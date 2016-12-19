63

Америка жұмысшылары үшін жаман жаңалықтар

НЬЮ-ЙОРК – АҚШ-тың сайланған президенті Дональд Трамп өз кабинетін толтыру барысында, ал біз оның әкімшілігі жүргізетін экономикалық саясаттың бағыты мен әсері қандай болатыны туралы не білдік?

Ең бастысы, үлкен белгісіздік әлі де қалады. Басқа да көптеген салаларда тәрізді, экономикалық саясат жөніндегі Трамптың уәделері мен тұжырымдары бір қалыпты болмады. Ол үнемі басқаларды өтірік айтады деп айыптайды, ал, оның экономикалық тұжырымдары және уәделерінің көбісі - шын мәнінде, оның бүкіл басқару жайлы ойы - нацистік Германияның «үлкен өтірік» насихаттаушыларына лайықты көрінеді.

Трамп үшінші тоқсандағы ЖІӨ 3,2% жылдық мөлшерінде өсіп, жұмыссыздық қараша айында 4,6% деңгейінде болатын экономиканың өрлеу үрдісін қолына алады.  АҚШ президенті Барак Обама 2009 жылы билікке келген кезде, керісінше, ол терең рецессияда батқан экономиканы Джордж Буштан мұраға алды. Ал, Буш сияқты, Трамп тағы бір республикашыл президент, және ол дауыстарды жоғалтуына қарамастан, экстремистік саясатын жүзеге асыру ��шін мандаты бар екенін көрсету үшін ғана кеңсесін өз мойнына алады.

Трамп ірі салық қысқарту және бюджет тапшылығын азайтуға апаратын жоғары инфрақұрылымдық және қорғаныс шығыстар туралы уәделерін ақтаудың бір ғана жолы шамандық экономика деп аталатынның ауыр дозасы болады. Үкіметте «май кесу» онжылдықтар бойы орын алып, қысқартуға болатын аз бөлігі қалды: федералдық үкіметтің жұмыспен қамтуы, жалпы халықтың үлесі ретінде қарастырғанда, ол шамамен 30 жыл бұрын мемлекет басшысы Рональд Рейганның астында болған шағын үкіметпен салыстырғанда бүгінде төменірек болып табылады.

Ресей президенті Владимир Путинмен Трамп жақындаса бастаса да, және ол бүкіл әлемдегі диктаторлар мен авторитарлық басшылармен бейресми альянс құрса да, Трамп кабинетінде немесе кеңесшілері ретінде көптеген бұрынғы әскери офицерлер қызмет еткендігінен, АҚШ-тың қарулануға қосымша ақша жұмсауы әбден мүмкін, олар жоқ жауларға қарсы пайдасы аз қару болса да. Трамптың денсаулық хатшысы Obamacare негізіндегі мұқият теңестіретін актті жойса, онда шығындар өседі немесе қызметтер сапасы нашарлайды - екеуінің де орын алуы мүмкін.

Сайлау науқаны барысында, Трамп американдық жұмыс орындарын аутсорсинг арқылы толтырып жүрген басшыларға қатаң болуға уәде берді. Ол қазір өз тәсілінің жұмыс істейтінін дәлелі ретінде  менің туған жерім Индиана штатында Carrier компаниясы 800 жұмыс орнын сақтап қалады деген жаңалықтар хабарлауда. Дегенмен мәміле құны салық төлеушілер үшін 7 млн доллар болады, және үйді жылыту мен ауа кондиционерлер өндірушісі Carrier-ге әлі де 1300 жұмыс орындарын Мексикадан аутсорсинг арқылы толтыруына мүмкіндік береді. Бұл ақылды өнеркәсіптік немесе экономикалық саясат емес, және ол еңбекақыны көтеруге немесе бүкіл елімізде жақсы жаңа жұмыс орындарын құруға көмектеспейді. Ол қайыр сұрап жүрген корпоративтік басшылардың үкіметке шантаж жасауға ашық шақыру болып табылады.

Сол сияқты, инфрақұрылым шығыстарын ұлғайту салық несиелері арқылы жүзеге асырылуы мүмкін, бұл хедж-қорларға көмектеседі, бірақ Американың балансына көмегі болмайды: тәжірибе көрсеткендей, мұндай бағдарламалардың жаратылған ақшадан берілетін пайдасы аз болады. Үкімет нөлдік пайыздық ставкалар бойынша қарыз ала алатын дәуірде оның жұртшылық үшін құны әсіресе жоғары болады. Осы мемлекеттік-жекеменшік әріптестігі басқа жердегі сияқты болса, мемлекет тәуекелдерді өз мойнына алады, ал хедж қорлар табысты жинайды.

«Бастауға дайын» инфрақұрылымы туралы сегіз жыл бұрын ғана болған дебат ұмытылған естеліктей болып көрінеді. Трамп осындай бастауға дайын жобаларды таңдаса, өнімділікке ұзақ мерзімді әсері минималды болып қалады; егер ол дайын инфрақұрылымды таңдаса, экономикалық өсуге қысқа мерзімді әсері минималды болады. Және жобаның соңына қарай назар бөлуге мақсатталған ынталандырудың да, егер ол өте мұқият басқарылмаса, өз проблемалары да болады.

Трамптың АҚШ-тың қазынашылық хатшысы ретінде, Goldman Sachs және хедж-қорлар ардагері Стивен Мнучинді таңдауы оның саласындағы басқаларға да ұқсас болса, оның жұмысқа  әкелетін сараптамасы, жақсы әзірленген салық жүйесін құру емес, салықтан жалтаруда болады. «Жақсы» жаңалықтар ретінде салық реформасының қандай жағдайда болса да сөзсіз болатыны, бай республиканшылдар ұзақ уақыт бойы жетуге тырысқан, байлар үшін прогрессивтілігі аз, көбінесе капиталға ыңғайлы салық жүйесін жасау Конгресс спикері Пол Райан мен оның қызметкерлерінің үлесінде болуы мүмкін еді. Мүлік салығының жойылуы  республикашылдарға олардың бұрыннан күткен әулеттік плутократия құру мақсатын іске асыруға мүмкіндік берер еді, және бұл олар жырлаған «мүмкіндіктердің теңдігінен» мүлдем алыс түсініктеме.

Ірі салық қысқартулары және ірі шығындар артуы сөзсіз үлкен тапшылықтарға апарады. Бұл, Трамптың тапшылықтарды азайту туралы уәдесімен қосылғанда, бәлкім, Рейган дәуіріндегі мынандай қиялы ойлауды қайтарады: теріс дәлелдеулерге толы онжылдықтарға қарамастан, бұл жолы байлар үшін салықтарды қысқарту арқылы экономиканы ынталандыру соншалықты мықты болып, бұл салық түсімдерінің іс жүзінде артуына апарады.

Бұл оқиға Трамптың ашулы, Тот Белбеу сайлаушылары үшін жақсы аяқталмайды. Бұзылған бюджеттік саясат АҚШ Федералдық резервтік жүйені пайыздық ставкаларды тезірек қалыпқа келтіруге ынталандыратын болады. Кейбір адамдар (төмен жұмыссыздық деңгейі салдарынан) өскін инфляцияны болжайды; басқалары өте төмен пайыздық мөлшерлемелер кезеңі капитал нарықтарын бұрмалады деп сенеді; және кейбірлеулер экономика қайтадан баяулауса ФРЖ пайыздық ставкаларды төмендете алуы үшін, «оқтарын толықтыруды» қалайды.

Трамп ФРЖ пайыздық ставкаларды көтеруі керек деп айтқан. Желтоқсанның басында қалыпқа келтіру бағыттында алғашқы қадам жасаған ФРЖ бұл тілегін әбден орындауы мүмкін - және Трамп көп ұзамай осы тілегі үшін өкінеді. Ақша массасының азаюы Обама өсуін тоқтатып тұрған фискалдық ынталандыруды басып алатынына жақсы мүмкіндік бар. Жоғары пайыздық мөлшерлемелер, құрылыстағы жұмыс орындарын азайтып, доллар құнын ұлғайтып, үлкен сауда тапшылығы және аз өндірістік жұмыс орындарына апарады- бұл Трамп уәдесіне мүлдем керісінше болады. Сонымен қатар, оның салық саясатының орта тап пен жұмыс отбасылары үшін аз пайдасы тиеді - және денсаулық сақтау, білім беру, сондай-ақ әлеуметтік бағдарламаларды қысқартуға апарады.

Трамп өзі уәде еткендей, Қытай импортына  45% тарифті қолдану және Мексика мен АҚШ шекарасында дауал салу арқылы сауда соғысын бастайтын болса- оның экономикалық әсері одан да ауыр болады. Трамп кабинетіндегі миллиардерлер Gucci сөмкелері және $ 10,000 тұратын Иванка білезіктерін сатып алуды жалғастыра алғанымен, жай американдықтардың күн көру шығындары айтарлықтай арттар еді; және Мексика мен басқа жерлерден келетін компоненттерсіз өндірістік жұмыс орындары тіпті сирек болар еді.

Трамп ағызып тастаймын деген батпақтарын қайта құйып,  бірнеше жаңа жұмыс орындарының, негізінен Вашингтонда K көшесіндегі лоббистік дүкендерде құрылатынына сенімді бола аламыз. Шынында да, құқықтық сыбайлас жемқорлық батпағы Америкада 1920 жылы Президент Уоррен Г. Гардинг әкімдігінен бері көрмеген тереңдікке дейін жетуі мүмкін.

Ал шын мәнінде, қазір АҚШ және әлемнің үстінен асып тұрған бұлтта ешқандай әдемі түстер жоқ. Оның басқармасы Американың экономикасы мен қызметкерлері үшін қандай жаман болса да,  климаттың өзгеруі, адам құқықтары, бұқаралық ақпарат құралдары, сондай-ақ бейбітшілік пен қауіпсіздікті қамтамасыз ету жөніндегі саясаты басқа барлық адамдар үшін де зиянды болуы мүмкін.