos excessos" a nível do governo, pouco restou para cortar: o emprego do governo federal enquanto percentagem da população é hoje mais baixo do que era na época do governo pequeno sob a presidência de Ronald Reagan, há cerca de 30 anos.

Com um número tão elevado de antigos oficiais militares a assumir cargos no gabinete de Trump ou no papel de consultores, e até mesmo com Trump a tentar cair nas boas graças do Presidente russo Vladimir Putin e a forjar uma aliança informal de ditadores e dirigentes autoritários em todo o mundo, é provável que os EUA venham a aumentar a despesa em armas que não funcionam para usar contra inimigos que não existem. Se o Ministro da Saúde de Trump conseguir anular a lei de equilíbrio cauteloso subjacente ao Obamacare, os custos sofrerão um aumento ou os serviços deteriorar-se-ão — é bem provável que aconteçam ambas as situações.

Durante a campanha, Trump prometeu aplicar medidas severas aos executivos que externalizam os empregos norte-americanos. Trump acena agora a notícia de que a Carrier irá manter cerca de 800 postos de trabalho no meu estado de origem, Indiana, como prova de que a sua abordagem funciona. No entanto, esta medida custará 7 milhões de dólares aos contribuintes e ainda assim permitirá que a Carrier (empresa fabricante de equipamentos de aquecimento doméstico e de ar condicionado) externalize 1 300 postos de trabalho ao México. Não é uma política industrial ou económica correcta, e em nada contribuirá para aumentar os salários ou criar bons empregos no país. É um convite aberto a uma extorsão do governo por parte de executivos de empresas em busca de donativos.

De igual modo, é provável que o aumento da despesa consagrada às infra-estruturas seja realizado através de créditos fiscais, o que terá efeitos positivos para os fundos de cobertura (hedge funds), mas não para o balanço dos EUA: o longo historial de programas desta natureza demonstra que são pouco vantajosos do ponto de vista económico. O custo para o público será especialmente elevado numa época em que o governo pode contrair empréstimos a taxas de juro próximas de zero. Se estas parcerias público-privadas forem semelhantes às existentes noutros lugares, o governo assumirá os riscos e os fundos de cobertura assumirão os lucros.

O debate ocorrido há apenas oito anos sobre as infra-estruturas "prontas a serem lançadas" (shovel-ready) parece ser uma memória distante. Se Trump optar por projectos "prontos a serem lançados", o impacto a longo prazo sobre a produtividade será mínimo; se optar por infra-estruturas reais, o impacto a curto prazo sobre o crescimento económico será mínimo. Além disso, o estímulo retardado tem os seus problemas próprios, a menos que seja gerido com muita cautela.

Se a escolha de Trump para Secretário do Tesouro dos EUA — o veterano da Goldman Sachs e dos fundos de cobertura, Steven Mnuchin — for semelhante à de outros do seu sector, o conhecimento especializado que este trará para o exercício da sua função será no âmbito da evasão fiscal, e não da construção de um sistema fiscal bem concebido. A “boa” notícia é que a reforma tributária era inevitável e seria provavelmente levada a cabo pelo presidente da Câmara dos Deputados Paul Ryan e pela sua equipa — proporcionando aos ricos o sistema fiscal menos progressivo e mais favorável ao capital que os republicanos há muito pretendiam. A abolição do imposto predial permitiria que os republicanos concretizassem finalmente a ambição histórica de criar uma plutocracia dinástica — totalmente diferente da "igualdade de oportunidades" máxima que partido em tempos alardeava.

A aplicação de substanciais reduções nos impostos e o aumento significativo das despesas resultam inevitavelmente em défices muito elevados. Conciliar isto com a promessa de Trump de reduzir o défice implicará, possivelmente, o regresso à “era do pensamento mágico” de Reagan: apesar de décadas de prova em contrário, desta vez o estímulo à economia decorrente de reduções fiscais para os ricos será de tal modo elevado que as receitas fiscais irão efectivamente aumentar.

Esta história não acaba bem para os seus eleitores indignados e deslocados do “Cinturão da Ferrugem” (Rust Belt). A execução de políticas orçamentais insanas incitará a Reserva Federal dos EUA a normalizar mais rapidamente as taxas de juro. Alguns consideram que a inflação é incipiente (tendo em conta a reduzida taxa de desemprego); alguns acreditam que o longo período de taxas de juro muitíssimo reduzidas distorceu os mercados de capitais; e alguns pretendem “repor as suas munições”, para que a Reserva Federal possa reduzir as taxas de juro se a economia registar um novo abrandamento.

Trump defendeu que a Reserva Federal deverá aumentar os juros. A Reserva Federal, que deu o primeiro passo para a normalização no início de Dezembro, irá quase seguramente concretizar esse objectivo — e Trump lamentará em breve a sua pretensão. Há uma forte probabilidade de que a contracção monetária venha a superar o estímulo fiscal, refreando o surto de crescimento de Obama actualmente em curso. O aumento das taxas de juro irá subvalorizar os trabalhos na área construção e aumentar o valor do dólar, resultando em défices comerciais mais elevados e na redução do número de postos de trabalho na indústria — justamente o oposto do que Trump prometeu. Entretanto, as suas políticas fiscais terão benefícios limitados para a classe média e para as famílias de trabalhadores — e serão mais do que compensadas por cortes nos cuidados de saúde, na educação e nos programas sociais.

Se Trump iniciar uma guerra comercial — para, por exemplo, dar seguimento à promessa de impor direitos aduaneiros da ordem dos 45% às importações provenientes da China e construir um muro na fronteira dos EUA com o México — o impacto económico será ainda mais grave. O gabinete de bilionários de Trump poderia continuar a comprar as suas malas Gucci e pulseiras da marca Ivanka no valor de 10 000 dólares, mas o custo de vida dos cidadãos norte-americanos comuns aumentaria substancialmente; e a ausência de componentes provenientes do México e de outros países, tornaria os empregos na indústria ainda mais escassos.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Na verdade, serão criados alguns postos de trabalho novos, principalmente nas lojas lobistas da K Street, em Washington, DC, enquanto Trump volta a encher o pântano que prometeu drenar. Com efeito, é possível que o pântano da corrupção lícita nos EUA atinja uma profundidade nunca vista desde a administração do Presidente Warren G. Harding, em 1920.

E não se vislumbra o horizonte por trás da nuvem que paira agora sobre os EUA e o mundo. Por pior que a sua administração se afigure para a economia e os trabalhadores norte-americanos, é provável que as suas políticas em matéria de alterações climáticas, de direitos humanos, de meios de comunicação social e de garantia da paz e da segurança sejam menos desfavoráveis para todos os outros.