Polish Democracy’s Winter of Discontent

If parliamentary elections were held in Poland today, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s ruling coalition would probably lose to an illiberal right-wing alliance comprising the populist former ruling party, Law and Justice, and the ascendant far-right Confederation. But all hope is not yet lost.
WARSAW – One year after a coalition led by Donald Tusk defeated Poland’s right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), the mood in the country is subdued. While a victory by pro-democracy parties in a free, but decidedly unfair, election was necessary, it was not sufficient to eliminate the illiberal populist threat. Prying PiS’s tentacles out of every nook and cranny of the state is proving to be a much longer process. In the meantime, PiS is seeking political advantage from the opposition benches.
