Membuka Kedok Orang-orang yang Tidak Mempercayai Perubahan Iklim

John Landrum JUL 26, 2017

Project Syndicate once again adds to its ongoing public humiliation by publishing an “unmasking” screed against two scientists that the author disagrees with. The author, a twenty-something student, non-scientist, is supposed to be an authority on what? What is his field of expertise? Climate Policy history! That is a good one. If any readers would like to read a substantial history of the politics of global warming, you should read Rupert Darwall’s, “The Age of Global Warming: A History”. It is outstanding.



If the author’s field of study is “the manipulation of science” he should start with the Hadley CRU “Climategate” emails that clearly and conclusively show that prominent global warming scientists have manipulated global temperature numbers for years with the sole purpose of terrifying the public into adopting restrictive global warming policies”. This was Pure Politics, not science. Maybe the author should explain why the “climate models” are always wrong in their predictions. They err approximately 3 degrees Centigrade every time. Maybe the author can explain why global warming’s celebrity scientist, James Hansen, was so famously wrong in his 1998 prediction (and all that followed). “On June 23, 1988, NASA scientist James Hansen testified before the House of Representatives that there was a strong "cause and effect relationship" between observed temperatures and human emissions into the atmosphere. At that time, Hansen also produced a model of the future behavior of the globe’s temperature, which he had turned into a video movie that was heavily shopped in Congress. That model predicted that global temperature between 1988 and 1997 would rise by 0.45°C. Ground-based temperatures from the IPCC show a rise of 0.11°C, or more than four times less than Hansen predicted. The forecast made in 1988 was an astounding failure, and IPCC’s 1990 statement about the realistic nature of these projections was simply wrong.” And maybe the author can explain why scientists cannot explain the following: All human activity annually adds incremental contributions of CO2 to the atmosphere of X. How much does global temperature to increase incrementally as a result of this addition of CO2? No study has produced this answer, so how is one to believe human activity results in a global temperature increase?



With no hard science at his disposal, the twenty-something college student attempts to demonized, by “unmasking”, two scientists he disagrees with. He uses innuendo, not science to demonize. This is leftism 101 – intimidate, demonize, humiliate if you can, name call, etc., so the left can then shut off all debate on the subject. If this guy wants to pick on some scientists, the easy ones are James Hansen and Michael Mann. Get after those guys if you want to clear the air of questionable science.





