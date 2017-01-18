Как Западу прийти к согласию перед лицом мировой неопределенности

ЛОНДОН – В 2016 году Великобритания приняла важное решение покинуть Евросоюз, Дональд Трамп был избран президентом Соединенных Штатов, а многие европейские страны по-прежнему сражались с внутренними проблемами. ЕС сейчас кажется менее стабильным, чем в любой из прежних моментов моей жизни.
Силы, из-за которых мы оказались в этой опасной ситуации, имеют общую природу, и важно как никогда, чтобы развитые демократические страны объединились для ответа этим силам. К сожалению, происходит обратное. Именно тогда, когда Западу нужно согласие между США, Великобританией и ЕС, национальная политика разрывает его на части.
В Европе существуют три основные проблемы. Первый – это «Брексит», крупнейшее событие в британской политике нынешнего поколения. Многие считают, что выход из ЕС – ошибка; но более половины голосовавших приняли именно это решение, так что теперь нам придется его реализовывать. Это будет нелегко. Превращение итогов голосования в политические действия сродни обезвреживанию бомбы: решать, какие провода перерезать, нужно с большой осторожностью.
Если правительство премьер-министра Терезы Мэй в предстоящих переговорах с ЕС сосредоточится на том, что действительно имеет значение, мы можем с осторожным оптимизмом полагать, что результатом будет удачная сделка. Европа, безусловно, экономически заинтересована в сохранении близости с Великобританией, и она нуждается в ее дипломатическом, военном и разведывательном потенциале. Кроме того, Великобританию связывают прочные узы с Соединенными Штатами, и она останется важной частью трансатлантической оси безопасности.
Между тем мы, британцы, должны признать, что многие законы и нормативные акты ЕС стали нашими и что у нас много общих целей и совместных программ. Нам не нужно менять все это, как не должны мы и пренебрегать важностью доступа к единому рынку ЕС. Европа является, по некоторым критериям, крупнейшим экономическим блоком в мире, а также значительным источником инвестиций в Великобритании.
Различие между «жестким» и «мягким» Брекситом исчезает. Переговоры будут настолько сложными, что одни результаты не могут не быть мягкими, в то время как другие будут жесткими. Великобритания, возможно, сможет оплатить доступ к единому рынку, «паспортизацию» финансовых услуг или контроль над иммиграцией из стран ЕС.
Вторая большая проблема в Европе – слабый экономический рост и конкурентоспособность. Темпы роста в европейских странах ниже, чем в США и большинстве стран Азии, стоимость энергии вдвое больше, чем в США, а стоимость рабочей силы вдвое выше, чем в Азии. Страны ЕС должны срочно дерегулировать рынки и сделать свое производство более конкурентоспособным, за что уже давно выступает Великобритания.
Третья проблема Европы – это социальное неравенство. Четверть молодых людей в Испании, Португалии и Греции не имеют работы, и многие чувствуют, что плоды процветания распределяются несправедливо. Хотя глобализация была полезна для мира в целом, из-за нее много людей оказалось «за бортом». Эти люди сейчас высказывают свою волю на избирательных участках, и мы должны прислушаться к ним и отреагировать на их проблемы.
Действительно, социальное неравенство в США даже сильнее, чем в Европе. Уровень дохода многих домохозяйств в Ржавом поясе не повышался вот уже 30 лет, и многие из этих домохозяйств содействовали избранию президента, который пообещал переключить внимание страны на внутренние дела.
США не должны поддаваться этому соблазну. Опасному миру требуется активная вовлеченность Америки, ее сотрудничество в вопросах безопасности, обороны и разведки с такими странами, как Великобритания. Это трансатлантическое согласие обеспечивало мир и процветание во всем мире в течение 70 лет, и оно будет необходимо, чтобы противостоять надвигающимся глобальным угрозам.
Начнем хотя бы с того, что вторжение России в Украину и аннексия Крыма были пощечиной международному праву; и тем не менее Европа и США должны поддерживать конструктивные отношения с Россией ради глобальной стабильности. Великобритания может помочь: хотя она участвует в санкциях против России, британские компании имеют там инвестиции, и наоборот.
Во-вторых, длительные конфликты в Ираке и Сирии создали вакуум в важнейшем регионе, и старые альянсы не смогли предпринять согласованных действий для разрешения ситуации. Но Запад должен принести мир в регион, даже с учетом того, что участие России создало новые осложнения. Аналогично, ось США-Великобритания-ЕС будет необходима для того, чтобы разобраться с Северной Африкой, где некоторые страны из-за отсутствия стабильных правительств стали инкубаторами терроризма и иммиграции в Европу.
Страны Запада перестали играть активную роль на этих фронтах, а в некоторых случаях даже содействовали возникновению нестабильности. Если мы продолжим «смотреть внутрь себя», Россия и другие страны получат возможность вмешаться и приобрести влияние и престиж. США, Великобритания и ЕС должны выступить единым фронтом и продолжать работу в рамках многосторонних организаций, таких как НАТО. Демонстрация лидерства на мировой арене только делает нас сильнее.
Силам, которые сейчас пытаются разрушить международный порядок образца 1945 года, нужно оказать сопротивление. У США, Великобритании и ЕС есть общее наследие, которое надо защитить. Нет никаких причин рисковать выстраданными ценностями, такими как верховенство закона, лишь потому, что Британия покидает ЕС, а Америка избрала лидера, который ставит под сомнение некоторые аспекты традиционного мышления. Мы должны защищать связывающие нас узы и надеяться на то, что будущее – за нашими союзами и общими традициями.
