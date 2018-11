Classic nonsense. Mao was brutal in his radical social engineering in the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution but Mao, or the Chinese government for that matter was never oppressive against the so called ethnic minorities, the Uighurs included. The word and concept of minorities in China simply does not have all the historic and cultural baggage nominally associated with minorities in other cultures. It simply means ethnic groups that are numerically small in population. Hence minorities.



For people in the know (that means mostly the Chinese people themselves), accusing China of ethnic and religious persecution makes as much sense as accusing the British people of 'Ping Pong Hooliganism'. It simply is not a thing. That's not to say in this world with diverse cultures these things does not exist. Western civilization in particular has a rich historic experience of ethnic and religious persecution the ramification which still haunts the West to this day . Hindu civilization even institutionalized ethnic persecution into an art form called the Caste system and communal violence between different religious and ethnic groups is a constant fixture in Indian society. So the irony is that ignorant Chinese people will never charge the West of religious and ethnic persecution not because these things are absent in these societies but because they are not cognizant of their existence. On the other hand ignorant and/or politically motivated Westerners will constantly charge China of religious and ethnic persecution not because they exist in China but because to them to oppress is just part of basic human nature, as basic as eating and sleeping!



Here is something for the readers and the author to ponder. Assuming China is guilty as charged, given China is the world's oldest continuous civilization, shouldn't we expect it will left behind a trail of cultural artifacts that points to these oppressions? In America short history for example, we have a noose as a symbol of lynching of African Americans, popular saying such as 'a good Indian is a dead Indian', anti-Semitism in Europe goes back thousands of years. And then of course there are all kinds of ethnic slurs. The 'N' word, the 'K' word, the 'C' word...etc. Can people or Sinologist find anything similar to these in China? What is the ethnic slurs of the Han Chinese for the Uighurs, Tibetans or any of the other 56 minorities group? None! And if Chinese are into religious oppression, why is that there is no religious war in China in the whole of Chinese history?



In all his self-righteous lecturing, what the author did here is to expose a very ugly side of Western civilization. And that is ethnic and religious oppression. Unbeknownst to him of course.