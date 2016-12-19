63

Špatné zprávy pro americké pracující

NEW YORK – Co jsme se dozvěděli z toho, jak zvolený prezident USA Donald Trump zaplňuje svůj kabinet, o pravděpodobném směřování a důsledcích hospodářské politiky jeho vlády?

Jistěže, zůstávají obrovské neznámé. Tak jako v mnoha jiných oblastech, Trumpovy sliby a prohlášení týkající se hospodářské politiky jsou proměnlivé. Přestože sám ostatní rutinně obviňuje ze lží, mnohá z jeho ekonomických tvrzení a slibů – ba celý jeho pohled na správu země – se zdají hodná nestoudně prolhaných propagandistů nacistického Německa.

Trump převezme do správy ekonomiku se strmě stoupajícím trendem, neboť HDP ve třetím čtvrtletí rostl působivým ročním tempem ve výši 3,2 % a nezaměstnanost v listopadu činila 4,6 %. Naproti tomu když v roce 2009 nastoupil prezident Barack Obama, převzal od George W. Bushe hospodářství potápějící se do recese. A Trump je, stejně jako Bush, další republikánský prezident, který vstoupí do úřadu navzdory tomu, že v celkovém součtu hlasů ve volbách prohrál, a přesto bude předstírat, že má mandát uskutečňovat radikální politiky.

Jediný způsob, jak Trump urovná své sliby vyšších výdajů do infrastruktury a obrany s většími škrty v daních a snížením schodku, je silná dávka čehosi, čemu se říkávalo vúdú ekonomika. Po desítkách let „odřezávání sádla“ ve státním už mnoho zeštíhlovat nelze: zaměstnanost ve federální vládě jako podíl k počtu obyvatel je dnes nižší, než byla v dobách malé vlády za prezidenta Ronalda Reagana před zhruba 30 lety.

Poněvadž v Trumpově kabinetu či na pozicích poradců působí bývalí armádní představitelé, je pravděpodobné, že USA budou vynakládat víc peněz na zbraně, které nefungují, aby je používaly proti nepřátelům, kteří neexistují, byť se Trump vtírá ruskému prezidentu Vladimiru Putinovi a je svorníkem neformální aliance diktátorů a autoritářů po celém světě. Pokud se Trumpovu ministru zdravotnictví podaří narušit pečlivou rovnováhu, o niž se opírá Obamova reforma zdravotní péče, buď porostou náklady, nebo se zhorší služby – a nejspíš obojí.

Během kampaně Trump slíbil, že si došlápne na manažery, kteří přesouvají americká pracovní místa za hranice. Teď vyzdvihuje zprávu, že společnost Carrier zachová zhruba 800 pracovních míst v mé domovské Indianě, jako důkaz, že jeho přístup má výsledky. Dohoda ale vyjde daňové poplatníky na sedm milionů dolarů a společnosti Carrier, výrobci domácích zařízení k vytápění a klimatizaci, stále umožňuje přesunout 1300 pracovních míst do Mexika. To není rozumná průmyslová ani hospodářská politika a nikterak to nepřispěje ke zvýšení mezd ani k tvorbě pracovních míst napříč zemí. Pro manažery firem, kteří se domáhají subvencí, je to otevřená pobídka k vydírání vlády.

Vzestupu infrastrukturních výdajů bude zase nejspíš dosaženo prostřednictvím daňových úlev, což sice pomůže hedžovým fondům, leč nikoliv americké bilanci: dlouhá historie takových programů ukazuje, že za vynaložené peníze přinášejí nízkou hodnotu. Veřejné náklady budou obzvlášť vysoké v době, kdy si vláda může půjčit za téměř nulových úrokových sazeb. Budou-li tato partnerství soukromého a veřejného sektoru podobná jako jinde, vládě připadnou rizika a hedžovému fondu zisky.

Debata o infrastrukturních projektech „připravených na bagry“ z doby před pouhými osmi lety se zdá vzdálenou vzpomínkou. Pokud si Trump vybere projekty připravené k bagrování, dlouhodobý vliv na produktivitu bude nepatrný; pokud zvolí hmotnou infrastrukturu, krátkodobý vliv na hospodářský růst bude minimální. Stimulace s přínosy ve vzdálenější budoucnosti má přitom své vlastní problémy, pokud se mimořádně pečlivě neřídí.

Pokud se Trumpem ohlášený ministr financí USA, veterán Goldman Sachs a hedžových fondů Steven Mnuchin, podobá kolegům ve své branži, expertní zkušenost, kterou si do funkce přinese, se nebude týkat tvorby dobře konstruované daňové soustavy, nýbrž krácení daní. „Dobrou“ zprávou je, že je neodvratná daňová reforma a pravděpodobně ji bude uskutečňovat předseda sněmovny Paul Ryan a jeho štáb – a ten dá bohatým méně progresivní daňovou soustavu vlídnější ke kapitálu, jak se republikáni už dlouho snaží. Zrušením daně z nemovitosti by republikáni konečně uskutečnili svou dávnou ambici vytvořit dynastickou plutokracii – velmi vzdálenou krédu „rovnosti příležitostí,“ které strana kdysi hrdě hlásala.

Mohutné daňové škrty a rozsáhlé nárůsty výdajů nevyhnutelně vedou k velkým schodkům. Snaha sladit to s Trumpovým slibem, že schodek sníží, bude zřejmě znamenat návrat k magickému myšlení Reaganovy éry: navzdory desítkám let důkazů o opaku bude impuls, jejž ekonomice dají daňové škrty ve prospěch bohatých, tentokrát tak silný, že se příjmy z daní skutečně zvýší.

Tento příběh nemá dobrý konec pro Trumpovy rozezlené, vystěhovávané voliče z Rezavého pásu. Vykloubené rozpočtové politiky přimějí Federální rezervní systém USA rychleji normalizovat úrokové sazby. Někdo už vidí počínající inflaci (vzhledem k nízké míře nezaměstnanosti), někdo má za to, že dlouhé období mimořádně nízkých úrokových sazeb pokřivuje kapitálový trh a někdo chce „doplnit munici,“ aby Fed měl možnost snížit úrokové sazby, kdyby snad ekonomika opět zpomalila.

Trump prohlašuje, že by Fed měl úrokové sazby zvýšit. Fed první krok k normalizaci uskutečnil počátkem prosince a téměř jistě mu přání splní – a Trump bude svého přání brzy litovat. Je dost pravděpodobné, že měnové smrštění převáží nad fiskální stimulací a potlačí právě probíhající Obamův růstový spurt. Vyšší úrokové sazby podlomí pracovní místa ve výstavbě a zvýší hodnotu dolaru, což povede k vyššímu deficitu obchodu a úbytku pracovních příležitostí ve výrobě – přesnému opaku toho, co Trump slíbil. Jeho daňové politiky přitom pro střední třídu a dělnické rodiny budou mít jen omezené přínosy – a škrty ve zdravotní péči, školství a sociálních programech je víc než umažou.

Pokud Trump zahájí obchodní válku – třeba splněním svého závazku, že uvalí 45% clo na dovoz z Číny a postaví zeď na hranicích USA s Mexikem – dopady na ekonomiku budou ještě závažnější. Trumpův kabinet miliardářů by si mohl dál kupovat kabelky od Gucciho a náramky Ivanka za 10 000 dolarů, ale životní náklady obyčejných Američanů by podstatně stouply a bez komponentů z Mexika a dalších zemí by pracovních míst ve výrobě dále ubylo.

Jistě, něco málo nových pracovních míst vznikne, zejména v lobbistických kancelářích na proslulé washingtonské K Street, neboť bažinu, kterou slíbil vysušit, teď Trump zavlažuje. Bahno americké legální korupce skutečně pravděpodobně dosáhne hloubek nevídaných od dob vlády prezidenta Warrena G. Hardinga ve 20. letech minulého století.

Za mrakem, který teď visí nad USA a světem, neprosvítá slunce. V ekonomice Trumpova vláda ublíží americkému hospodářství a pracujícím, kdežto jeho politiky v oblasti změny klimatu, lidských práv, médií a zajišťování míru a bezpečnosti pravděpodobně v nemenším rozsahu ublíží všem ostatním.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč