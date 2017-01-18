4

理顺西方联盟，应对不确定的世界

伦敦—2016年，英国做出了一个至关重要的决定——脱离欧盟。唐纳德·特朗普当选为美国总统，许多欧洲国家继续与内部挑战搏斗。欧盟比我这辈子任何时候都更不稳定

让我们处于这一危险局面的是一些共同力量，而发达民主国家团结起来解决这些力量也变得前所未有地重要。悲哀的是，趋势与此完全相反。西方需要与美国形成一致，但英国以及欧盟的国家政治让西方与美国渐行渐远。

欧洲内部存在三大主要挑战。其一是英国退欧，这是二十多年来英国最重大的政治事件。许多人认为退出欧盟是一个错误；但这是一大半投票公民的选择，因此我们现在必须落实它。这绝非易事。将投票转化为政策就像是拆弹：决定剪断哪根电线必须慎之又慎。

如果首相梅的政府在接下来的与欧盟的谈判中聚焦于真正重要的东西，我们可以谨慎乐观地认为能够达成好交易。与英国保持紧密关系显然符合欧洲的经济利益，欧洲需要英国的外交、军事和情报力量。英国也需要与美国保持强大的关系，并继续充当跨大西洋安全轴心的重要组成部分。

与此同时，我们英国人应该承认，许多欧盟法律和监管已经成为我们自己的法律和监管，并且我们有许多共同目标和合作项目。我们不需要改变一切，也不需要贬低进入欧盟单一市场的价值。从某些衡量角度看，欧洲是全世界最大的经济体，也是英国重要的投资来源地。

区分“硬”和“软”退欧没有切中要害。谈判是复杂的，必定既有软结果，也有硬结果。英国可以为进入单一市场、金融服务的“通行”和控制来自欧盟的移民付出一定代价。

欧洲的第二个大挑战是疲软的经济增长和孱弱的竞争力。欧洲经济体的增长不如美国和大部分亚洲国家，而能源成本是美国的两倍，劳动力成本是亚洲的两倍。欧盟各国急需减少市场监管、加强产业竞争力，而这正是英国长期支持的。

欧洲的第三个挑战是社会不平等。西班牙、葡萄牙和希腊有四分之一年轻人失业，许多人认为繁荣的成果没有公平分配。尽管全球化对世界整体来说是一件好事，但也有许多人落后了。如今这些人正在通过投票箱发出自己的声音，而我们也需要聆听他们的声音，响应他们的关注点。

事实上，美国的社会不平等比欧洲更加糟糕。许多锈带家庭的收入30年未见提高，其中许多家庭帮助一位承诺让美国向内转的总统赢得大选。

美国必须抵挡住这一诱惑。危险的世界需要积极介入的美国，一个保持与英国等国家的安全、防务和情报合作的美国。70年来，这一跨大西洋联盟捍卫了全球和平与繁荣，面对迫在眉睫的全球威胁也需要这一联盟。

首先，俄罗斯入侵乌克兰、吞并克里米亚是对法治的践踏，但欧洲和美国必须为了全球稳定而与俄罗斯保持建设性关系。英国可助一臂之力：尽管它参与了对俄制裁，但英国公司仍在俄罗斯进行投资活动，反之亦然。

其次，旷日持久的伊拉克和叙利亚冲突在关键地区留下了一个真空地带，旧联盟没能采取实质行动解决这一问题。但西方必须实现该地区的和平，即便俄罗斯的介入带来了新的复杂性。类似地，美国-英国-欧盟轴心是应对北非局面的必要条件。一些北非国家缺少稳定的政府，沦为恐怖主义的温床和流向欧洲的移民的源头。

我们西方人已经不再在这些领域直接参与；在一些例子中，我们甚至是动荡的推手。如果我们继续向内转，俄罗斯和其他国家就可以介入，赢得影响力和特殊地位。美国、英国和欧盟必须结成统一战线，并继续支持北约等多边组织。在世界舞台上展现领导力只会让我们更加强大。

与1945年后的国际秩序角力的力量必须得到抵制。美国、英国和欧盟有着共同的传承，并且应该保护这一传承。法治等宝贵遗产决不能仅仅因为英国退出欧盟和美国选出了一位在某些角度挑战传统思维的总统而受到影响。我们必须拧成一股绳，寄希望于我们的联盟和共同传统的未来。