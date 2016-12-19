63

Schlechte Nachrichten für Amerikas Arbeitnehmer

NEW YORK – Was haben wir nun, da der designierte US-Präsident Donald Trump sein Kabinett aufstellt, über die wahrscheinliche Richtung und Auswirkung der Wirtschaftspolitik gelernt?

Natürlich bleiben enormen Unsicherheiten. Wie in vielen anderen Bereichen sind Trumps bisherige Versprechen und Aussagen zur Wirtschaftspolitik widersprüchlich. Während er routinemäßig andere der Lüge bezichtigt, erinnern viele seiner wirtschaftlichen Behauptungen und Versprechen – tatsächlich seine gesamte Sicht der Regierungsführung – an die Verlogenheit der Propagandisten Nazideutschlands.

Trump übernimmt eine Wirtschaft, bei der der Trend stark nach oben geht, in der das BIP im dritten Quartal mit einer beeindruckenden Rate von 3,2% wuchs und die Arbeitslosigkeit im November bei 4,6% lag. Als dagegen Präsident Barack Obama 2009 sein Amt übernahm, erbte er von George W. Bush eine Wirtschaft, die gerade dabei war, in eine tiefe Rezession zu stürzen. Und Trump ist wie Bush ein weiterer Republikanischer Präsident, der sein Amt antreten wird, obwohl er die Mehrheit der Wählerstimmen verfehlte, und trotzdem so tut, als hätte er nun ein Mandat zur Umsetzung einer extremistischen Politik.

Die einzige Möglichkeit für Trump, seine Versprechen höherer Ausgaben für Infrastruktur und Verteidigung mit großen Steuersenkungen und einer Verringerung des Haushaltsdefizits zu vereinbaren, ist eine Politik, die man früher als „Voodoo Economics“ bezeichnet hat. Jahrzehnte der „Verschlankung“ des Staatsapparates haben wenig Spielraum für Kürzungen gelassen: Der Anteil der Bundesbeschäftigten an der Bevölkerung ist heute niedriger als in der Ära des schlanken Staates unter Präsident Ronald Reagan vor rund 30 Jahren.

Angesichts der Tatsache, dass so viele ehemalige Offiziere in Trumps Kabinett oder als Berater dienen, ist es, auch wenn Trump die Nähe des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin sucht und ein informelles Bündnis von Diktatoren und autoritären Regierungen in aller Welt verankert, wahrscheinlich, dass die USA mehr Geld für nicht funktionierende Waffen zum Einsatz gegen nicht existierende Feinde ausgeben werden. Wenn Trumps Gesundheitsminister es schafft, die sorgfältigen ausgleichenden Maßnahmen, die Obamacare zugrunde liegen, zunichte zu machen, werden entweder die Kosten steigen oder der Leistungsumfang wird sich verschlechtern – höchstwahrscheinlich beides.

Trump hat im Wahlkampf versprochen, hart gegen Unternehmensführungen vorzugehen, die amerikanische Arbeitsplätze ins Ausland verlagern. Er verkauft die Nachricht, dass das Unternehmen Carrier, ein Hersteller von Heizungen und Klimaanlagen für Wohnimmobilien, rund 800 Arbeitsplätze in meinem Heimatstaat Indiana erhalten wird, als Beleg, dass dieser Ansatz funktioniert. Doch wird diese Einigung die Steuerzahler sieben Millionen Dollar kosten und es Carrier trotzdem erlauben, 1300 Arbeitsplätze nach Mexiko zu verlagern. Das ist keine solide Industrie- oder Wirtschaftspolitik, und es wird nicht dazu beizutragen, die Löhne zu erhöhen oder ordentliche Arbeitsplätze im Lande zu schaffen. Es ist eine Einladung an um Zuwendungen bemühte Unternehmensführungen, den Staat auszuplündern.

In ähnlicher Weise dürfte die Erhöhung der Infrastrukturausgaben durch Steuergutschriften erreicht werden, was den Hedgefonds gut tun wird, aber nicht der amerikanischen Bilanz: Die lange Geschichte derartiger Programme zeigt, dass sie ein schlechtes Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis aufweisen. Und in einer Ära, in der die Regierung nahezu zinsfrei Kredite aufnehmen kann, werden die Kosten für die Öffentlichkeit besonders hoch sein. Wenn diese öffentlich-privaten Partnerschaften denen anderswo ähneln, wird die Regierung die Risiken übernehmen und die Hedgefonds werden die Gewinne einstreichen.

Die nur acht Jahre zurückliegende Debatte über eine „ausführungsbereite“ Infrastruktur scheint inzwischen weit in Vergessenheit geraten zu sein. Wenn Trump sich für ausführungsbereite Projekte entscheidet, werden die langfristigen Auswirkungen auf die Produktivität minimal sein; wenn er sich für eine reale Infrastruktur entscheidet, werden die kurzfristigen Auswirkungen auf das Wirtschaftswachstum minimal sein. Und mit Verzögerung wirksam werdende Impulse haben ihre eigenen Probleme, sofern sie nicht mit äußerster Sorgfalt gemanagt werden.

Wenn der von Trump ausgesuchte US-Finanzminister, der Goldman Sachs- und Hedgefonds-Veteran Steven Mnuchin, anderen aus seiner Branche ähnelt, dürfte das Fachwissen, das er für seine neue Aufgabe mitbringt, im Bereich der Steuervermeidung und nicht der Errichtung eines gut konzipierten Steuersystems bestehen. Die „gute“ Nachricht ist, dass eine Steuerreform unvermeidlich war und voraussichtlich vom Sprecher des Repräsentantenhauses Paul Ryan und seinen Mitarbeitern erstellt worden wäre, was den Reichen jenes weniger progressive, kapitalfreundlichere Steuersystem gegeben hätte, das die Republikaner seit langem anstreben. Mit Abschaffung der Erbschaftssteuer würden die Republikaner ihren seit langem verfolgten Ehrgeiz, eine dynastische Plutokratie zu schaffen, endlich erfüllen – was alles andere als die „Chancengleichheit“ beschreibt, die einst die von der Partei lautstark verkündete Maxime war.

Große Steuersenkungen bei gleichzeitiger starker Steigerung der Ausgaben führen zwangsläufig zu großen Defiziten. Dies mit Trumps Versprechen zum Abbau des Defizits in Einklang zu bringen wird voraussichtlich eine Rückkehr zum magischen Denken der Reagan-Ära nach sich ziehen: der Annahme, dass trotz jahrzehntelanger Beweise des Gegenteils die durch Steuersenkungen für die Reichen verursachten Konjunkturimpulse diesmalso hoch sein werden, dass die Steuereinnahmen tatsächlich steigen.

Für Trumps wütende, marginalisierte Wähler im Rostgürtel wird diese Geschichte nicht gut ausgehen. Eine aus dem Gleichgewicht gebrachte Haushaltspolitik wird die US Federal Reserve zu einer schnelleren Normalisierung der Zinssätze bewegen. Einige erwarten (angesichts der niedrigen Arbeitslosenquote) einen Anstieg der Inflation; andere sind der Ansicht, dass die lange Phase ultraniedriger Zinsen zu Verzerrungen an den Kapitalmärkten geführt hat, und wieder andere wollen „ihre Munition wieder auffüllen“, damit die Fed im Falle eines neuerlichen Konjunkturabschwungs wieder die Zinsen senken kann.

Trump hat argumentiert, dass die Fed die Zinsen erhöhen sollte. Die Fed, die Anfang Dezember einen ersten Schritt hin zur Normalisierung der Zinsen getan hat, wird dem fast mit Sicherheit nachkommen – und Trump wird sein Wunsch bald leidtun. Es besteht eine gute Chance, dass die Verringerung der Geldmenge die Steuerimpulse überwiegen wird, was den unter Obama erreichten Anstieg des Wachstums, den wir derzeit erleben, bremsen wird. Höhere Zinssätze werden die Beschäftigungsentwicklung im Bau unterhöhlen und den Wert des Dollars in die Höhe treiben, was zu höheren Handelsdefiziten und einem Beschäftigungsrückgang in der produzierenden Industrie führen wird – genau das Gegenteil von dem, was Trump versprochen hat. Zugleich wird der Nutzen seiner Steuerpolitik für die Mittelschicht und die arbeitenden Familien begrenzt sein und zudem durch Einschnitte im Bereich der Gesundheitsversorgung, der Bildung und der Sozialsysteme mehr als ausgeglichen werden.

Falls Trump einen Handelskrieg beginnt, indem er beispielsweise sein Versprechen einlöst, einen Zoll in Höhe von 45% auf Einfuhren aus China zu erheben und eine Mauer an der Grenze zu Mexiko zu errichten, werden die wirtschaftlichen Folgen sogar noch schwerwiegender sein. Trumps Kabinett aus Milliardären könnte sich weiter seine Gucci-Handtaschen und 10.000 Dollar teuren Ivanka-Armbänder leisten. Aber für die normalen Amerikaner würden sich die Lebenshaltungskosten beträchtlich erhöhen. Und ohne Bauteile aus Mexiko und anderswo könnte die Zahl der Arbeitsplätze in der produzierenden Industrie noch weiter zurückgehen.

Natürlich werden auch ein paar Jobs geschaffen werden, vor allem in den Lobbyistenfirmen entlang der K Street in Washington, D.C., nun da Trump den Sumpf, den er zu entwässern versprach, wieder auffüllt. Tatsächlich dürfte Amerikas Sumpf legaler Korruption ein Ausmaß erreichen, wie man es seit der Regierung von Präsident Warren G. Harding in den 1920er Jahren nicht erlebt hat.

Und ein Silberstreifen am Horizont zeichnet sich inmitten der Wolken, die derzeit über den USA und der Welt hängen, nun wirklich nicht ab. So schlecht seine Regierung für die Wirtschaft und die Arbeitnehmer auch sein mag: Ihre Politik in Bezug auf den Klimawandel, die Menschenrechte, die Medien und die Gewährleistung von Frieden und Sicherheit dürften für alle anderen nicht weniger schlimm sein.

